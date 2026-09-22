RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in New York on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

The two officials discussed bilateral cooperation and the latest regional developments, including diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions, the Saudi Press Agency reported Tuesday.

Prince Faisal also took part in ministerial meetings between the Gulf Cooperation Council and Switzerland, and between the GCC and France, where discussions focused on regional developments and their impact on security and stability.