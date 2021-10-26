Mosab Khaled Babgi is digital platforms senior manager at The Red Sea Development Company and AMAALA.
He has more than 11 years of experience in the digital world.
Babgi was digital channels development manager at the Saudi Telecom Company from 2016 to 2020.
As part of a committee assigned to build STC Vision 2020, he represented digital and innovation streams and worked with relevant departments to define the needed programs and projects.
He led a team to build the award-winning app MySTC, which was recognized regionally and internationally. It won the “App of the Year” Golden Award organized in San Francisco in 2019.
He was a software engineer with Apple between 2015 and 2016, joining its team in Silicon Valley to implement and localize features for the Arabic market. He also took part in developing Arabic Siri with Apple.
He was iOS development team leader at STC from 2013 to 2016 and senior iOS developer from 2010 to 2013. He was one of the first employees to establish the app development team at STC in 2011.
Babgi has completed training in leadership at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, a certified enterprise and solution architect course from The Knowledge Academy in Cambridge, a course in building high-performance teams from Learning Tree in New York, a certified user experience designer course from Akendi in London, and iOS development and programming courses.
He has a bachelor’s degree in information systems from King Saud University.
Who’s Who: Mosab Babgi, digital platforms senior manager at The Red Sea Development Company and AMAALA
https://arab.news/r7y2j
Who’s Who: Mosab Babgi, digital platforms senior manager at The Red Sea Development Company and AMAALA
Mosab Khaled Babgi is digital platforms senior manager at The Red Sea Development Company and AMAALA.