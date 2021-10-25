Iraq pledges to end harmful gas flaring by 2025

You are here

Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister Ali Allawi speaking at the Middle East Green Initiative Summit. (Screenshot/MGI Summit)
Iraq will stop flaring associated gas by 2025, the country’s deputy prime minister announced at the Middle East Green Initiative Summit.

Speaking in Riyadh on Monday, Ali Allawi admitted his country’s previous climate policies had not always been up to scratch, but recommitted Iraq to working towards a greener future.

Flaring gas is the burning of natural gas associated with oil extraction, and releases harmful emissions into the atmosphere.

He also stated that Iraq has a plan to produce 12 gigawatt of power from solar sources over the next ten years.

Addressing delegates at the summit, including US Climate Change Envoy John Kerry, Allawi said the world has “no choice but to work together in order to focus on this challenge and work together to create nature based solutions.”

RIYADH: Commending the green initiatives of Saudi Arabia, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday highlighted the negative impacts of climate change around the world.

Talking at the Middle East Green Initiative Summit in Riyadh, Khan said Pakistan has also taken several initiatives to ensure clean energy makes up 60 percent of its total energy mix by 2030. He said 30 percent of the country’s transport will run on electricity by 2030.

“We’ve already shelved 2,400 MW coal projects and replaced them by 2,700 MW of hydroelectricity,” said the prime minister.

He said Pakistan is in the list of 10 most vulnerable countries in the world due to climate change. In the last 10 years, the country has had 150 accidents that affected the environment.

“We congratulate Saudi Arabia for its wonderful initiative to green its country,” he said.

Khan said Pakistan recently raised $500 million with the issuance of green bonds.

Highlighting his country’s afforestation efforts, he said: “We have invested in [planting] 10 billion trees, we’ve already planted 2.5 billion.

“We plan to plant 1 billion more mangrove trees by 2023.”

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the establishment of the Green Initiative Foundation as a non-profit organization to support the work of the summit in the future at the Middle East Green Initiative on Monday. 

The Crown Prince announced two climate initiatives worth SR39 billion ($10.39 billion), of which Saudi Arabia will contribute 15 percent, and the establishment of two regional centers for early warning of storms and the sustainable development of fisheries.

“Today we are inaugurating a new green era for the region, believing that the impact is not limited to the environment only, but also to the economy and security,” he said.

The Crown Prince also announced that it will establish a cooperation platform to implement the concept of a circular carbon economy and establish a regional center for climate change.

“These centers and programs will have a major role in creating the necessary infrastructure to protect the environment, reduce emissions, and raise the level of regional coordination,” he said.

As an extension of the Kingdom’s pioneering role in developing energy markets, the Crown Prince said the Kingdom will work to establish a fund to invest in solutions for circular carbon economy technologies in the region.

“In order to raise the level of coordination, we announce the establishment of the Green Initiative Foundation as a non-profit organization to support the work of the summit in the future.”

 

  • Assistant Tourism Minister Abdel Fattah Al-Assi said the government was allowing hotels to operate at full capacity while obliging them to follow strict precautionary measures
  • The country’s destinations are on the road to recovery – these include popular resorts such as Hurghada, Marsa Alam and Sharm El-Sheikh and cultural sites in Luxor and Aswan
CAIRO: Egypt’s hotels will be allowed to operate at full capacity, the government has said, ending a previous restriction that capped it at 70 percent as part of measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

It is the first time they will run at full capacity without operating restrictions since March 2020. 

Assistant Tourism Minister Abdel Fattah Al-Assi said the government was allowing hotels to operate at full capacity while obliging them to follow strict precautionary measures.

Hotels have been operating at 70 percent capacity since July. 

They were banned from operating at the start of the pandemic until some health and safety standards were met.

Those hotels that met the standards and obtained certificates were only allowed to operate at a quarter of their capacity, before the government raised that to 50 percent in late June.

The decision comes as the tourism sector begins to recover from the effects of the pandemic.

According to a report from the Egyptian Association for Tourism and Archaeological Development, the country’s recreational destinations are on the road to recovery. These include popular resorts such as Hurghada, Marsa Alam and Sharm El-Sheikh and cultural sites in Luxor and Aswan.

