Watch: Trailer released for Lyna Khoudri’s latest fashion-themed film

Lyna Khoudri gained prominence for her role in 'Papicha.' (File/Getty Images)
DUBAI: With Paris Fashion Week well underway in the French capital, it is only fitting that the trailer for “Haute Couture,” starring French-Algerian actress Lyna Khoudri has been unveiled. Directed by French filmmaker Sylvie Ohayon, the new fashion-filled film is set to hit theaters in Nov. 10, 2021.

The film tells the story of a petite mains named Esther (Nathalie Baye) who, after participating in her last Haute Couture collection for Dior, gets her bag stolen by 20-year-old Jade (Khoudri) at the metro station. Overcome with remorse, Jade decides to return the handbag to Esther, who then invites the young girl to join Maison Dior as an apprentice.




'Haute Couture' is set to hit theatres in November. (Supplied)

In the nearly two-minute-long trailer Khoudri can be seen sketching, sewing and pinning fabric on haute couture gowns.

It is not the first time that the 29-year-old has taken on the role of a budding fashion enthusiast.

The North African rising star first gained prominence for her role as Nedjma in Algerian film “Papicha,” in which she played a young design student who was determined to stage a fashion show in protest of the country’s escalating conservatism in the midst of the Algerian Civil War.

Director Mounia Meddour’s debut feature premiered in the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes International Film Festival in 2019.

For her work in the film, Khoudri won the Orizzonti Award for Best Actress at the 74th Venice Film Festival and she was nominated in the Cesar Awards’ Most Promising Actress category.

Khoudri would go on to land a number of major roles, notably in Wes Anderson’s critically-lauded “The French Dispatch,” starring Timothee Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan, Tilda Swinton, Owen Wilson, Willem Dafoe and more.

She played a student activist and Chalamet’s love interest in the live-action film.

The up-and-comer is also set to appear in a new two-part adaptation of Alexandre Dumas’ classic French novel “The Three Musketeers,” in which she will star opposite Francois Civil as his love interest, taking on the role of Constance D’Artagnan, formerly Bonacieux.

Additionally, the Algeria-born actress is currently busy shooting “Novembre,” a Cedric Jimenez-directed thriller about the French anti-terrorism services during the hunt for suspects after the 2015 attacks in Paris. 

CHENNAI: Proving to be a huge money spinner, the latest iteration of the James Bond saga, “No Time To Die,” is also sadly actor Daniel Craig's last outing as 007 before he heads to Broadway to play Macbeth.

Director Cary Joji Fukunaga has brilliantly fused together the elements of a great spy movie. And as a bonus, the director has also given us soul — there is a touch of emotion that will leave audiences teary eyed. It is a common opinion that “Casino Royale,” in which Craig first appears as the spy, was his best. But I believe Craig's Swan Song is a few notches above his first Bond outing.

Director Cary Joji Fukunaga has brilliantly fused together the elements of a great spy movie. Supplied

Longest in the Bond franchise at 2 hours and 43 minutes, “No Time To Die” seemed that both Fukunaga and Craig were reluctant to let the curtain fall. There is romance in just about every Bond thriller, but this goes above and beyond. This time, Bond appears somewhat softer and gentler than his usual 007, and his license to kill is tempered with warmth. 

The cast is brilliant, with Lea Seydoux playing Bond’s love interest with a mysterious past, Jeffrey Wright as the gruff former CIA agent Felix Leiter and Ana de Armas as Paloma, a fantastic cameo in which she marries style and high-octane action.

“No Time To Die: has the usual Bond pizzazz with bullets whizzing past 007, and yet not quite getting him, and dazzling car chases. Supplied

Of course, there is the usual villain. This time, it is Oscar-winning Rami Malek as Lyutsifer Safin, who is so creepy that we shudder.

“No Time To Die: has the usual Bond pizzazz with bullets whizzing past 007, and yet not quite getting him, and dazzling car chases. Fukunaga gets his details bang on, like the leap-off-the-balcony scene, the viciousness of an assassin with a mechanical eyeball and Ben Whishaw's marvelous performance as Q. There is a bonus too. Bond is fused with a kind of vulnerability that is novel to a man who has so far been a killing machine. All in all, it is a fitting send off for Craig as one of the world’s most famous spies.

LONDON: Horror connoisseur Mike Flanagan and Netflix are enjoying a lucrative relationship. The US writer-director is, after all, the man behind the streaming giants’ hit series “The Haunting of Hill House” and “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” as well as upcoming show “The Midnight Club.” Flanagan’s latest for Netflix is “Midnight Mass” — a seven-part miniseries set on a small, isolated island community that, in typical Flanagan style, challenges many of the more pervasive of horror tropes to which audiences have become accustomed.

Mike Flanagan’s latest for Netflix is “Midnight Mass” — a seven-part miniseries set on a small, isolated island community. Supplied

Crockett Island is home to 127 people — which, at the start of “Midnight Mass,” expands to include Riley Flynn, a former islander-turned-city boy who, having served prison time for killing a young girl while driving drunk, returns to his hometown to be with his family. On the same day, the charismatic Father Paul Hill arrives on the ferry to fill in for Crockett’s beloved, aged preacher. As the two do their best to ingratiate themselves with the community, a series of bizarre occurrences begin to take place — seemingly centered around the island’s church and its new priest.

The show tells the story of a former islander-turned-city boy who, having served prison time for killing a young girl while driving drunk, returns to his hometown to be with his family. Supplied

To reveal anymore would be to strip “Midnight Mass” of its greatest weapon — surprise. Suffice it to say, this show does not end up where audiences might initially suspect. By the time episode three rolls around, Flanagan throws in a narrative curveball that flips the series on its head and “Midnight Mass” becomes an altogether more complicated blend of religious pondering, schlocky horror and supernatural thriller.

