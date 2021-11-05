You are here

Shale drilling leader enters the Permian Basin in $3.25bn deal

Shale drilling leader enters the Permian Basin in $3.25bn deal
A pump jack stands at dusk in the Permian Basin area in Texas, US
Shale drilling leader enters the Permian Basin in $3.25bn deal

Shale drilling leader enters the Permian Basin in $3.25bn deal
RIYADH: Harold Hamm, one of the richest and most prominent shale ‘wildcatters’, is finally taking a stake in the Permian Basin, North America’s biggest oil field, for $3.25 billion, Bloomberg reported.

Founded and controlled by the billionaire, the Oklahoma City-based shale driller Continental Resources agreed Wednesday to acquire assets in the Permian Basin from Pioneer Natural Resources.

Continental will pay cash for the assets in the Delaware Basin, a subregion of the massive Permian. Continental shares fell by 8.1 percent in New York Thursday.

Acquiring the drilling rights across 92,000 net acres will allow the shale driller to generate an extra half billion dollars in annual free cash flow next year at current commodity prices, it said in a statement.

Continental Resources may spend $375 million on acquisitions by the end of this year, a regulatory filing revealed late Wednesday.

Saudi PIF closing in on direct investments in China Stock Deals

Saudi PIF closing in on direct investments in China Stock Deals
Saudi PIF closing in on direct investments in China Stock Deals

Saudi PIF closing in on direct investments in China Stock Deals
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) may be poised to start making major investments in Chinese companies, after so far mostly limiting its overseas holdings to the US and Europe,Bloomberg reported.

The PIF has applied for a Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor license in China, to be able to directly trade renminbi-denominated stocks, rather than having to go through third parties, according to information published on the website of the country’s top securities regulator. 

This move makes sense for the kingdom as it looks to develop economic ties through investment by its sovereign fund, Bloomberg said. China is the kingdom’s biggest trading partner and a top customer for Saudi Aramco.

The $450 billion sovereign fund, which hasn’t disclosed any investments in China, has ambitions to control $2 trillion of assets and become a global investment powerhouse.

Egypt offers $1.14bn in treasury bills for budget support

Egypt offers $1.14bn in treasury bills for budget support
Egypt offers $1.14bn in treasury bills for budget support

Egypt offers $1.14bn in treasury bills for budget support
The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) issued treasury bills worth 18 billion pounds ($1.14 billion) on Thursday, in coordination with the Ministry of Finance, to finance the budget deficit.

The value of the first offering amounted to 3.5 billion pounds for a period of 182 days, the CBE said on its website. The value of the second offering amounted to 14.5 billion pounds for a period of 364 days, it said.

The Egyptian Ministry of Finance (MoF) had announced the possibility of reducing the acceptable quantities of bids for bills and bonds on the public treasury, issued in local currency until the end of the current fiscal year.

Egypt had received $2.7 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), reflecting the value of rapid credit financing granted to the Egyptian government.

UN Economic Commission for Africa allocates $30bn to support sovereign bonds liquidity

UN Economic Commission for Africa allocates $30bn to support sovereign bonds liquidity
UN Economic Commission for Africa allocates $30bn to support sovereign bonds liquidity

UN Economic Commission for Africa allocates $30bn to support sovereign bonds liquidity
RIYADH: The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) announced the launch of a $30 billion “Liquidity and Sustainability Mechanism” to support the liquidity of African sovereign bonds, SPA reported.

This came during the 26th session of the COP26 conference.

The Addis Ababa-based Committee clarified that the Liquidity and Sustainability Mechanism will provide African governments with a liquidity structure of the same quality as international standards, in order to meet the continent's needs regarding the issuance of sovereign bonds at the level of the euro bond market.

The UN committee stated that this mechanism aims to suggest to international private investors wishing to invest in Africa, "a strong environment and diversified investment opportunities". 

A first operation worth $200 million is expected to be announced in the first quarter of 2022, the committee said.

 

Saudi Arabia to discuss sustainability of global mining sector at Riyadh Summit in January, says Vice Minister

Saudi Arabia to discuss sustainability of global mining sector at Riyadh Summit in January, says Vice Minister
Saudi Arabia to discuss sustainability of global mining sector at Riyadh Summit in January, says Vice Minister

Saudi Arabia to discuss sustainability of global mining sector at Riyadh Summit in January, says Vice Minister
RIYADH: Sustainablility discussions will dominate the Future Mineral Summit scheduled in Riyadh for January 2021, the Vice Minister at the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources told Arab News.

Khalid Al-Mudaifer added that the Saudi government will not allow companies to exploit any minerals if they are not sustainable and environmentally responsible, and if this cannot be guaranteed the resources "should be left in the ground." 

Referring to the meeting set to be held from Janaury 11-13, he said: "What we are going to talk 80% of the time is about how to do it environmentally, how to help the world do lower emission, electrify itself, have windmills, have solar farms," he said

Sustainability is an important pillar for mining, and with the mining regulations approved early this year, the sector is fully complying with ESG standards that includes environment preservation, social benefits to communities, and clear governance, because "the community needs to be served, to benefit, and to see they are taken care of," he said.

Capital Market Authority delists Al Khodari securities

Capital Market Authority delists Al Khodari securities
Capital Market Authority delists Al Khodari securities

Capital Market Authority delists Al Khodari securities
RIYADH: The Capital Market Authority (CMA) issued its resolution to delist Abdullah A. M. Al-Khodari Sons Co.'s securities from the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul).

Al Khodari is a Saudi multifaceted general contracting company.

The decision came after the company's announcement on Tadawul on Thursday, that the Commercial Court of Appeal in Riyadh's supports the decision to end the financial restructuring procedure of the company and to open the liquidation procedure in accordance with Bankruptcy Law.

