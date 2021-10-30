You are here

  • Home
  • G20 leaders meet after two years, with climate, COVID and economy in focus

G20 leaders meet after two years, with climate, COVID and economy in focus

Leaders were also expected to back plans to vaccinate 70% of the world's population against COVID-19 by mid-2022 and create a task force to fight future pandemics. (AFP/Getty Images)
1 / 2
Leaders were also expected to back plans to vaccinate 70% of the world's population against COVID-19 by mid-2022 and create a task force to fight future pandemics. (AFP/Getty Images)
Leaders were also expected to back plans to vaccinate 70% of the world's population against COVID-19 by mid-2022 and create a task force to fight future pandemics. (AFP/Getty Images)
2 / 2
Leaders were also expected to back plans to vaccinate 70% of the world's population against COVID-19 by mid-2022 and create a task force to fight future pandemics. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nj3tq

Updated 23 sec ago
Reuters

G20 leaders meet after two years, with climate, COVID and economy in focus

Leaders were also expected to back plans to vaccinate 70% of the world's population against COVID-19 by mid-2022 and create a task force to fight future pandemics. (AFP/Getty Images)
  • Many of the G20 leaders, including US President Joe Biden, will fly straight to Glasgow for the start on Monday of the United Nation's climate summit
Updated 23 sec ago
Reuters

ROME: The heads of the world's 20 biggest economies kicked off two days of talks on Saturday where they were set to acknowledge the existential threat of climate change, but stop short of radical new commitments to tame global warming.

A draft communique seen by Reuters shows major countries are only likely to slightly toughen previous pledges on climate action, while failing to set tough new targets that activists say are vital to prevent environmental catastrophe.

However, more progress was made on other fronts, with the leaders endorsing a minimum tax agreement that all countries can collect from corporations from 2023 - a landmark deal aimed at stopping big business from parking profits in tax havens.

Leaders were also expected to back plans to vaccinate 70% of the world's population against COVID-19 by mid-2022 and create a task force to fight future pandemics.

“From the pandemic, to climate change, to fair and equitable taxation, going it alone is simply not an option,” Italian Prime Minister Draghi told the start of the meeting being held in a glass and steel conference centre, known as “The Cloud.”

The G20 bloc, which includes Brazil, China, India, Germany and the United States, accounts for more than 80% of the world's gross domestic product, 60% of its population and an estimated 80% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

Many of the G20 leaders, including US President Joe Biden, will fly straight to Glasgow for the start on Monday of the United Nation's climate summit, known as COP26, which is seen as crucial to address the threat of rising temperatures.

Hopes of making major progress in Rome were dimmed by the decision of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin to stay at home and only follow events via video.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson acknowledged the G20 and COP26 talks would be difficult, but warned that without courageous action, world civilisation could collapse as swiftly as the ancient Roman empire, ushering in a new Dark Age.

“It's going to be very, very tough to get the agreement we need,” he told reporters early on Saturday.

THIN ON DETAILS
The draft of the final communique said G20 countries will step up their efforts to limit global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius - the level scientists have said is necessary to avoid disastrous new climate patterns.

The document also acknowledges that current national plans on how to curb harmful emissions will have to be strengthened, but offered little detail on how this should be done.

Additionally, the leaders are set pledge to halt financing of overseas coal-fired power generation by the end of this year, and to “do our utmost” to stop building new coal power plants before the end of the 2030s.

While the climate debate will dominate in Rome, much of the first day of talks were given over to discussing the COVID-19 health crisis and economic recovery.Fears over rising energy prices and stretched supply chains will be addressed, while Biden was expected to urge G20 energy producers with spare capacity to boost production to ensure a stronger global economic recovery, a senior US administration official said.

The U.S. president was later due to hold talks with the leaders of Britain, Germany and France on Iran's nuclear ambitions - just one of numerous meetings being held on the sidelines as the G20 chiefs catch up on in-person diplomacy.

“It is great to see all of you here, after a difficult few years for the global community,” Draghi said.

Rome has been put on high security alert from the weekend, with up to 6,000 police and about 500 soldiers deployed to maintain order.

Two protest rallies have been authorised during the day, but demonstrators will be kept far from the summit centre, located in a suburb built by the 20th Century fascist dictator Benito Mussolini.

Topics: G20 climate change COVID-19 Economic recovery

Related

UN chief warns G20 of ‘serious risk’ of failure at climate talks
World
UN chief warns G20 of ‘serious risk’ of failure at climate talks
G20 finance chiefs back deal to revamp corporate taxation: Reuters
G20 finance chiefs back deal to revamp corporate taxation: Reuters

Freezing wind turbines expansion in France would be ‘mistake:’ Engie CEO

Freezing wind turbines expansion in France would be ‘mistake:’ Engie CEO
Updated 30 October 2021
Reuters

Freezing wind turbines expansion in France would be ‘mistake:’ Engie CEO

Freezing wind turbines expansion in France would be ‘mistake:’ Engie CEO
Updated 30 October 2021
Reuters

PARIS: The CEO of French multinational utility Engie said on Saturday it would be a “huge mistake” to declare a moratorium on wind power development, criticizing proposals from the far and centre right.