The show stars Hamish Linklater as Father Paul, Kate Siegel as teacher Erin Greene, Samantha Sloyan as overzealous community figurehead Bev Keane, and Rahul Kohli as world-weary Sheriff Hasan. Supplied

The show is underpinned by some excellent performances: Hamish Linklater as Father Paul, Kate Siegel as teacher Erin Greene, Samantha Sloyan as overzealous community figurehead Bev Keane, and Rahul Kohli as world-weary Sheriff Hasan. Flanagan gives each of these (and others) plenty of screen time, but balances this exposition with some expertly judged tension-building. The show’s strength is its reluctance to rely on cheap jump scares. While the aforementioned narrative bombshell does, at times, feel a little clunky, and pushes the show towards a slightly overblown final two episodes, there’s no disputing that Flanagan remains one of the genre’s most exciting storytellers.

 

DUBAI: Actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie had a sweet mommy-and-me red carpet moment with her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt at Variety’s glitzy “Power of Women” event in Beverly Hills this week. The UNICEF ambassador posed with her 16-year-old daughter, whom she adopted from Ethiopia when she was just six-months-old.

In the red carpet photographs, Jolie can be seen holding her daughter’s hand and embracing her.  For the rare red carpet occasion, the Oscar-winning actress wore a brown, tiered, silk gown by Lebanese-Iraqi brand Harithand, helmed by Baghdad-born designer Harith Hashim.

Angelina Jolie and Zahara Jolie-Pitt attend Variety’s ‘Power of Women’ event in Beverly Hills. Getty Images

The elegant creation, plucked from Hashim’s most recent pret-a-porter collection “Sunset Dreams,” featured a high neckline, long balloon sleeves and was cinched at the waist.

The label, which was established in 2012, is known for creating contemporary luxury clothing for women using rich fabrics like taffeta and organza.

It is not the first time that Jolie has championed an Arab label in recent months.

The 46-year-old was seen donning jewelry by part-Egyptian designer Jacquie Aiche and Lebanese-Brazilian fine jeweler Ana Khouri for British Vogue’s March 2021 cover story, shot by Craig McDean in her Los Angeles home. 

 

DUBAI: French fashion designer Olivier Rousteing presented his 10th collection as creative director for Parisian luxury maison Balmain this week with a little help from supermodels such as catwalk stars Imaan Hammam and Nora Attal.

Moroccan-Egyptian-Dutch Hammam and Moroccan-British Attal both took multiple turns down Balmain’s Spring 2022 ready-to-wear runway at the Seine Musicale concert hall during Paris Fashion Week, wearing a revisited version of Rousteing’s most iconic designs from the past decade.

 Imaan Hammam turned heads at Balmain's Spring 2022 ready-to-wear show. Getty Images

Hammam opened the 114-look show wearing a black, bandage-inspired minidress with a midriff-baring cutout before changing into a hooded, form-fitting, stretchy dress worn with matching puffer heels.

“Merci beaucoup @olivier_rousteing!!” wrote Hammam on Instagram after the show. “Congratulations on your 10 years. You are the most kind/ loving human and it was such a pleasure to walk for you,” she added, alongside a carousel of images from her turns down the catwalk.

Imaan Hammam opened the Balmain show. Getty Images

For her part, Attal strutted down the catwalk wearing a top that appeared to be a giant gold chain, with the links positioned horizontally, covering her top half in a halter style.

For her second look, the 22-year-old turned heads in a chain-embellished minidress.

The models-of-the-moment were joined on the runway by some of the most legendary supermodels of the 1990s, such as Naomi Campbell and Carla Bruni.  Natasha Poly, Natalia Vodianova, Milla Jovovich, Lara Stone, Karen Elson, Edie Campbell, Precious Lee, Soo Joo Park and Mariacarla Boscono also took turns down the catwalk.

Nora Attal took two turns down the runway. Getty Images

Superstar Beyonce also made a cameo during the star-studded event, albeit digitally. The “Single Ladies” hitmaker lent her voice to the Balmain mega show, reflecting on Rousteing’s vision for the French house and achievements over the course of the last 10 years. “You helped me make my musical statement,” the singer said. “You helped me amplify my message. Your designs have made me feel powerful... Balmain is your amazing tool for both beauty and change. Your outlook, your convictions, and your talent have affected and moved all of us.”

US singer and rapper Doja Cat followed up the show with a special performance at Balmain’s music festival, with a set from Franz Ferdinand rounding out the evening.

Author: Konrad H. Jarausch

Is the European Union in decline? Recent history, from the debt and migration crises to Brexit, has led many observers to argue that the EU’s best days are behind it. Over the past decade, right-wing populists have come to power in Poland, Hungary, and beyond—many of them winning elections using strident anti-EU rhetoric. At the same time, Russia poses a continuing military threat, and the rise of Asia has challenged the EU’s economic power. But in Embattled Europe, renowned European historian Konrad Jarausch counters the prevailing pessimistic narrative of European obsolescence with a rousing yet realistic defense of the continent—one grounded in a fresh account of its post–1989 history and an intimate understanding of its twentieth-century horrors.
An engaging narrative and probing analysis, Embattled Europe tells the story of how the EU emerged as a model of democratic governance and balanced economic growth, adapting to changing times while retaining its value system. The book describes the EU’s admirable approach to the environment, social welfare, immigration, and global competitiveness. And it presents underappreciated European success stories—including Denmark’s transition to a green economy, Sweden’s restructuring of its welfare state, and Poland’s economic miracle.

