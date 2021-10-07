You are here

Acid attacker jailed for 15 years after disfiguring doctor in ‘harrowing’ attack

1 / 2
A judge said that she had no doubt that Milad Rouf, 25, was a danger to women. (Sussex police)
2 / 2
Alaoui was attacked by Rouf in a meticulously planned attack that saw him follow her to Brighton and disguise himself to conceal his identity. (Sussex police)
Arab News

  • Milad Rouf, 25, attacked his ex-girlfriend at her home with acid in a meticulously planned attack
  • The judge said that she had no doubt that the young man was a danger to women as she sentenced him on Thursday
Arab News

LONDON: A British court has sentenced a medical student who permanently disfigured his ex-girlfriend by throwing acid in her face to 15 years’ jail.

The judge said on Thursday that she had no doubt that Milad Rouf, 25, was a danger to women when delivering the sentence of 11 years’ custody with an extended sentence of another four years.

He will serve at least three quarters of the sentence in jail before being released on license. 

Rouf pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing in August to charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and using sulfuric acid with intent to burn, maim, disfigure or disable. 

His ex-girlfriend, Dr. Rym Alaoui, suffered life-changing injuries in the attack, including loss of the use of one eye and extensive damage to the face and neck.

The two had studied together at Cardiff University, Wales, but Alaoui, who is in her twenties, ended their short relationship and moved to Brighton where she began working as a doctor.

There she was attacked by Rouf in a meticulously planned attack that saw him follow Alaoui to Brighton, disguise himself to conceal his identity, and lie in wait for the opportunity to attack Alaoui as she left her house.

Rouf used sulfuric acid that was so strong that it burned the paintwork off Alaouis’s front door.

In a statement Alaoui said: “Since the day I was subject to this horrific attack, my life has changed. I live in pain and fear of my future wellbeing and financial hardship.

“The impact of the attack includes severe damage to my right eye, which I am still unable to see out of. I am unable to move my neck and close my eyelids. I have had five surgeries. I’m still trying to come to terms with more procedures and operations. 

“I am unable to attend work or live my life. I have been robbed of years of my career and young adult life. The psychological effect had been colossal on me, my family and loved ones. 

“I cannot begin to imagine why somebody would commit such a premeditated and horrible attack. I cannot understand what was in his mind,” the doctor wrote.

After the attack, Alaoui was taken from her flat to the nearby Royal Sussex Hospital where she worked and was treated by colleagues.

Investigating officer Rose Horan said: “This was a premeditated, malicious and harrowing incident, and I’d like to thank the victim for showing such incredible bravery and dignity throughout. She has been inspirational.”

Joe Pullen from the Crown Prosecution Service said: “This was a shocking and pre-mediated attack — motivated by jealousy and failure to accept the end of their relationship — which has left a young woman with life-changing injuries.”

He added: “My thoughts today are with this brave woman, whose strength and resilience throughout the investigation and prosecution is inspiring. I hope she can find some comfort from today’s sentence.”

Topics: acid attack Milad Rouf Dr. Rym Alaoui

Burkina ex-president to snub trial on Sankara assassination

Burkina ex-president to snub trial on Sankara assassination
Updated 07 October 2021
AFP

Burkina ex-president to snub trial on Sankara assassination

Burkina ex-president to snub trial on Sankara assassination
  • Thomas Sankara took power in the impoverished Sahel state in 1983, renaming the country from the colonial-era Upper Volta to Burkina Faso, which means ‘land of the honest men’
  • Sankara was shot dead on October 15, 1987, aged just 37, during a putsch led by Blaise Compaore, a former friend
Updated 07 October 2021
AFP

