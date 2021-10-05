Egypt to invest $45bn in sustainable rural communities program

RIYADH: Egypt will pump about $45 billion into its sustainable rural communities program called “Hayah Karima”, the country’s minister of planning and economic development has confirmed.

Hala Al-Saeed said green projects represent 30 percent of the country’s total development projects in the current fiscal year.

She made these comments on the sidelines of a meeting with UN officials to discuss joint sustainable development goals and financing strategy in the country.

The strategy aims to estimate the funds required to achieve the country’s ambitions in this area, Al-Saeed said in an interview with CNBC Arabia.