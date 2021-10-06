You are here

War games stoke the flames between Caucasus rivals Iran and Azerbaijan

Iranian army tanks during a military exercise in northwest of the country, close to the Iranian Azerbaijani border. (AFP/Iranian Army Office/File Photo)
Iranian army tanks during a military exercise in northwest of the country, close to the Iranian Azerbaijani border. (AFP/Iranian Army Office/File Photo)
Oubai Shahbandar

  • Divergent strategic interests and political visions are pulling the two countries apart
  • Experts say there are two key reasons for Iran to resent Azerbaijan’s regional clout
Oubai Shahbandar

WASHINGTON D.C.: Tensions between Iran and Azerbaijan are high amid a diplomatic spat that is approaching crisis point, according to regional observers.

Although the two countries normally enjoy cordial relations, they are drifting apart owing to divergent strategic interests and political visions.

Azerbaijani authorities, long frustrated by Iran’s support for its neighbour and rival, Armenia, have launched a crackdown on Iranian cross-border smuggling that was a lifeline for the Armenian separatist holdout in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

In 2020, following a Russian-brokered ceasefire, Armenian forces agreed to hand over much of Nagorno-Karabakh to Azerbaijan, which marked a significant victory for Baku after a 44-day war.

In Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenian separatists protected by Russian peacekeepers still control the city of Khankendi, also known as Stepankeret, and a handful of surrounding villages.

The entirety of Iran’s shared border with what had once been Armenian-occupied Nagorno-Karabakh is now under the control of Azerbaijani authorities.

However, Iranian trucks reportedly continued to enter Nagorno-Karabakh without paying the requisite customs fees to the Azerbaijani government.




The Iranian army's ground forces began holding manoeuvres near the country's border with Azerbaijan recently, despite criticism from its northwestern neighbor. (AFP/Iranian Army Office/File Photo) 

“This is not the first time that Iran’s trucks have illegally traveled to the Karabakh region,” Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said this week.

“This is something that happened repeatedly during the occupation period. Around 60 Iranian trucks entered Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region without permission between Aug. 11 and Sept. 11 this year after Azerbaijan called on Iran to put an end to the practice.

“Then we started to control the road passing through Azerbaijani land, and the trucks sent by Iran to Karabakh came to an end.”

Tensions have been stoked further by joint military drills held by the Azerbaijani army with Turkey and Pakistan 500 kilometers from the country’s border with Iran.

Aliyev also inaugurated a new military base in the city of Jabrayil in Nagorno-Karabakh, right on the border with Iran, making sure to be filmed standing beside a line of Israeli-made Harop combat drones that Azerbaijan used to devastating effect during the 2020 war.

Iran claimed Azerbaijan was allowing Israel to establish a base on Iran’s border.

“Iran will not tolerate the presence of the Zionist regime near our borders,” said Saeed Khatibzadeh, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman.




A handout picture provided by the office of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on November 1, 2017 shows him (R) meeting with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev in Tehran. (AFP/File Photo)

Iran then conducted a multi-day military exercise along its border with Azerbaijan.

According to Iran’s Tasnim news agency, the Azerbaijani government ordered the closure of a mosque in Baku linked to Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“The mosque and representative office of Seyyed Ali Akbar Ojaghnejad, representative of supreme leader (Ayatollah) Ali Khamenei in Baku, were sealed and closed today by order of the authorities of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” Tasnim said.

Azerbaijan claimed the move was necessary because of “a surge in COVID-19 cases in several locations in Baku,” saying that the mosque’s operation had been “suspended temporarily.”

Iran’s embassy in Baku said there had been no advanced warning of the move.

Speaking to Arab News, Farid Shafiyev, chairman of the Baku-based Center of Analysis of International Relations, said: “Only Iran will suffer from these statements. Tehran, first of all, should see the Caucasus as a region of potential cooperation.

“Iran’s statements about ‘third-country’ or ‘foreign’ forces stationed in Azerbaijan are mainly aimed at Israel and Turkey, but they must understand that we are not hiding.

