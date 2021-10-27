You are here

  • Home
  • ‘I don’t mind missing 2060 net-zero target as long as we stay on green path’ says senior PIF official
FII 2021
FII 2021

‘I don’t mind missing 2060 net-zero target as long as we stay on green path’ says senior PIF official

‘I don’t mind missing 2060 net-zero target as long as we stay on green path’ says senior PIF official
Fahad AlSaif, head of Global Capital Finance at Saudi’s Public Investment Fund
Short Url

https://arab.news/ruhuu

Updated 12 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

‘I don’t mind missing 2060 net-zero target as long as we stay on green path’ says senior PIF official

‘I don’t mind missing 2060 net-zero target as long as we stay on green path’ says senior PIF official
Updated 12 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

A leading figure in Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund says he does not mind if the country misses its goal of net zero by 2060, as long as it pushes ahead with environmentally-friendly policies.

The Kingdom’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz announced on Sunday his country would cut carbon emissions to net zero within 40 years — a move that received widespread praise from world leaders.

Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative Forum in Riyadh on Wednesday, Fahad AlSaif, head of Global Capital Finance at Saudi’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), said it would be “shameful” if the Kingdom missed the target by reneging on environmental commitments.

AlSaid said: “What we are planning to do in the Kingdom is to ensure there’s affordable energy, commitment to climate change and also affordable communities and cities. 

“This is all summed up by all of the initiatives that the Kingdom is taking, more precisely the Public Investment Fund, the NEOM, the Red Sea, the renewable energy sector, the 2060 zero-emission carbon target, the 278 million tons of carbon emissions reduction that we are actually aspiring to as a KPI by 2030.   

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is playing a major role to ensure that we are able to collaborate and to ensure that we are able to set a new benchmarks. 

“We are willing to take that challenge. The intent is there, the capacity is there, the trajectory is there, and we have to prove that we are able to progress.

“I don’t mind not achieving the target, but I would be very shameful if I were not able if I have taken dramatic decisions by taking u-turns.”

Topics: FII 2021

Related

Green investment lacking ‘urgency’, warns key global financial players at Future Investment Initiative 2021
Business & Economy
Green investment lacking ‘urgency’, warns key global financial players at Future Investment Initiative 2021
Vision 2030 has prompted 400 policy changes by the Saudi government, mining minister reveals
Business & Economy
Vision 2030 has prompted 400 policy changes by the Saudi government, mining minister reveals

RCU signs strategic partnerships with ARCOM and Egis-led French consortium

RCU signs strategic partnerships with ARCOM and Egis-led French consortium
Updated 27 min 22 sec ago
Waffa Wael

RCU signs strategic partnerships with ARCOM and Egis-led French consortium

RCU signs strategic partnerships with ARCOM and Egis-led French consortium
  • The first phase of the development will see in excess of SR75 billion ($15 billion), to be invested in AlUla
Updated 27 min 22 sec ago
Waffa Wael

RIYADH: The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) has signed two landmark strategic partnerships, to accelerate the regeneration of the historic city in Saudi Arabia's northwest.

The agreement with Saudi IT firm ARCOM and an international French consortium comprising Egis, Assystem and Setec set out a development timeline, based on three phases that lead up to 2035, as it moves from the planning stage to implementation following the launch for redevelopment in April this year.

The first phase of the development will see over SR75 billion ($15 billion) invested in AlUla.

This will include social, economic, and sustainability projects in five unique hubs, with a focus on hospitality, infrastructure, arts and culture, and social and community development.

The agreements were signed today at the Future Investment Initiative Forum currently taking place, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

RCU chief executive Amr Al-Madan said.“These new long-term strategic partnerships are critical to realizing our ambition of creating a global benchmark for sustainable tourism.

“Our new partners will be instrumental in helping us deliver a detailed and certified plan, while our focus is set on phase one we will ramp up our integrated approach towards the development of phase 2 and 3, to drive traffic, and sustain a regular flow of tourists in the long run.”

Topics: #economy #FII FII 2021 AlUla #saudi #france

Related

AlUla Dates Festival spreads sweetness in ancient Saudi city video
Saudi Arabia
AlUla Dates Festival spreads sweetness in ancient Saudi city

Chinese industrial profits surge; mixed signals from Western Europe's consumers: Economic wrap

Chinese industrial profits surge; mixed signals from Western Europe's consumers: Economic wrap
Getty Images
Updated 27 October 2021
LAMYAA BAGAZI
Ziad Sabbah and Ruba Alrashed

Chinese industrial profits surge; mixed signals from Western Europe's consumers: Economic wrap

Chinese industrial profits surge; mixed signals from Western Europe's consumers: Economic wrap
  • Compared to January, profits in the coal mining and washing industries surged by 172.2 percent in September
Updated 27 October 2021
LAMYAA BAGAZI Ziad Sabbah and Ruba Alrashed

The industrial sector’s profits in China saw a year-on-year jump of 16.3 percent in September to reach CNY738.74 billion ($115.5 billion), official data revealed. This is higher than last month’s gain of 10.1 percent.

