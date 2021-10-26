Zain Jordan signs Cloud IMS agreement with Ericsson at GITEX Global

Ericsson and Zain Jordan have signed a strategic agreement at GITEX Global for the modernization and expansion of voice services using the existing Ericsson Cloud IMS (IP Multimedia Subsystem), solidifying an already strong partnership between the two organizations.
The strategic modernization of Zain Jordan’s network will support migration of current 2G and 3G voice services to 4G/LTE networks. The agreement supports capacity expansion using the Ericsson Cloud IMS solution to enable voice over LTE and Wi-Fi calling for businesses and consumers across Jordan.
The voice over LTE services is a significant network enhancement for Zain Jordan, increasing its capabilities to further accommodate voice calls on different smart devices and wearables. Additionally, Wi-Fi calling gives customers the chance to make phone calls using only a wireless Internet connection, increasing the communications opportunities available over Zain Jordan’s network.
Zain Jordan confirmed that signing this agreement solidifies the existing partnership with Ericsson. It said the company is always keen to build distinguished strategic partnerships that contribute to achieving its strategic goals and expansion plans in order to provide the best service to its customers. According to Zain Jordan, the agreement will have a positive impact on its network and the experience of its customers. The Cloud IMS solution will enhance the performance of the network by making calls over VoLTE networks and wireless communications over the Wi-Fi network, and offering Zain Jordan’s customers superior quality voice calls.
Wojciech Bajda, vice president and head of GCC at Ericsson, said: “Steps toward superior voice and communications quality are vital in a considerable time of transformation. In line with the vision and strategy of the country, Jordan Vision 2025, we believe partnership and our joint commitment to advanced technologies allow us to support Zain Jordan with its strategic objectives. Today’s Cloud IMS agreement confirms our position as a major partner to Zain Jordan and we look forward to pushing the benchmark further in the country.”
Ericsson Cloud IMS will advance the experience of customers overall with improved voice and communication services in Jordan. The Cloud IMS solution delivers rich real-time communication services for both consumer and business users over any access network, for any device type, including smartphones, smart speakers, and wearables, and supports Zain Jordan’s goals for advanced network capabilities in Jordan.