LuLu promotes reusable bags in breast cancer campaign

The campaign was inaugurated at LuLu’s branch in Atyaf Mall, Yarmouk, Riyadh.
Updated 11 October 2021
Arab News

Regional retailer LuLu launched a charity initiative “Pink Now: Buy Green, Support Pink,” wherein SR1 ($0.27) will be given to Zahra Breast Cancer Association for every purchase of a reusable bag across LuLu stores. The campaign was inaugurated at LuLu’s branch in Atyaf Mall, Yarmouk, Riyadh by Souad bin Amer, deputy chairperson of Zahra Breast Cancer Association, in the presence of Hanadi Al-Othah, CEO, Zahra Breast Cancer Association; Ahmed Aseeri, marketing and communication manager of Zahra Breast Cancer Association; Shehim Mohammed, director of LuLu Hypermarkets Saudi Arabia, and other LuLu officials.

Mohammed said: “This is our fourth year in hosting a double-purpose charity initiative with Zahra, which has definitely raised awareness on caring for the environment through reusing, reducing and refusing plastics, while helping to combat this inevitable disease.”

LuLu has dedicated a special “Pink Now” checkout counter in its stores, where customers can easily have faster transactions that will save time in shopping when they use the reusable bags. The campaign is running until Oct. 31.

Besides being well-known for its wide product range and prompt customer service, LuLu has always been a key promoter of sustainability, environment protection, and especially extending help to the less fortunate people. Over the years, the region’s top retailer has initiated many projects toward these advocacies and will continue to do so in the future.

LuLu Hypermarket is the only Middle East retail group to be featured in Deloitte’s annual “Global Powers of Retailing 2021” survey, for the MENA and Asian regions. Founded in the early nineties, it is present across the GCC, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Suriname and Egypt. Serving more than 1,600,000 shoppers every day, it is the fastest growing retail chain across 10 countries and currently operates more than 215 stores with a multinational staff force of more than 57,000. Since 2020, LuLu’s carefully-structured expansion plan includes hypermarkets, express store-format smaller outlets and an online shopping platform.

Natufia, a Saudi Arabia-based agri-technology provider that enables the growth of fresh plants and herbs all year round, has emerged winner of the KPMG Private Enterprise Tech Innovator in Saudi Arabia competition for 2021.

Natufia now joins the winning tech innovators from 20 countries worldwide to qualify for the inaugural KPMG Global Tech Innovator finals at the Web Summit 2021 conference in Lisbon, Portugal, in November.

Natufia, which goes beyond farm-to-fork to provide herbs and plants from kitchen-to-table since its founding in 2014, was up against other tech startups in a closely contested competition from BRAQ Aerospace, Juleb, Digital Pharma Company, Mawidy and Tarjama, who were shortlisted from 22 applicants in this inaugural edition.

The Natufia Smart Kitchen Garden is an innovative automated garden for every home, offering 100 percent nutritious herbs and vegetables without GMO or pesticides.

A panel of four KPMG judges — Dr. Samer Abdallah, head of ICT sector; Fuad Chapra, head of private enterprise and family business; Mazhar Hussain, Digital Lighthouse leader; and Buthainah Albaity, associate director private enterprise and family business — chose the final winner after intense deliberations based on six equally weighted categories, including innovation and disruption, market potential, customer adoption, marketing traction, long-term potential, and quality of their pitch.

Abdallah said: “The response to the KPMG Private Enterprise Tech Innovator competition was astounding. The competition was pretty intense and demonstrated the thriving and flourishing technology community in Saudi Arabia. Amid innovative ideas and strong pitches from all contestants, Natufia was chosen the winner.”

“We are excited to be named KPMG Private Enterprise Tech Innovator in Saudi Arabia. We thank KPMG for the opportunity and support received throughout the process. We are all set to head to the Web Summit to share our concept with a global audience,” said Duaa Albalawi, chief botanical officer at Natufia.

The award was presented by KPMG in Saudi Arabia Chairman Dr. Abdullah Al-Fozan.

The KPMG Global Tech Innovator competition is hosted in more than 20 countries around the world. The finalist in each country will represent their country on the world stage at Web Summit 2021, where they have the opportunity to be recognized as the global winner.

The Saudi British Bank participated in the Global Trade Review Saudi Arabia 2021 Virtual Event on Oct. 5, to discuss the future of trade and the potential opportunities in the Kingdom in light of Vision 2030. The event was attended by a group of decision-makers, senior experts, professionals and leaders in the trade sector from various governmental and private institutions in the region.

SABB was one of the lead sponsors of the event, which is one of the most important and largest trade finance conferences in the world, with more than 800 key figures from global and regional markets attending each year. This, in turn, helps to provide and attract opportunities for hundreds of companies involved in global trade to present their financial plans, discuss the future of trade in the region, and benefit from the most recent experiences and modern technologies to create an ideal environment for doing business.

