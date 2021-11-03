You are here

Accenture completes acquisition of KSA's AppsPro  

Accenture completes acquisition of KSA’s AppsPro  
Updated 03 November 2021
Arab News

Accenture completes acquisition of KSA’s AppsPro  

Accenture completes acquisition of KSA’s AppsPro  
Updated 03 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Accenture, a global IT services company, acquired AppsPro, an Oracle Cloud implementation service providers in Saudi Arabia.

Though the move, Accenture seeks to expand its robust Oracle Cloud capabilities globally.

AppsPro adds more than 240 professionals to the Accenture Oracle Business Group, broadening in-region capabilities and deep industry knowledge in cloud and digital transformation. 

Topics: #Accenture #acquisition #AppsPro

Updated 04 November 2021
Michael Glackin

Global financial alliance makes net zero pledges

Global financial alliance makes net zero pledges
  • US, World Economic Forum, large corporations form coalition to build low-carbon tech market
Updated 04 November 2021
Michael Glackin

GLASGOW: A coalition of finance firms managing $130 trillion made net zero pledges on Wednesday and vowed to put the fight against climate change at the center of their work.
An announcement made at the COP26 UN climate conference in Scotland commits its signatories, who account for around 40 percent of the world’s capital, to assuming a “fair share” of the effort to wean the world off fossil fuels.
But how exactly to meet those pledges, particularly in the developing world — is still being worked out. Above all, it will need a lot of money.
A main aim of the COP26 talks is to secure enough national promises to cut greenhouse gas emissions— mostly from burning coal, oil and gas — to keep the rise in the global temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
COP26 President Alok Sharma said there was “big momentum” from the private sector.
But he acknowledged that governments of wealthy nations failed to honor a key pledge to help poorer nations green their energy grids and respond to increasingly extreme drought and flooding.
UN climate envoy Mark Carney, who assembled the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, put the figure at $100 trillion over the next three decades, and said the finance industry must find ways to raise private money to take the effort far beyond what states alone can do.

“The money is here — but that money needs net zero-aligned projects and (then) there’s a way to turn this into a very, very powerful virtuous circle —
and that’s the challenge,” the former Bank of England governor told the summit.
Kristalina Georgieva, head of the International Monetary Fund, said it was crucial to incorporate climate data into everyday macroeconomic reporting.
China’s central bank governor, Yi Gang, said Beijing was working on a new monetary policy facility to provide cheap funds for financial institutions to support green projects, and that the People’s Bank of China and the EU would soon publish a shared definition of green investment.
And the vice chair of the global Financial Stability Board, Dutch central banker Klaas Knot, said a mandatory global minimum standard for disclosure of climate risks was now needed for both financial stability and the provision of sustainable finance.

Market alliance
US climate envoy John Kerry, nearly three dozen large corporations including Apple and Amazon, and the World Economic Forum are launching an alliance to build a market for technologies that generate low levels of carbon dioxide.
The First Movers Coalition announced on Wednesday aims to help companies set their purchasing plans in a way that will “create new market demand for low-carbon technologies,” the World Economic Forum said.

Topics: 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) COP 26

19 nations plan to end public financing of fossil fuel projects

19 nations plan to end public financing of fossil fuel projects
Updated 04 November 2021
Arab News

19 nations plan to end public financing of fossil fuel projects

19 nations plan to end public financing of fossil fuel projects
Updated 04 November 2021
Arab News

