LuLu promotes reusable bags in breast cancer campaign

Regional retailer LuLu launched a charity initiative “Pink Now: Buy Green, Support Pink,” wherein SR1 ($0.27) will be given to Zahra Breast Cancer Association for every purchase of a reusable bag across LuLu stores. The campaign was inaugurated at LuLu’s branch in Atyaf Mall, Yarmouk, Riyadh by Souad bin Amer, deputy chairperson of Zahra Breast Cancer Association, in the presence of Hanadi Al-Othah, CEO, Zahra Breast Cancer Association; Ahmed Aseeri, marketing and communication manager of Zahra Breast Cancer Association; Shehim Mohammed, director of LuLu Hypermarkets Saudi Arabia, and other LuLu officials.

Mohammed said: “This is our fourth year in hosting a double-purpose charity initiative with Zahra, which has definitely raised awareness on caring for the environment through reusing, reducing and refusing plastics, while helping to combat this inevitable disease.”

LuLu has dedicated a special “Pink Now” checkout counter in its stores, where customers can easily have faster transactions that will save time in shopping when they use the reusable bags. The campaign is running until Oct. 31.

Besides being well-known for its wide product range and prompt customer service, LuLu has always been a key promoter of sustainability, environment protection, and especially extending help to the less fortunate people. Over the years, the region’s top retailer has initiated many projects toward these advocacies and will continue to do so in the future.

LuLu Hypermarket is the only Middle East retail group to be featured in Deloitte’s annual “Global Powers of Retailing 2021” survey, for the MENA and Asian regions. Founded in the early nineties, it is present across the GCC, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Suriname and Egypt. Serving more than 1,600,000 shoppers every day, it is the fastest growing retail chain across 10 countries and currently operates more than 215 stores with a multinational staff force of more than 57,000. Since 2020, LuLu’s carefully-structured expansion plan includes hypermarkets, express store-format smaller outlets and an online shopping platform.