You are here

  • Home
  • Iraq signs 1.5 GW solar deals with UAE's Masdar, Norway-led consortium

Iraq signs 1.5 GW solar deals with UAE's Masdar, Norway-led consortium

Iraq signs 1.5 GW solar deals with UAE's Masdar, Norway-led consortium
Iraq has grown dependent on gas and electricity imports from neighboring Iran, under exemptions to US sanctions on Tehran. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/j8hz2

Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

Iraq signs 1.5 GW solar deals with UAE's Masdar, Norway-led consortium

Iraq signs 1.5 GW solar deals with UAE's Masdar, Norway-led consortium
  • Iraq signs deals for five solar parks with Masdar and two with Scatec consortium
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

BAGHDAD: Power-starved Iraq on Thursday signed a deal with a Norwegian-led consortium to build two solar power plants, officials said, a day after inking a similar agreement with the UAE.
War-scarred Iraq is the second-largest producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), but the country faces a severe energy crisis and chronic power cuts that feed social discontent.
Thursday’s agreement with the consortium led by Scatec is for the construction of two solar plants south of Baghdad with a total capacity of 525 megawatts (MW), the oil ministry said.
The project will cost around $500 million, with one plant to be built in Karbala and the other in Babel, it said.
“It is a step toward the development of durable energy,” Oil Minister Ihssan Ismail told a news conference.
Abdelaziz Atribi, Scatec’s vice president for the Middle East and North Africa, told AFP construction should begin “as quickly as possible” and take about a year.
The consortium also includes Egypt’s Orascom Construction and Iraq’s private Albilal Group.
Iraq on Wednesday inked an agreement with UAE-based renewable energy company Masdar to build five solar power plants with a total capacity of 1,000 MW.
They are part of deals with which Iraq aims to add 7,500 MW to its grid by 2023, Suha Daoud Najjar who heads the state’s investment authority, told AFP.
Iraq’s crude accounts for more than 90 percent of Baghdad’s revenues, but decades of conflict, poor maintenance and rampant corruption have battered its energy sector.
Iraq currently produces 16,000 MW of electricity, far short of the estimated 24,000-MW needs of its fast-growing population which the UN says is expected to double by 2050.
Iraq has grown dependent on gas and electricity imports from neighboring Iran, under exemptions to US sanctions on Tehran.
In September, Iraq signed a multi-billion-dollar contract with France’s TotalEnergies on projects including the construction of a 1,000-MW solar plant to supply the southern region of Basra.

Topics: #solar #iraq #masdar #norway #energy

Related

Almarai cuts emissions, increases use of solar power by 119%
Business & Economy
Almarai cuts emissions, increases use of solar power by 119%
Solar prices are up, but installations push through
Business & Economy
Solar prices are up, but installations push through
Update France’s TotalEnergies signs $27bn oil, gas, solar deal in Iraq
Business & Economy
France’s TotalEnergies signs $27bn oil, gas, solar deal in Iraq

UAE first Gulf country to announce net zero strategy

UAE first Gulf country to announce net zero strategy
Updated 10 sec ago

UAE first Gulf country to announce net zero strategy

UAE first Gulf country to announce net zero strategy
Updated 10 sec ago
RIYADH: The UAE announced on Thursday the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, a national drive to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, making the Emirates the first to do so in the MENA region, WAM reported.

The initiative, announced at Expo 2020 Dubai, aims to underpin dynamic economic growth alongside positive environmental impact.

The country is leveraging its strong international relations to advance shared interests and drive sustainable development.

The deployment and use of clean energy solutions is one of the main pillars of the UAE’s plan to address the challenge of climate change and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Pandemic to cost Arab economies $200bn by end of 2021: World Bank

Pandemic to cost Arab economies $200bn by end of 2021: World Bank
Updated 10 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

Pandemic to cost Arab economies $200bn by end of 2021: World Bank

Pandemic to cost Arab economies $200bn by end of 2021: World Bank
  • MENA GDP contracted 3.8 percent in 2020 and is forecast to grow 2.8 percent in 2021
Updated 10 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region’s economic losses will amount to almost $200 billion by the end of 2021 as a result of the pandemic, the World Bank estimated.