GLASGOW: The British government was in last-minute talks on Wednesday with at least 19 countries in an attempt to build a coalition commitment at the COP26 climate summit to stop public financing for fossil fuel projects abroad by the end of next year, Reuters quoted two people familiar with the talks as saying.
So far, countries signed on to join include Denmark, Finland, Costa Rica, Ethiopia, Gambia, and the Marshall Islands, plus some development institutions including the European Investment Bank and the East African Development Bank, the report said.
The countries will commit to ending public support for foreign fossil fuel energy projects by the end of 2022, though the deal would allow for unspecified exemptions in limited circumstances.
One source familiar with the discussions said the countries so far lined up to sign the deal have collectively invested billions of dollars per year in international fossil fuel projects over the last few years.
The British government did not immediately respond to a request for comment, Reuters said.
China’s green projects
China’s central bank governor, Yi Gang, said on Wednesday Beijing was working on a new monetary policy facility to provide low-cost funds for financial institutions to support green projects.
Addressing a UN COP26 climate summit via a video message, Yi said the People’s Bank of China and the EU would soon deliver a shared understanding of what is a green investment.
China also flagged on Wednesday it is targeting a 1.8 percent reduction in average coal use for electricity generation at power plants over the next five years, in a bid to lower greenhouse gas emissions.
Average coal use for electricity generation in China fell by about 17.4 percent in the 15 years till 2020.

Coal-fired plants
The Asian Development Bank launched a plan on Wednesday to speed the closure of coal-fired power plants in Indonesia and the Philippines to lower the biggest source of carbon emissions.
The proposal, called Energy Transition Mechanism, plans to create public-private partnerships to buy out the plants and wind them down within 15 years, far sooner than their usual life.
The announcement was made at the climate conference.
ADB is now launching a pilot in Indonesia and the Philippines that will see it work with the governments on a feasibility study to detail the right business model for each country.
Japan’s Ministry of Finance committed a grant of $25 million to the ETM, the first seed financing.

Topics: COP 26 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26)

Saudi climate change chief: Deal ‘can be done’ to save the planet

Saudi climate change chief: Deal ‘can be done’ to save the planet
Updated 03 November 2021
Frank Kane

Saudi climate change chief: Deal ‘can be done’ to save the planet

Saudi climate change chief: Deal ‘can be done’ to save the planet
  • Khalid Abuleif says action must start now
Updated 03 November 2021
Frank Kane

GLASGOW: The head of the Saudi climate change negotiating team is increasingly confident that a deal can be reached at the crucial COP26 gathering in Glasgow, he told Arab News on Wednesday.

Khalid Abuleif, Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman’s special adviser on sustainability, said he was hopeful of two outcomes.

“One, we need to close what we started,” he said. “Basically, we need to make sure that the Paris Agreement implementing rules have been completed, because without that we will be still working a lot on developing the Paris Agreement rather than spending the time on implementation.

“Second, we need to understand that we have about 10 years when we really have to do a lot. These 10 years really count if we want to reach net zero emissions in the early part of the second half of the century. For that to happen … we need to start in the right way.”

Saudi Arabia’s rapidly evolving stance on climate change has been a subject of intense interest at COP26, said Abuleif, a veteran negotiator at climate summits.

“The two announcements by Crown Prince Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative were extremely significant,” he said. “We heard so much interest from the whole world, international organizations, different countries, friends, and colleagues.” The initiatives had been “received really well by everyone,” he said.

The Kingdom aims to reach net zero in carbon emissions by 2060. “The beauty of that is that it takes so many things into account because it was very well studied,” Abuleif said. “It balances many things and it’s much more realistic on the timeline. It takes fully into account that Saudi Arabia is going through an accelerated economic diversification program that needs to be completed.”

The main vehicle for the Saudi green initiative is the Circular Carbon Economy, a framework that mitigatescarbon emissions but allows different countries to pursue their own economic strategies.

“Renewable energy is extremely important, but just as important is making sure that utilizing hydrocarbons is not impacting the atmosphere,” Abuleif said.

Topics: COP26 Khalid Abuleif

UAE, IRENA launch $1bn to push transition to renewable energy 

UAE, IRENA launch $1bn to push transition to renewable energy 
Updated 03 November 2021
AB NEWS

UAE, IRENA launch $1bn to push transition to renewable energy 

UAE, IRENA launch $1bn to push transition to renewable energy 
Updated 03 November 2021
AB NEWS

GLASGOW: The UAE and the International Renewable Energy Agency on Wednesday announced the launch of a new global climate finance facility to accelerate the transition to renewable energy in developing countries. 