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled Al-Anani said earlier: “The Egyptian tourist destination is a safe destination and is unique in its excellence throughout the year and in its unparalleled tourist and archaeological components.”

He said the country was working to enhance these tourism and archaeological components by creating a new integrated product that would allow tourists to have a unique and distinctive tourism experience and give them an opportunity to enjoy different tourist patterns during their visit to Egypt.

Tourism revenue reached $4 billion in 2020, down from $13.03 billion in 2019.

About 3.5 million tourists visited the country during the first six months of this year, the same number of people who visited Egypt for the whole of last year.

The minimum wage rate in Britain will rise to £9.50 ($13.06) per hour from £8.91, according to the country’s finance ministry.

Rishi Sunak, Britain’s finance minister, said that "this wage boost ensures we're making work pay and keeps us on track to meet our target to end low pay by the end of this Parliament."

Mexico's unemployment

Mexico's unemployment rate slightly declined to 4.2 percent in September from 4.3 percent in the previous month, official data showed. 

The country’s annual economic activity slowed in August to 4.3 percent in August, compared to 7.1 percent in the previous month. This was mainly driven by a slowdown in secondary activities and services, according to Mexico's National Institute of Statistics and Geography.

On a monthly basis, economic activity declined by 1.6 percent.

A setback in European business climate 

Germany’s Ifo business climate indicator experienced a decline in September to 98.9 points, compared to 99.6 points in the previous month. This is the lowest reading in 5 months and was fuelled by shortages in the industrial sector. Manufacturers, service providers and traders all had an unfavorable outlook for the German economy.

In addition, the Turkish manufacturing confidence index declined to 109.6 in October, falling by 3.8 points from September’s 113.4. This is the lowest level since February. Negative outlook for output, employment and export orders —despite a depreciating Lira — all contributed to this slip.

German growth

Economic growth in Germany is expected to decline steeply in the final quarter of this year, the Bundesbank said in a report. Supply shortages and a diminishing demand in services contributed to the downside in forecasts.

Singapore’s inflation

Singapore's annual inflation reached 2.5 percent in September, experiencing little change from August’s figure of 2.4 percent.

The main sources of inflationary pressures were rising food and housing prices, rising by 1.6 percent and 2.3 percent respectively.

  • The new eNaira will be issued as legal tender like the current naira
ABUJA: Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari launched the country’s new digital eNaira currency on Monday as Africa’s largest economy looked to tap into the growing popularity of virtual money and cryptocurrencies.

With the eNaira, Nigeria becomes the first in sub-Saharan Africa to fully launch a digital currency and joins China and a few other countries using or piloting central bank-regulated electronic tender.

“We have become the first country in Africa and one of the first in the world to introduce a digital currency to our citizens,” Buhari said at the official launch.

Nigeria has seen booming interest in cryptocurrencies as people look for ways to avoid the weakening naira currency and combat high costs of living and unemployment in Africa’s most populous country.

Central bank-backed digital currencies or CBDCs and cryptocurrencies are both virtual money though the CBDCs are legal tender regulated by central banks while cryptos are out of government control.

Five countries have already launched CBDCs, with another 14 including Sweden and South Korea in the pilot stage, according to the Atlantic Council’s CBDC tracking project.

In West Africa, Ghana is also looking to launch its own CBDC soon.

Nigeria’s central bank earlier this year sought to control the use of cyptocurrencies by ordering banks to close accounts that were involved in such transactions.

But in spite of the central bank ban, many Nigerians still skirt traditional sectors to use cryptocurrency for overseas transactions.

Experts say digital currencies can potentially reduce transaction costs and ease crossborder transfers while also expanding financial inclusion as people with no banking access can use their mobile phones.

“The use of CBDCs can help move many more people and businesses from the informal into the formal sector, thereby increasing the tax base of the country,” Buhari said.

The new eNaira will be issued as legal tender like the current naira currency and will operate on the Hyperledger Fabric Blockchain. It will also follow the official exchange rate.

Customers will be able to download the eNaira app and fund their mobile wallets using their bank accounts, according to the central bank.

Nigeria’s central bank says it will adapt the system after the launch to encourage use by people with no banking access, especially in rural areas.

The eNaira launch comes as Nigeria, Africa’s largest oil producer, is tackling the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic and the sharp drop in global crude prices.