The region’s GDP contracted by 3.8 percent in 2020 and is forecast to grow by 2.8 percent in 2021, the multilateral lender said in a report.

Costs of the pandemic losses are calculated by comparing where the region’s GDP would have been if the pandemic had not hit, the bank said.

Thirteen out of 16 countries in the region will have lower standards of living in 2021 than their pre-COVID levels, and recovery will depend on a rapid and equitable rollout of vaccines.

Topics: #economy #covid-19 #pandemic #MENA #worldbank

Related

Update Global airline pandemic losses to hit $201bn in 2020-2022, IATA says
Business & Economy
Global airline pandemic losses to hit $201bn in 2020-2022, IATA says
WTO says goods trade surging past pre-pandemic level; raises forecasts
Business & Economy
WTO says goods trade surging past pre-pandemic level; raises forecasts

Saudi Aramco considering IPO of fuel unit: Bloomberg

Saudi Aramco considering IPO of fuel unit: Bloomberg
Updated 51 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Aramco considering IPO of fuel unit: Bloomberg

Saudi Aramco considering IPO of fuel unit: Bloomberg
  • Talks about an IPO are at an early stage, the people said
Updated 51 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi oil giant Aramco is considering selling a stake in its retail fuels and lubricants business, and could list shares on the Riyadh stock exchange, Bloomberg reported citing people with knowledge of the situation.

Talks about an initial public offering (IPO) are at an early stage, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential matters.

Aramco may opt against any sale, they said.

Five North American companies are bidding for a deal to sell a share of Saudi Aramco's gas pipelines, Bloomberg reported this week.

Topics: #saudi #aramco #ipo #oil #fuel

Related

Update Saudi Aramco closes near $2tr valuation on back of higher oil prices
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco closes near $2tr valuation on back of higher oil prices
Global companies competing for Aramco gas pipeline deal: Bloomberg
Business & Economy
Global companies competing for Aramco gas pipeline deal: Bloomberg
Update Aramco to raise oil capacity to 13m bpd despite challenges: CEO
Business & Economy
Aramco to raise oil capacity to 13m bpd despite challenges: CEO

Capital Economics expects Gulf states to reduce VAT on higher oil revenues

Capital Economics expects Gulf states to reduce VAT on higher oil revenues
Updated 08 October 2021
Ziad Sabbah

Capital Economics expects Gulf states to reduce VAT on higher oil revenues

Capital Economics expects Gulf states to reduce VAT on higher oil revenues
Updated 08 October 2021
Ziad Sabbah

CAIRO: In spite of possible price drops in oil next year, Capital Economics expects that the GCC countries’ revenue from oil exports will intensify in 2022 as oil production is set to increase considerably.

This comes at the backdrop of this month’s OPEC+ meeting which resulted in higher prices of oil on Wednesday. The London-based firm, however, predicts that this trend is not sustainable and states that a fall in oil prices is on the horizon.

While the surge in oil exports will enhance the Gulf countries’ fiscal positions, Capital Economics says that the situation remains diverse for different countries. 

Due to the Saudi Arabia’s tight policy and expected spending cuts, the country is in a favorable position to ease up on VAT rates and the revenue side. The situation is similar in the UAE and Qatar as well, the firm added.

However, a tightening of policy should be a priority for Oman and Bahrain, the economic research company noted, as they need “further fiscal consolidation.”

The firm also laid out its forecasts for the soon-released inflation rates for Saudi Arabia and Egypt. 

A slight increase in annual inflation rate is projected for the Kingdom in September, rising from 0.3 percent in August to 0.4 percent in September. This is mainly the result of price increases in food.