The UAE committed $400 million in funding provided by the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development toward the platform’s goal of securing a minimum of $1 billion in total funding.

The formal launch of the Energy Transition Accelerator Financing Platform took place on the sidelines of the UN Climate Summit in Glasgow.

UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan said: “The new ETAF platform reinforces our long-standing commitment to support positive climate action for economic growth in developing and vulnerable countries.”

Sultan Al-Jaber, UAE special envoy for climate and minister of industry and advanced technology, said: “This is the kind of initiative that combines partnership, policy and finance to create tangible progress, and it is this focus on practical results that has motivated the UAE to offer to host COP28 in 2023.”

Through co-financing, ETAF will aim to mobilize an additional $2 billion in energy transition investments, targeting a total deployment of 1.5 GW of clean renewable energy generation and storage by 2030. ETAF will be managed by IRENA from its Abu Dhabi headquarters, capitalizing on the UAE’s climate finance market and renewable energy innovation infrastructure. The new accelerator platform will help mitigate investment risks and finance renewable energy projects in developing countries that may otherwise struggle to secure sufficient capital.

Francesco La Camera, the director-general of IRENA, said: “We encourage multilateral development banks, international financial institutions, governments, and private sector actors to join us in bolstering sustainable development efforts.”

The ETAF platform will source projects on an ongoing basis, supplemented by calls for proposals aligned with Paris Agreement and SDG milestones. 

Topics: #COP26 #uae #IRENA #RENEWABLE

Saudi tourism sector set to shine, says CEO of STA

Saudi tourism sector set to shine, says CEO of STA
Updated 03 November 2021
Arab News

Saudi tourism sector set to shine, says CEO of STA

Saudi tourism sector set to shine, says CEO of STA
  • The Saudi health application “Tawakkalna” has become the first linked with the International Air Transport Association
  • Some 450,000 tourist visas were issued between 2019 and the advent of the pandemic
Updated 03 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Visitors to Saudi Arabia are expected to double, according to a recent statement made by the Saudi Tourism Authority to AlArabiya on the sidelines of a travel trade event in London.

Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO of the STA, said on Wednesday that the Riyadh Season had increased the rate of visits to the Kingdom by 30 percent in 2019, with this number expected to double after the launch of new giga-projects.

The prediction was made at the World Travel Market, the biggest travel trade event since 2019, which opened yesterday in London, with over 100 countries in attendance at the ExCeL Center in the east of the capital.

Welcoming a new era of tourism after the devastating effects and challenges posed by the pandemic, Hamidaddin pointed out the 60 percent rate of vaccination in the Kingdom. 

The Saudi health application “Tawakkalna” has become the first linked with the International Air Transport Association.

Some 450,000 tourist visas were issued between the launch of the program in 2019 and the advent of the pandemic, targeting 49 countries in the initial stage.

The authority facilitated access to tourist visas electronically or through entry points to the Kingdom within specific regulatory controls.

Performance indicators were set up to keep pace with the ambitious target to raise the number of annual visits to 100 million by 2030, 55 million of which are international with the remaining 45 million coming from domestic travel, including Umrah, visiting relatives and for business purposes, Hamidaddin said.

This is expected to provide 1 million job opportunities and an increase of 10 percent of the country’s GDP.

“Discover Saudi” was launched in 2019 as part of a SR1 billion ($226 million) investment to drive tourism development in the Kingdom, and is expected to complement the goal of welcoming over 100 million visitors by 2030.

Tourism is one of the pillars of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to contribute to diversifying the economy, attracting investments, increasing sources of income, and providing job opportunities for citizens. 

Marketing and promotional campaigns for tourist destinations in the Kingdom have been launched, the last of which was the “Summer of Saudi Arabia” program, which was launched by the “Spirit of Saudi Arabia” platform under the slogan “Our Summer, Your Mood,” to promote 11 tourist destinations until the end of September. More than 500 tourist experiences were provided by 250 private sector partners.

Topics: IATA tourism Saudi Vision 2030 Vision 2030

