SABIC honors winners of annual mental health award

In line with its social responsibility strategy and programs to promote health and well-being, SABIC has honored the winners of its National Award for Mental Health Promotion on World Mental Health Day at its headquarters in Riyadh.

The SABIC award, facilitated in partnership with the National Committee for Mental Health Promotion, aims to contribute to a healthy society and good mental health and achieve a better life for our community. This is done through four focus areas: Awareness and education programs, community initiatives, rapid response to COVID-19 impacts, scientific production and research on pandemic implications.

“The award is part of our contribution to achieving Vision 2030 goals for a safe life and ensuring better health for future generations. Through our social responsibility strategy and programs in the field of health, we continue to support all efforts to achieve our mission — Together for Healthy and Prosperous Societies,” said Faisal Al-Bahair, vice president, corporate affairs.

Dr. Abdel Hamid Al-Habib, general supervisor of the National Center for Mental Health Promotion, said the SABIC Award aims to support and encourage creativity and initiatives to promote mental health and motivate government and private agencies to improve the level of services and spread best practices and experiences at the national level.

He added that the award seeks to encourage a spirit of competition among mental health professionals and service providers and honor individuals and entities that support mental health promotion programs.

The SABIC National Award for Mental Health Promotion is the company’s contribution to achieving the Vibrant Society theme of Saudi Vision 2030 and aligns with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

SABIC has implemented a set of social programs and initiatives taking into consideration human health’s physical and psychological aspects, promoting preventive behavior and raising the level of health awareness in the community.

In April, SABIC released its 2020 sustainability report, which reflected on the successes of its sustainability journey and the profound changes arising from a challenging yet remarkable year.

Now in its 10th year and titled “Thriving Responsibly,” the report outlined how the company’s actions advanced the circular economy, addressing climate change, and embedding environmental, social and governance principles into every aspect of the business.

SABIC’s efforts to support the COVID-19 response also features strongly in the report. During 2020, it contributed more than $33.4 million in monetary and in-kind donations, delivered across 212 activities and reaching more than 35 million people on five continents.

World Mental Health Day, marked annually on Oct. 10, is an international day for global mental health education, awareness and advocacy against social stigma.