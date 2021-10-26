You are here

Saudi Arabia's first robotic-assisted intervention in Tabuk

Saudi Arabia’s first robotic-assisted intervention in Tabuk
Updated 27 October 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s first robotic-assisted intervention in Tabuk

Saudi Arabia’s first robotic-assisted intervention in Tabuk
Updated 27 October 2021
Arab News

The first robotic-assisted percutaneous coronary intervention was successfully completed on Sept. 18 in King Fahad Specialist Hospital in Tabuk city. The procedure was performed using the revolutionary Corindus CorPath GRX system by Siemens Healthineers.

The robotic-assisted intervention enables precise measurement of anatomy and device positioning with the added benefit of radiation protection for the physician by 95 percent reduction in radiation exposure and 20 percent reduction in radiation dose for cardiovascular intervention patients compared to manual PCI patients.
Dr. Wael Qashqari, the cardiac intervention consultant who performed the interventional case, said: “The system demonstrated great accuracy in passing complex lesions. It also allowed me to work in a radiation-free environment. The system is friendly and easy to use.”

This case was broadcasted live and viewed by various key opinion leaders as well as officials from the Ministry of Health. Michel Atallah, CEO of Siemens Healthineers Saudi Arabia, said: “We have introduced CorPath GRX to the Kingdom as part of our promise of expanding precision medicine and to pioneer breakthroughs in health care, for everyone … everywhere.”

According to Precision GRX Registry, 98.2 percent clinical success has been achieved for all treated lesions, and 99.1 percent clinical success in chronic total occlusion cases. Additionally, a recent study has demonstrated that accurate measurement of coronary anatomy, using CorPath, reduced the use of unnecessary additional stents by 8.3 percent.

Qiyadat Global program empowers women to lead

Qiyadat Global program empowers women to lead
Updated 26 October 2021
Lama Alhamawi

Qiyadat Global program empowers women to lead

Qiyadat Global program empowers women to lead
Updated 26 October 2021
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: Qiyadat Global recently held a graduation ceremony celebrating a class of 202 graduating female leaders, in partnership with Georgetown University.

Qiyadat Global is an international year-long program that aims to empower and create female leaders from 20 different countries.

In partnership with Georgetown University McDonough School of Business in Washington, D.C., the program aims to address the demand for female leaders.

“We had 2,000 applicants so it is as competitive as an Ivy League or the best universities anywhere in the world. It’s a symbol and signal of how hungry women are to lead and to have an impact on their communities,” said Michael Boyer O’Leary, senior associate dean for custom executive education.

Learning about leadership styles, emotional intelligence and common challenges, the program provides its students with the necessary tools to become successful female leaders.

More than 200 women have taken part in the global program from the public, nonprofit and private sectors.

The theme of this year’s program was “Empower to Impact.” Qiyadat Global is the first collaboration between Saudi Arabia and Georgetown University.

Each of the students who graduated from the program received a full scholarship through sponsorship from companies such as Saudi Aramco, Sabic, Bupa, Banque Saudi Fransi and SRMG.

Diversity and inclusion was a key goal throughout the entire program, said Founder and Executive Director of Qiyadat Global Nouf Abdullah Al-Rakan.

The Qiyadat program does not only give women the tools to be powerful and successful leaders, it also connects them to a global group of business women and leaders who can share their unique and diverse insights and experiences.

“I come from Japan, and Japanese women are very shy and they don’t express their emotions strongly. Before coming to the Kingdom, I assumed that Saudi women were shy as well,” Akiko Fukumoto, COO and CPO of Matsuhisa and a graduate from Qiyadat, told Arab News.

“But after coming here I saw that Saudi women are very energetic and love to express their feelings and they love to talk, they love to encourage each other, and I want to bring this passion and energy from these ladies back to Japan with me,” Fukumoto said.

Ingrid Naranjo, a graduate of the program and an investment banker in Dubai, said: “Through the program, I learned about common mistakes I was making as a leader. I have always cared about women’s empowerment and inclusion.”

“The program empowered me to find my voice and fight for a change in women’s rights and protection from abuse through the foundation I started in Ecuador,” Naranjo added.

In August 2020, she launched the RAW Global Women Foundation to stop abuse against women and protect and empower them through education.

During the graduation ceremony, the professors announced that there will be a second edition of the Qiyadat Global program. This next edition will be a hybrid of virtual and in-person lectures in Washington to ensure the highest level of inclusivity and diversity from women around the world. O’Leary told Arab News that there will be in-person modules in Washington at Georgetown’s campus and modules delivered in the Kingdom.

“We at Georgetown are honored to be a part of Saudi Arabia’s strategy to empower ... and it is my distinct honor to announce the extension of the Qiyadat Global women’s leadership program for 2022,” said Professor Brooks Holtom, the senior associate dean for strategy, finance and organization.