OUAGADOUGOU: Burkina Faso’s former president Blaise Compaore will boycott a trial opening next week on the assassination of revolutionary leader Thomas Sankara, where he is the main accused, his lawyers said on Thursday.
“President Blaise Compaore will not be attending the political trial that is being staged against him at the military court of Ouagadougou, nor will we,” Compaore’s Burkinabe and French attorneys said.
In the trial opening on Monday, Compaore and 13 others face an array of charges in the 1987 death of Sankara, a charismatic Marxist-Leninist sometimes dubbed the African Che Guevara.
Sankara took power in the impoverished Sahel state in 1983, renaming the country the following year from the colonial-era Upper Volta to Burkina Faso, which means “land of the honest men.”
He carried out a string of radical policies, including nationalizations, public housing and a ban on female genital mutilation, polygamy and forced marriages.
But he was shot dead on October 15, 1987, aged just 37, during a putsch led by Compaore, a former friend.
Compaore was himself ousted in 2014 by a popular uprising after 27 years in power and fled to Ivory Coast, where he has obtained Ivorian nationality.
Many in Burkina Faso hope the trial will shed light on one of the bloodiest chapters in the country’s long history of volatility.
Compaore, 70, has always denied accusations that he ordered Sankara’s killing.
After his fall from power, an investigation into the assassination was opened in 2015 under a transitional government and a warrant for his arrest was issued the following year.
Those accused include Compaore’s former right-hand man — General Gilbert Diendere, a former head of the elite Presidential Security Regiment (RSP).
The pair face charges of complicity in murder, harming state security and complicity in the concealment of corpses.
Diendere, 61, is already serving a 20-year sentence in Burkina Faso for masterminding a plot in 2015 against the transitional government.
Another prominent figure among the accused is Hyacinthe Kafando, a former chief warrant officer in Compaore’s presidential guard, who is accused of leading the hit team. He is on the run.
Compaore’s lawyers, Pierre-Olivier Sur and Abdoul Ouedraogo, said the military tribunal was an “exceptional court” that lay outside common law.
They said their client had never received a summons to be questioned, nor had he received any formal accusation against him, except for the summons to attend the trial.
In addition, Compaore, has “immunity as a former head of state,” they claimed.
“Although president Blaise Compaore does not recognize the justice of President Roch Kabore (Burkina’s current president), he retains trust in international justice,” they added.
They noted a decision by the European Court of Human Rights to suspend the extradition from France of Compaore’s brother Francois, accused in the murder of a Burkinabe journalist in 1998.
The upcoming trial has been hailed by Sankara supporters and others who say that Burkina Faso has long suffered by failing to prosecute his assassins.
The Thomas Sankara International Memorial Committee (CIMTS) said the trial was “a victory” showing that “Burkina Faso, the land of honest men, is a state of law in which impunity is not a benchmark” of justice.
It said that Sankara’s widow Mariam, who has been living in the southern French town of Montpellier since 1990, was scheduled to attend the opening of the trial, “barring unexpected developments.”

Topics: Burkina Faso Thomas Sankara Blaise Compaore

EU ‘extremely concerned’ about migrant pushbacks, urges probes

EU ‘extremely concerned’ about migrant pushbacks, urges probes
Updated 07 October 2021
AFP

EU ‘extremely concerned’ about migrant pushbacks, urges probes

EU ‘extremely concerned’ about migrant pushbacks, urges probes
  • "Some of these report are shocking and I'm extremely concerned," the EU's home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson said
  • Croatia's Interior Minister said Thursday police were investigating reports of migrant pushbacks
Updated 07 October 2021
AFP