“Azerbaijan has military-political cooperation with Israel and with Turkey, as well as strong economic ties. It is designed, first of all, to ensure the security of Azerbaijan and not against Iran.”




Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev tours the Military Trophy Park in Baku that showcases military equipment seized from Armenian troops during last year’s war over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. (AFP/File Photo)

Shafiyev believes there are two key reasons why Iran fears Azerbaijan’s growing regional clout. The first is the Zangezur Corridor — an overland corridor Baku plans to establish across southern Armenia to link up with the Nakhchivan enclave bordering Turkey.

According to Shafiyev, Iran fears the plan, which was agreed under the terms of the ceasefire deal, will leave it cut off from the wider region.

The second factor at play is Azerbaijan’s longstanding relationship with Israel, which has angered Iran at a time when its nuclear program has been set back by a string of suspected Israeli covert operations.

Shafiyev says Azerbaijan is unlikely to back down in the face of Iranian saber-rattling.

“This is our sovereign right,” he said. “Our cooperation with Israel is more about security. Israeli weapons have shown their effectiveness during the Patriotic (Nagorno-Karabakh) War.

“As a former diplomat, I would like the issues to be resolved diplomatically and Iran should (instead) consider this region as a potential region of cooperation.”

Ahmad Obali, a US-based Azerbaijan analyst and founder of Gunaz TV, also believes the outcome of the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war is driving Iranian policy in the region.




An Iranian army helicopter during a military exercise in northwest of the country, close to the Iranian-Azerbaijani border. (AFP/Iranian Army Office/File Photo)

“Iran does not want to accept the fact that Azerbaijan won the Karabakh war and liberated the border between Iran and Azerbaijan from Armenian occupation,” he said.

“Iran lost significant revenue when Azerbaijan regained Karabakh from the Armenians. The border area in that region was used extensively for narcotics smuggling and exports. Now Azerbaijan is in control.

“Iran is also opposed to Azerbaijan’s ambitions to build the Zangezur Corridor, which would further cost Iran revenue that it would have otherwise collected.”

He added: “Iran was caught red handed. The Iranian truck drivers were arrested by Azerbaijani authorities after delivering goods. That has now been stopped, which has further angered Iran.

“The fact that the Turkey-Azerbaijan relationship has grown bothers Iran. Iran is more aggressive now and they’re frustrated that Azerbaijan is becoming stronger.”

Obali says Baku’s victory in the Nagorno-Karabakh war has lifted the morale of the 10 million ethnic Azerbaijanis in Iran who are opposed to Tehran’s policies towards their ethnic kin.




Iranian army tanks lined up during a military exercise in northwest of the country, close to the Iranian-Azerbaijani border. (AFP/Iranian Army Office/File Photo)

“Iran has been emboldened by the thinning US presence in the region, including its withdrawal from Afghanistan and the softer approach of the current US administration regarding Iran and the potential reinstatement of the JCPOA,” said Efgan Nifti, CEO of the Caspian Policy Center, referring to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

“Iran feels it can challenge Western partners with minimal pushback from the US and European powers. Baku’s regaining of control of its sovereign territory has interrupted Iran’s illicit trafficking and trade.

“In addition to this, the opening of the Zangezur Corridor and regional east-west communication links will cause Iran to lose control over trade and transit.”

Nifti added: “Iran is also frustrated by economic difficulties and growing popular discontent, which make it feel insecure about its ethnically diverse population. This tension with Baku helps the regime divert popular attention away from real domestic issues.”

Undoubtedly, Azerbaijan’s recent territorial and strategic gains, coupled with its ability to win both Israeli and Turkish support, could act as a deterrent against future Iranian encroachment.

“Azerbaijan is strengthening relations with Turkey and Israel,” said Nifti. “Iran sees the latter as an existential threat.”

