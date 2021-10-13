You are here

  • Home
  • Russia expects the prices reaching $100 a barrel: Energy market wrap

Russia expects the prices reaching $100 a barrel: Energy market wrap

Russia expects the prices reaching $100 a barrel: Energy market wrap
Short Url

https://arab.news/6xpgx

Updated 43 sec ago
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

Russia expects the prices reaching $100 a barrel: Energy market wrap

Russia expects the prices reaching $100 a barrel: Energy market wrap
Updated 43 sec ago
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

RIYADH: Russian President Vladimir Putin said oil prices could reach $100 a barrel, adding that Moscow and its partners in the OPEC+ need to agree on global mechanisms on ways to balance energy markets

On the other hand, Oil prices won’t be higher in the future, the Iraqi oil minister said at an energy conference in Moscow.

“We think the price won’t be higher.” 

When asked if OPEC+ should produce more oil than planned, he said: “The market should be balanced.” 

Brent crude futures were down 76 cents, or 0.9 percent, at $82.66 a barrel at 17:06 Riyadh time. US West Texas Intermediate futures fell 80 cents or 0.9 percent to $79.84 a barrel.

Transition to clean energy 

Clean energy investment needs to triple by 2030, the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday.

“We are not investing enough to meet for future energy needs,” said IEA chief Fatih Birol.

The IEA warned the global transition to clean energy is still far too slow to meet climate pledges and risks fueling even greater price volatility.

China customs data 

Crude oil imports in Jan-Sept down 6.8 percent at 387 million tonnes, while natural gas imports up 22.2 percent at 89.85 million tons, General Administration of Customs announced on Wednesday.

Iron ore imports dropped by 3 percent at 842 million tons, as copper imports fall 19.5 percent at 4.1 million tons, the customs data showed.

OPEC report

OPEC production increased by 490,000 barrels per day to 27.33 million barrels per day in September.

 At the same time, OPEC has reduced global demand in 2021 by 160,000 barrels per day to 5.8 million barrels per day.

 OPEC maintained its previous forecast for oil demand growth in the 2022 at 4.15 million barrels per day, while the forecast for crude oil in the 2022 increased by 100.000 million barrels per day to 28.8 million barrels per day.

 

Topics: Oil Russia OPEC+

Related

Russia can help Europe, isn’t using gas as a weapon, says Putin
Business & Economy
Russia can help Europe, isn’t using gas as a weapon, says Putin

US 2021 crude output seen falling more than previously forecast

US 2021 crude output seen falling more than previously forecast
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuetrs

US 2021 crude output seen falling more than previously forecast

US 2021 crude output seen falling more than previously forecast
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuetrs

NEW YORK: US crude oil output is going to fall more than expected previously in 2021 and bounce back in 2022, according to a monthly government report released on Wednesday.
Crude output will drop 260,000 barrels per day to 11.02 million bpd this year, and then rebound to 11.73 million bpd in 2022, US Energy Information Administration said. In its previous forecast, the statistical arm of the Department of Energy had forecast a 200,000-bpd drop in 2021.
The agency cut its output forecast for the third and fourth quarters of 2021 to arrive at the lower number for the year.
US crude output fell as demand dropped during the COVID-19 pandemic, and has not yet returned to pre-pandemic record production of 12.966 million bpd, seen in November 2019.

Topics: Oil US

Related

Oil prices drop amid worries stoke inflation, slow global growth
Business & Economy
Oil prices drop amid worries stoke inflation, slow global growth

Saudi Arabia’s Virgin Megastore to shift to IBM cloud as part of digital transformation

Saudi Arabia’s Virgin Megastore to shift to IBM cloud as part of digital transformation
Updated 13 October 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Virgin Megastore to shift to IBM cloud as part of digital transformation

Saudi Arabia’s Virgin Megastore to shift to IBM cloud as part of digital transformation
Updated 13 October 2021
Arab News

Entertainment retailer Virgin Megastore KSA is transferring its SAP ERP application workloads to IBM Cloud as part of its hybrid cloud strategy, it announced on Wednesday.

The company will work with its Saudi Arabia business partner Brmaja Commercial Company (Brmaja) to facilitate the shift.

The transition from on-premises to the cloud is aimed at improving operating efficiencies and providing a foundation for new digital services for Virgin Megastore KSA customers.

Russel Bacha, head of technology and loyalty, said: “Modernizing our infrastructure will allow us to enhance our customer-facing and back-end performance, allowing our employees to focus on delivering world-class experiences for shoppers.”

Fahad Alanazi, general manager of IBM Saudi Arabia, said: “By adopting a secured and open hybrid cloud strategy with IBM, Virgin Megastore KSA can modernize applications and access an innovative infrastructure, designed to be agile and easily adaptable to the expanding needs of the company, while offering a more personalized and secured experience for shoppers.”

Topics: Virgin Megastore IBM

Related

New Virgin Megastore opens in Riyadh’s Hayat Mall
Corporate News
New Virgin Megastore opens in Riyadh’s Hayat Mall
Special IBM targets Kingdom's youth as new Saudi GM insists he wants to 'serve' the country
Business & Economy
IBM targets Kingdom's youth as new Saudi GM insists he wants to 'serve' the country

Mobily and Ericsson to deliver mobile wallet solutions in Saudi Arabia

Mobily and Ericsson to deliver mobile wallet solutions in Saudi Arabia
Updated 13 October 2021
Arab News

Mobily and Ericsson to deliver mobile wallet solutions in Saudi Arabia

Mobily and Ericsson to deliver mobile wallet solutions in Saudi Arabia
Updated 13 October 2021
Arab News

Saudi-based telecommunications firm Mobily has teamed up with Ericsson to launch financial services solutions in the Kingdom. 