BRUSSELS: The EU on Thursday voiced serious concern over reports of illegal, sometimes violent, migrant pushbacks at the bloc’s borders and called for probes in Greece and Croatia.
“Some of these report are shocking and I’m extremely concerned,” the EU’s home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson said.
“This needs to be investigated.”
Johansson, who is due to meet with Croatia’s Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic in the evening as well as Greece’s migration minister, also said she was worried about “evidence of misuse of EU funds” given to members to protect their borders.
Bozinovic said Thursday police were investigating reports of migrant pushbacks after television channel RTL aired videos reportedly filmed at the border with Bosnia in June.
These showed men in balaclavas beating migrants with sticks and pushing them back to Bosnia.
Reporters from seven countries involved in the filming said they had uncovered a “system” run by police “special units” who hid their identity.
They included journalists from German public broadcaster ARD, French newspaper Liberation as well as Croatian and Serb media and Dutch investigative platform Lighthouse Reports.
“An expert team is on the spot today to establish what has happened, who participated and where it happened,” Bozinovic told journalists.
“Then we will decide about further steps,” he said and stressed there was no “place for violence in Croatian police.”
European Union member Croatia lies on the so-Balkans route, used by migrants heading toward Western Europe as they flee war and poverty in the Middle East, Asia and Africa.
They enter Croatia mainly from Bosnia.
Human rights groups and independent media regularly accuse Croatia of police violence targeting migrants.
In 2020, Amnesty International accused the EU of turning a blind eye to it.
Human rights watchdogs have quoted Bosnian doctors and some migrants as saying those attempting to cross the border were beaten with metal sticks, batons and pistols before being sent back to Bosnia.
Zagreb regularly rejects such allegations.
Croatia protects both itself and the bloc from illegal entries, interior minister Bozinovic said on Thursday.
Other videos and witness testimonies point to Greece.
The country’s special coast guard units allegedly intercept migrant boats in the Aegean Sea and set them adrift on orange rafts, some paid for with EU cash.
Amnesty International labelled it “alarming” that Brussels “continues to close its eyes to flagrant violations of EU law and even continues to finance police and border operations in some of these countries.”

Topics: EU migrants Greece Croatia

Russia reports biggest one-day COVID-19 case tally of 2021

Russia reports biggest one-day COVID-19 case tally of 2021
Updated 07 October 2021
AP

Russia reports biggest one-day COVID-19 case tally of 2021

Russia reports biggest one-day COVID-19 case tally of 2021
  • Russia boasted last year of being first in the world to authorize a coronavirus vaccine
Updated 07 October 2021
AP

MOSCOW: Russia reported 27,550 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the biggest one-day tally it has recorded this year, amid a wave of infections that has pushed officials to urge people to get vaccinated.
The government coronavirus task force also said that 924 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the last 24 hours, close to a record one-day toll. 

Topics: Russia

Now in power, Taliban set sights on Afghan drug underworld

Now in power, Taliban set sights on Afghan drug underworld
Updated 07 October 2021
AP

Now in power, Taliban set sights on Afghan drug underworld

Now in power, Taliban set sights on Afghan drug underworld
  • The heavy-handed methods are welcomed by some health workers, who have had no choice but to adapt to Taliban rule
Updated 07 October 2021
AP