France wants results by end of October in moves to mend US ties

France wants results by end of October in moves to mend US ties
Updated 21 min 21 sec ago
Reuters

France wants results by end of October in moves to mend US ties

France wants results by end of October in moves to mend US ties
  • U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Paris meeting senior French officials to rebuild ties
  • Speaking to French lawmakers, Le Drian said on Wednesday he had held frank and substantive talks with Blinken
Updated 21 min 21 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS: France wants to see concrete results by the end of October on three issues that are up for negotiation with the United States as the two allies look to mend relations, the French foreign minister said after talks with his US counterpart.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Paris meeting senior French officials to rebuild ties after a security pact (AUKUS) between Washington, Australia and Britain resulted in Australia scuttling a defense contract for French submarines, hitting the cornerstone of France’s Indo-Pacific policy.
France has accused its allies of stabbing it in the back and even said President Joe Biden acted like his predecessor Donald Trump.
Speaking to French lawmakers, Le Drian said on Wednesday he had held frank and substantive talks with Blinken.
“The crisis is serious, it is not resolved just because we have resumed dialogue, and it will last. To get out of it we will need acts rather than words,” Le Drian told a parliamentary hearing.
Before leaving Paris, Blinken had described his talks, which included seeing President Emmanuel Macron, as “very positive, very productive” conversations.
French officials have emphasized that AUKUS was a wake-up call for EU states and that they should respond to the recent crisis between Paris and Washington by ending the bloc’s naivety when it comes to defending its interests and building its own military capacity within the NATO framework.
Le Drian said the two sides were working to get results by the end of October when Biden and Macron are due to meet at a G20 leaders summit in Rome. They will also speak before then.
He said the talks would focus on three points raised in a joint communique between the two leaders: the strategic importance of French and European engagement in the Indo-Pacific region, the importance of a stronger, more capable European defense, and how Washington can reinforce its support for counter-terrorism operations in Africa’s Sahel region conducted by European states.
When asked for more details on what Paris was seeking and whether there had been any concrete results so far on those issues, a French diplomatic source briefing reporters said it was still too early to say.

Topics: US France Australia Antony Blinken Jean Yves Le Drian

Related

US top diplomat Blinken heads to France after submarine spat
World
US top diplomat Blinken heads to France after submarine spat
French Prime Minister Jean Castex telling Parliament that the UK was not respecting its end of the Brexit bargain. (Reuters/File Photos)
World
France ready to question bilateral agreements with UK over fishing rights row: PM Castex

Three Arab countries removed from UK travel-block list

Algeria, Comoros and Djibouti are among 30 countries removed from the Foreign Office’s “red list” of nations. (Shutterstock)
Algeria, Comoros and Djibouti are among 30 countries removed from the Foreign Office’s “red list” of nations. (Shutterstock)
Updated 06 October 2021
Arab News

Three Arab countries removed from UK travel-block list

Algeria, Comoros and Djibouti are among 30 countries removed from the Foreign Office’s “red list” of nations. (Shutterstock)
  • Algeria, Comoros and Djibouti are among 30 countries removed from government “red list” of destinations that should be avoided because of COVID-19 risk
  • ‘We’re striking the right balance between keeping people safe … and giving them the freedom to exercise personal responsibility,’ said foreign secretary
Updated 06 October 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The British government has removed three Arab nations from the list of countries it advises people not to travel as part of the UK’s COVID-19 precautions.

Algeria, Comoros and Djibouti are among 30 countries removed from the Foreign Office’s “red list” of nations to which it warns that all but essential travel should be avoided.

The decision means that travel insurance will again be available to Britons flying to these countries, as insurance companies use government guidance in deciding whether to offer or exclude cover for certain destinations.

Advice against traveling is expected to be lifted from additional countries in the coming days. While a further loosening of the restrictions is likely, travel firms have been warned that precautionary measures might be reintroduced in “exceptional circumstances,” for example if healthcare facilities are overwhelmed by a new wave of COVID-19 infections.

The essential travel only warning remains in place for the countries still on Britain’s “red list.”