Eram Group joins hands with Italy's DMI Wibes

Eram Group joins hands with Italy’s DMI Wibes
Updated 26 October 2021
Arab News

Eram Group joins hands with Italy’s DMI Wibes

Eram Group joins hands with Italy’s DMI Wibes
Updated 26 October 2021
Arab News

A new partnership between Eram Group and Italian company DMI Wibes, experts in predictive maintenance solutions, will focus on digital transformation, self-sufficiency and localization in the Saudi industrial sector, in accordance with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

The new entity — known as Wibes Eram — will be dedicated to developing IIoT solutions and predictive maintenance platforms, manufacturing sensors and IIoT devices, and will also provide services for installation along with monitoring of industrial machineries and infrastructures. The company will be based in the Eastern Province and will play a central role in the global distribution of Wibes solutions.

During his visit to Eram Group’s office in Alkhobar, Chairman of DMI Wibes Tommaso Rocca reiterated his commitment to expanding services in the GCC and India, in partnership with Eram Group.

Rocca is also the shareholder of Techint Group (Tenaris, Ternium, Tenova and Humanitas Hospital) and chairman of Versilfood, a company operating in the food industry, which is a leader in the European Union for the processing and distribution of truffles, mushrooms, berries and vegetables.

Rocca said: “Working with the Eram Group gives us a decided edge in the market where DMI technology is concerned and its transfer to the Saudi market promises to fast track the dissemination of Wibes solutions from our facility being set up in the Eastern Province.”

Chairman and Managing Director of Eram Group Dr. Siddeek Ahmed said: “As a progressive, forward-thinking company we are always open to any initiatives that contribute positively to the Saudi market and we believe this venture will be of great value and lead to significant cost savings and increased revenue for business enterprises that manage large installations.

“From the introduction of advanced solutions including predictive maintenance platforms, manufacturing sensors, IoT devices to the planned research and development and the establishment of a manufacturing value chain, which will enable job creation in the region, this is a tangible step in the right direction.”

Eram Group has a strong footprint in the Kingdom when it comes to manufacturing and services. Some of the established entities include a newly constructed production facility of Arabian Power Electronics Company, Hydrofit Arabian Maintenance Company, and the state-of-the-art clinic Qemat Al-Sihha Medical Center in Alkhobar, inaugurated earlier this year.

In a joint statement, Rocca and Ahmed said: “This is indeed the perfect time for expansion in the region and both entities intend to collaborate by extending the services, and explore investment and acquisition opportunities in areas of Industry 4.0, digital transformation, advanced and emerging technologies, energy storage solutions, healthcare technology and infrastructure services.”

Zain Jordan signs Cloud IMS agreement with Ericsson at GITEX Global

Zain Jordan signs Cloud IMS agreement with Ericsson at GITEX Global
Updated 26 October 2021
Arab News

Zain Jordan signs Cloud IMS agreement with Ericsson at GITEX Global

Zain Jordan signs Cloud IMS agreement with Ericsson at GITEX Global
Updated 26 October 2021
Arab News

Ericsson and Zain Jordan have signed a strategic agreement at GITEX Global for the modernization and expansion of voice services using the existing Ericsson Cloud IMS (IP Multimedia Subsystem), solidifying an already strong partnership between the two organizations.

The strategic modernization of Zain Jordan’s network will support migration of current 2G and 3G voice services to 4G/LTE networks. The agreement supports capacity expansion using the Ericsson Cloud IMS solution to enable voice over LTE and Wi-Fi calling for businesses and consumers across Jordan.

The voice over LTE services is a significant network enhancement for Zain Jordan, increasing its capabilities to further accommodate voice calls on different smart devices and wearables. Additionally, Wi-Fi calling gives customers the chance to make phone calls using only a wireless Internet connection, increasing the communications opportunities available over Zain Jordan’s network.

Zain Jordan confirmed that signing this agreement solidifies the existing partnership with Ericsson. It said the company is always keen to build distinguished strategic partnerships that contribute to achieving its strategic goals and expansion plans in order to provide the best service to its customers. According to Zain Jordan, the agreement will have a positive impact on its network and the experience of its customers. The Cloud IMS solution will enhance the performance of the network by making calls over VoLTE networks and wireless communications over the Wi-Fi network, and offering Zain Jordan’s customers superior quality voice calls.

Wojciech Bajda, vice president and head of GCC at Ericsson, said: “Steps toward superior voice and communications quality are vital in a considerable time of transformation. In line with the vision and strategy of the country, Jordan Vision 2025, we believe partnership and our joint commitment to advanced technologies allow us to support Zain Jordan with its strategic objectives. Today’s Cloud IMS agreement confirms our position as a major partner to Zain Jordan and we look forward to pushing the benchmark further in the country.”

Ericsson Cloud IMS will advance the experience of customers overall with improved voice and communication services in Jordan. The Cloud IMS solution delivers rich real-time communication services for both consumer and business users over any access network, for any device type, including smartphones, smart speakers, and wearables, and supports Zain Jordan’s goals for advanced network capabilities in Jordan.

