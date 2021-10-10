You are here

Insurance provider Bupa Arabia invests in digital healthcare platform 

Insurance provider Bupa Arabia invests in digital healthcare platform 
The move is in line with the aspirations of the Saudi health ministry in "driving digital transformation" in key sectors.
date 2021-10-10 

Insurance provider Bupa Arabia invests in digital healthcare platform 
  • The equity investment will give members of Bupa Arabia access to digital solutions offered by Okadoc
DUBAI: Saudi insurance provider Bupa Arabia has invested in Okadoc, a digital healthcare platform, as the Kingdom seeks to transform its healthcare sector. 

The equity investment will give members of Bupa Arabia access to digital solutions offered by Okadoc, including a patient engagement platform, as well as automation capabilities in bookings. 

“We will always need doctors’ offices, but it’s up to digital health innovators to facilitate the right mix of in-person and virtual interactions,” Nader Ashoor, chief financial officer at Bupa Arabia, said. 

The move, he added, is in line with the aspirations of the Saudi health ministry, as well as the Council of Cooperative Health Insurance, and the central bank in “driving digital transformation” in key sectors.

Egypt's headline inflation rises to 6.6% in September

Egypt’s headline inflation rises to 6.6% in September
date 2021-10-10

Egypt’s headline inflation rises to 6.6% in September
DUBAI: Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation increased to 6.6 percent in September from 5.7 percent in August, data from the country’s statistics agency CAPMAS showed on Sunday.

The rate remains well within the target range of between 5 percent and 9 percent set by the central bank, which meets on Oct. 28 to decide interest rates.

“Monthly inflation is higher than we had anticipated. It’s mainly explained by the jump in vegetable and meat prices. The food index is up 3.5 percent month on month,” said Allen Sandeep of Naeem Brokerage.

The central bank held rates steady at its last meeting on Sept. 16, saying that global financial conditions continued to be “accommodative.”

Egypt’s fuel pricing committee also raised domestic prices in a quarterly review on Friday.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile items such as food, rose to 4.8 percent year-on-year in September, from 4.5 percent a month prior. 

Lebanon Energy Ministry gets approval for $100m in fuel import credit

Lebanon Energy Ministry gets approval for $100m in fuel import credit
date 2021-10-10

Lebanon Energy Ministry gets approval for $100m in fuel import credit
DUBAI: Lebanon’s Energy Ministry said on Sunday it received central bank’s approval for $100 million in credit to issue fuel import tenders for electricity generation.

The ministry added in a statement that the country’s grid has returned to supplying the same amount of electricity as before the complete outage, reported on Saturday, when its two biggest power stations shut down due to a fuel shortage.

UAE, Qatar gas pipeline gets $3bn financing: CNBC Arabia

UAE, Qatar gas pipeline gets $3bn financing: CNBC Arabia
date 2021-10-10
Arab News

UAE, Qatar gas pipeline gets $3bn financing: CNBC Arabia

UAE, Qatar gas pipeline gets $3bn financing: CNBC Arabia
The Dolphin Gas Project, a natural gas pipeline to transport Qatari natural gas to the United Arab Emirates and Oman gets $3 billion in financing, CNBC Arabia reported, citing a banking source.

 

 

TASI stocks up 0.26% in early trading: Market wrap

TASI stocks up 0.26% in early trading: Market wrap
date 2021-10-10
SARA ALFAIZ 

TASI stocks up 0.26% in early trading: Market wrap

TASI stocks up 0.26% in early trading: Market wrap
Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s main market, Tadawul, traded 0.26 percent higher on Sunday morning, at 11.602 points.

Here’s a wrap of market movements as of 10:30 a.m. Riyadh time:

Al-Jazira Takaful Tawuni signed a contract with Bank Al-Jazira. 

Almarai Co. reported a net profit after Zakat and tax of SR1.28 billion for the first nine months of 2021. 

Chemanol turned a SR164.2 million profit for the end of 30 Sep 2021.

Alandalus Property planned a 2.5 percent cash dividend for H1 2021.

Arabian contracting services set the IPO price range between SR90-100. 

Advanced posted a 57 percent profit rise to SR654 million for the end Sept. 30 2021.

Petrochem Co. announced the estimated financial results at the end of Sept. 30 2021.

Developer of Saudi Aseer's region seeks $4.4bn from private investors

Developer of Saudi Aseer's region seeks $4.4bn from private investors
date 2021-10-10

Developer of Saudi Aseer's region seeks $4.4bn from private investors
JEDDAH: Aseer development authority (ASDA) aims to attract investments from the private sector worth SR16.6 billion, said Sultan bin Zomaia, ASDA's director of strategy, in a preview of an interview to be aired tonight on CNBC Arabia. 

