Iran makes more 20% enriched uranium than UN nuclear watchdog reported

Iran makes more 20% enriched uranium than UN nuclear watchdog reported
Iran’s president Ebrahim Raisi, right, with chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami, at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant on Oct. 8, 2021. (Iranian Presidency via AFP)
Updated 25 sec ago
AP

  • Iran prohibited from enriching uranium above 3.67 percent with the exception of its research reactor activities
Updated 25 sec ago
AP

TEHRAN: Iran has produced more than 120 kilograms of 20 percent enriched uranium, the country’s nuclear chief said, far more than what the UN nuclear watchdog reported last month.
Mohammad Eslami said in an interview with state TV late Saturday that under the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers the other signatories were to provide Iran with 20 percent enriched uranium needed for its research reactor.
“But it was not delivered,” he said. “If we did not produce it by ourselves this would have turned into one of our problems.”

Under the terms of the nuclear deal, Iran was prohibited from enriching uranium above 3.67 percent with the exception of its research reactor activities. Enriched uranium above 90 percent can be used in a nuclear weapon.
In September, the International Atomic Energy Agency said Iran’s stockpile of uranium enriched to up to 20 percent fissile purity was estimated at 84.3 kilograms up from 62.8 kilograms three months earlier.
Scientists estimate that at least 170 kilograms of 20 percent enriched uranium is needed to make a bomb.
The nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, promises Iran economic incentives in exchange for limits on its nuclear program, and is meant to prevent Tehran from developing a nuclear bomb. Tehran insists its program is peaceful.
The US unilaterally pulled out of the deal in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump, but Britain, France, Germany, China and Russia have tried to preserve the accord.
Tehran’s strategy of deliberately violating the deal is seen as an attempt to put pressure on Europe to provide it with incentives to offset crippling American sanctions re-imposed after the US pullout.
President Joe Biden has said he is open to rejoining the pact. The last round of talks in Vienna ended in June without a clear result.

Thousands protest against Tunisia leader Kais Saied

Thousands protest against Tunisia leader Kais Saied
Updated 18 min 34 sec ago
Reuters

  • But very heavy police presence tried to stop them advancing along the central Habib Bourguiba Avenue
Updated 18 min 34 sec ago
Reuters

TUNIS: Thousands of Tunisians opposing President Kais Saied’s seizure of almost total power protested in the capital on Sunday as a very heavy police presence tried to stop them advancing along the central Habib Bourguiba Avenue.
A week after thousands demonstrated in support of Saied, the growing number of protesters on each side raises the possibility of Tunisia’s political divisions spiraling into street confrontations between the two camps.
“We will not accept the coup. Enough is enough,” said Yassin ben Amor, a protester. Police blocked the march without violence, as some demonstrators threw plastic bottles.
Saied dismissed the prime minister, suspended parliament and assumed executive authority in July in moves his foes call a coup. Last month he brushed aside much of the constitution, which he said he would appoint a committee to amend, adding that he could rule by decree.
His intervention has cast into doubt the democratic gains made by Tunisians during a 2011 revolution that triggered the Arab Spring uprisings.
He has appointed Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister, but she has not yet named a government, an important precursor to any efforts to resolve Tunisia’s looming crisis in public finances, though Saied said on Saturday she would do so soon.
Saied said he would initiate a dialogue with the Tunisian people and youth representatives, particularly from the regions, over the future during a meeting on Saturday with interim interior minister Ridha Gharsalaoui.
Interior Ministry spokesman Khaled Hayouni said the police would deal with protesters from both sides in the same way. “The Tunisian police is a republican police and it does not intervene in any political side,” he said.
Any dialogue that does not include major political parties or other established elements of civil society, such as the powerful labor union, would likely prompt more open opposition to his moves.
Western donors, needed to avert a collapse in Tunisia’s public finances, have called for an inclusive process to end the crisis period, along with a clear timeline.
With the political manoeuvering over Tunisia’s future moving very slowly, Saied has pointed to the street mobilization to support his position.
Last week more than 8,000 demonstrators rallied in Tunis in support of Saied, Reuters journalists and the state news agency said, while the Interior Ministry said about 5,000 had attended. The next day, Saied said 1.8 million people had come out to back him.

Aden governor survives car bomb attack

Aden governor survives car bomb attack
Updated 26 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

  • At least four people were killed and several injured
Updated 26 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A car bomb exploded on Sunday in the center of Yemen’s Aden, killing four and causing several injuries, according to Reuters witnesses and Al-Arabiya news channel. 
Reports confirmed that the convoy of Ahmed Hamed Lamles, the governor of Aden, was targeted while it was passing through the interim capital’s Tawahi district.
A security source said that the governor of Aden was unharmed.
Yemeni newspapers also reported that police and ambulances rushed to the site of the explosion.