During the conference’s dialogue sessions, SABB presented its views on the future of trade in the Kingdom and the intended growth routes, highlighting the Kingdom’s digital transformation experience as a model for success and development in the region.

Majed Najm, deputy managing director, corporate and institutional banking at SABB, said: “Our participation in this significant conference is a testament of the Kingdom’s pivotal role, making positive changes to the future of trade, as well as major strategic transformation led by Vision 2030. In addition, how SABB is pioneering new technologies to support more efficiently  the trade finance requirements of companies from multinationals through to SMEs, was also discussed.”

SABB is the leading bank in trade finance in Saudi Arabia by market share and according to several industry reviews, and was the first to launch several digital products and services aimed at promoting the role of trade finance, digitization and sustainability in an effort to stimulate the economy and business development.

SABB provides integrated financial and banking services, such as retail banking, corporate and investment banking, private banking and treasury services.

Hyundai Motor Company officially launched Staria, the brand’s new multipurpose vehicle lineup, in the Middle East and Africa markets via a digital premiere.

The Staria name combines “star” and “ria,” in reference to the vehicle’s future-oriented product values and streamlined design characteristics defined by one curve gesture silhouettes as well as clean and pure body volume.

Staria offers a strikingly futuristic and mysterious exterior, resembling a spaceship. The front is highlighted by a long, horizontal daytime running light and headlamps positioned underneath.

Staria is equipped with various driver-centric features and futuristic design elements that deliver new experiences for drivers and passengers that make time in transit more productive and worthwhile.

Bang Sun Jeong, head of Hyundai Motor Company Middle East and Africa headquarters, said: “We are excited to be launching the Staria Premium in what will be another excellent addition to our portfolio of vehicles in the region.

“It is characterized by a futuristic exterior design that really makes it look unlike anything else on the road and will provide a completely new experience for customers.”

Staria Premium elevates mobility to the next level with upgraded features and variant-exclusive finishes for a more luxurious look and feel. It features a variant-exclusive tinted brass chrome treatment, applied to the Hyundai emblem, grille, headlamp bezels, front and rear bumpers, wheels, side mirrors and door handles to emphasize the vehicle’s premium and modern look.

Lowered beltlines and panoramic side windows improve overall visibility and create a feeling of openness. This sense of spaciousness — inspired by traditional Korean “hanok” architecture — allows passengers to feel as if the outside scenes are an extension of the vehicle interior.

The driver’s seat has a futuristic high-tech look with an advanced 10.25-inch front display screen with the digital cluster located on top of the dashboard, providing an unobstructed view for the driver.

The 7-seat Premium model is equipped with Premium Relaxation Seats in the second row that recline electronically and have sliding capabilities for easy reach or maximizing cargo space.

The 9-seat Premium model’s individual seats in the second row can swivel 180 degrees to face passengers in the third row.

The flexible seating configuration makes Staria Premium ideal for corporate vehicles or mobile offices as passengers can turn their seats around and conduct face-to-face meetings. Families will also find these swivelling seats convenient as rear-facing passengers will have easy access to those seated in the third row.

A 64-color ambient mood lamp, available in all Staria Premium variants, provides a lush interior atmosphere. The harmonious direct and indirect lighting can selectively illuminate the cockpit, console, doors and cargo areas. The Bose sound system further enhances the premium feel.

Staria offers powertrain options of a diesel-powered 2.2-liter VGT engine and a gasoline-powered Smartstream G6DIII 3.5-liter MPI engine.

Staria Premium is loaded with various smart features like the Smart Power Sliding Door and Smart Power tailgate. The sliding door and tailgate open and close automatically on your approach and departure as long as the user has the smart key on them.

Staria models are available in eight exterior colors: Abyss Black Pearl, Creamy White, Graphite Gray Metallic, Moonlight Blue Pearl, Shimmering Silver Metallic, Dynamic Yellow, Olivine Gray Metallic and Gaia Brown Pearl.

French high jewelry label Maison Boucheron hosted a jewelry exhibition at Lakum Artspace in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Maison Boucheron hosts first jewelry exhibition in Kingdom

RIYADH: French high jewelry label Maison Boucheron hosted a jewelry exhibition at Lakum Artspace in Riyadh, paying tribute to the rich values and heritage of the Kingdom. The stylish exhibition, titled La Maison Riyadh, ran from Oct. 5-7.

Hélène Poulit-Duquesne, CEO of Maison Boucheron, said: “Middle East is a crucial region for Boucheron business-wise. While it is one of the regions in which we have been operating for the longest time — we are actually one of the oldest jewelers established there — it still represents a huge potential and remains a very important part of our customer portfolio. We operate right at the very top of the market, selling to highly educated and savvy collectors who are buying investments, as well as dreams. We are also very proud of our local clientele because they are those who most likely have the best understanding of the Maison, its values and its personality. That is why Boucheron chose the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to host its first edition of La Maison event in GCC.” 

