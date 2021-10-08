Saudi acquisition of Newcastle about more than just profits

You are here

Fans react outside the stadium after Newcastle United announced takeover by PIF. (Reuters)
MATTHEW BROWN

  • Premier League clubs have recorded collective pre-tax profits just four times since it was launched in 1992
  • Wider business and marketing opportunities for Saudi Arabia are immense
MATTHEW BROWN

LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s £305 million ($416 million) takeover of Newcastle United FC is a sound financial investment for the Kingdom, but one that should be judged beyond the annual profit and loss accounts of the club in the coming years.

Premier League football is not a particularly profitable business. Even before the pandemic struck, the league’s clubs posted a collective pre-tax loss of £165 million in the 2018/19 season even as revenues passed £5 billion for the first time, according to professional services firm Deloitte.

Unsurprisingly, the pandemic had a major impact on revenues, which slid to £4.5 billion the following year, leaving clubs nursing losses of just below £1 billion.

Premier League clubs have recorded pre-tax profits just four times since it was launched in 1992, all since 2013.

There is also a growing divide in English football. Many of the largest clubs are able to turn a profit while the smaller outfits struggle. Manchester City, owned by Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Mansour, posted a fifth consecutive annual profit in 2018/19, of £10.1 million, while rivals Manchester United earned £18.88 million. Both posted losses in 2019/20.

However, City’s profit is a drop in the ocean compared with the more than £1 billion it has invested in the club since it acquired it in 2008.

So, if profits are not the motive for Gulf states to plow money into English football, what is?

One of the more obvious answers is branding. Saudi Arabia is in the process of building a number global businesses, including a new airline, and a global name like Newcastle FC would potentially be a great vehicle for the Kingdom’s tourism ambitions.

There have been rumors that PIF is looking to build a portfolio of clubs, with Inter Milan and Marseille both possible targets. The relationships that such investments bring and the opportunities to build more partnerships through corporate hospitality are vast.

But there is more to this deal than marketing. The deal offers Saudi Arabia an opportunity to invest in other related sectors in Newcastle and beyond that fit with its Vision 2030 economic strategy.

Real estate (might there be a new stadium complex), logistic and renewable energy come to mind as potential areas of synergy. Offshore wind is a growing industry off the northeast coast of the UK and the River Tyne is rapidly becoming a hub for the country’s wind industry.

It’s not too much of stretch to imagine the city’s port becoming part of the Kingdom’s growing international logistics network centered on Jeddah Islamic Port.

However PIF leverages its investment in Newcastle, it represents an exciting opportunity for the Saudi Arabia as it remakes its economy for a post-oil world.

Updated 08 October 2021
Arab News

  • The development work will be carried out in four phases, with the project scheduled to be completed by 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) and Dubai Ports World launched on Thursday the construction works for the first phase of the Southern Container Terminal development project at Jeddah Islamic Port, SPA reported.

The development work will be carried out in four phases, with the project scheduled to be completed by 2024.

It includes improvements that will enable the terminal to serve five ships simultaneously and deal with the largest container ships operating today and in the future, with a load of up to 26,000 TEUs.

This project is part of the new commercial attribution contract that Mawani signed with DP World in December 2019 for a period of thirty years.

The project will contribute to transforming Jeddah into a major international trade and logistics center.

Italian oil giant Eni to sell stake in Gas & Power retail, renewable unit via IPO

Italian oil giant Eni to sell stake in Gas & Power retail, renewable unit via IPO
Updated 08 October 2021
Arab News

  • Eni R&R will be financially independent with its own balance sheet and an investment grade credit rating
Arab News

RIYADH: Italian oil and gas major Eni approved the launch of a process for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) and listing of shares in its newly merged Gas&Power retail and renewables business (ENI R&R), the company said in a statement on Thursday.

An IPO is Eni’s preferred route to crystallize the value of the business and it plans to complete the transaction during 2022, subject to market conditions, according to Eni. It will retain a majority stake in the listed company.

The transaction will help Eni grow its retail and renewables business and provide investors with greater visibility of the value of the unit, the company said in the statement.

Eni R&R will be financially independent with its own balance sheet and an investment grade credit rating, allowing it to access debt at competitive costs and fund growth.

