MYNM launches BMW after-sales service packages

Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Co., the official BMW Group importer in Saudi Arabia, has introduced new after-sales service packages, tailored exclusively for BMW customers.

The new packages, which were launched on Sept. 15, enable clients to benefit from a host of features. For instance, the BMW Oil Service package keeps every engine in great shape by using Original BMW Engine Oil.

In addition, the BMW Microfilter Replacement package offers improved air quality by filtering mechanically, electrostatically, and with active carbon, providing a more comfortable solution for those suffering from allergies.

Moreover, clients can make use of the BMW brake pads replacement package, where original parts will be used to ensure high safety, and a BMW Battery replacement package, where Original BMW batteries are designed and tested to deliver a longer service life, ready to keep up with every demand.

Mark Notkin, BMW Group managing director at MYNM, said: “MYNM constantly strives to provide our loyal customers with security and confidence throughout their ownership journey. By taking advantage of this exceptional deal, every BMW owner can have peace of mind in knowing that their vehicle will be completely maintained.”

Established in 1990, MYNM has been the exclusive importer of BMW Group brands — BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce — for 30 years in Saudi Arabia. With showrooms and service centers in Jeddah, Riyadh, Alkhobar, Qassim as well as the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah, MYNM has established a strong footprint for the BMW Group across the Kingdom.

It has grown its network of new cars, used cars and after-sales showrooms as well as fast-lane service centers in key areas across the country, including two new showrooms in Alkhobar and Riyadh, with the bikes brand of the BMW group, BMW Motorrad, being the latest addition to its product portfolio.