You are here

  • Home
  • Bitcoin hits $50k for first time in four weeks: Market wrap

Bitcoin hits $50k for first time in four weeks: Market wrap

Bitcoin hits $50k for first time in four weeks: Market wrap
Short Url

https://arab.news/4he43

Updated 05 October 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Bitcoin hits $50k for first time in four weeks: Market wrap

Bitcoin hits $50k for first time in four weeks: Market wrap
Updated 05 October 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market value, rose above the $50,000 level for the first time in four weeks on Tuesday, adding to a series of gains since the start of October.

The cryptocurrency fell below that level on September 7 amid a broader selloff in shares of cryptocurrency and blockchain-related firms that day. It continued to fall in September, hitting a low of $40,596 on September 21.

Cryptocurrency investment products and funds recorded inflows for a seventh straight week, as institutional investors warmed to more supportive statements from regulators, data from digital asset manager CoinShares showed on Monday.

Funding

Bitwage, the leading cryptocurrency-based payroll and invoicing company, has raised $1.5 million in its latest funding round.

It will use the funds to expand its functionality, as it now faces competition from Coinbase, which has launched a similar service for US citizens.

The round was conducted by Bnktothefuture, an online platform that allows registered investors to support projects directly.

The company achieved its goal with the participation of Draper Associates and Max Keiser’s Heisenberg Capital.

"When we first started in 2014, Bitcoin payroll was just a niche for cypherpunks and crypto anarchists. The tailwinds are picking up for Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payroll to become a massive multi-billion dollar industry,” Jonathan Chester, CEO of Bitwage said.

No more cryptocurrency

Former US President Donald Trump commented on the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies and the crypto crackdown by the Chinese government.

“I don’t want to have other currencies coming out and hurting or demeaning the dollar in any way,” he said

Meanwhile, the CEO of global investment bank JPMorgan Chase, Jamie Dimon, continues to voice his anti-Bitcoin and anti-crypto stance, stating that Bitcoin has no intrinsic value and that regulators will get out of it.

"If people are using it for tax avoidance and ransomware, it’s going to be regulated, whether you like it or not,” he said in an interview with Axios on HBO, adding; “It’s got no intrinsic value, and regulators are going to regulate the hell out of it.”

Adoption

Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary, better known as Mr. Wonderful, revealed that his portfolio now has greater exposure to cryptocurrencies than gold for the first time.

He also hopes to increase his allocation to cryptocurrencies to 7 percent in the next few months, justifying that he does not see a situation where crypto disappears.

"For the first time ever, my crypto exposure is greater than gold,” he tweeted on his official account.

Market

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency in trading internationally, traded higher on Tuesday, rising by 3.84 percent to $50,082.55 at 5:27 p.m Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, traded at $3,446.84, up 1.58 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Topics: Digital coin bitcoin

Related

Cryptocurrencies continue to rise despite regulatory issues: Market wrap
Business & Economy
Cryptocurrencies continue to rise despite regulatory issues: Market wrap

UBS clients raise $650m for biggest ever biotech impact fund

UBS clients raise $650m for biggest ever biotech impact fund
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 1 min 1 sec ago
Reuters

UBS clients raise $650m for biggest ever biotech impact fund

UBS clients raise $650m for biggest ever biotech impact fund
  • Impact investing - a term coined in 2007 - grew out of the desire to extend philanthropic goals into mainstream financial holdings
  • It will invest 80 percent of its capital into privately held start-ups, and the remainder into public companies, developing innovative treatments for serious illnesses
Updated 1 min 1 sec ago
Reuters

UBS's wealthy clients have raised $650 million for the biggest biotechnology impact fund ever, the Swiss bank said on Wednesday.


Impact investing - a term coined in 2007 - grew out of the desire to extend philanthropic goals into mainstream financial holdings.


Alongside financial returns, impact investments aim to generate measurable environmental and social impact, often in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which generally go beyond the basic principles of sustainable investing.


The Oncology Impact Fund 2, run by biotechnology investment firm MPM Capital, has raised a total of $850 million, including the $650 million obtained from UBS clients.

It will invest 80 percent of its capital into privately held start-ups, and the remainder into public companies, developing innovative treatments for cancer and other serious illnesses.


Twenty percent of the performance fee the managers earn off their investments, as well as a portion of drug royalties, will be donated to improve access to cancer treatment for children in the developing world and to fund cancer research, portfolio manager Christiana Bardon said.


Together with its predecessor fund, for which MPM and UBS's wealth management raised over $470 million in 2016, it marks the Swiss bank's largest single theme-focused impact investment fundraising to date.


