You are here

  • Home
  • Oil hits multi-year high above $86, then pulls back

Oil hits multi-year high above $86, then pulls back

Oil hits multi-year high above $86, then pulls back
Image: Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/gsc3q

Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

Oil hits multi-year high above $86, then pulls back

Oil hits multi-year high above $86, then pulls back
  • The price of Brent has risen over 60 percent this year
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

Oil hit a three-year high above $86 a barrel on Thursday driven by tight supply and a global energy crunch, although prices eased as some investors took profits on signs the rally is looking overstretched.


Helping to drive the latest gain, a supply report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Wednesday showed crude and fuel inventories tightened, with crude inventories at the Cushing storage hub falling to a three-year low.

Brent crude rose as high as $86.10, the highest since October 2018, but by 1155 GMT was down 92 cents, or 1.1 percent, to $84.90. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 74 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $82.68.


"Traders who had set $86 as their selling threshold took the opportunity to already pocket some profit," said Louise Dickson of Rystad Energy. "Oil prices took a dive as a result."


The price of Brent has risen over 60 percent this year, supported by a slow ramp-up in supply by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, and a global coal and gas crunch which has driven a switch to oil for power generation.


Oil also came under pressure from a drop in coal and natural gas prices. In China, coal fell 11 percent on Thursday, extending losses this week since Beijing signalled it might intervene to cool the market.


"With coal and gas prices easing and with the relative strength index technical indicators still in overbought territory, the odds of a sharp, but material fall in oil prices are rising," said Jeffrey Halley, analyst at brokerage OANDA.


Even so, some analysts are calling for oil to rally even more as OPEC+ is likely to stick to its plan for gradual output increases while demand is expected to reach pre-pandemic levels.


Rystad said the outlook was bullish for the rest of the year and Giovanni Staunovo of Swiss bank UBS said in a report he expected Brent to trade at $90 in December and March.

Topics: #economy #crudeoil #saudi #oil #OPEC #opec+

Related

Iraq oil minister sees oil prices at $100 in early 2022
Business & Economy
Iraq oil minister sees oil prices at $100 in early 2022

Ryanair not sure it will hit 12.5% 2030 sustainable fuel target

Ryanair not sure it will hit 12.5% 2030 sustainable fuel target
Getty Images
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

Ryanair not sure it will hit 12.5% 2030 sustainable fuel target

Ryanair not sure it will hit 12.5% 2030 sustainable fuel target
  • O'Leary said he was concerned that increasing use of sustainable aviation fuels could have an upward impact on food prices
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

Ryanair is not sure it will reach its "very ambitious target" of powering 12.5 percent of its flights with sustainable aviation fuels by 2030, Group Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told CNBC television on Thursday.


But he said Ryanair, Europe's largest low-cost airline, was confident of reaching at least 10 percent and called for the European Union to set a similar target.


"The European Union has set a target of 5 percent of sustainable aviation fuel by 2030," O'Leary told the television station. "We think we can do better than that – I think we'll get to 10 percent."


"Whether we can get to 12.5 percent, I'm not sure, but I know if we don't invest in the research and that technology now, we certainly won't get there," O'Leary said, referring to a target Ryanair set in April.


O'Leary said he was concerned that increasing use of sustainable aviation fuels could have an upward impact on food prices.

Topics: #economy Ryanair #europe budget airline #airlines airline

Related

UK sets out net zero strategy as it gears up to host COP26
Business & Economy
UK sets out net zero strategy as it gears up to host COP26

FII is now a US-registered international organization: CEO

FII is now a US-registered international organization: CEO
Updated 16 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

FII is now a US-registered international organization: CEO

FII is now a US-registered international organization: CEO
Updated 16 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

The head of the Future Investment Initiative Institute (FII) has said that the nonprofit foundation is now an international organization which is registered in the United States.

Speaking in a press conference in Riyadh today, Richard Attias added there are plans to build offices in Asia soon.

The chief executive officer pointed out that to build credibility, the organization must have sponsors. While they are a part of the organization now, he remarked that it was not easy to attract the likes of HSBC and Zoom.

The FII's chief operating officer Rakan Tarabzoni also said the foundation is now independent from the PIF and is focusing on promoting thinking and investments in startups among other areas.

Topics: Future Investment Initiative Institute FII 2021

Egypt's non-oil exports rose to $2.56 billion in September

Egypt's non-oil exports rose to $2.56 billion in September
Getty Images
Updated 33 min 40 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt's non-oil exports rose to $2.56 billion in September

Egypt's non-oil exports rose to $2.56 billion in September
  • This reflects the efforts made by the government to support the production and export sectors during the pandemic
Updated 33 min 40 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt's non-oil exports saw a significant annual increase during September, recording a 16 percent rise as it reached $2.56 billion compared to $2.12 billion in September 2020.

