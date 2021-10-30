You are here

UAE withdraws diplomats from Lebanon ‘in solidarity’ with Saudi Arabia

UAE withdraws diplomats from Lebanon ‘in solidarity’ with Saudi Arabia
Lebanon's Information Minister George Kordahi speaks to journalists after a cabinet meeting at the presidential palace in Baabda, east of Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (AP)
Arab News

  • The UAE also banned its citizens from travelling to Lebanon
  • Saudi Arabia expelled Lebanon's envoy on Friday, and Bahrain and Kuwait followed suit
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE announced the withdrawal of its diplomats from Lebanon in solidarity with Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

The country also banned its citizens from travelling to Lebanon after offensive comments by the country’s information minister sparked controversy.

A video of George Kordahi saying that the Iran-aligned Houthis were defending themselves and calling the war in Yemen “futile” emerged on Tuesday.

Kordahi also described the war as a Saudi “aggression.”

The Emirati decision came in light of the unacceptable approach by some Lebanese officials towards Saudi Arabia, Emirates News Agency reported.

On Friday, Saudi Arabia recalled its ambassador to Lebanon for consultations and requested the departure of Lebanon's envoy to the Kingdom, giving him 48 hours to leave.

A few hours later, Bahrain also gave the Lebanese ambassador to the country 48 hours to leave.

Kuwait followed suit on Saturday and summoned its ambassador to Lebanon for consultations and requested the departure of Lebanon’s charge d’affaires within 48 hours.

Kuwait said the decision came in response to “Lebanon’s insistence on making negative statements and its reluctance to handle unacceptable and condemnable positions against Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Cooperation Council countries.”

Blast near Yemen's Aden airport - witnesses

Blast near Yemen's Aden airport - witnesses
Reuters

ADEN: A blast occurred on Saturday near the entrance to Aden international airport, in southern Yemen, witnesses and a security source told Reuters.
The security source said a car bomb went off at an outer entrance to the airport, targeting a security checkpoint near an airport hotel and resulting in some casualties.

Developing 

US, European leaders express ‘grave, growing concern’ over Iran

US, European leaders express ‘grave, growing concern’ over Iran
AFP

ROME: The leaders of the United States, Germany, France and Britain on Saturday expressed their "grave and growing concern" at Iran's nuclear activities, after a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit.
"We are convinced that it remains possible to quickly reach and implement an understanding on return to full compliance," they said in a joint statement, adding: "This will only be possible if Iran changes course."

Israel ‘targeting Jerusalem cultural events’ as cemetery destruction goes viral

Israel ‘targeting Jerusalem cultural events’ as cemetery destruction goes viral
Daoud Kuttab

AMMAN: An increase in aggressive actions by Israel in Jerusalem against Christian and Muslim worshipers is threatening to inflame tensions and damage US-Israel relations.

The Israeli municipality in the city began this week to plow through the Yousefieh cemetery, a sacred site outside the walls of Jerusalem that holds the remains of many, including Jordanian soldiers who died in the 1967 war and others.

Videos and the images of the cemetery’s destruction — with Palestinian relatives of the dead clutching gravesites — went viral around the world.

Images also showed kippah-wearing Israeli civilians joining in with officials.

Local Israeli figures have argued that the cemetery must be moved to make way for a public park that would be accessible to Palestinians. But many locals fear that the real purpose is to construct an accessway to the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Azzam Khatib, director of the Jordanian Waqf council in Jerusalem, warned that the situation in Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa is “very explosive.”

In an interview with the Akhbarelbalad website, Khatib said that he expected the situation “to get even worse.”

He added: “Since the occupation of Jerusalem in 1967, all our land in the city has been under the threat of expropriation.”

While many Jerusalem citizens are steadfast in protecting their land and holy places, he said, “it is important that others give us support — we count on the free world to support us as well as our Christian brothers who are also facing Israeli restrictions, too.”

Meanwhile, on Oct. 27, Israeli plainclothes police and security personnel interrupted cultural activities being held in the Catholic House of Abraham in East Jerusalem, claiming that the event was “illegal.”

The religious program was supported by the Ramallah-based Palestinian government.

The order to interrupt the activities was signed by Omer Barlev, Israel’s minister of public security, based on the British Emergency Regulations of 1945.

Wadie Abu Nassar, adviser and media spokesperson of the Assembly of Catholic Ordinaries of the Holy Land, told Arab News that the Israeli order was based on “totally false information” and that the church “had a mission to work with everyone in Jerusalem.”

He said: “The funding came from France and Austria, and anyway, we believe that Jerusalem is an occupied area and that unilateral decisions should not be carried out against the Palestinian population.”

Israel and the US are also in public disagreement over the fulfillment of a promise made by US President Joe Biden to reopen the US Consulate in Jerusalem and on the need to suspend all illegal settlement building in the occupied territories.

Israel claims that after the Oslo Accords, Palestinians gave away any rights to East Jerusalem and that the Palestinian Authority has no right to have any engagement with fellow Palestinians.

But Palestinian leaders reject this claim. The Palestinian-Israeli agreement makes Jerusalem one of five permanent status issues that were to be negotiated in the five-year interim period.

The Israeli government made a written commitment to honor existing organizations in East Jerusalem, but has closed Orient House and Chamber of Commerce using the same British emergency regulations.

Numerous public events in East Jerusalem have also been repeatedly banned on Israeli orders.

Palestinians celebrating the success of high school graduates in 2020 were ordered to abandon the event.

A puppet festival at the Palestinian National Theater was also banned, as was the premiere of a film that investigated rampant illegal drug use in East Jerusalem.

Lebanon says government can’t afford to resign as Saudi rift widens

Lebanon says government can’t afford to resign as Saudi rift widens
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon's government cannot afford to resign over a growing diplomatic crisis with Saudi Arabia and some Gulf states, a member of a Lebanese crisis group of ministers said on Saturday following a near three-hour meeting over the widening rift.

"The country cannot be left without a government," due to other pressing matters, and would continue to work to resolve the rift, Education Minister Abbas Halabi said after the meeting.

The row over critical comments made by Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi about the Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen had spurred calls by some top politicians for Kordahi's resignation, while others opposed the move.

Saudi Arabia expelled Lebanon's envoy and banned all Lebanese imports on Friday, and Bahrain and Kuwait followed suit, giving the top Lebanese diplomats 48 hours to exit.

Israel missile wounds two soldiers near Damascus: state media

Israel missile wounds two soldiers near Damascus: state media
AFP

DAMASCUS: An Israeli missile strike wounded two Syrian soldiers near Damascus on Saturday, the official SANA news agency reported after explosions were heard in the Syrian capital.

“The Israeli enemy fired a salvo of surface-to-surface missiles from northern occupied Palestine targeting positions near Damascus,” SANA said, quoting an unnamed military official.

“Our anti-aircraft defences were activated and were able to hit some of the enemy missiles,” the source said, adding that the attack wounded two soldiers and caused damage.

AFP correspondents in Damascus heard multiple explosions at around midday.

Since the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011, Israel has routinely carried out air strikes inside Syria, mostly targeting Syrian government troops as well as allied Iranian and Lebanese forces.

It is rare for the Jewish state to carry out strikes on Syrian targets during daylight hours.

The Israeli military rarely acknowledges individual strikes but has said repeatedly that it will not allow Syria to become a stronghold of its arch-foe Iran.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said Saturday's raid destroyed arms and ammunition depots belonging to Iranian forces and allied militias in Qudsaya and Dimas.

Israel has targeted these positions in the past.

On October 14, an Israeli air strike on Iranian positions in central Syria killed nine fighters allied to the Syrian government.