"With this fund, I feel like we tried to reimagine the impact space. The vision here is still extremely bold, which is to say: What if every drug that was developed and sold had that 1 percent go back to make the world a better place?" Mark Haefele, chief investment officer for UBS Wealth Management, said.


"When we started on this journey, impact investing was about impact bonds and at the time they were being done in $5 million increments. To launch something that is 100 times the size of that was very ambitious, and shows how this theme clearly resonates with our clients," he added.


UBS, the world's largest wealth manager, had raised $6.9 billion for SDG-related impact investments as of end-2020.

It aims to add $70 billion of invested assets classified as impact investing or as sustainably focused investments more broadly through 2025.


While impact investing has often been associated with concessionary returns, the managers said investors - which include large companies, insurers and other very wealthy individuals alongside UBS clients - would not need to forgo returns, based on the performance of the previous fund.


"Our impact fund is as profitable as our other funds, and they are generally top quartile performers within U.S. venture capital," MPM Managing Director Ansbert Gadicke said. 

Topics: economy UBS funds #investment #esginvesting biotechnology Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN) Swiss banking

Related

Central banks, wealth funds going greener and more activist - ESG survey
Business & Economy
Central banks, wealth funds going greener and more activist - ESG survey
ESG to spur demand for green sukuk as sustainable assets top $40 trillion: Moody’s graphic
Business & Economy
ESG to spur demand for green sukuk as sustainable assets top $40 trillion: Moody’s

UAE-based crypto trading platform BitOasis eyes MENA expansion after $30m funding

UAE-based crypto trading platform BitOasis eyes MENA expansion after $30m funding
Updated 06 October 2021
Arab News

UAE-based crypto trading platform BitOasis eyes MENA expansion after $30m funding

UAE-based crypto trading platform BitOasis eyes MENA expansion after $30m funding
  • The new funds will be used to expand the company’s presence in the region
Updated 06 October 2021
Arab News

 

DUBAI: UAE-based BitOasis has secured $30 million in its latest funding round, as the company ramps up efforts to support the cryptocurrency ecosystem in the Gulf state. 

The Series B round was led by Chicago-based VC firm Jump Capital, along with Jordanian startup platform Wamda. 

The new funds will be used to expand the company’s presence in the region, its founder Ola Doudin said, as well as to ensure “high standards of regulatory compliance.”

She said BitOasis has been working with regulators across the region to acquire relevant permits to operate.

“Our team is also working on building strategic partnerships with the public sector to raise the level of awareness around crypto safety in the region,” Doudin explained. 

The trading platform recently announced partnerships with UAE government bodies, such as the Dubai Police, to tackle important issues in the crypto space. 

BitOasis will also use the money to improve its product, which is currently accessible in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, Egypt, and Morocco.

Topics: UAE cryptocurrency BitOasis

Related

Middle East countries starting to embrace cryptocurrencies, BitOasis CEO says
Business & Economy
Middle East countries starting to embrace cryptocurrencies, BitOasis CEO says
Dubai-based crypto platform BitOasis posts strong H1 results
Business & Economy
Dubai-based crypto platform BitOasis posts strong H1 results

Knight Frank forms Saudi-focused property consultancy team

Knight Frank forms Saudi-focused property consultancy team
Updated 06 October 2021
Arab News

Knight Frank forms Saudi-focused property consultancy team

Knight Frank forms Saudi-focused property consultancy team
  • The retail consultancy team will handle Kingdom-based landlords and organizations on the full scope of their projects,
Updated 06 October 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: London-based consultancy firm Knight Frank has created a retail team to advise Saudi Arabia-based clients, in a bid to take advantage of the Kingdom’s growing real estate scene. 

The retail consultancy team will handle Kingdom-based landlords and organizations on the full scope of their projects, “from conception through leasing strategy,” the company said in a statement. 

It comes as real estate gradually recovers from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, accelerated by government efforts under the ambitious Visions 2030.

Topics: Knight Frank real estate

Related

Middle East homebuyers want bigger, ‘greener’ properties: Knight Frank
Business & Economy
Middle East homebuyers want bigger, ‘greener’ properties: Knight Frank
UAE residential market expands at ‘fastest pace since 2015’: Knight Frank
Business & Economy
UAE residential market expands at ‘fastest pace since 2015’: Knight Frank

Major world economies experience slow growth in September: Economic wrap

Major world economies experience slow growth in September: Economic wrap
Updated 05 October 2021
Ziad Sabbah
LAMYAA BAGAZI
Ruba Alrashed

Major world economies experience slow growth in September: Economic wrap

Major world economies experience slow growth in September: Economic wrap
Updated 05 October 2021
Ziad Sabbah LAMYAA BAGAZI Ruba Alrashed

RIYADH/CAIRO: The US private sector experienced the slowest growth in a year as its composite Purchase Managers’ Index reached 55 in September. Labor shortages and smaller increases in manufacturing and services demand were responsible for the weaker growth.

