Insurance provider Bupa Arabia invests in digital healthcare platform 

DUBAI: Saudi insurance provider Bupa Arabia has invested in Okadoc, a digital healthcare platform, as the Kingdom seeks to transform its healthcare sector.

The equity investment will give members of Bupa Arabia access to digital solutions offered by Okadoc, including a patient engagement platform, as well as automation capabilities in bookings.

“We will always need doctors’ offices, but it’s up to digital health innovators to facilitate the right mix of in-person and virtual interactions,” Nader Ashoor, chief financial officer at Bupa Arabia, said.

The move, he added, is in line with the aspirations of the Saudi health ministry, as well as the Council of Cooperative Health Insurance, and the central bank in “driving digital transformation” in key sectors.