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the latest easing of restrictions will “make traveling more straightforward” and help to support businesses and families.

“We’re striking the right balance between keeping people safe, which remains our priority, and giving them the freedom to exercise personal responsibility, while supporting the travel sector as it continues to recover,” she added.

Topics: UK Algeria comoros Djibouti Coronavirus COVID-19 Travel restrictions

Related

Travellers going from Egypt to Britain who have been vaccinated in Egypt are still required to self isolate on arrival in the UK. (Reuters/File Photo)
Middle-East
Egypt, Britain discuss travel conditions after removal from ‘red list’
Saudi Arabia further eases travel restrictions
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia further eases travel restrictions

Briton charged with terror offenses after disappearing in Turkey

Shabazz Suleman, who disappeared from a family holiday in Turkey seven years ago, was accused of returning to war-torn Syria to join Daesh. (Screenshots/Social Media)
Shabazz Suleman, who disappeared from a family holiday in Turkey seven years ago, was accused of returning to war-torn Syria to join Daesh. (Screenshots/Social Media)
Updated 06 October 2021
Arab News

Briton charged with terror offenses after disappearing in Turkey

Shabazz Suleman, who disappeared from a family holiday in Turkey seven years ago, was accused of returning to war-torn Syria to join Daesh. (Screenshots/Social Media)
  • Shabazz Suleman, 25, allegedly joined Daesh in Syria after vanishing from family holiday 7 years ago
  • He was arrested at Heathrow Airport last week
Updated 06 October 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A British man who allegedly joined Daesh after vanishing from a family holiday as a teenager more than seven years ago has been charged with terrorist offenses.

Shabazz Suleman, 25, went missing on holiday in Turkey in 2014 after finishing his high-school exams and securing a university place in Britain.

In the summer of 2013, Suleman traveled to Syria as part of an aid convoy, but stands accused of returning to the region to serve Daesh and being trained by the terror group to use weapons.

When concerns about his disappearance first surfaced in 2014, Suleman said he was caught up in a secret mass prisoner swap between Ankara and regional armed groups after having been picked up near the Turkish border with Syria.

His father Afzal still works in England and previously said he knew his son “was thinking of going there (Syria) and helping people.”

Suleman was eventually captured in Syria by a Turkish-backed militia group called Liwa Al-Shimal in October 2017.

He told The Times that he was safe, but pleaded for an opportunity to return to Britain to challenge any allegations against him.

He was later freed by a court in Jarabulus, Syria — which is not internationally recognized — after it ruled that there was not enough evidence to convict him. 

Suleman had been missing since his release, with some reports placing him in Pakistan. But British counterterrorism police last night confirmed that charges had been secured against him.

He is accused of having prepared for acts of terrorism, membership of a proscribed organization and receiving weapons training.

He was arrested at Heathrow Airport last week and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court.

Topics: UK Turkey terrorism

Related

Taliban say Daesh cell destroyed after mosque attack
World
Taliban say Daesh cell destroyed after mosque attack

Afghan girls football team will be allowed to resettle in UK after fleeing Taliban

Afghan girls football team will be allowed to resettle in UK after fleeing Taliban
Updated 06 October 2021
Arab News

Afghan girls football team will be allowed to resettle in UK after fleeing Taliban

Afghan girls football team will be allowed to resettle in UK after fleeing Taliban
  • The girls faced being sent back to the Taliban once their asylum period ran out in Pakistan
  • “Every single visa is a life enhanced, the right to education protected and the freedom to play football preserved”: Siddiqi
Updated 06 October 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Afghanistan’s girls football team will be allowed to resettle in the UK after fleeing the Taliban to Pakistan where they currently hold temporary visas.

The UK’s Home Secretary Priti Patel has authorized the issuing of visas to the girls’ squad, their coaches and families, British newspaper The Sun reported. 

The girls faced being sent back to the Taliban once their asylum period ran out in Pakistan. 

