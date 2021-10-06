Governor of Saudi Arabia's Northern Borders region honors teachers on World Teacher’s Day

RIYADH: Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Sultan, governor of the Northern Borders region, attended a ceremony to commemorate World Teachers’ Day, which is celebrated every year on Oct. 5. At the ceremony, he praised the efforts of teachers and their role in building the personalities of Saudis. Prince Faisal also talked about the noble message teachers carry and the great efforts they exert in building generations capable of thinking, analyzing, and addressing challenges.
He stressed the importance of a teacher’s role in shaping the future of the nation by educating Saudis and contributing to achieving the Saudi Vision 2030. Prince Faisal said teachers have a huge impact on students, in terms of both the educational and teaching aspects, and by building their skills, shaping their personalities, and instilling confidence. Teachers help students unleash their creativity, he said, and they also promote the values of moderation and tolerance.
Teachers Ghazi Al-Anzy and Nouf Al-Anzy delivered a speech on behalf of all teachers and said their colleagues are motivated by society’s support to give everything they can to prepare promising generations.
Prince Faisal honored the distinguished teachers in the region. Othman Al-Othman, director of education in the region, also attended the ceremony.