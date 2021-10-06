You are here

  • Home
  • IMF trims global GDP growth forecast to below 6%: Economic wrap

IMF trims global GDP growth forecast to below 6%: Economic wrap

IMF trims global GDP growth forecast to below 6%: Economic wrap
Short Url

https://arab.news/zjtjf

Updated 06 October 2021
LAMYAA BAGAZI
Ziad Sabbah
Ruba Alrashed

IMF trims global GDP growth forecast to below 6%: Economic wrap

IMF trims global GDP growth forecast to below 6%: Economic wrap
Updated 06 October 2021
LAMYAA BAGAZI Ziad Sabbah Ruba Alrashed

RIYADH/CAIRO: The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday revised its global GDP growth forecast to below 6 percent citing several risks including debt and infaction.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, however, said the main obstacle is the “great vaccination divide” that has left several countries with too little access to COVID-19 vaccines.

Global trade

With poor countries likely to struggle with their vaccination rollouts, global trade is expected to remain on its expansionary trend, the Wall Street Journal reported citing the World Trade Organization.

European construction

The IHS Markit Construction PMI for the euro zone is now showing signs of stability at 50 points in September. Commercial construction fell slightly and infrastructure activity continued its trend of steep decline. However, home building activity rose for the seventh consecutive month as demand exhibited strong growth.

Moreover, construction PMI for the UK fell to 52.6 in September, indicating a slower growth compared to the previous months. This was driven by weaker demand and supply chain problems which led to a more pessimist business sentiment in September.

Retail sales

The euro zone retail sales were weaker than expected in August reaching only a 0.3 month-on-month growth rate compared to the projected 0.8 percent, according to Eurostat data. This marks a slight recovery from the setback recorded in July when it declined by 2.6 percent.

Swedish economy 

In August, Sweden's GDP declined by 3.8 percent, compared to the previous month, data by Statistics Sweden showed. Businesses produced less and households decreased their spending contributing to this contraction.

German industrial orders

After a record month in July, Germany’s industrial orders in August fell sharply as a result of weaker foreign demand, official data showed on Wednesday. 

Korea’s inflation

The annual inflation rate for Korea reached 2.5 percent in September, barely changing from the August figure which stood at 2.6 percent. This is the sixth consecutive month in which the inflation rate was higher than the central bank’s target of 2 percent.
Similarly, the month-on-month inflation rate slightly dropped from 0.6 percent in August to 0.5 percent in September.

Interest rate

For the first time in 7 years, New Zealand’s central bank increased its interest rate to 0.5 percent from 0.25 percent on Wednesday, eliminating some of the support placed when the pandemic began. Its aim is to cool down inflationary pressures in the housing market and elsewhere.

Portuguese growth

Portugal's central bank said that the Portuguese economy would grow at 4.8 percent this year, expanding after the pandemic-induced recession last year. This means that its June expectation remains the same.

Unemployment 

The unemployment rate in Ireland (which includes people receiving temporary COVID-19 jobless benefits) declined to 10 percent in September, compared to the 12.4 percent recorded in the previous month, Ireland’s Central Statistics Office said. However, youth unemployment rose slightly to 17.4 percent in September from 17 percent in August.

Topics: IMF Global GDP COVID-19

Related

Update Global airline pandemic losses to hit $201bn in 2020-2022, IATA says
Business & Economy
Global airline pandemic losses to hit $201bn in 2020-2022, IATA says

Saudi stock market exchange plans a $4bn stake sale in an IPO: Bloomberg

Saudi stock market exchange plans a $4bn stake sale in an IPO: Bloomberg
Updated 59 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi stock market exchange plans a $4bn stake sale in an IPO: Bloomberg

Saudi stock market exchange plans a $4bn stake sale in an IPO: Bloomberg
Updated 59 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia stock market exchange is planing selling shares to the public with a value of $4 billion, Bloomberg reported citing sources it didn't name.

Tadawul, as the exchange is known, will release information on the IPO as soon as this month, it added.

