UAE first Gulf country to announce net zero strategy

RIYADH: The UAE announced on Thursday the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, a national drive to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, making the Emirates the first to do so in the MENA region, WAM reported.

The initiative, announced at Expo 2020 Dubai, aims to underpin dynamic economic growth alongside positive environmental impact.

The UAE will invest over 600 billion dirhams ($163 billion) in renewable energy as part of the commitment, according to Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) will lead and coordinate efforts to execute the initiative and ensure collaboration at national level to fulfil this objective.

Stakeholders in key sectors, such as energy, economy, industry, infrastructure, transport, waste, agriculture, and the environment, will update relevant plans, strategies, and policies, and implement initiatives and projects to achieve net zero by 2050 in line with their needs and growth requirements.

The implementation of the initiative will also entail close cooperation with civil society, foreign governments, and international organizations, including the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), which is headquartered in the UAE and currently engaged with 184 countries, according to WAM.

The UAE’s Special Envoy for Climate Change will continue to enhance the nation’s climate action efforts by building international partnerships and joint initiatives that support the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative.

The country is leveraging its strong international relations to advance shared interests and drive sustainable development.

The deployment and use of clean energy solutions is one of the main pillars of the UAE’s plan to address the challenge of climate change and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.