While the sector faced rising prices and disruptions in the supply chain, mining and raw materials industries still grew at significantly high rates, pushing the entire sector’s profits up. 

Compared to January, profits in the coal mining and washing industries surged by 172.2 percent in September while profits of the fuel processing industry soared by 930 percent over the same period. On the other hand, power firms experienced a decline in profits, falling by 24.6 percent.

Consumer Confidence in Western Europe

France’s official statistics agency said that consumer confidence declined to 99 points in October, down from 101 points in September. It was below the long-term average of 100. 

Households were mainly worried about the impact of increasing prices on their ability to save in the future. They also seemed to have a negative outlook for their future financial situation and standard of living.

Germany's GfK consumer climate index unexpectedly jumped to 0.9 heading into November 2021. This is the highest level since April 2020. However, rising prices could pose risks to consumer confidence if they were to persist.

The GFK Group added that Germans seem to make more purchases now in a bid to avoid surging prices in the future.

Australia’s Inflation Rate 

Year-on-year inflation rate in Australia was down to 3 percent in the third quarter of 2021 from a 12.5-year high of 3.8 percent in the previous quarter, official data showed. 

Transportation costs slowed to 10.4 percent in 3Q of this year compared to 10.7 percent in the previous quarter. Similarly, price inflation for tobacco and alcohol products reached 4.4 percent, falling from the previous period’s 6.7 percent rise.

Turkey’s trade deficit and economic confidence

The trade deficit in Turkey sharply narrowed to $2.55 billion in September, down from a deficit of $4.86 billion in the same month last year, Turkish Statistical Institute said.

Exports jumped by a significant 30 percent year-on-year in September to reach $20.8 billion. Exports for manufactured products rose by 29.7 percent while sales of mining and quarrying activities leaped by 38.8 percent.

Meanwhile, imports rose by a lower 11.9 percent to be valued at $23.3 billion in September. This was mainly driven by a rise in purchases of intermediate goods, which increased by a 16.5 percent annual rate.

Turkey’s economic confidence index lowered to 101.4 in October. This is a 1 percent decrease from September’s reading of 102.4, the highest since April of 2018. 

Consumers and manufacturers’ sentiment got more pessimistic but service providers, retailers and constructors had a more favorable outlook. 

France’s producer prices

Industrial producer prices in France increased by 1.7 percent month-on-month in September, up from August’s 1 percent rise, official data showed.

Sources of inflationary pressures included rises in mining and quarrying activities prices as well as hikes in the costs of utilities.

In addition, producer prices rose annually by 11.6 percent in September compared to the same month in 2020. 

Indonesia’s FDI

Indonesia's foreign direct investment inflows fell by 2.7 percent on an annual basis to IDR 103.2 trillion ($7.3 billion) in the third quarter of 2021, official data revealed. This is a sharp decline when compared to the previous quarter’s 19.6 percent gain. Also, this was the first decrease since the second quarter of 2020.

Topics: #economy

Related

Turkey economy grows 11.1% in third quarter: data
Middle-East
Turkey economy grows 11.1% in third quarter: data

SAIB net profit up 9% to $206.7m in first 9 months of 2021

SAIB net profit up 9% to $206.7m in first 9 months of 2021
Updated 27 October 2021
Arab News

SAIB net profit up 9% to $206.7m in first 9 months of 2021

SAIB net profit up 9% to $206.7m in first 9 months of 2021
  • SAIB reported a net profit of SR274.3 million in the third quarter of 2021
Updated 27 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Investment Bank (SAIB) reported a net profit of SR775.6 million ($206.7 million) in the first nine months of 2021, a 9 percent increase from SR714.4 million in the year-earlier period, a bourse filing revealed.


The bank attributed the profit rise to a decline of 11.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) in total operating expenses amid lower salaries and employee-related expenses, as well as provisions for credit and other losses.

The total operating income decreased by 5.4 percent year-on-year, on a decrease in net special commission income, exchange income, dividend income, fair value through profit and loss, and other income, the company revealed in a statement on Saudi Stock market (Tadawul).

SAIB reported a net profit of SR274.3 million in the third quarter of 2021, declining by 9 percent compared to the same period of last year, from SR301.3 million. The total operating income decreased by 5.6 percent year-on-year, with a lower fee income from banking services, exchange income, fair value through profit and loss, and other income. Total operating expenses grew by 2.3 percent year-on-year. 

SAIB profit decreased by 4.7 percent in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the previous quarter, from SR287.77 million.