Topics: Saudi Tadawul Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) Saudi Arabia

Saudi Energy Ministry aims to boost sector’s contribution to GDP through localization of services

Saudi Energy Ministry aims to boost sector’s contribution to GDP through localization of services
Updated 4 min 3 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel

Saudi Energy Ministry aims to boost sector’s contribution to GDP through localization of services

Saudi Energy Ministry aims to boost sector’s contribution to GDP through localization of services
Updated 4 min 3 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel

RIYADH: Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman on Wednesday inaugurated an energy project constructed by Siemens Energy in Dammam.

The facility is the largest of its kind in the region and it will serve as an integrated services hub for the energy sector.

The energy minister said: “We are keen on achieving the localization and content targets that are sought by the vision of the Crown Prince (Mohammed bin Salman), who pays great attention to the concepts of local content.”

“We strive to empower the energy sector,” he said.

Later, the Energy Ministry tweeted saying it aims to increase the sector’s contribution to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product.

The ministry plans to boost localization of equipment and development of national cadres to achieve the goal, it added.

The expansion project is also in line with the Kingdom’s strategy aimed at localizing 70 percent of the energy products by 2030.

“The technology delivered by this facility will support the country in its push for sustainability and decarbonization amid an expanding energy industry,” said Mahmoud Sulaimani, managing director of Siemens Energy in Saudi Arabia.

Topics: Saudi Arabia energy Siemens

Number of Saudis seeking property ownership 'exceeding expectations': REGA Governor

Number of Saudis seeking property ownership 'exceeding expectations': REGA Governor
Updated 06 October 2021
Arab News

Number of Saudis seeking property ownership 'exceeding expectations': REGA Governor

Number of Saudis seeking property ownership 'exceeding expectations': REGA Governor
Updated 06 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Requests for property ownership in Saudi Arabia exceeded expectations, with about half a million requests being received on Ehkaam electronic platform so far, Real Estate General Authority (REGA) Governor, Ihsan Bafakih revealed today.

Ehkaam is an electronic platform launched by the Authority in December 2020, to receive requests for ownership and change of properties.

"There are areas that are very crowded with requests, such as Makkah, Al Madina and Asir," Bafakih said in an interview on Al Arabiya.

Those requests are studied by a number of committees, he said.

Topics: Saudi Real Estate General Authority

Related

Knight Frank forms Saudi-focused property consultancy team
Business & Economy
Knight Frank forms Saudi-focused property consultancy team
Saudi Cabinet extends 'soft mortgage' program for 3 years
Business & Economy
Saudi Cabinet extends 'soft mortgage' program for 3 years

Saudi Aramco Entrepreneurship Center to double startup investments in next 2-3 years

Saudi Aramco Entrepreneurship Center to double startup investments in next 2-3 years
Updated 06 October 2021
Deema Al-Khudair 

Saudi Aramco Entrepreneurship Center to double startup investments in next 2-3 years

Saudi Aramco Entrepreneurship Center to double startup investments in next 2-3 years
Updated 06 October 2021
Deema Al-Khudair 

JEDDAH: Over 600 startup applications were received for Wa’ed’s, Saudi Aramco Entrepreneurship Center, third roadshow in partnership with King Abdullah University for Science and Technology’s (KAUST) entrepreneurship center in Jeddah on Tuesday. 

Looking at the innovation ecosystem today, Fahad Alidi, Managing Director at Wa'ed said he foresees doubling their investments over the coming 2 to 3 years.

“There’s no doubt that the roadshow was a great success. We had over 600 brilliant applications throughout the roadshow. This leaves us extremely eager for the next stops; we’re stopping at Riyadh, then later in Madina, then we’ll finalize our roadshow in Makkah,” he told Arab News.

“But the roadshow is only the beginning of a long term relationship with us and the entrepreneurs. We help them grow their startups not only in Saudi but across borders. A partnership with Wa’ed means access to major infrastructure and our network. We are with them throughout their journey as they grow,” he added.

