TASI up 0.3 percent; supported by the banking sector: Market Wrap

RIYADH: The Tadawul All Share Index rose on Tuesday by 0.3 percent, or 34 points, to 11.792 points.
Some 198.6 million of shares changed hands in 341,000 deals, with heavy trading in ACWA Power, AL Rajhi, and Petro Rabigh.
The market's rise is supported by an increase in banking shares, led by Al-Rajhi Bank, which rose by 3.1 percent — the highest increase since 2006.
Etihad Etisalat shares also rose by 2.8 percent, supported by the company's profit growth in the third quarter, which amounted to SR281 million — up 56.6 percent. The firm also reported a 7.4 percent growth in revenues.
The biggest winners today were National Buildings and Marketing by 12.1 percent, Shams by 4.3 percent, Al Naqool by 3.5 percent, Al Rajhi by 3.1 percent, Mebco by 2.9 percent, Mobily and Saudi Re by 2.8 percent.
Other News:
Arabian Contracting Services Co. announced that 1.5 million shares will be offered to individual subscribers, the equivalent of 10 percent of the total shares offered for public subscription. The price of the offering ranges between SR90-100 per share, according to the director of the offering, GIB Capital.
The Arab Company for Internet and Communications Services "Solutions" achieved a net profit with the amount of SR257 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to SR240 million for the same period last year — an increase of 7.08 percent
The company said that the profit growth is mainly due to the increase in gross profit by 6.7 percent (SR29 million), thanks to a rise in total revenues by 0.46 percent (SR 9million) and a decrease in revenue costs by 1.3 percent (SR20 million)
The parallel stock market index Nomu closed up 24368.26 points, or 2.23 percent, where 464.4 thousand shares were traded, with 1885 deals.
The biggest fallers today were Yansab by 3.5 percent, Arabia Insurance cooperative, Alinma Tokio Marine, and Petro Rabigh by 3.1 percent respectively, and Sumou and United Cooperative Assurance by 2.9 percent each.