Catherine MacGregor’s comments came amid an active anti-wind movement in France, notably supported by Xavier Bertrand, the leading conservative contender in the presidential vote who says he opposes any “archaic growth” of wind turbines.

Two weeks ago, French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen said she would end all subsidies for renewable energy and take down France's wind turbines if she was elected next year.

“In my view, it is today extremely dangerous to declare a moratorium on wind energy in France,” MacGregor told France Inter radio.

“If we want to “decarbonize” France by 2050, we must build more renewable energy capacities, sun power and wind power,” she added.

In a 2030 roadmap for the French economy presented earlier this month, President Emmanuel Macron proposed billions of euros of support for electric vehicles, the nuclear industry and green hydrogen — produced with nuclear — but made little mention of renewable energy.

France produces about 75 percent of its power in nuclear plants, which means its electricity output has among the lowest carbon emissions per capita of any developed country. However, it lags far behind Germany and other European nations in wind and solar investment.

Topics: France renewable #windenergy

Related

ENGIE-led consortium closes financing for Saudi largest solar-powered water desalination plant
Business & Economy
ENGIE-led consortium closes financing for Saudi largest solar-powered water desalination plant

Saudi Arabia will continue supporting energy markets stability, King Salman tells G20

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman gives a virtual speech during the G20 leaders summit, held in Rome, Italy, from Riyadh. (Saudi Royal Court via Reuters)
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman gives a virtual speech during the G20 leaders summit, held in Rome, Italy, from Riyadh. (Saudi Royal Court via Reuters)
Updated 17 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia will continue supporting energy markets stability, King Salman tells G20

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman gives a virtual speech during the G20 leaders summit, held in Rome, Italy, from Riyadh. (Saudi Royal Court via Reuters)
  • King says Saudi Arabia supports efforts to supply clean energy to the world
Updated 17 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

King Salman said on Saturday Saudi Arabia will continue supporting the stability and balance of oil markets, and also backs efforts to supply clean energy to the world.

The king, who was speaking remotely to the G20 summit, said the global economy still suffers from the COVID-19 pandemic and that low-income countries are still struggling to provide vaccines for their populations.

He called for more sustainable and comprehensive solutions to fight climate change.

King Salman said the Kingdom looks forward to increased multilateral cooperation to achieve global prosperity.

The heads of the world’s 20 biggest economies kicked off two days of talks on Saturday where they were set to acknowledge the existential threat of climate change.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi greeted leaders from an array of countries for the first face-to-face G20 summit in two years as the COVID-19 pandemic starts to ebb.

Topics: King Salman Saudi Arabia # cruises OPEC

Related

G20 leaders summit to focus on climate, pandemic recovery: Italy's Draghi
Business & Economy
G20 leaders summit to focus on climate, pandemic recovery: Italy's Draghi
Riyadh third-smartest capital among G20 states on IMD index
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh third-smartest capital among G20 states on IMD index

PIF launches golf investment company, to create 10 Asian Tour events

PIF launches golf investment company, to create 10 Asian Tour events
Updated 29 October 2021
Arab News

PIF launches golf investment company, to create 10 Asian Tour events

PIF launches golf investment company, to create 10 Asian Tour events
  • Greg Norman named CEO of new company
Updated 29 October 2021
Arab News

PALM BEACH, NEY YORK, SINGAPORE: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has launched LIV Golf Investments and announced former world No. 1 Greg Norman as CEO of the new venture.

LIV has created 10 new events to be staged annually on the Asian Tour over the next decade with $200 million of backing, including prize funds, making it one of the biggest single investments ever in professional golf, LIV said in a statement.

The new events will be staged from 2022 across Europe, the Middle East and Asia in a move designed to help bolster the sport following more than a year of disruption due to the pandemic.

“This is only the beginning,” said Norman. “LIV Golf Investments has secured a major capital commitment that will be used to create additive new opportunities across worldwide professional golf. We will be a cooperative and respectful supporter of the game at every level, and today’s announcement alongside the Asian Tour is the first example of that.”

“The Asian Tour is a sleeping giant and we share ambition to grow the series and unlock what we believe is significant untapped potential,” he said.

LIV Golf Investments has offices in the US and UK, with an Asian office to open soon, it said in the statement. PIF plans to attract further investment partners into the venture.

“This is the single biggest development in the history of the Asian Tour and a major milestone for professional golf,” said Cho Minn Thant, Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer, Asian Tour. “The opportunity will secure unprecedented new playing opportunities, establish new player pathways, allow us to compete commercially with other sports, and enhance our social agenda.”

