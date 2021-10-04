New UAE luxury resort Raffles The Palm Dubai opens doors

Raffles The Palm Dubai, the palatial luxury beachfront resort on the Palm Jumeirah’s West Crescent, is officially welcoming guests from Oct. 1.

Opening its doors at the beginning of Dubai’s winter vacation season, the landmark property — Raffles’ second in the city, and its first resort in the Middle East — is an opulent addition to the city’s lifestyle, dining and hotel scene.

The destination resort offers sophisticated accommodation, spectacular dining experiences and lavish amenities, including a 500-meter private beach and the award-winning Parisian Cinq Mondes Spa, which features 23 treatment rooms, two private spa suites and an indoor swimming pool. The spa offers complete rejuvenation for body and mind thanks to a selection of beauty treatments, massages and more, with guests also invited to explore a yoga studio, two traditional hammams and a fully equipped gym during their stay.

Ayman Gharib, managing director of Raffles The Palm Dubai, said: “It’s with pride that we announce the official opening of Raffles The Palm Dubai, Raffles’ newest luxury resort in the UAE. The five-star property invites guests to discover one of the world’s most exciting destinations through the gracious lens of a Raffles resort. Raffles The Palm Dubai will ensure that every stay is exceptional, with everyone arriving as a guest, leaving as a friend and returning as family.”

The resort’s 389 rooms, which include Deluxe and Premier Ocean Rooms, Premium Club Palm and Premium Club Terrace Rooms, range in size from 61 square meters to 203 square meters. Guests and families in need of more space have a choice of suites, including Duplex Suites, Signature Ocean Suites, Premier One Bedroom Palm Suites, the Raffles Presidential Suites and Raffles Royal Suite, ranging in size from 100 square meters to 750 square meters. All the rooms and suites offer panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf or the Dubai skyline.

Raffles The Palm Dubai is also home to a collection of villas. The Raffles Royal Villas and Raffles Imperial Villas offer an exceptional accommodation experience, with sizes ranging from 950 square meters to 1,050 square meters.

The resort’s status as a majestic retreat, crafted by masters, is showcased in its classic furnishings. Guests will appreciate the 70,000 pieces of furniture from the traditional Italian ateliers of Francesco Molon along with more than 6,000 Swarovski crystal chandeliers. Highly skilled artisans applied the finishing touches to each guest room using real gold and silver leaf while specialist stonemasons shaped the imported Portuguese marble.

Every guest checking into Raffles The Palm Dubai will be welcomed as a VIP and will enjoy Raffles’ famed 24-hour personalized butler service.

The resort’s selection of restaurants and eateries will elevate the city’s culinary scene thanks to unique dining concepts serving a mix of international and regional favorites.

Guests who book before Nov. 30 can enjoy a host of benefits including 150 dirhams ($40) spa credit, complimentary upgrade and breakfast for two, 24-hour butler service as well as early check-in and late check-out.