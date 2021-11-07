You are here

  • Home
  • Dubai’s RTA taps Ericsson to transform public transport system

Dubai’s RTA taps Ericsson to transform public transport system

Dubai’s RTA taps Ericsson to transform public transport system
Short Url

https://arab.news/589v7

Updated 07 November 2021
Arab News

Dubai’s RTA taps Ericsson to transform public transport system

Dubai’s RTA taps Ericsson to transform public transport system
Updated 07 November 2021
Arab News

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority has extended its partnership with Ericsson to modernize the regulatory monitoring system from on-premise to a secured local public cloud environment. As RTA taxis around the city are integrated with new digital technologies, the connected vehicle platform will enable RTA to enhance the regulations of public transportation in Dubai.
Modernizing RTA’s regulatory monitoring system will help extract beneficial data on the utilization of public transit systems in the UAE. This data, coupled with the data on tourism traffic the system provides, will contribute to shaping the UAE’s national growth and development efforts in line with the UAE Smart City Vision. The collaboration will also allow operators of luxury vehicles like limousines to offer enhanced services in a secure and controlled manner.
As part of the existing partnership, Ericsson provides RTA with integrated cloud solutions that comprise Connected Vehicle Cloud, Advanced Transport Analytics, and Fleet Management products, services and processes. Helping RTA provide a better end-user experience, Ericsson’s modernization of the RMS is set to further develop and enhance smart transportation services in Dubai.
Khaled Al-Awadhi, director, transportation systems at Dubai’s RTA, said: “Working with Ericsson on modernizing the RMS will help us simplify the management of our connected vehicle systems. By enhancing cloud and virtualization systems in the public transportation domain, we will not only help enhance the experience of our drivers and passengers but will also help Dubai realize a smart and connected future faster.”
As connectivity changes the automotive ecosystem and the way drivers interact with their vehicles, the automotive industry requires scalable, secure and flexible cloud platforms that enable fast-paced service innovation. Ericsson’s Connected Vehicle Cloud allows automakers and fleet operators to securely offer connected services at a global scale and manage connectivity throughout the entire lifecycle of the vehicle.
Wojciech Bajda, vice president and head of GCC at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, said: “Ericsson has worked with the RTA to develop and implement the first Internet of Things-based transportation system in the region. By providing the best-in-class cloud services, we aim to help RTA operate in a transparent and secure cloud environment and also facilitate the digital transformation of RTA’s connected fleet.”

Topics: Dubai RTA

Related

Hyundai’s exclusive online community aims to celebrate and connect women, empowering them to be their best by inspiring confidence, creativity and collaboration.
Corporate News
Hyundai initiative, festival to support women drivers in KSA
Saudi entrepreneur Bader Othman Alabduljabbar
Corporate News
Saudi entrepreneur invests in digital transformation firm

Hyundai initiative, festival to support women drivers in KSA

Hyundai’s exclusive online community aims to celebrate and connect women, empowering them to be their best by inspiring confidence, creativity and collaboration.
Hyundai’s exclusive online community aims to celebrate and connect women, empowering them to be their best by inspiring confidence, creativity and collaboration.
Updated 07 November 2021
Arab News

Hyundai initiative, festival to support women drivers in KSA

Hyundai’s exclusive online community aims to celebrate and connect women, empowering them to be their best by inspiring confidence, creativity and collaboration.
Updated 07 November 2021
Arab News

Hyundai Motor Company has announced the launch of the “Hyundai Women Drive” community in Saudi Arabia.
Hyundai Women Drive is an online community that seeks to provide engaging experiences for women in the Kingdom through relevant content and exclusive experiences, events and rewards.
The exclusive online community aims to celebrate and connect women, empowering them to be their best by inspiring confidence, creativity and collaboration.
Hyundaiwomendrive.com is a one-stop digital communication hub for Saudi women containing various engaging content and features.
Bang Sun Jeong, head of Hyundai Motor Company Middle East and Africa headquarters, said: “Hyundai Motors has always been at the forefront of supporting women-focused initiatives in the Kingdom, right from encouraging women to be behind the wheel following the historical lift of the ban of female drivers.
“Through this initiative, we are celebrating women, who are the strongest driving force in our lives. We want to provide continuous support for the empowerment of Saudi women as sometimes all it takes is a little encouragement, and we hope Hyundai Women Drive will go a long way.
“It will also provide Saudi women the opportunity to meet up with like-minded women to talk about their passion for driving, and their lives in general, which will create new connections and true bonding.”
The platform will host women-focused events and engage with members through exclusive initiatives that champion them and support their journey.
To celebrate the launch, Hyundai has kicked off the first ever Hyundai Women Festival. The virtual festival, spread across eight weeks, brings audiences distinct types of content in collaboration with four influencers and provides them with chances to win rewards.
The celebrity influencers will host four exciting programs throughout the festival where members can learn something new through these programs. Chef Hadeel Bokhari, lifestyle and beauty influencers Mashael Al-Turki and Asrar Aref, along with fashion expert Nirvana Abdul, will host programs covering culinary, lifestyle, styling and mom hacks.
Jeong added: “We are pleased to host the Hyundai Women Festival to celebrate the phenomenal women across Saudi Arabia. The festival will bring together extraordinary and enthusiastic women across the country for a fun-filled experience with Hyundai.”
Audiences can participate in the competitions in each of the programs to win several prizes and stand a chance to win a “Meet and Greet” session on Zoom with the influencers hosting each of the programs.
The Hyundai Women Drive platform will feature articles covering a variety of subjects such as new car launches, special offers, financial offerings, automotive lifestyle, and driving-related tips, among others. It will also have an interactive space called TalkTok for women to view Hyundai’s social feed, discover the hot topics of discussion and share their thoughts within the community by leaving their comments on articles.

