Who's Who: Mosab Babgi, digital platforms senior manager at The Red Sea Development Company and AMAALA

Updated 15 sec ago
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News







Mosab Khaled Babgi is digital platforms senior manager at The Red Sea Development Company and AMAALA.
He has more than 11 years of experience in the digital world.
Babgi was digital channels development manager at the Saudi Telecom Company from 2016 to 2020. 
As part of a committee assigned to build STC Vision 2020, he represented digital and innovation streams and worked with relevant departments to define the needed programs and projects.
He led a team to build the award-winning app MySTC, which was recognized regionally and internationally. It won the “App of the Year” Golden Award organized in San Francisco in 2019.
He was a software engineer with Apple between 2015 and 2016, joining its team in Silicon Valley to implement and localize features for the Arabic market. He also took part in developing Arabic Siri with Apple.
He was iOS development team leader at STC from 2013 to 2016 and senior iOS developer from 2010 to 2013. He was one of the first employees to establish the app development team at STC in 2011.
Babgi has completed training in leadership at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, a certified enterprise and solution architect course from The Knowledge Academy in  Cambridge, a course in building high-performance teams from Learning Tree in New York, a certified user experience designer course from Akendi in London, and iOS development and programming courses.
He has a bachelor’s degree in information systems from King Saud University.

Topics: Who's Who

World Food Programme director praises Saudi food aid efforts

Updated 19 sec ago
Updated 19 sec ago
SPA







David Beasley, executive director of the World Food Programme, has praised the role of Saudi Arabia in providing aid to millions of people around the globe. He stressed the organization’s keenness to work with the Kingdom to help more needy people, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, which negatively affected many lives.
This statement came during his visit to the headquarters of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center on Monday. The executive director said that relations with the center are becoming more solid due to mutual trust and joint action.
Beasley added that he is looking forward to what can be accomplished through an effective and more comprehensive strategy in the region and around the globe, while taking advantage of the expertise and strengths of the two organizations.

Topics: World Food Programme King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Saudi Arabia

Saudi crown prince discusses climate change with leaders on sidelines of regional summit

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad in Riyadh. (SPA)

Updated 25 October 2021
Arab News




  The crown prince reviewed the topics on the summit's agenda and the Kingdom's environmental initiatives

Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held talks with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad on Monday, on the sidelines of the Middle East Green Initiative Summit in the capital Riyadh.
During the meeting, they reviewed the topics on the summit’s agenda, and efforts made toward confronting climate change, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Prince Mohammed bin Salman also met with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to review efforts to reduce emissions and preserve the environment.
He also held talks with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, during which they discussed opportunities for cooperation in the fields of clean energy, as well as ongoing efforts to confront climate change.
The crown prince also met with Algerian Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Ayman Ben Abdul Rahman and Tunisian Prime Minister Najla Bouden to discuss the summit’s agenda and the Kingdom’s environmental initiatives, including the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative.
Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, and Minister of Interior Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif also attended the meetings.
Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman and Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also attended the separate meetings.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Middle East Green Initiative Summit Mohammed bin Salman Pakistan Imran Khan Russia Alexander Novak Tunisia Najla Bouden Algeria Ayman Ben Abdul Rahman Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad

Saudi Arabia records 2 COVID-19 deaths, 51 new infections

Updated 25 October 2021
Updated 25 October 2021
Arab News




  The health ministry says 56 patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours

Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia confirmed two new COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,780.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 51 new cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 548,303 people have now contracted the disease. Of the total number of cases, 77 remain in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 19, followed by Jeddah with nine, and Buraidah, Makkah, Jazan and Dammam recorded two cases each.


The health ministry also announced that 56 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 537,338.
Over 45.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign started. More than 21.2 million people have been fully vaccinated.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 244 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 4.96 million.

Topics: Saudi Arabia COVID-19 Coronavirus Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health

Italian official praises good relationship with Saudi Arabia

Manlio Di Stefano is in Saudi Arabia to participate in the summit of the Middle East Green Initiative. (AFP/File Photo)

Updated 25 October 2021
Francesco Bongarrà




  He also discussed the commercial possibilities opening up for Italian firms under Vision 2030's programs

Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: The state of bilateral relations between Italy and KSA is excellent, Italian Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs Manlio Di Stefano said after he met Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraji in Riyadh on Monday.

Di Stefano is in Saudi Arabia to participate in the summit of the Middle East Green Initiative, as part of Italy’s commitment to the action on climate change as President of the G20 and co-President of COP26.

“With the Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraji we verified the excellent state of bilateral relations and discussed regional scenarios. It was a valuable opportunity to understand Saudi Arabia’s current position on Libya, Afghanistan and Yemen, as well as on the state of its relations with Iran,” Di Stefano said.

He explained that from his meeting “emerged the increased need for mediation in the various theaters, so that these situations of instability can finally normalize to the benefit, first of all, of the most vulnerable parts of the population. The Italian government, also holding the lever of the G20 presidency, is making every possible effort in this direction.”

Di Stefano met also the Saudi Minister of Commerce, Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi. The representatives of the two governments, Di Stefano said, “examined the great business possibilities that are opening up for companies in this moment of post-pandemic economic revival.”

Italy is now the seventh largest commercial supplier to Saudi Arabia.

In the first half of 2021, trade between the two countries grew by more than 17 percent compared to the previous year. According to projections, it should exceed €7 billion ($8 billion) by the end of 2021.

The activity of Italian companies working in KSA has been mainly concentrated in infrastructure and the petrochemical sector.

“But we can do more together since Saudi Arabia, as part of the Vision 2030 Strategy, has launched a program of ecological and digital transition that will radically change the face of this country within the next few years,” Di Stefano said.

He urged leading Italian companies in the fields of renewable energy and high technology “to seize fully all the opportunities which originate from this ambitious program that KSA will put in place.”

Topics: sgi2021 Saudi Arabia Italy Middle East Green Initiative Middle East Green Initiative Summit

Saudi Arabia says following developments in Sudan with concern, calls for de-escalation

Updated 25 October 2021
Updated 25 October 2021
Arab News




  The US embassy in Khartoum condemns coup in Sudan, calls on military to immediately cease violence, release detained officials, and ensure the safety of demonstrators

Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia said it is following with great concern the developing events in Sudan and stressed on the importance of restraint and a de-escalation of tensions. 

The Kingdom said it was important to preserve all the political and economic gains and everything that aimed to protect the unity among all the political components in Sudan, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The Kingdom said it continues to stand by the Sudanese people and supports security, stability, growth and prosperity for Sudan.
Meanwhile, the US Embassy in Khartoum on Monday condemned the forced removal of the civilian government by Sudan’s armed forces, and their actions to undermine the country’s democratic transition.
“We call for the military to immediately cease violence, release detained officials, and ensure the safety of Sudanese citizens demonstrating for democratic and civilian leadership,” it said in a tweet.

Earlier on Monday, the embassy said it had received reports that armed forces are blocking certain areas in and around Khartoum and advised American citizens to shelter in place and remain aware of their surroundings.
“The US embassy is gravely concerned by reports that the armed forces have taken action against Sudan’s civilian government, and condemns actions that are undermining Sudan’s democratic transition,” it added.
The embassy also said: “We call on all actors who are disrupting Sudan’s transition to stand down, and allow the civilian-led transitional government to continue its important work to achieve the goals of the revolution.”

Topics: Sudan Saudi Arabia United States