Total shareholders' equity, excluding minority interests, reached SR14.69 million during the first nine months of 2021, compared to SR12.81 million in the year-earlier period.

Topics: #economy #banks saudi investment bank Profit Banking shares

Related

Saudi banks’ claims on the private sector see a $2.9bn rise in August: SAMA data shows
Business & Economy
Saudi banks’ claims on the private sector see a $2.9bn rise in August: SAMA data shows

Oracle signed as first tenant of NEOM’s data centre

Oracle signed as first tenant of NEOM’s data centre
Getty Images
Updated 27 October 2021
Arab News

Oracle signed as first tenant of NEOM’s data centre

Oracle signed as first tenant of NEOM’s data centre
  • The agreement follows the launch of the Oracle Cloud Saudi Arabia West Region in Jeddah in February 2020
Updated 27 October 2021
Arab News

NEOM Tech & Digital Hold Co. announced Oracle as the first tenant of its hyper scale data centre at NEOM. 

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), part of the US computer technology giant, is to be hosted at the data center to provide a high-performing, resilient foundation for cloud services.

The agreement follows the launch of the Oracle Cloud Saudi Arabia West Region in Jeddah in February 2020 and supports Oracle’s commitment to open two dedicated cloud regions in the Kingdom.

“Saudi Arabia is fast emerging as a global technology hub and NEOM Tech & Digital Hold Co.’s partnerships with Oracle and EzdiTek will enable us to build the foundations required to deliver on our full potential,” minister of communication and NEOM Tech & Digital Hold Co. chairman, Abdullah Alswaha, said. 

“Today’s announcement means the realization of technology that will serve the ambitions of the public and private sector across the region and beyond, positioning Saudi Arabia at the forefront of the industry,” he added. 

The company also announced a $500 million joint venture with EzdiTek, via its affiliate, FAS Energy Trading Co., to power the creation and operation of the data center.

Topics: #economy #saudi #NEOM #vision2030 oracle #technology cloud computing cloud services

Related

NEOM will be ready to welcome tourists and investors by 2024: CEO
Business & Economy
NEOM will be ready to welcome tourists and investors by 2024: CEO

Green investment lacking ‘urgency’, warns key global financial players at Future Investment Initiative 2021

Green investment lacking ‘urgency’, warns key global financial players at Future Investment Initiative 2021
Updated 27 October 2021
Jana Salloum

Green investment lacking ‘urgency’, warns key global financial players at Future Investment Initiative 2021

Green investment lacking ‘urgency’, warns key global financial players at Future Investment Initiative 2021
Updated 27 October 2021
Jana Salloum

Global institutions are lacking urgency when it comes to investing in green initiatives, leading figures in the financial sector have warned in a sobering assessment of the battle against climate change. 

Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative Forum in Riyadh, prominent players in Saudi’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), asset management firm Ninety One, and HSBC Holdings all called for the pace of investments to increase.

Fahad AlSaif, head of Global Capital Finance at PIF, told delegates: “The essence of the urgency is not there yet. There has to be collaboration, across global institutions, it is a trust problem in delivering.”

He added: “I worry about the balance of pace we are moving.”

His concerns were echoed by John Green, chief commercial officer at Ninety One, who also revealed that 60-70 percent of the conversations he has with clients are about energy. 

“Action in real financing is not there,” he said, arguing that not enough is being invested in developing economies.

Noel Quinn, group CEO at HSBC Holdings, said that while "acceleration" in this area is "really fast", the Covid-19 pandemic has acted "as a wake up call to say a natural event can have an affect on economy".

Julia Hoggett, CEO of the London Stock Exchange, insisted the six months following the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, are “critical” for turning any announcements into action.

“I believe in pipes and plumbing,” she said. 

Topics: FII 2021

Related

Vision 2030 has prompted 400 policy changes by the Saudi government, mining minister reveals
Business & Economy
Vision 2030 has prompted 400 policy changes by the Saudi government, mining minister reveals
Riyadh now home to 44 regional HQs of global firms, reveals city’s ‘attraction’ czar
Business & Economy
Riyadh now home to 44 regional HQs of global firms, reveals city’s ‘attraction’ czar

Latest updates

Moscow-bound Egyptair flight turned back after threatening letter found
Moscow-bound Egyptair flight turned back after threatening letter found
STARZPLAY signs new deal with Star TV
STARZPLAY signs new deal with Star TV
Twitter avoids revenue hit from Apple privacy changes
Twitter avoids revenue hit from Apple privacy changes
RCU signs strategic partnerships with AECOM and Egis-led French consortium
RCU signs strategic partnerships with AECOM and Egis-led French consortium
Belgium warns Poland ‘not to play with fire’ over EU dispute
Belgium warns Poland ‘not to play with fire’ over EU dispute

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.