Nevin Gamea, the Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry, said the country's imports witnessed a noticeable decline of 7 percent during the month of September, reaching $4.9 billion, compared to $5.29 billion in the same month of last year. 

This contributed to a 24 percent decrease in the trade balance deficit as it stood at $2.3 billion last month, compared to $3.8 billion during September the year prior. 

Gamea explained the positive developments achieved during September come as a continuation of the expanding Egyptian merchandise exports since the beginning of this year — growing by 25 percent during the first nine months of 2021 compared to the same period last year. 

This reflects the efforts made by the government to support the production and export sectors during the pandemic, which contributed to the preservation of the export markets.

She pointed out that Egyptian exports to the European Union increased to $739 million in September, compared to $463 million during the same period last year.

Exports to the United States experienced a 52 percent rise to reach $205 million, compared to $135 million during the same period last year. Exports to African countries — excluding Arab countries — rose by 31 percent as well.

Gamea noted that exports of the printing, packaging, paper, literary and artistic works sector and the engineering and electronic goods sector had the highest growth rates at 76 percent and 34 percent respectively when compared to the same period in 2020.

The markets that received the highest levels of Egyptian exports in September included the US, Saudi Arabia and Italy while imports to Egypt were largely from China, the US and Germany.

Topics: #economy #egypt #exports #non-oilexports non-oil economy

Related

Egypt economy forecast to grow 5.1% in year to June, 5.5% in 2022/23
Business & Economy
Egypt economy forecast to grow 5.1% in year to June, 5.5% in 2022/23

Kuwait has begun increasing oil production: KUNA

Kuwait has begun increasing oil production: KUNA
Updated 39 min 31 sec ago
Reuters

Kuwait has begun increasing oil production: KUNA

Kuwait has begun increasing oil production: KUNA
Updated 39 min 31 sec ago
Reuters

 Kuwait has begun to increase its crude production in accordance with an agreement reached by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, Oil Minister Mohammad al-Fares said on Thursday.


The minister, cited by the state news agency KUNA, said Kuwait's plans to increase output includes production from the shared zone with Saudi Arabia.

Separately the foreign minister added that the Arab League supports holding elections in Libya on time on December 24 and that all foreign forces should leave the country as stipulated by UN resolutions.

Topics: #economy Kuwait OPEC Oil #opec+ #saudi

Related

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE reiterate support for Bahrain's fiscal program
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE reiterate support for Bahrain's fiscal program

Egypt aims to boost renewable energies to over 42% by 2035: Electricity minister

Egypt aims to boost renewable energies to over 42% by 2035: Electricity minister
Getty Images
Updated 54 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt aims to boost renewable energies to over 42% by 2035: Electricity minister

Egypt aims to boost renewable energies to over 42% by 2035: Electricity minister
  • The minister indicated that Egypt is the largest holder of electrical capacities in the MENA region
Updated 54 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt will aim to increase the share of renewable energies to over 42 percent by 2035, after the country reached 2022’s target for boosting renewables to 20 percent early this year. 

The minister of electricity and renewable energy, Mohamed Shaker, noted that Egypt has allocated 7,650 square kilometres of unused lands to new and renewable energy projects, during a meeting with CEO of Lekela Power, Chris Antonopoulos. 

The minister indicated that Egypt is the largest holder of electrical capacities in the MENA region and has the capacity to produce up to 90 gigawatts of wind and solar capacity, citing Wind Atlas. 

The meeting was held to support and enhance cooperation between Egypt’s electricity sector and the company, which boasts high expertise in the field of wind energy power plants. 

Topics: #economy #egypt #MENA #libya

Related

Egypt economy forecast to grow 5.1% in year to June, 5.5% in 2022/23
Business & Economy
Egypt economy forecast to grow 5.1% in year to June, 5.5% in 2022/23

Latest updates

Oil hits multi-year high above $86, then pulls back
Oil hits multi-year high above $86, then pulls back
Man charged with ‘terrorist’ murder of British lawmaker Amess
Man charged with ‘terrorist’ murder of British lawmaker Amess
Ryanair not sure it will hit 12.5% 2030 sustainable fuel target
Ryanair not sure it will hit 12.5% 2030 sustainable fuel target
Footage shows violent arrest of Iranian woman with dog-catching pole
Footage shows violent arrest of Iranian woman with dog-catching pole
Favorites Al-Hilal must beware of Pohang Steelers in AFC Champions League final as both clubs seek record 4th title
Favorites Al-Hilal must beware of Pohang Steelers in AFC Champions League final as both clubs seek record 4th title

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.