Israel security will remain priority, Germany’s Angela Merkel says on farewell tour

Israel security will remain priority, Germany’s Angela Merkel says on farewell tour
Updated 10 October 2021
AFP

  • Merkel had initially planned to visit in August, but delayed her trip during the chaotic exit of US and allied forces from Afghanistan
Updated 10 October 2021
AFP

JERUSALEM: Germany’s outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel said Israel’s security will be a top priority for “every German government,” during a farewell tour in the Jewish state Sunday near the end of her 16-year term in office.

Merkel, making her eighth and final visit as chancellor to Israel before retiring from politics, held talks with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett before visiting Jerusalem’s Holocaust memorial, Yad Vashem.

“After the crimes against humanity of the Shoah (Holocaust), it has been possible to reset and to reestablish relations between Germany,” Merkel said, standing alongside Bennett.

“I want to use this opportunity to emphasize that the topic of Israel’s security will always be of central importance and a central topic of every German government.”

Bennett credited Merkel with fostering ties between the countries that have “never been stronger” and described her as “Europe’s moral compass” due to her support for Israel.

Before the visit, Bennett said he and the German leader were expected to discuss regional security and “especially the Iranian nuclear issue.”

Merkel had initially planned to visit in August, but delayed her trip during the chaotic exit of US and allied forces, including Germans, from Afghanistan.

The 67-year-old trained physicist is to receive an honorary doctorate from Haifa’s Technion — Israel Institute of Technology.

She, however, has no plans to meet Israeli opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, who Merkel dealt with extensively as prime minister during his 2009 to 2021 tenure. Bennett’s ideologically diverse coalition ousted Netanyahu in June.

Under her leadership, Germany has advocated for a two-state solution to the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict but she has faced criticism from activists for not pressing Israel to end its military occupation of Palestinian territory that began in 1967.

Omar Shakir, Israel and Palestine director at Human Rights Watch, criticized Merkel for regarding Israel’s 54-year occupation as “temporary.”

“Maintaining this fiction has allowed the Merkel government to avoid dealing with the reality of apartheid and persecution of millions of Palestinians,” he said in a statement.

“The new German government should put human rights at the center of its Israel and Palestine policy,” he added.

More than 600,000 Israeli settlers have moved into the West Bank and east Jerusalem, which Palestinians hope will become part of a future state.

Israel has maintained a blockade on Gaza’s two million residents since the Islamist movement Hamas seized control in 2007.

Germany and Israel forged strong diplomatic ties in the decades after World War II, with Berlin committed to the preservation of the Jewish state in penance for the Holocaust.

In 2008, Merkel stood before the Israeli parliament to atone on behalf of the German people in a historic address.

Ex-premier Netanyahu repeatedly described Iran as the greatest threat to the Jewish people since the Holocaust.

But policy regarding the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, signed and supported by Germany, has been a rare point of difference between Berlin and Israel.

Israel is officially opposed to the deal that saw Iran agree to curbs on its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief and has criticized efforts by Germany, the United States and other signatories to revive it after former president Donald Trump’s withdrawal in 2018.

Libyan rivals ink initial deal on pullout of mercenaries

Libyan rivals ink initial deal on pullout of mercenaries
Updated 10 October 2021
AP

  • The dispute over mercenaries and foreign fighters has long been an obstacle
  • There have been at least 20,000 foreign fighters and mercenaries in Libya over the past few years
Updated 10 October 2021
AP

ABOARD GEO BARENTS: Libya’s rival sides reached an initial agreement on the withdrawal of foreign fighters and mercenaries from the North African nation, the United Nations said. It is a key step toward unifying the violence-wracked country.
The dispute over mercenaries and foreign fighters has long been an obstacle, particularly ahead of Libya’s landmark general elections due in December.
Libya has been engulfed in chaos since a NATO-backed uprising toppled longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011. The oil-rich country was for years split between rival governments, one based in the capital of Tripoli and the other in the eastern part of the country. Each side is backed by different foreign powers and militia groups.
The UN mission mediating between the rivals said a 10-member joint military commission, with five representatives from each side, signed a “gradual and balanced” withdrawal deal Friday, at the end of three days of talks facilitated by the UN in Geneva.
The plan would be “the cornerstone for the gradual, balanced, and sequenced process of withdrawal” of the mercenaries and foreign forces, the mission said.
Jan Kubis, the UN special envoy for Libya, welcomed the move as “another breakthrough achievement.”
Libya’s split came into the forefront in 2019, when self-styled military commander Khalifa Haftar, allied with the east-based administration, launched an offensive to take Tripoli from armed militias loosely allied with the UN-supported but weak government in the country’s capital.
Haftar was backed by Egypt, the UAE, Russia and France. But, his 14-month campaign and march on Tripoli ultimately failed in June 2020, after Turkey sent troops to help the UN-supported administration, which also had the backing of Qatar and Italy.
After the fighting largely stalemated, subsequent UN-sponsored peace talks brought about a cease-fire last October and installed an interim government that is expected to lead the country into the December elections. The cease-fire deal also included the departure of foreign forces and mercenaries within three months — something that was never implemented.
Friday’s deal “creates a positive momentum that should be built upon to move forward toward a stable and democratic stage, including through the holding of free, credible and transparent national elections on 24 December, with results accepted by all,” Kubis said.
The sides said they would now go back discuss this with their base and concerned international parties “to support the implementation of this plan and the respect of Libya’s sovereignty.”
The deal also called for the deployment of UN observers to monitor the cease-fire before the implementation of the withdrawal plan.
In December, then UN acting envoy for Libya Stephanie Williams estimated that there have been at least 20,000 foreign fighters and mercenaries in Libya over the past few years, including Russians, Syrians, Sudanese, and Chadians.
Though the agreement on mercenaries is seen as a step forward, earlier this month, Libyan lawmakers in the east dealt a setback to the peace process by voting to reschedule the parliamentary elections for January, a month later.
It wasn’t immediately clear how the lawmakers’ move would translate into a postponement of the vote.

