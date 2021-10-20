Saudi energy min sees demand from gas-to-oil switching at up to 600,000 bpd

You are here

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said users switching from gas to oil could account for demand of 500,000-600,000 barrels per day, adding that the world was now waking up to shortages in the energy sector.

Prince Abdulaziz said the potential switch depended on how severe winter weather would be and how expensive alternative energy prices would be.

He outlined a wide range of factors that have led to a recent spike in energy prices, including limited investment in hydrocarbons and infrastructure, low inventories, the lifting of pandemic lockdowns and COVID-19 vaccine uptake rates.

“People all of a sudden woke up to the reality that they are running out of everything: They are ran out of investments, they ran out of stocks and they ran out of … creativity in trying to be attending to real solution that address real issues,” Prince Abdulaziz told the CERA Week India Energy Forum.

Prices have also risen due to hurricanes which have impacted oil production and refining and “a perception that we will have a severe cold (winter) which may or may not happen,” he added.

He said there was a lack of anticipation that the world economy would grow as fast as it is doing now.

The International Energy Agency last week adjusted its world oil demand growth forecast higher for 2021 and 2022, partly due to an anticipated boost by 500,000 bpd as power generation and heavy industry sectors switch to fuel oil and gasoil from more expensive natural gas and coal.

The IEA said that the energy crunch could stoke inflation and slow the world’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prince Abdulaziz said the world must pay attention to energy supply security, which should not be compromised in the fight against climate change.

He said Saudi Arabia hoped to cooperate with the EU and Britain on green hydrogen.

SABB, Green Horizons to plant 10,000 trees to support Saudi Green Initiative

Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News

SABB, Green Horizons to plant 10,000 trees to support Saudi Green Initiative

SABB, Green Horizons to plant 10,000 trees to support Saudi Green Initiative
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi British Bank (SABB) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Green Horizons Environmental Association to carry on environmental activities to support Saudi Green Initiative starting with implementing a national park in Thadiq, Riyadh region, with the participation of SABB’s employees, as part of planting 10,000 trees, according to a statement.

Tony Cripps, Managing Director of SABB added: “I would like to take this opportunity to commend the Kingdom’s pioneering role towards addressing environmental issues such as climate change. We at SABB, under our new 2025 Strategy, are also working towards developing ESG initiatives that speak towards Vision 2030 environmental objectives.”

French-based GeoPost buys 20% of UAE's Aramex for $381.1m

French-based GeoPost buys 20% of UAE's Aramex for $381.1m
Updated 6 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

French-based GeoPost buys 20% of UAE's Aramex for $381.1m

French-based GeoPost buys 20% of UAE's Aramex for $381.1m
Updated 6 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: GeoPost, the French parcel delivery company, has acquired 20 percent of the UAE's Aramex for a AED1.4 billion ($381.1 million), according to the Dubai Financial Market statement.

The deal was signed off on Wednesday, today, with 295 million shares trading at a price of 4.77 dirhams per share.

Aramex's revenues increased during the second quarter of 2021 by 21 percent to reach AED1.571 million, compared to AED1.294 million during the same period last year.

GeoPost, owned by France’s Le Groupe La Poste powerful system, delivered 1.9 billion parcels worldwide during 2020, according to the company's website.

Mideast airlines ‘will need 3,000 new planes by 2040’

Mideast airlines ‘will need 3,000 new planes by 2040’
Updated 8 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

Mideast airlines ‘will need 3,000 new planes by 2040’

Mideast airlines ‘will need 3,000 new planes by 2040’
  • Boeing says regional aviation industry likely to generate 223,000 new jobs
Updated 8 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: As regional and international travel and cargo demand recover, airlines in the Middle East will require 3,000 new aircraft valued at $700 billion and aftermarket services such as maintenance and repair worth $740 billion, Boeing predicted in a report on Wednesday.
In its 2021 Commercial Market Outlook — a forecast of 20-year demand for commercial airplanes and services — the aerospace company said more than two-thirds of airplane deliveries to the Middle East will accommodate growth, while one-third of deliveries will replace older airplanes with more fuel-efficient models such as the 737 MAX, 787 Dreamliner and 777X.
The report expects the Middle East passenger traffic and commercial fleet to more than double over the forecast period.
“The Middle East’s role as a global connecting hub continues to be important for developing markets to and from Southeast Asia, China, and Africa,” said Randy Heisey, Boeing managing director of commercial marketing for the Middle East. 
“The region has been a leader in restoring confident passenger travel through multi-faceted initiatives that aid international travel recovery.”
Airfreight represents an ongoing area of opportunity for Middle East airlines, with the freighter fleet projected to nearly double from 80 airplanes in 2019 to 150 by 2040. 
Air cargo traffic flown by Middle East carriers has increased since 2020 by nearly 20 percent, with two of the world’s top-five cargo carriers based in the region.
According to the report, regional airlines are expected to grow their fleets to 3,530 jets through 2040 to accommodate increased passenger and cargo traffic.
“The region will continue to see robust wide-body demand, with 1,570 deliveries supporting a growing network of international routes,” it added.
The report estimates the current single-aisle fleet of 660 airplanes to nearly triple to 1,750 jets.
Boeing’s 2021 Pilot and Technician Outlook forecasts that the region is estimated to require 223,000 new aviation personnel by 2040, including 54,000 pilots, 51,000 technicians, and 91,000 cabin crew members. 