KABUL, Afghanistan: Now the uncontested rulers of Afghanistan, the Taliban have set their sights on stamping out the scourge of narcotics addiction, even if by force.
At nightfall, the battle-hardened fighters-turned-policemen scour the capital’s drug-ravaged underworld. Below Kabul’s bustling city bridges, amid piles of garbage and streams of filthy water, hundreds of homeless men addicted to heroin and methamphetamines are rounded up, beaten and forcibly taken to treatment centers. The Associated Press gained rare access to one such raid last week.
The scene provided a window into the new order under Taliban governance: The men — many with mental illness, according to doctors — sat against stone walls with their hands tied. They were told to sober up or face beatings.
The heavy-handed methods are welcomed by some health workers, who have had no choice but to adapt to Taliban rule. “We are not in a democracy anymore, this is a dictatorship. And the use of force is the only way to treat these people,” said Dr. Fazalrabi Mayar, working in a treatment facility. He was referring specifically to Afghans addicted to heroin and meth.
Soon after the Taliban took power on Aug. 15, the Taliban Health Ministry issued an order to these facilities, underscoring their intention to strictly control the problem of addiction, doctors said.
Bleary-eyed and skeletal, the detained encompass a spectrum of Afghan lives hollowed out by the country’s tumultuous past of war, invasion and hunger. They were poets, soldiers, merchants, farmers. Afghanistan’s vast poppy fields are the source of the majority of the world’s heroin, and the country has emerged as a significant meth producer. Both have fueled massive addiction around the country.
Old or young, poor or once well-off, the Taliban view the addicts the same: A stain on the society they hope to create. Drug use is against their interpretation of Islamic doctrine. Addicts are also stigmatized by the wider, largely conservative Afghan community.
But the Taliban’s war on drugs is complicated as the country faces the prospect of economic collapse and imminent humanitarian catastrophe.
Sanctions and lack of recognition have made Afghanistan, long an aid-dependent country, ineligible for the financial support from international organizations that accounted for 75 percent of state spending. An appalling human rights record, especially with respect to women, has rendered the Taliban unpopular among international development organizations.
A liquidity crisis has set in. Public wages are months in arrears and drought has exacerbated food shortages and disease. Winter is weeks away. Without foreign funds, government revenues rely on customs and taxation.
The illicit opium trade is intertwined with Afghanistan’s economy and its turmoil. Poppy growers are part of an important rural constituency for the Taliban, and most rely on the harvest to make ends meet.
During the insurgency years, the Taliban profited from the trade by taxing traffickers, a practice applied on a wide variety of industries in the areas under their control. Research by David Mansfield, an expert on the Afghan drug trade, suggests the group made $20 million in 2020, a small fraction compared to other sources of revenue from tax collection. Publicly, it has always denied links to the drug trade.
But the Taliban also implemented the only largely successful ban on opium production, between 2000-2001, before the US invasion. Successive governments have failed to do the same.
Police roundups of addicts did occur during previous administrations. But the Taliban are more forceful and feared.
On a recent evening, fighters raided a drug den under a bridge in the Guzargah area of Kabul. With cables for whips and slung rifles, they ordered the group of men out of their fetid quarters. Some came staggering out, others were forced to the ground. The sudden clinking of lighters followed another order to hand over belongings; the men preferred to use up all the drugs they possessed before they were confiscated.
One man struck a match beneath a piece of foil, his sunken cheeks deepening as he sucked in the smoke. He stared blankly into the distance.
Another man was reluctant. “They are vitamins!” he pleaded.
Taliban fighter Qari Fedayee was tying up the hands of another.
“They are our countrymen, they are our family and there are good people inside of them,” he said. “God willing, the people in the hospital will be good with them and cure them.”
An elderly, bespectacled man raised his voice. He is a poet, he announced, and if they let him go he will never use drugs again. He scribbled verses on a piece of paper to prove his point. It didn’t work.
What drove him to drugs? “Some things are not meant to be told,” he replied.
In the end, they were at least 150 men rounded up. They were taken to the district police station, where all their belongings — drugs, wallets, knifes, rings, lighters, a juice box — were burned in a pile since they are forbidden to take them to the treatment center. As the men crouched nearby, a Taliban officer watched the plumes of smoke, counting prayer beads.
By midnight, they were taken to the Avicenna Medical Hospital for Drug Treatment, on the edges of Kabul. Once a military base, Camp Phoenix, established by the US army in 2003, it was made into a drug treatment center in 2016. Now it’s Kabul’s largest, capable of accommodating 1,000 people.
The men are stripped and bathed. Their heads are shaved.
Here, a 45-day treatment program begins, said Dr. Wahedullah Koshan, the head psychiatrist.
They will undergo withdrawal with only some medical care to alleviate discomfort and pain. Koshan conceded the hospital lacks the alternative opioids, buprenorphine and methadone, typically used to treat heroin addiction. His staff have not been paid since July, but he said the Health Ministry promised salaries would be forthcoming.
The Taliban have broader aims. “This is just the beginning, later we will go after the farmers, and we will punish them according to (Islamic) Sharia law,” said lead patrol officer Qari Ghafoor.
For Mansfield, the expert, the latest drug raids are history rinsed and repeated. “In the 90s, (when the Taliban were in power) they used to do exactly the same thing,” he said. The only difference now is that there are drug treatment centers; back then drug users were made to stand on mountain melts, or rivers, thinking it would sober them up.
Whether they will be able to ban opium production is another story, he said. Any meaningful ban will require negotiations with farmers.
Mohammed Kabir, a 30-year-old poppy farmer from Uruzgan province, checked himself into the hospital two weeks ago. He said demand from traffickers remains high, and come harvest time in November, selling opium is his only means to make a living.
In the hospital, patients, totaling 700, float around the halls like ghosts. Some say they aren’t being fed enough. Doctors said hunger is part of the withdrawal process.
Most of their families don’t know where they are.
A waiting room is full of parents and relatives wondering if their missing loved ones were among those taken in the raids.
Sitara wails when she is reunited with her 21-year-old son, missing for 12 days. “My entire life is my son,” she weeps, embracing him.
Back in the city, under a bridge in the Kotesangi neighborhood, drug users live precariously under the cover of darkness, in fear of the Taliban.
One evening, they smoked up casually next to a man’s collapsed body. He was dead.
They covered him with cloth but won’t dare bury him while the Taliban patrol the streets.
“It’s not important if some of them die,” said Mawlawi Fazullah, a Taliban officer. “Others will be cured. After they are cured, they can be free.”