The euro zone’s composite PMI was recorded at 56.2, also reflecting the slowest growth in the private sector in 5 months. While orders and employment slightly expanded, shortfalls in inputs hindered the manufacturing and services output. Moreover, the UK PMI stood at 54.9, indicating a nominal rise compared to previous months. This was largely due to slower manufacturing growth.

Australia’s IHS Markit Composite PMI has continued its contractionary trend, standing at  46.5 in September. The indicator has been achieving below-50 readings for the previous three months now. 

Similarly, the au Jibun Bank Japan Composite PMI showed that both manufacturing and services sectors experienced a slowdown in terms of output in September. In addition, the Russian private sector only marginally grew in September as the country’s PMI reached 50.5 in September. 

A more positive outlook is the case for India as its composite PMI showed positive growth, reaching 55.3 in September. This was stimulated by increases in aggregate business activity and new work intakes.

Trade news

US trade deficit hits a record level of $73.3 billion in August as imports reach an all-time high of $287 billion, according to data published by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. Exports only slightly increased by 0.5 percent month-on-month, amounting to $213.7 billion. The trade deficit with China widened further as it increased by $3.1 billion in August to stand at $28.1 billion at the end of the month.

On the other hand, Canada’s trade surplus rose to CAD 1.94 billion in August, according to Statistics Canada, as exports increased by 0.8 percent and imports fell by 1.4 percent. Similarly, Australia’s trade surplus reached another record high of AUD 15.08 billion in August, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported. This was driven by an impressive MoM growth in exports valued at 4 percent.

American manufacturing
Despite shortages in raw materials and labor, US factory orders grew in August by 1.2 percent, the Commerce Department said. This comes at a time when economic growth seems to have slowed down in the third quarter but the manufacturing sector continues to demonstrate strength. 

China’s private sector

US study shows that China needs stronger private sector participation “to maintain a growth potential that exceeds 3 percent annually by the middle of this decade.” The Atlantic Council and consultancy Rhodium Group also added that China needs more two-way flow cross-border investments.

Italy’s budget deficit

The Italian National Institute of Statistics reported on Tuesday that the public budget deficit shrank to 10.2 percent of GDP in the first half of the year, a 1.6 percentage point difference from the 11.8 percent recorded in the same period last year.

Topics: PMI US UK eurozone economy

Related

UK manufacturers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2012: PMI
Business & Economy
UK manufacturers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2012: PMI

Bank of America launches research on digital assets

Bank of America launches research on digital assets
Updated 05 October 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Bank of America launches research on digital assets

Bank of America launches research on digital assets
Updated 05 October 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Bank of America, one of the largest banks on Wall Street, has launched digital asset research as it looks to scale its crypto trading business.

The bank formed a specialized unit to fuel the growing institutional demand for cryptocurrencies during the summer of 2021 led by Alkesh Shah, head of Global Cryptocurrency and Digital Asset Strategy.

“Banks are capitulating one by one, Bank of America is only the latest in a series of major banks to initiate coverage on digital assets or even get involved in the blockchain a la SocGen. And the regulators certainly aren’t ignoring it,” Martha Reyes, head of research at digital asset prime brokerage and exchange BEQUANT, said.

Topics: cryptocurrency

Related

Bitcoin, Ether bounce back after days of decline
Business & Economy
Bitcoin, Ether bounce back after days of decline

Latest updates

UBS clients raise $650m for biggest ever biotech impact fund
UBS clients raise $650m for biggest ever biotech impact fund
Abu Dhabi crown prince says UAE has exited COVID-19 crisis
Abu Dhabi crown prince says UAE has exited COVID-19 crisis
UAE-based crypto trading platform BitOasis eyes MENA expansion after $30m funding
UAE-based crypto trading platform BitOasis eyes MENA expansion after $30m funding
Knight Frank forms Saudi-focused property consultancy team
Knight Frank forms Saudi-focused property consultancy team
Frustrated Balkans seek reassurance at EU summit
Frustrated Balkans seek reassurance at EU summit

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.