The announcement follows the recent announcement of a new 10-year partnership between the Asian Tour and Golf Saudi, the organizers of the Saudi International, which will see the event become the flagship tournament on the Asian Tour. The Saudi International will not be one of the 10 new events to feature as part of the new series.

Topics: #pif #golf #saudi

Related

Golf Saudi and Atlas Turf Arabia to provide advanced greens for courses across the Kingdom
Sport
Golf Saudi and Atlas Turf Arabia to provide advanced greens for courses across the Kingdom
The Minister of Education Hamad bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh at Golf Saudi's event with the Saudi School Sports Federation. (Supplied/Golf Saudi)
Sport
Golf Saudi hosts interactive events at Ministry of Education to promote sport among students

Saudi Arabia, Jamaica to collaborate on tourism, says Jamaican Minister

Saudi Arabia, Jamaica to collaborate on tourism, says Jamaican Minister
Updated 29 October 2021

Saudi Arabia, Jamaica to collaborate on tourism, says Jamaican Minister

Saudi Arabia, Jamaica to collaborate on tourism, says Jamaican Minister
Updated 29 October 2021
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Jamaica will be signing an MoU to collaborate on building tourism as the world recovers from the pandemic, Jamaican Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett told Arab News on the sidelines of the FII Summit in Riyadh.

Jamaica is a very highly tourism dependent country with a direct tourism impact of 10 percent on GDP and an indirect impact of about 34 percent, Bartlett said.

He attributed this to the country being part of the Caribbean, which is regarded as the most tourism dependent region on earth, where some countries have tourism dependence of up to 95 percent of GDP.

Jamaica has 170,000 people out of its working population of 1.2 million employed directly in tourism, he said. “Tourism represents just about 20 percent of the total employment,” he said.

“The foreign exchange it generates for Jamaica is about $3.7 billion before COVID-19, which means it is a little over 54 percent of all the foreign exchange that Jamaica earns,” he added.

Barlett pointed out that tourism in the country is based primarily on the people.

“The iconic attraction for all the visitors is the people. The result of course is that, we have perhaps the highest level of repeat business in the industry, 42 percent,” he said. One in two of everybody who you see on the beach in Jamaica has been there at least once, he said.

Barlett also highlighted the importance of air connectivity for tourism. “Tourism cannot function without air connectivity. As they say, you don’t swim to Jamaica, you fly,” he said.

Red Sea Development collaborates with local communities on jobs, sustainability — CEO

Red Sea Development collaborates with local communities on jobs, sustainability — CEO
Updated 29 October 2021
WAEL MAHDI

Red Sea Development collaborates with local communities on jobs, sustainability — CEO

Red Sea Development collaborates with local communities on jobs, sustainability — CEO
  • The company has hired around 2,000 local people including contractors
Updated 29 October 2021
WAEL MAHDI

RIYADH: The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC) is actively working with local communities by recruiting, training and educating people on sustainability, TRSDC and Amaala CEO John Pagano told Arab News.

The company has hired around 2,000 local people including contractors and is training people in vocational jobs and for management roles, he said in an interview on the sidelines of the FII held in Riyadh this week.

“We try to prioritize people that come from the region, get priority when we select our candidates,” he said.

The company is also working with local communities trying to identify business opportunities for them, Pagano added.

On the agriculture side of things, the company is helping farmers to be more organized and educated and to “learn more how to manage pests and use more environmentally sound and friendly solutions to deal with pests, grow more organic foods and give them an outlet so we can become a purchaser of them,” he explained.

Pagano said there will be no overdevelopment as this would damage what makes the place so unique and special.

“We have established what we believe to be our ecological ceiling and we’re going to work within that,” he said. “Even though I have the size of a country, a land area the size of a country, as big as Belgium, we’re only going to develop a very small percentage of that,” he told Arab News.

Topics: #saudi #tourism #redsea #FII

Related

Exclusive The Red Sea Project CEO Pagano doesn’t rule out an IPO within five years video
Business & Economy
The Red Sea Project CEO Pagano doesn’t rule out an IPO within five years
Special The Red Sea Development Co. signs hotels deal with nine international brands video
Business & Economy
The Red Sea Development Co. signs hotels deal with nine international brands

Latest updates

Turkish-flagged cargo ship with migrants to dock at Greek port
Turkish-flagged cargo ship with migrants to dock at Greek port
Daesh ‘planning to bomb US shopping malls,’ report claims
Daesh ‘planning to bomb US shopping malls,’ report claims
Israel ‘targeting Jerusalem cultural events’ as cemetery destruction goes viral
Israel ‘targeting Jerusalem cultural events’ as cemetery destruction goes viral
Saudi Arabia announces 3 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia announces 3 more COVID-19 deaths
Lebanon says government can’t afford to resign as Saudi rift widens
Lebanon says government can’t afford to resign as Saudi rift widens

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.