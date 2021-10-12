You are here

Energy prices should retreat by early 2022, says IMF official

Energy prices should retreat by early 2022, says IMF official
AFP

Energy prices should retreat by early 2022, says IMF official

Energy prices should retreat by early 2022, says IMF official
WASHINGTON: Energy prices, which have soared in recent days, are likely to remain high in the coming months but begin to retreat early next year, IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath told AFP in an interview on Tuesday.

While energy prices “will be elevated” for the next couple of months, “We expect that to come back down by the end of the first quarter next year and into the second quarter,” she said.

“Once we get past the winter months, we will be in a better place.”

The increase in energy prices has ramped up fears that inflation could tick even higher and hinder the global economic recovery.

Gopinath cautioned that the weather will play a factor, since a very severe winter could lead to broader power outages “that will have a much bigger effect on the world.”

Gold prices gain as inflation concerns grow

Gold prices gain as inflation concerns grow
Gold prices gain as inflation concerns grow

Gold prices gain as inflation concerns grow
BENGALURU: Gold prices rose on Tuesday, as rising inflation fears dulled risk appetite and boosted demand for the safe-haven metal, although an advancing US dollar limited bullion’s gains.

Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,759.31 per ounce by 13:44 p.m. EDT (1744 GMT), while US gold futures settled 0.2 percent higher at $1,759.3.

A global energy crunch has threatened economic outlook and fanned inflation fears, driving some investors toward safer assets.

“We see undertones of support coming from the general idea that inflationary pressures are going to be enough to hold gold up in the midst of an environment where we see the Federal Reserve slowly moving toward reducing asset purchases,” said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

But overall, the dollar is pulling at the heels of the gold market and limiting its upside, Meger said.

Gold is traditionally seen as an inflation hedge. However, reduced central bank stimulus and interest rate hikes tend to push government bond yields up, translating into a higher opportunity cost for holding gold that pays no interest.

“There’s more risk aversion in the market and gold is benefiting from that, coupled with concerns about inflation and cooling of the global economy,” Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann said.

If stagflation talks come to the fore increasingly, gold could clock $1,900 by year-end as interest rates should remain relatively low even if the Fed starts tapering, Briesemann said.

Spot silver fell 0.2 percent to $22.52 per ounce and platinum was 0.1 percent higher at $1,009.37. Palladium slid 2.5 percent to $2,058.71. 

Asian Development Bank boosts climate financing goal to $100bn

Asian Development Bank boosts climate financing goal to $100bn
Asian Development Bank boosts climate financing goal to $100bn

Asian Development Bank boosts climate financing goal to $100bn
  Aims to launch its concept for retiring coal-fired power plants at the COP26
WASHINGTON: The Asian Development Bank’s chief said on Tuesday said the lender will boost its climate financing goals by $20 billion to a new target of $100 billion for the 2019-2030 period and aims to launch its concept for retiring coal-fired power plants at the COP26 climate conference in Scotland next month.

The plans, disclosed by ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa in an interview with Reuters, increase a previous $80 billion goal for climate financing for developing countries in Asia for the decade announced in 2018.

“The fight against climate change will be won or lost in Asia and the Pacific, and we are committed to serving as a climate bank and a long term climate partner for our region,” Asakawa said.

The additional $20 billion in financing support will provide support for climate mitigation efforts including low-carbon energy sources, climate adaptation projects and private sector projects.

Asakawa said ADB now plans for $66 billion in financing for climate mitigation financing through 2030, including for new energy storage, energy efficiency and low-carbon transportation investments. The Manila-based lender will plan for climate adaptation financing of $34 billion, including agriculture, urban and water adaptation projects.

The bank also plans to boost its private sector operations to attract more private sector capital to finance new climate technologies and innovations, using $12 billion from its balance sheet to attract up to $30 billion in new private capital, due to increased demand for such financing, Asakawa said.

The plans were presented on Tuesday to US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who had convened a meeting with multilateral development banks, including ADB and the World Bank, to discuss their efforts to boost climate financing in line with the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Asakawa said the group has finished an initial feasibility study and is now embarking on a longer study of the concept in three target countries — Vietnam, the Philippines and Indonesia.

ADB and its partners, including British insurer Prudential , lenders Citi and HSBC and BlackRock Real Assets, are aiming to complete and launch a pilot investment fund in 2022 and make its initial power plant purchase next year or early 2023.

The concept is not included in the ADB’s overall climate financing goals, because most of the money will come from private investors and donor sources, including philanthropists, he said.

“Even now, some philanthropists have already shown interest in investing in this new initiative. So we plan to launch the ETM at COP26 in Glasgow,” Asakawa said.

Algeria meeting European gas supply commitments, says minister

Algeria meeting European gas supply commitments, says minister
Algeria meeting European gas supply commitments, says minister

Algeria meeting European gas supply commitments, says minister
  Algeria now supplied Spain with 8 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas and would raise the volume to 10.6 bcm in December
CAIRO: Algeria’s energy minister said on Tuesday the North African country was fulfilling its contractual obligations for supplying natural gas to Europe, the state news agency reported.
Mohamed Arkab said Algeria now supplied Spain with 8 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas and would raise the volume to 10.6 bcm in December with the expansion of the Medgaz pipeline.
European gas prices have rocketed this year as tight supplies have collided with strong demand in economies recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The rebound in economic activity after the easing of coronavirus lockdowns has laid bare a shortage of natural gas stocks and other fuel supplies, causing blackouts in some countries.
Arkab said a planned pipeline to supply Europe with Nigerian gas via Algeria, had reached a “very advanced” stage.
The new pipeline will transport Nigerian gas through Niger and Algeria to Europe, he said.

Abu Dhabi launches $1.3bn IPO fund for SMEs

Abu Dhabi launches $1.3bn IPO fund for SMEs
Abu Dhabi launches $1.3bn IPO fund for SMEs

Abu Dhabi launches $1.3bn IPO fund for SMEs
Abu Dhabi has launched an IPO fund that will target investing in 5 to 10 companies annually, with a focus on SMEs to enhance the position of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

Abu Dhabi Media Office reported that the value of the fund will be AED5 billion ($1.3 billion) to strengthen the local stock market.

“The Abu Dhabi IPO Fund will incentivise more private companies, including SMEs, to list, by providing liquidity and by building additional confidence around IPOs through encouragement of additional private sector investment,” Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development said.

League of Arab Committee to hold green hydrogen strategy meeting

League of Arab Committee to hold green hydrogen strategy meeting
League of Arab Committee to hold green hydrogen strategy meeting

League of Arab Committee to hold green hydrogen strategy meeting
RIYADH: The League of Arab Committee of Renewable Energy will hold a virtual meeting on Wednesday to develop a strategy on green hydrogen, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

“The meeting will discuss the mechanism of implementing the Arab strategy for sustainable energy, which aims to convert waste into energy and to produce green hydrogen,” said Ambassador Kamal Ali, head of the economic affairs sector at the Arab League.

 