While global supply chain issues are gaining momentum and could have adverse effects on inflation, the company reassured that the Saudi “inflation will remain weak at 1-1.5 percent y/y over the course of 2022-23.”

Concerning Egypt, Capital Economics expects that Egypt’s yearly inflation rate will increase to 6.2 percent in September, up from 5.4 percent in August. As was the case for Saudi Arabia, food inflation is inducing this price hike.

The company added that this will likely prevent the Egyptian Central Bank from cutting rates this month. 

Topics: Oil GCC GCC ECONOMY

Cryptos' popularity deters regulators from restricting them: Market Wrap

Cryptos' popularity deters regulators from restricting them: Market Wrap
Updated 50 min 25 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Cryptos' popularity deters regulators from restricting them: Market Wrap

Cryptos' popularity deters regulators from restricting them: Market Wrap
  • American fashion and retail brand PacSun has announced it will now accept cryptocurrencies
Updated 50 min 25 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Bitcoin, the leading international cryptocurrency, traded lower on Thursday, falling by 1.04 percent to $53,798.80 at 6:03pm Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, traded at $3,567.50, down by 0.81 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Other crypto news:

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), a major US banking regulator, is studying whether certain stablecoins qualify for its coverage, according to people familiar with the agency's thinking.

The corporation is trying to analyze the so-called pass-through FDIC insurance for the reserves that stablecoin issuers hold in banks.

This coverage will also insure token holders against losses of up to $250,000 if the bank holding the collateral fails.

“This is all part of a process by which they are trying to bring stablecoins into the banking system in a responsible manner,” one insider said, adding: “It depends on what’s backing the stablecoins. 

"If it’s backed by reserves at the Federal Reserve for cash then I think you just make the argument that it’s a deposit. If it’s backed by treasuries, I think you’ll have a hard time treating it as a deposit.”

The Wall Street Journal also confirmed to CoinDesk that the Biden administration will subject stablecoin issuers to bank-like regulations.

No plan to ban crypto

Gary Gensler, the head of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), stated that it had no plan to ban cryptocurrencies as China did, and indicated that it was up to Congress to make such a decision.

His comments echoed earlier comments made by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Adoption

The American fashion and retail brand PacSun has announced the company is now accepting cryptocurrencies via Bitpay's payment services.

The company said it has a young, highly tech-oriented audience and has seen a growing interest in cryptocurrencies.

The company has partnered with the crypto payments firm Bitpay and disclosed it will accept 11 different crypto assets, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethere, Wrapped Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Litecoin. Five different stablecoins pegged to the US dollar will also be accepted by Pacsun.

“With digital sales doubling since last year, we understand the continued importance of creating an exceptional online shopping experience for our customers,” Brie Olson, CEO of Pacsun said in a statement.

Topics: crypto currencies #bitcoin

Related

Cryptocurrencies continue to rise despite regulatory issues: Market wrap
Business & Economy
Cryptocurrencies continue to rise despite regulatory issues: Market wrap
Update Cryptocurrencies make a quick comeback from last week’s turmoil: Market wrap
Business & Economy
Cryptocurrencies make a quick comeback from last week’s turmoil: Market wrap

Latest updates

Iraq signs 1.5 GW solar deals with UAE's Masdar, Norway-led consortium
Iraq signs 1.5 GW solar deals with UAE's Masdar, Norway-led consortium
UAE hopes fade, Arab teams struggle: 5 things we learned from latest Asian qualifiers for Qatar 2022
UAE hopes fade, Arab teams struggle: 5 things we learned from latest Asian qualifiers for Qatar 2022
Egyptian athletes turn near-death experience into compelling doc that highlights the plight of refugees
Egyptian athletes turn near-death experience into compelling doc that highlights the plight of refugees
UAE first Gulf country to announce net zero strategy
UAE first Gulf country to announce net zero strategy
Pandemic to cost Arab economies $200bn by end of 2021: World Bank
Pandemic to cost Arab economies $200bn by end of 2021: World Bank

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.