VOX Cinemas premieres Saudi film 'Before We Forget'

VOX Cinemas premieres Saudi film ‘Before We Forget’
Updated 24 October 2021
Arab News

VOX Cinemas premieres Saudi film ‘Before We Forget’

VOX Cinemas premieres Saudi film ‘Before We Forget’
Updated 24 October 2021
Arab News

VOX Cinemas, the dedicated cinema arm of Majid Al-Futtaim, hosted the world premiere on Oct. 18 of “Before We Forget,” a Saudi film produced by the Dubai-based DKL Studio. The premiere, which took place at VOX Cinemas The Esplanade in Riyadh, was attended by actors Meshaal Mteiry and Ghazi Hamad and producer Fadi Ismail, who took part in a panel discussion following the screening. VOX Cinemas is the exclusive distributor of the family drama, which released across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain on Oct. 21.

Directed by Nawaf Al-Janahi, Before We Forget stars well-known Saudi actors Mteiry (Keif Al-Hal, The Bliss of Being No One, The Final Scene), Ibrahim Al-Hasawi (Tash ma Tash) and Hamad (The Inheritance, FBI). Set in Saudi Arabia, the movie follows three men from three generations who go on a road trip to find treasure, and themselves. Together in one car, oblivious to the fact that they are being followed, they start a journey which forces them to survive their differences, discover themselves, each other and what truly unites them.

Toni El-Massih, chief content officer at VOX Cinemas, said: “VOX Cinemas has been supporting local talent and regional films for a long time and we’re extremely proud to join forces with DKL Studio to bring this Saudi movie to big screens across the GCC. There is a wealth of talented writers and filmmakers in the region who have compelling stories to tell and we are committed to providing the necessary platform to ensure that premium Arabic content is made accessible to our audience, who crave locally produced films.”

Producer Ismail added: “The Saudi film industry is still in its early stages and DKL Studio is doing what it can to promote Saudi storytelling and films. This is the first of three films that will be released theatrically in the coming months and we have more under development. We are excited to collaborate with VOX Cinemas, given their expertise and knowledge of the market and their commitment to support quality regional theatrical production.”

In addition to being the Middle East’s largest exhibitor, VOX Cinemas also produces content and operates a regional film distribution business. In 2018, VOX Cinemas signed an exclusive distribution deal with Saudi Arabian animation studio Myrkott to screen its first animation feature Masameer across the MENA region, and during the summer it distributed the highly anticipated Saudi Japanese anime The Journey, having inked a deal with Manga Productions at last year’s Berlin Film Festival.

GE highlights steps to faster decarbonization in region

GE highlights steps to faster decarbonization in region
Updated 23 October 2021
Arab News

GE highlights steps to faster decarbonization in region

GE highlights steps to faster decarbonization in region
Updated 23 October 2021
Arab News

The GCC countries have increased their focus on actions to address climate change concerns but there is an urgent need to further accelerate decarbonization efforts. With approximately 40 percent of global CO2 emissions from fuel combustion attributable to electricity and heat production, decarbonizing the power sector must be prioritized to build a more sustainable future. In the GCC, this goal can be achieved most effectively by leveraging the region’s tremendous renewables potential together with its abundant natural gas reserves, while transitioning away from higher carbon intensity liquid fuels such as oil and diesel, highlights a newly published white paper by GE, “Pathways to Faster Decarbonization in the GCC’s Power Sector.”

Joseph Anis, president and CEO of GE Gas Power Europe, Middle East, and Africa, said: “The challenge we face today is not quite as straightforward as simply providing lower carbon power. We need to solve the energy trilemma of supplying more reliable, affordable, and sustainable power, in the context of increasing demand for electricity. There is no one-size-fits-all answer, and we recognize that multiple solutions — including solar, wind, hydro, gas, nuclear, battery storage, hybrids, and more — will contribute to the region’s long-term energy mix. However, the accelerated and strategic deployment of renewables and gas power in the GCC can enable substantive reductions in emissions rapidly now, while advancing technologies for low or near-zero carbon power generation in the future.”

The white paper cites that the region realized up to a 69 percent compound annual growth rate in installed renewables capacity between 2015 and 2020, starting from a very low value and reaching a total of 2.4 gigawatts at the end of this period. This was driven by fundamentally sound factors such as falling costs — especially of solar photovoltaic solutions, the suitability of renewable solutions for utility-scale projects, and technological advancements that enabled the deployment of renewables in the GCC’s hot and harsh environment. However, the rapid penetration of variable renewable energy can also present challenges such as grid instability.

The white paper details how gas power, which is becoming increasingly efficient, accessible, and affordable, can complement variable renewables with firm, on-demand electricity that can be ramped up or down quickly. With up to a third of the GCC’s power produced by liquid fuels such as crude oil, heavy fuel oil, diesel, and others, switching away from them to natural gas also offers significant reductions in emissions, without compromising the reliability of electricity supplies, as gas produces the lowest emissions among traditional fossil fuels.

Another important means to decarbonize power in the short term is to enhance the performance of the region’s existing gas power infrastructure by implementing gas turbine upgrades and converting simple cycle power plants to combined cycle — a measure that can help generate up to 50 percent more power without additional fuel or emissions.

Beyond power generation, the white paper advocates for investments in grid transmission and distribution systems, the adoption of digital solutions, as well as a continued focus on demand side energy efficiency and management to curtail energy consumption, wastage and emissions.

