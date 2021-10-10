You are here

Russian plane crashes in Tatarstan region – Ifax

The wreckage of the L-410 plane is seen at the crash site near the town of Menzelinsk in Tatarstan, Russia on Oct. 10, 2021. (Handout via Reuters)
Updated 10 October 2021
Reuters

  • The plane was a Let L-410 Turbolet, which is a twin-engine short-range transport aircraft
MOSCOW: An L-410 plane crashed near a city in Tatarstan region on Sunday, killing 16 people and injuring seven, the RIA news agency cited the emergency services as saying.
The plane had been carrying a group of parachute jumpers on board, the Emergencies Ministry said, according to the TASS news agency. Seven people were pulled alive from the wreckage, it said.
The plane was a Let L-410 Turbolet, which is a twin-engine short-range transport aircraft.
Russian aviation safety standards have improved in recent years but accidents, especially involving aging planes in far-flung regions, are not uncommon.
An aging Antonov An-26 transport plane crashed in the Russian far east last month killing six people. All 28 people on board an Antonov An-26 twin-engine turboprop died in a crash in Kamchatka in July.

Topics: Russia

Family of missing London schoolgirl plead for help

Family of missing London schoolgirl plead for help
Updated 35 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

Family of missing London schoolgirl plead for help

Family of missing London schoolgirl plead for help
  • Hafizah, 14, attended classes on Thursday but never went back home
  • Brother: “We will not be able to rest” until she returns
Updated 35 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A UK family are pleading for information relating to their 14-year-old daughter who has been missing for three days from her London home.

Hafizah traveled to her school on Thursday but never returned home. Her family said she attended classes that day but it is unknown what happened to her afterward.

Hafizah wears a hijab and was last spotted dressed in a school uniform, with a black jacket and shoes.

Her brother told Metro newspaper: “Hafizah, if you’re reading this, please come home. If you can’t because someone or something is stopping you, please call or get a message to us or the police so we can help bring you home.”

He added: “We all love you so very much and our hearts and minds will not be able to rest until you have been safely returned to us.”

The family fear that Hafizah, who has previously dealt with mental health problems, might have been lured away by someone.

Topics: UK Hafizah missing Muslim Schoolgirl

Indian police detain hundreds amid violence in Kashmir

Indian police detain hundreds amid violence in Kashmir
Updated 10 October 2021
AP

Indian police detain hundreds amid violence in Kashmir

Indian police detain hundreds amid violence in Kashmir
  • Local police blame the spate of killings on militants fighting against Indian rule in the region
  • The Himalayan territory of Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan
Updated 10 October 2021
AP

SRINAGAR, India: Government forces have detained at least 500 people in a sweeping crackdown in Indian-controlled Kashmir, local officials said Sunday, following a string of suspected militant attacks and targeted killings in the disputed region.
Assailants fatally shot three Hindus and a Sikh person in the region’s main city of Srinagar this week in a sudden rise in violence against civilians that both pro- and anti-India Kashmiri politicians widely condemned.
Local police blamed the spate of killings on militants fighting against Indian rule in the region for decades. Officials said they had detained in the last three days over 500 people across the Kashmir Valley for questioning, with the majority of detainees from the main city of Srinagar.
Police say militants belonging to The Resistance Front, or TRF, rebel group have shot and killed seven people since last week, pushing up the death toll from such attacks this year to 28 people. While 21 of those slain were Muslims, seven of them belonged to Hindu and Sikh minority communities.
Officials say TRF is the local front for Lashkar-e-Taiba militant group. The cell was formed after India stripped in 2019 the region of its semi-autonomous status, scrapped its statehood, and undertook a massive security and communications lockdown for months. Kashmir has remained on edge ever since as authorities also put in place a slew of new laws, which critics and many Kashmiris fear could change the region’s demographics.
This last week’s killings appeared to trigger widespread fear among minority communities, with many Hindu families opting to leave the Muslim-majority Kashmir Valley. Those killed included a prominent Kashmiri Hindu chemist, two schoolteachers of the Hindu and Sikh faiths, and a Hindu street food vendor from India’s eastern state of Bihar.
According to police, those detained in the ensuing crackdown include members of religious groups, anti-India activists and “overground workers,” a term Indian authorities use for militant sympathizers and collaborationists.
The Himalayan territory of Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan. Both the nuclear-armed arch-rival powers claim it in its entirety.
Rebels in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir have been fighting New Delhi’s rule since 1989. Most Muslim Kashmiris support the rebel goal of uniting the territory, either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

Topics: India Kashmir

Malaysia lifts travel restrictions for fully-vaccinated people

Malaysia lifts travel restrictions for fully-vaccinated people
Updated 10 October 2021
Reuter

Malaysia lifts travel restrictions for fully-vaccinated people

Malaysia lifts travel restrictions for fully-vaccinated people
Updated 10 October 2021
Reuter

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed to resume domestic and overseas travel from Monday, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob told a news conference on Sunday.
The decision was made because 90 percent of the country's adult population are now fully inoculated, he said.