A source close to Patel told The Sun that “the protection of women and girls” is at the “heart of Priti’s new Afghan resettlement scheme.”

The source added that the football team “will be able to make the UK their home, free from fear and persecution.”

Last month, the chairman of Leeds United Andrea Radrizzani offered to place all the players in the club’s youth development teams.

He said that the football club was prepared to “give the girls a prosperous and peaceful future.”

Kashif Siddiqi, co-founder of charity Football for Peace, thanked UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Patel for the visas.

“We’re still waiting to hear, but if confirmed it means 111 Afghan girls, family and coaches have had their lives changed forever by Britain,” Siddiqi said. 

“Every single visa is a life enhanced, the right to education protected and the freedom to play football preserved.”

“Without Britain they faced a return to the nightmare that is Afghanistan; this decision gives them futures potentially playing for Leeds United and other clubs,” he said.

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul Afghan football girls

Related

Afghan girls’ football team asks UK government for asylum
World
Afghan girls’ football team asks UK government for asylum
Afghan football chiefs suspended over sex abuse on women’s team
World
Afghan football chiefs suspended over sex abuse on women’s team

The Californian valley where Arab date palms have flourished

The Californian valley where Arab date palms have flourished
Updated 06 October 2021
Arab News

The Californian valley where Arab date palms have flourished

The Californian valley where Arab date palms have flourished
  • Coachella Valley produces 35 tons of dates annually - 90% of the dates in the United States
Updated 06 October 2021
Arab News

COACHELLA VALLEY, United States: California’s Coachella Valley feels like the Middle East, with the same climate, soil and date palms as far as the eye can see. 

Originally brought over from the Arab world, the valley produces 35 tons of dates annually - 90% of the dates in the United States.

“Basically we have perfect weather for dates,” said Linda Beal, a volunteer archivist at the Coachella Valley History Museum. 

“They’re able to put the bags over them and the nets over them to keep the bugs and birds out and then they put the bags over because we do get some monsoonal rains like they do in the Gulf countries too I think. So they’re protected then from the rains, from molding.”

The exchange of farming and culture between Arabs and Californians is chronicled in the Coachella Valley History Museum’s Date Museum, going all the way back to its origins in the early 1900s when the Department of Agriculture made contact with date farmers in the Middle East.

“Other places (in the US) were considered for dates being brought over, but we had water. We have lots of land. It was really opening up here, the railroad of course came just before the turn of the century so we had transportation.”

Beal added: “A lot of people came down here for their health and what healthier thing than growing these wonderful dates, which is a gift from the Gulf countries really to us.”

The secret to the Coachella Valley date farmers’ success is the abundance of water in caves underneath the desert allowing the original date palm saplings brought over from the Middle East to flourish.

“They did have some blights and problems so you have the mother trees and you get all these offshoots,” Beal said. “Hopefully we can send them back over there and get the other date gardens going over there.”

 

Topics: Dates date palms Coachella California

Related

California high school celebrates date links to Middle East video
Offbeat
California high school celebrates date links to Middle East
Amid climate change threat, Saudi Arabia moves to beef up date palm genetic bank 
Saudi Arabia
Amid climate change threat, Saudi Arabia moves to beef up date palm genetic bank 

Latest updates

Herve Renard confident return of fans will boost Saudi squad in World Cup qualifier
Herve Renard confident return of fans will boost Saudi squad in World Cup qualifier
Brazil may adopt Bitcoin as legal tender soon: Market wrap
Brazil may adopt Bitcoin as legal tender soon: Market wrap
Brazil may adopt Bitcoin as legal tender soon: Market wrap
Brazil may adopt Bitcoin as legal tender soon: Market wrap
UN chief warns of ‘immense’ Ethiopian crisis
UN chief warns of ‘immense’ Ethiopian crisis
Postal staff in Saudi Arabia told to fix their legal statuses within 15 days
Postal staff in Saudi Arabia told to fix their legal statuses within 15 days

