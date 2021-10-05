Saudi market records highest rise since January 2008

Saudi market index rose today above 11,550 points for the first time since January 2008.
Trading reached SR4.6 billion while Al Rajhi Bank rose by 2 percent at SR128.20.
https://arab.news/cqfwb
Saudi market index rose today above 11,550 points for the first time since January 2008.
Trading reached SR4.6 billion while Al Rajhi Bank rose by 2 percent at SR128.20.
Inflation is slowing down across MENA countries and should decelerate next year, according to a report by Capital Economics.
The economic research company reached this conclusion after PMI surveys for September revealed a fall in output prices components in the region.
Capital Economics noted the recent increase in inflation in the region was fuelled by transient factors such as rising food and energy prices.
It expects headline inflation to start decelerating in 2022-23 and the report said: “In Egypt this should open the door for rate cuts to come back onto the agenda.”
The new PMI data bring good news for the region as the non-oil sector rebounds in the Gulf countries in the short term.
The elimination of pandemic-related restrictions and strong vaccination programs will promote strong recoveries in the region, Capital Economics explained, pointing to Saudi Arabia and Qatar as evidence of strong vaccination programs allowing the recovery of domestic activities.
However, Egypt is still at risk as new waves of the coronavirus and domestic restrictions remain a possibility due to weak vaccination rollouts.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has huge underground gold reserves estimated at 323.7 tons, according to the Saudi Press Agency.
Official data shows that the Kingdom has six factories producing gold and silver bullion with an investment volume exceeding SR7 billion ($1.86 billion).
The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has so far issued 477 gold ore detection licenses.
RIYADH: The capital gains tax proposal will not affect the timetable set for resuming Egypt's IPO program, which has already been postponed several times pending improvement in market conditions, Minister of Business Sector Hisham Tawfik said.
There are five companies preparing to be floated on the Egyptian Stock Exchange within months, he told CNBC Arabia.
He added that the capital gains tax proposal has already been submitted by acting parties in the Egyptian capital market at the present time.
The acting parties include the Egyptian Financial Association — a non-independent entity that consists of major players in the market, including brokerage firms and investors, he said.
RIYADH: EFG Hermes Corp-Solutions, a leading leasing and factoring company in Egypt has signed a sale and leaseback agreement with leading real estate development firm Misr Italia Properties (MIP) for refinancing its state of the art property-Garden 8 Mall, amounting to 750 million pounds ($47.7 million).
Garden 8 Mall represents approximately 47,000 m2 in New Cairo accommodating premium brands for both retail space and restaurants in New Cairo, the company said in a statement.
EFG Hermes Corp-Solutions was established in 2020 under EFG Hermes’ Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFI) platform to consolidate its factoring and leasing businesses and provide large corporates as well as small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with leverage to grow and expand their businesses.
Misr Italia Properties is Egypt's leading real estate developer and is expanding across the country with a variety of unique projects.
Data management and analysis startup Biware has raised $1.2 million seed funding round.
The Tunisia-based business supports companies to use data for strategic purposes, including increasing revenues, optimizing costs, and reducing losses.
It will use the money to employ more Biware’s data engineers, and to establish three more offices in Africa and Europe by 2025.
“Our first customers were telecoms operators, a sector with strong competition, where the detailed knowledge of the behaviors of their customers is a strategic lever for marketing to capture, increase revenue, and retain the customer,” the Biware team said in a statement.
The startup currently has a portfolio of about 50 customers in the finance, telecoms, retail, service, and energy sectors in the African and European markets.