Topics: Malaysia

‘Run Sara Run’: Clamor grows for Duterte daughter presidential bid

‘Run Sara Run’: Clamor grows for Duterte daughter presidential bid
Updated 10 October 2021
AFP

‘Run Sara Run’: Clamor grows for Duterte daughter presidential bid

‘Run Sara Run’: Clamor grows for Duterte daughter presidential bid
Updated 10 October 2021
AFP

MANILA: Philippines “First Daughter” Sara Duterte has been in lockstep with her father, following him into law and succeeding him as a city mayor. Now, she’s leading the race to replace Rodrigo Duterte as president.
So far, the feisty politician, who once punched a court sheriff in front of TV cameras, has rejected calls to seek the country’s highest office, insisting she wants to serve another term as Davao city mayor.
Supporters have plastered “Run Sara Run” posters and tarpaulins across the archipelago nation, held rallies and posted thousands of messages urging the 43-year-old to change her mind.
In a cryptic Facebook post on Saturday — the day after the deadline for registering as a candidate — Sara thanked her supporters who turned up at the Manila registration site for national positions, including president.
“Although I was not at the Sofitel (hotel), you did not lose hope and patience during the wait,” she said, hours before her office announced she had tested positive for COVID-19. “For this I offer my heartfelt thanks.”
The elder Duterte has not named a successor, but indicated recently Sara would run alongside his longtime aide Senator Christopher Go.
While Sara missed Friday’s closing date, analysts say she has until November 15 to make a late entry into the presidential race — like her father did in 2015.
Sara, known for her quick temper and fondness for big motorbikes, was in first place in the latest Pulse Asia poll of voter preferences for president.
She was followed by Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son and namesake of a former dictator, celebrity mayor Francisco Domagoso and boxing legend Manny Pacquiao.
All except Sara have declared they will run for the top job.
Sara entered politics in 2007, serving three years as vice mayor while her father was mayor of Davao — the family stronghold on the southern island of Mindanao.
They swapped positions for the next three years and she again succeeded him as mayor in 2016 when he won the presidency.
Some doubt Sara’s support in the polls will translate into election victory, saying she lacks the charisma and humor of her father — key traits in a country where personality trumps policy.
“She’s drawing strength because she’s the daughter of the president,” Pulse Asia research director Ana Maria Tabunda said.
“I don’t think Sara Duterte will be a puppet or proxy of her father,” said political analyst Richard Heydarian.
“She’s a very spirited person, she has her own mind, she has her own base, she has her own team and has a very different approach to governance to her father.”
Sara would “try to strike her own course” on policies, including the anti-narcotics crackdown and relations with superpowers China and the United States, Heydarian added.

Topics: Philippines Sara Duterte Rodrigo Duterte

Balochistan takes center stage as Pakistan officially inaugurates Expo Dubai pavilion

Balochistan takes center stage as Pakistan officially inaugurates Expo Dubai pavilion
Pakistan's President Dr. Arif Alvi (3L) inaugurates the Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai in Dubai on October 9, 2021. (Photo courtesy: @PresOfPakistan/Twitter)
Updated 10 October 2021

Balochistan takes center stage as Pakistan officially inaugurates Expo Dubai pavilion

Balochistan takes center stage as Pakistan officially inaugurates Expo Dubai pavilion
  • Exhibitors from 200 countries are participating in Expo with aim to boost trade and investment
  • Alvi’s visit coincides with the 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the UAE
Updated 10 October 2021
ASMA ALI ZAIN

DUBAI: President Dr. Arif Alvi on Saturday inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai with the spotlight on Balochistan province, which the South Asian nation will be promoting at the world fair throughout October.
The exhibition is the first to be held in the Middle East, and Dubai, the region’s tourism, trade and business hub, is hoping to boost its economy by attracting 25 million business and tourist visits to the exhibition, which has been built from scratch on 4.3 sq km of desert at a cost of around $6.8 billion.
Exhibitors from almost 200 countries are participating, with many countries and companies including from Pakistan looking to the Expo — the first major global event open to visitors since the coronavirus pandemic — to boost trade and investment.
The Expo started on October 1 and will run till March 31, 2022.
The president arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday on a two-day visit, during which he is also meeting Emirati dignitaries, leading businessmen, investors, entrepreneurs and senior representatives of IT companies and media based in Dubai.
“It was very difficult to depict another country far off in another place but I am very proud of what we have achieved,” Dr. Alvi told reporters during the inauguration ceremony, during which renowned Pakistani singer Akthar Channal Zehri performed Balochi folk songs.

This story originally appeared on arabnews.pk 

Topics: Expo 2020 Dubai