World food prices hit 10-year peak — FAO

World food prices hit 10-year peak — FAO
Updated 08 October 2021
Reuters

  • On a year-on-year basis, prices were up 32.8 percent in September
  • FAO project record global cereal production in 2021 to be outpaced by consumption
Reuters

PARIS: World food prices rose for a second consecutive month in September to reach a 10-year peak, driven by gains for cereals and vegetable oils, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday.
The Rome-based Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) also projected record global cereal production in 2021, but said this would be outpaced by forecast consumption.
FAO’s food price index, which tracks international prices of the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 130.0 points last month, the highest reading since September 2011, according to the agency’s data.
The figure compared with a revised 128.5 for August. The August figure was previously given as 127.4.
On a year-on-year basis, prices were up 32.8 percent in September.
Agricultural commodity prices have risen steeply in the past year, fueled by harvest setbacks and Chinese demand.
The FAO’s cereal price index rose by 2.0 percent in September from the previous month. That was led by a near 4 percent increase for wheat prices, with the UN agency citing tightening export availabilities amid strong demand.
“Among major cereals, wheat will be the focus in the coming weeks as demand need to be tested against fast rising prices,” FAO Senior Economist Abdolreza Abbassian said in a statement.
World vegetable oil prices were up 1.7 percent on the month and showing a year-on-year rise of about 60 percent, as palm oil prices climbed on robust import demand and concerns over labor shortages in Malaysia, FAO said.
Palm oil futures have rallied further in early October to hit record highs as a surge in crude oil markets has lent further support to vegetable oils used in biodiesel.
Global sugar prices rose 0.5 percent in September with concern over adverse crop weather in top exporter Brazil partly offset by slowing import demand and a favorable production outlook in India and Thailand, according to FAO.
For cereal production, FAO projected a record world crop of 2.800 billion tons in 2021, up slightly from 2.788 billion estimated a month ago.
That would be below world cereal use of 2.811 billion tons, a forecast revised up by 2.7 million tons from a month earlier mainly to reflect increased wheat use in animal feed, FAO said in a cereal supply and demand note http://www.fao.org/worldfoodsituation/csdb/en.
Global cereal stocks were expected to ease in 2021/22 but would still be at a comfortable level, FAO added.

Global Debt to hit 260 percent of GDP by end of 2021 amid pandemic responses: S&P

Global Debt to hit 260 percent of GDP by end of 2021 amid pandemic responses: S&P
Updated 08 October 2021
Arab News

  • Higher leverage and weakened credit metrics amid the recovery will probably trigger more defaults
Arab News

RIYADH: Global debt levels could reach about 260 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) by the end of 2021, though low interest rates mean the ability to service it will be manageable, Bloomberg reported citing S&P Global Ratings.

The pile-on of debt was necessary given policy responses during the pandemic, the Credit Ratings Agency’s Managing Director and Lead Analytical Manager, Vera Chaplin said Thursday, at the Asia Briefing Live forum co-hosted by Bloomberg and Asia Society Australia.

Higher leverage and weakened credit metrics amid the recovery will probably trigger more defaults, she added.

The recovery won’t be complete until vaccinations are widespread enough to make people more comfortable to move about, and the pandemic hasn’t wrecked the “Asian century,” she said.

ACWA Power to debut on Tadawul on October 11 following IPO

ACWA Power to debut on Tadawul on October 11 following IPO
Updated 08 October 2021
Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power shares will debut on the main market of the Saudi Stock Exchange on Monday, October 11, according to a bourse filing.

Half-owned by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund, the company is selling 81.2 million shares at SR56 each or an 11.1 percent stake. The institutional tranche, which makes up 90 percent of the IPO, was 248 times oversubscribed, attracting SR1.127 trillion.

The stock will have plus/minus 30 percent daily price fluctuation limits and plus/minus 10 percent static price fluctuation limits, according to a statement on the Saudi Stock Market (Tadawul).

These fluctuation limits will be applied during the first three days of listing, and from the fourth trading day onwards, the daily price fluctuation limits will revert to plus/minus 10 percent and the static price fluctuation limits will no longer apply.