He said the center’s investment strategy is dictated by quality, profitability, and an impact on the innovation system in the Kingdom. “We are constantly in search of original ideas and products that address critical people’s needs. We do not partner only to profit. We partner to grow.”

He said Wa’ed is focused on five high impact strategic domains; sustainability, social, digital, industrial, and manufacturing. 

“Sustainability and social are driven by a deep sense of responsibility that we have towards the environment and society. Digital because of the massive digital transformation the Kingdom is going through, while industrial and manufacturing are two critical pillars of the Kingdom’s economic development story,” he said.

Hattan Ahmad, Head of KAUST Entrepreneurship Center said KAUST aspires to be the entrepreneurial destination for deep tech startups from here and abroad. 

He said that next year, the center aims to increase its open online courses with a goal of reaching 100,000 learners. "We are also expanding our flagship accelerator TAQADAM, in partnership with SABB, within Saudi Arabia and to new markets in MENA,” he told Arab News.

The KAUST Entrepreneurship Center is dedicated to building talent through a variety of programs, including an edX course called Entrepreneurship Adventures that has attracted over 71,000 learners, bootcamps, hackathons, and innovation challenges, and academic courses offered to students within KAUST.

“The Center backs founders to support their journeys and invest into startups and connect them to industrial players and ecosystem players,” he said.

He added: “KAUST Entrepreneurship model is built around creating a knowledge exchange zone connecting startups, industry and government to support founders in their journey and creating impact.”

Mohammed Al-Humali, a Saudi physician and consultant in the healthcare sector and cofounder of Mawidy, a startup that leverages new technologies and artificial intelligence to enhance healthcare services, explained how the Center has supported his business.

Mawidy won first place in a roadshow competition and received a cash prize of SR75,000. “Wa’ed has provided us this platform to encourage entrepreneurship and provided us with the mentorship and the guidance that we need as a startup,” he said.  

Topics: Wa'ed Aramco

Related

Saudi Aramco market value exceeds $2tr for the first time since 2019 
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco market value exceeds $2tr for the first time since 2019 
Wa’ed startup grants hit over $5.6m after third roadshow event
Business & Economy
Wa’ed startup grants hit over $5.6m after third roadshow event

Saudi sukuk market sees four special deals worth $15m

Saudi sukuk market sees four special deals worth $15m
Updated 06 October 2021
Arab News

Saudi sukuk market sees four special deals worth $15m

Saudi sukuk market sees four special deals worth $15m
Updated 06 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Four special deals were completed today in the Saudi sukuk and bond market, with a total value of SR56.17 million ($14.9 million), Argaam reported.

Special deals are orders executed when a seller and a buyer agree to trade specific securities at a specific price in order to comply with the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) controls and the regulations issued by the relevant Capital Market Authority, according to Tadawul.

Special deals do not affect the price of the last deal, the highest or lowest price of the instrument, the opening or closing price, the market index, or the sector indices.

Topics: #sukuk

Related

Update Saudi local currency sukuk to be added to FTSE emerging market government bond index
Business & Economy
Saudi local currency sukuk to be added to FTSE emerging market government bond index
Saudi Arabia closes $1.7bn September sukuk program
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia closes $1.7bn September sukuk program

Latest updates

World Mental Health day: How Apple has Prioritized Wellness In Its Brand New Updates
World Mental Health day: How Apple has Prioritized Wellness In Its Brand New Updates
US leads western praise for Iraqi electoral commission ahead of Sunday’s vote
US leads western praise for Iraqi electoral commission ahead of Sunday’s vote
Al-Noor suffer quarterfinal loss at 2021 IHF Men’s Super Globe
Al-Noor (in the dark shirts) attack EC Pinheiros during their 34-33 loss on Wednesday night. (Supplied/SAHF)
Saudi stock market exchange plans a $4bn stake sale in an IPO: Bloomberg
Saudi stock market exchange plans a $4bn stake sale in an IPO: Bloomberg
Red Crescent says bodies of 17 people washed ashore in Libya
Red Crescent says bodies of 17 people washed ashore in Libya

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.