Iraqis vote for new parliament amid tight security

Iraqis vote for new parliament amid tight security
Updated 42 min 15 sec ago
Reuters

  • Vote was scheduled for next year but was brought forward in response to a popular uprising
  • A total of 3,449 candidates are vying for 329 seats in the parliamentary elections
Updated 42 min 15 sec ago
Reuters

BAGHDAD: Iraq closed its airspace and land border crossings on Sunday as voters headed to the polls to elect a parliament that many hope will deliver much needed reforms after decades of conflict and mismanagement.

The vote was scheduled to be held next year but was brought forward in response to a popular uprising in the capital Baghdad and southern provinces in late 2019. Tens of thousands of people took to the streets to protest endemic corruption, poor services and rising unemployment. They were met with deadly force by security forces firing live ammunition and tear gas. More than 600 people were killed and thousands injured within just a few months.

Although authorities gave in and called the early elections, the death toll and the heavy-handed crackdown prompted many young activists and demonstrators who took part in the protests to later call for a boycott of the polls.

A series of kidnappings and targeted assassinations that killed more than 35 people has further discouraged many from taking part.

A total of 3,449 candidates are vying for 329 seats in the parliamentary elections, which will be the sixth held since the fall of Saddam Hussein after the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.

More than 250,000 security personnel across the country were tasked with protecting the vote. Soldiers, police and anti-terrorism forces fanned out and deployed outside polling stations, some of which were ringed by barbed wire. Voters were patted down and searched before going in to cast their ballots.

Iraq’s President Barham Salih and Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi urged Iraqis to vote amid widespread apathy and skepticism from many.

“Get out and vote, and change your reality for the sake of Iraq and your future,” said Al-Kadhimi, repeating it three times after he cast his ballot at a school in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, home to foreign embassies and government offices.

“To those who hesitate, put your trust in God and go and choose those you deem appropriate,” he added, reflecting concerns over a low turnout. “This is our opportunity for reform.”

The 2018 elections saw just 44 percent of eligible voters cast their ballots, a record low. The results were widely contested. There are concerns of a similar or even lower turnout this time.

Iraq’s top Shiite cleric and a widely respected authority, Grand Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani, has called for a large turnout, saying that voting remains the best way for Iraqis to take part in shaping their country’s future.

In the Shiite holy city of Najaf, Iraq’s influential cleric Moqtada Al-Sadr cast his ballot, swarmed by local journalists. Al-Sadr came on top in the 2018 elections, winning a majority of seats.

A tight race is expected between the Al-Sadr Sairoun list and the Fatah Alliance, led by paramilitary leader Hadi Al-Ameri, which came in second in the previous election.

The Fatah Alliance is comprised of parties affiliated with the Popular Mobilization Forces, an umbrella group of mostly pro-Iran Shiite militias that rose to prominence during the war against the Sunni extremist Daesh group. It includes some of the most hard-line pro-Iran factions, such as the Asaib Ahl Al-Haq militia. Al-Sadr, a black-turbaned nationalist and populist leader, is also close to Iran, but publicly rejects its political influence.

The election is the first since the fall of Saddam to proceed without a curfew in place, reflecting the significantly improved security situation in the country following the defeat of IS in 2017. Previous votes were marred by fighting and deadly bomb attacks that have plagued the country for decades.

As a security precaution, Iraq has closed its airspace and scrambled its air force from Saturday night until early Monday morning.

In another first, Sunday’s election is taking place under a new election law that divides Iraq into smaller constituencies — another demand of the activists who took part in the 2019 protests — and allows for more independent candidates.

A UN Security Council resolution adopted earlier this year authorized an expanded team to monitor the elections. There will be up to 600 international observers in place, including 150 from the United Nations.

Iraq is also for the first time introducing biometric cards for voters. To prevent abuse of electronic voter cards, they will be disabled for 72 hours after each person votes, to avoid double voting.

But despite all these measures, claims of vote buying, intimidation and manipulation have persisted.

The head of Iraq’s electoral commission has said that initial election results will be announced within 24 hours.