On the occasion of Boucheron’s first event in Saudi Arabia, guests were invited to a “timeless encounter” with the world of jewelry. Style, innovation, heritage and French art de vivre — the main facets of Boucheron’s DNA — were on show throughout this phygital journey. Featuring digital animations, augmented reality try-on sessions and other surprises, the exhibition provided an immersive and interactive experience into the world of the maison.

Before the visit, guests were invited to access a minisite on their phones and to answer a few questions regarding their tastes and personality, in order to create their personal Boucheron style recommendation. At the end of the questionnaire, they received a personal QR code to scan during the physical experience. This unique QR code allowed visitors to enjoy a personalized journey and discover their own Boucheron style.

Visitors were able to discover Boucheron’s fall-winter novelties in a cozy styling room. This warm atmosphere illustrated the maison’s philosophy — Boucheron does not impose but proposes — and encourages everyone to invent their own style. Moreover, guests also discovered iconic jewelry collections such as Quatre, Serpent Bohème and Jack de Boucheron.

The Maison Boucheron archives are acknowledged to be among the most stunning of Place Vendôme in Paris. Visitors discovered this heritage enclaved at the heart of a red lacquered library. This scenography paid tribute to the “Salon Chinois,” a secret cabinet inspired by Chinese style that was commissioned by Frédéric Boucheron, founder of the maison, at the beginning of the 20th century and that still exists at 26, Place Vendôme.

In addition, visitors discovered a collection of heritage pieces from the Art Deco period, such as a diamond and black enamel arm bracelet from 1920 and a diamond and platinum wristwatch from 1929. 

Maison Boucheron is engaged in a constant quest for new technical, artistic and aesthetic processes and, over the last 163 years, has been designing new forms of jewelry, by creating daring ways of wearing it and by introducing unusual materials, all of which have made an enduring impact on the history of French jewelry.

In the innovation room, guests discovered how Maison Boucheron combines cutting-edge scientific techniques with the ancestral expertise of its workshops to create the Carte Blanche High Jewelry collection. 

Lumi, Seera Group’s vehicle rental business, has set an industry-first in the Kingdom by providing Harley-Davidson bikes on rent exclusively. Through its partnership with Harley-Davidson Motor Company, Lumi has launched the first fleet of touring and cruiser motorcycles that enable bike aficionados to explore the Kingdom in inimitable style.

Touted as a disruptive business model that will transform the vehicle rental sector, the new service will benefit not only bike enthusiasts in the Kingdom but also visitors as Saudi Arabia prepares to welcome global travelers both on business and leisure.

The partnership is highlighted by two significant strengths: One, the premium features and outstanding performance of the Harley-Davidson bikes backed by the seamless service of trained technicians; and two, Lumi’s advanced booking experience, proven customer service and extensive rental industry expertise that allows easy bike rentals. In the first phase, the bikes are rented out at Lumi’s counter at the Harley-Davidson outlet in Riyadh, and will be later followed by dedicated Lumi branch outlets and online booking service too.

Azfar Shakeel, vice president of Lumi, said: “At the heart of this new partnership is Lumi’s focus on bringing innovative services that not only transform the vehicle rental business but also create exceptional lifestyle experiences for our customers. With domestic tourism gaining momentum and international travel set to rebound, we are preparing to welcome visitors as well as treat Saudi residents to new thrills, such as an exhilarating ride to discover the Kingdom on a Harley-Davidson. Our fleet of cruisers and touring bikes are ideal to criss-cross Saudi Arabia and discover the varied tourism offerings of the Kingdom.”

Monther Almutlaq, managing director, Harley-Davidson Saudi Arabia, said: “With Lumi’s experience in the vehicle rental industry, we are positive this move will add new services and experiences to motorbike enthusiasts in Saudi Arabia, GCC, and all over the world. There are over a million and half members of the Harley Owners Group, who we are sure will be thrilled at the opportunity of visiting Saudi Arabia and having many adventures with motorbikes. This partnership between Lumi, Seera Group’s vehicle rental business, and Harley-Davidson Saudi Arabia aims to advance the tourism experience in Saudi Arabia in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”

Operating in the Kingdom since 1997, Harley-Davidson has a loyal following in Saudi Arabia and is one of the most sought-after bikes by the young and trendy. With Lumi’s significant footprint across the Kingdom, users can now access Harley-Davidson bikes for a day, week or a cross-country riding adventure. Customers can also apply for a bike license after taking four hours of training conducted by Harley Davidson.

Lumi has recently launched a user-friendly and comprehensive app — a seamless digital platform to further streamline and automate the online booking process. Further, as part of the group’s larger initiative “Seera Safe,” Lumi has launched several safety campaigns, reassuring customers of the highest standards of health and safety.