Crisis-hit Lebanon hikes fuel prices in de facto end to subsidies

Crisis-hit Lebanon hikes fuel prices in de facto end to subsidies
Updated 30 min 7 sec ago
AFP

Crisis-hit Lebanon hikes fuel prices in de facto end to subsidies

Crisis-hit Lebanon hikes fuel prices in de facto end to subsidies
  • Subsidies were gradually phased out over the past few months to shore up diminishing foreign currency reserves at the central bank
  • A revised price list published by the energy ministry set the cost of 20 litres of 95-octane petroleum at 302,700 Lebanese pounds [$15 at the black market rate]
Updated 30 min 7 sec ago
AFP

BEIRUT: Lebanon raised fuel prices on Wednesday in a de facto end to state subsidies, pushing the cost of filling a vehicle’s tank to more than the monthly minimum wage in the poverty-stricken nation.
Subsidies were gradually phased out over the past few months to shore up diminishing foreign currency reserves at the central bank, which could no longer fund fuel imports.
A revised price list published by the energy ministry set the cost of 20 liters (5.3 gallons) of 95-octane petroleum at 302,700 Lebanese pounds, or around $15 at the black market rate.
This is around five times the price of 61,100 pounds set at the end of June, adding to the economic pain in a country where power cuts are common and basic goods including medicine have become scarce.
The revised price “marks a complete lifting of petroleum subsidies,” Fadi Abou Chakra of the country’s fuel distributors’ association told AFP.
“The fuel price hike will cause the cost of services to also increase, especially transportation,” he added.
The energy ministry on Wednesday also raised the price of diesel and cooking gas following a drop in the value of the Lebanese pound against the dollar on the black market.
The nose-diving pound was selling for around 20,500 pounds to the greenback, its lowest value in months, money exchangers told AFP.
An energy ministry official said that the “latest petroleum prices were calculated on the basis of a currency exchange rate of 20,000 pounds to the dollar as per a central bank request.”
The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to comment on the issue.
The price increases have mostly erased massive queues at gas pumps that clogged streets across the country during the summer when importers and gas station owners severely rationed supply.
To fill a medium-sized vehicle’s tank, Lebanese would now have to pay more than the monthly minimum wage of 675,000 pounds, at a time when nearly 80 percent of the population is estimated to live below the poverty line.
The International Monetary Fund and France are among creditors demanding an audit of the central bank as part of urgent reforms to unlock financial support for Lebanon.
The World Bank has called the country’s economic crisis one of the planet’s worst since the mid-19th century.
Officials said the audit by a New York-based firm resumes on Thursday.

UAE-based digital shipping platform Palletpal raises $200K

UAE-based digital shipping platform Palletpal raises $200K
Updated 45 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

UAE-based digital shipping platform Palletpal raises $200K

UAE-based digital shipping platform Palletpal raises $200K
Updated 45 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: UAE-based digital shipping platform Palletpal has raised $200,000 in a pre-seed round from US venture capital firm Draper Associates.

The startup gives companies across the Middle East better control over their shipments whether they are transported by air or sea, allowing them to keep an inventory of the entire shipping process from purchase to delivery.

The company plans to use the newly raised funding to grow its brand, expand its team and fine-tunie its minimal viable product (MVP).

Palletpal caters to small businesses using an extensive independent network of 50 freight forwarders and carriers, according to founder Adel Hamwi.

“These businesses are moving a large volume of products, and they're being out-priced by large players because the amount of volume that they provide is not enough for them to affect the margins on the forwarder side. We're giving the power back to the customer. You come to us and fill out a request, and then we will find you the best deal,” Hamwi said.

