DUBAI: Dubai Basketball secured their first away win of the EuroLeague season with a 93-79 victory over Baskonia in round five, bouncing back from their home defeat in the previous round to improve their record to three wins and two losses.

The result marked an important response from Dubai, who delivered a stronger second-half performance to secure a 14-point victory in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain.

Xavi Pascual, Dubai Basketball’s head coach, highlighted the importance of the result after the previous home defeat, saying: “It was a very important win for us after the defeat at home. It was a game that we didn't start well. The first four minutes we started very softly and without the right mentality. But from that moment, the game changed completely. In the second half I think we played very well defensively and offensively, and we could close this game with only eight turnovers, 20 assists and, in general, we have to be happy for the night.”

Baskonia made the stronger start, taking a 14-2 lead as Dubai struggled to find their rhythm in the opening minutes. Dubai responded with a 27-9 run — led by Mintz from beyond the three-point line and Kabengele at the rim — to take the lead. The hosts fought back, however, keeping the contest close throughout the remainder of the first half, which ended with Dubai narrowly ahead at 44-43.

Dubai took control after the break, opening the third quarter with an 11-2 run to establish a lead they would not relinquish. Filip Petrusev contributed four points during the opening stretch, while Elie Okobo added 10 points across the closing stages of the third quarter and the start of the fourth as Dubai extended their advantage to double digits.

The visitors maintained their lead in the final quarter, combining improved rebounding with more controlled possession to prevent Baskonia from mounting a comeback.

Dubai recorded a season-best eight turnovers and finished with 20 assists, reflecting a more disciplined performance after their difficult start.

Petrusev led Dubai with 17 points, while Kabengele recorded 16 points and 10 rebounds. Bacon contributed 15 points and five assists, Okobo added 14 points and four assists, and Diakite finished with 11 points in 13 minutes on court. Dubai had five players score in double figures.

Dubai Basketball will now travel to Italy to face EA7 Emporio Armani Milan on Oct. 15 in EuroLeague round six before returning to the Coca-Cola Arena to host SC Derby in the ABA League.