Topics: Afghanistan

French senators meet with Taiwan’s Tsai amid China tensions

French senators meet with Taiwan’s Tsai amid China tensions
Updated 07 October 2021
AP

French senators meet with Taiwan’s Tsai amid China tensions

French senators meet with Taiwan’s Tsai amid China tensions
  • China claims Taiwan as its own territory and opposes any international engagement with the island that suggest a separate status
Updated 07 October 2021
AP

TAIPEI, Taiwan: A group of French senators visiting Taiwan as part of a regular parliamentary exchange met with President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday morning during a trip that comes in a particularly tense moment between China and the self-ruled island.
Tsai spoke briefly before their meeting, giving France’s former defense minister, Alain Richard, the Order of Propitious Clouds, a distinction recognizing “his contributions to Taiwan-France relations.” She thanked him for leading an effort in the French Senate to pass a resolution in support of allowing Taiwan to participate in international organizations like the World Health Organization.
China claims Taiwan as its own territory and opposes any international engagement with the island that suggest a separate status, such as WHO membership and meetings with foreign government officials. It tried to discourage the French senators’ visit, with its embassy in Paris saying ahead of the trip that it would undermine Chinese-French relations.
Richard along with the three other senators also plan to meet Taiwanese economic and health officials and the Mainland Affairs Council during their five-day stay. This is the third visit to Taiwan for Richard, after 2015 and 2018. He heads the Taiwan Friendship group in the French Senate.
The trip is a recurrent one that French lawmakers make as part of the Taiwan Friendship group, especially as new senators are elected every three years.
Tsai also met with former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott, who was visiting the island to give a speech.
Abbott spoke in a private capacity, but said he advocates for Taiwan joining an 11-nation trade group that China has also applied to join.
“I can’t think of a stronger signal of democracies standing shoulder to shoulder with Taiwan than Taiwan’s accession to the Trans-Pacific Partnership,” he said Thursday. “And I do hope that your application will be welcomed by its existing members.”
China and Taiwan split amid civil war in 1949, and China has increasingly mobilized military, diplomatic and economic pressure to undermine Tsai’s independence-leaning administration while threatening to bring the island under Chinese Communist Party control.
Taiwan’s defense minister described the current situation as the most severe in 40 years.
In its most recent display of sustained military harassment, China flew fighter jets 149 times toward Taiwan over four days from last Friday to Monday.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking in Paris on Wednesday on an official visit, said the Chinese military flights toward Taiwan were “destabilizing.”
“We strongly urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic and economic pressure and coercion directed at Taiwan,” he said.
China has often pointed to US selling weapons to Taiwan and its ships navigating the Taiwan Strait as provocative actions.
“China feels necessary to react to the United States and allied forces when they conduct exercises in the area that China considers their sphere of influence,” said Alexander Huang, professor at Tamkang University.
The flights were in international airspace but prompted Taiwanese defense forces to scramble in response. Analysts say the flights display China’s increasing military advancement as the US and other rivals are pushing back against China’s assertions of territorial ambitions.
 

Topics: France Taiwan China