The Swedish company will provide the technology allowing Mobily to provide platforms which aims to increase the share of Saudi Arabia’s cashless payments to 70 percent by 2030.

Ekow Nelson, vice president of Ericsson Middle East and Africa said: “Together with Mobily, we aim to make financial services as intelligent and intuitive as possible so Saudi consumers can access and perform secure, financial transactions anytime, anywhere. 

“Our mobile financial solutions will help Mobily extend its trusted brand into financial services and lay the foundation for growing revenues in adjacent markets.”

Topics: Ericsson Mobily

Related

Tower merger plan ‘does not align’ with Mobily strategy
Business & Economy
Tower merger plan ‘does not align’ with Mobily strategy
Saudi Arabia’s ‘stc,’ Ericsson to explore opportunities in renewable energy use
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s ‘stc,’ Ericsson to explore opportunities in renewable energy use

US annual inflation at a 13-year high; Eurozone’s production falls on a monthly basis: Economic wrap

US annual inflation at a 13-year high; Eurozone’s production falls on a monthly basis: Economic wrap
Updated 13 October 2021
Arab News

US annual inflation at a 13-year high; Eurozone’s production falls on a monthly basis: Economic wrap

US annual inflation at a 13-year high; Eurozone’s production falls on a monthly basis: Economic wrap
Updated 13 October 2021
Arab News

Annual inflation rate in the US slightly gained pace in September as it increased to 5.4 percent, compared to 5.3 percent in August, official data showed. 

As elsewhere, the rise in prices were fuelled by jumps in food and energy costs.

Food-at-home prices rose by a yearly rate of 4.5 percent while energy costs soared by 24.8 percent.

The country also experienced a 0.4 percent monthly increase in consumer prices, owing to upswings in energy and food as well.

However, yearly core inflation rate, which removes the effects of food and energy prices, remained unchanged in September at 4 percent.

Industry in the euro area

While the eurozone industrial production grew by an annual rate of 5.1 percent in August, it fell by a monthly rate of 1.6 percent.

Eurostat data revealed that the month-on-month decline was mainly driven by a 3.9 percent monthly drop in capital goods as well as a 3.4 percent decline in durable consumer goods.

Energy production, on the other hand, rose by 0.5 percent in August compared to the previous month.

Australia’s outlook

Fitch Ratings has revised Australia’s outlook to stable from negative. The ratings agency has stated the country’s fiscal consolidation and improvement in the public debt ratio over the medium term as drivers for Australia’s upgrade.

The report also mentioned that the rating is supported by strong Australian institutions that have sustained almost 30 years of growth before the pandemic and softened the effects of the current crisis.

Topics: #inflation eurozone Economic Wrap

Related

China’s exports reach an all-time high as its trade surplus with the US widens: Economic wrap
Business & Economy
China’s exports reach an all-time high as its trade surplus with the US widens: Economic wrap
Oil prices drop amid worries stoke inflation, slow global growth
Business & Economy
Oil prices drop amid worries stoke inflation, slow global growth

ACWA Power, SABIC, and Al-Rajhi Bank fuel TASI surge: Market wrap

ACWA Power, SABIC, and Al-Rajhi Bank fuel TASI surge: Market wrap
Updated 13 October 2021
SARA ALFAIZ

ACWA Power, SABIC, and Al-Rajhi Bank fuel TASI surge: Market wrap

ACWA Power, SABIC, and Al-Rajhi Bank fuel TASI surge: Market wrap
Updated 13 October 2021
SARA ALFAIZ

RIYADH: The Tadawul share index was up 82 points on Wednesday, or 0.7 percent, closing at 11,625 points.

Some 172.5 million of shares changed hands in 324,000 deals, with heavy trading in ACWA Power, SABIC, and Al-Rajhi Bank. 

SABIC shares surged by 2.8 percent with its highest close since September 2014, at the level of SR132.2 per share. 

This increase coincided with the rise in oil and petrochemical prices seen since the beginning of this year.

NCB and Ma'aden rose by 1 and 3.7 percent respectively, while Ma'aden recorded its highest closing since the listing.

The parallel stock market index Nomu closed up 312.85 points, at 23,425.60 points, with deals amounting to SR36 million. 

The biggest fallers were Sulaiman Al-Habib by 1.4 percent, which is the lowest closing in three months, Banque Saudi Fransi by 1.2 percent, and Bank Albilad and Acwa Power — which both fell by 1 percent. 

Al-Abdul Latif topped the list with gains, and Sarco also rose 7.8 percent after six sessions of decline.

 

 

 

Topics: ACWA Power SABIC Al-Rajhi Bank #tadawul Market Wrap

Related

TASI stocks down in early trading: market wrap
Business & Economy
TASI stocks down in early trading: market wrap
Tadawul closes up 31 points as ACWA Power falls by 8.4%: Market wrap
Business & Economy
Tadawul closes up 31 points as ACWA Power falls by 8.4%: Market wrap

Latest updates

Russia expects the prices reaching $100 a barrel: Energy market wrap
Russia expects the prices reaching $100 a barrel: Energy market wrap
US 2021 crude output seen falling more than previously forecast
US 2021 crude output seen falling more than previously forecast
Hernández faces prison time for violating restraining order
Hernández faces prison time for violating restraining order
Lebanon political crisis brews over fate of blast judge
Lebanon political crisis brews over fate of blast judge
Kenyan athlete Agnes Tirop found dead with stab wounds
Kenyan athlete Agnes Tirop found dead with stab wounds

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.