Topics: Hyundai

Related

Dubai’s RTA taps Ericsson to transform public transport system
Corporate News
Dubai’s RTA taps Ericsson to transform public transport system
Saudi entrepreneur Bader Othman Alabduljabbar
Corporate News
Saudi entrepreneur invests in digital transformation firm

Saudi entrepreneur invests in digital transformation firm

Saudi entrepreneur Bader Othman Alabduljabbar
Saudi entrepreneur Bader Othman Alabduljabbar
Updated 07 November 2021
Arab News

Saudi entrepreneur invests in digital transformation firm

Saudi entrepreneur Bader Othman Alabduljabbar
Updated 07 November 2021
Arab News

The Finland-headquartered IT and cybersecurity consultancy Oivan has announced the completion of a SR9 million ($2.4 million) growth funding round led by Saudi entrepreneur Bader Othman Alabduljabbar and Finnish tech investor TCG, in addition to the participation of several Oivan employees, joining as new shareholders of the company.
Oivan expects its team to grow from 160 experts in 2021 to more than 250 experts in 2022. The company’s service catalog ranges from design, web, and mobile development to cybersecurity consultation and mission-critical operations teams. Since 1998, Oivan’s operations team has managed critical components of the internet infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.
Oivan has strong Nordic roots and regional offices in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Thailand and Vietnam. The company operates with its proprietary enhanced distributed teams, in short, the EDT model.
Oivan’s CEO Rami Korhonen said: “We started Oivan with the idea that by bringing together technology and design talent from around the world, we can solve some of our clients’ biggest challenges and become a digital force for good.”
He added: “Today, our clients, such as the National Housing Company in Saudi Arabia, use Oivan to develop national e-services with the EDT model. Ten to 15 percent of our senior experts work onsite at the client location, while 85-90 percent of our production experts work at our international offices. The Sakani platform we developed in cooperation with the NHC has helped over 400,000 families find and buy government-subsidized homes in the past four years. Furthermore, the Ejar rental agreements platform we developed in partnership with the NHC has digitally processed millions of rental agreements.”
Rasmus Roiha, chairman of Oivan, said: “Being able to grow profitably throughout 2020-2021 is a testament to the tremendous talent and drive we have at Oivan. Getting the investment from our trusted business partner Bader allows us to take on even larger opportunities for our clientele’s benefit.”
The company expects its revenue to grow by more than 30 percent annually in 2022 and is actively hiring new talent to join its international team of over 20 nationalities.
“I have cooperated with Oivan since 2020 and been amazed by the skill and commitment the company has shown in serving its clients — the National Housing Company, Communications and Information Technology Commission, and Digital Governance Authority. The opportunity to bring Nordic quality digital transformation and cybersecurity expertise to Saudi Arabia is enormous, and I am delighted to be a shareholder and a close partner in the company’s future growth,” said Alabduljabbar.
CEO Korhonen added: “We are proud of having continuously played a part in Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation journey since the launch of public Internet in the Kingdom in 1998. This year we opened our Riyadh office and hired many highly skilled Saudi men and women to expand our local capabilities. We look forward to being the trusted digital transformation and cybersecurity partner for both public sector and private sector organizations in Saudi Arabia on their journey to reach the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals.”

Related

Dubai’s RTA taps Ericsson to transform public transport system
Corporate News
Dubai’s RTA taps Ericsson to transform public transport system
Hyundai’s exclusive online community aims to celebrate and connect women, empowering them to be their best by inspiring confidence, creativity and collaboration.
Corporate News
Hyundai initiative, festival to support women drivers in KSA

IHG partners with TRSDC to open InterContinental Resort Red Sea

IHG partners with TRSDC to open InterContinental Resort Red Sea
Updated 03 November 2021
Arab News

IHG partners with TRSDC to open InterContinental Resort Red Sea

IHG partners with TRSDC to open InterContinental Resort Red Sea
  • 210 sea-facing rooms with immediate beach access
  • Seven different gastronomic experiences
Updated 03 November 2021
Arab News

Global hospitality company IHG Hotels and Resorts has announced the signing of a management agreement with The Red Sea Development Company, an affiliate of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, to open the InterContinental Resort Red Sea in the Kingdom. Situated within the premium Red Sea Development destination, the new InterContinental Resort is scheduled to open during Phase 1 of The Red Sea Project’s development. Activity for the first phase of development is well underway and is on track to be completed by the end of 2023.

Haitham Mattar, managing director, India, Middle East and Africa, IHG, said: “With a strong legacy in the country, we remain committed to leveraging the growth opportunities that are aligned with Saudi’s Vision 2030 and the priority destinations highlighted within the Saudi tourism strategy. We are excited to partner with The Red Sea Development Company, one of the world’s most ambitious regenerative projects, to strengthen our offering in Saudi Arabia and collaborate on sustainability related initiatives to protect the natural, historical and cultural environments that make this destination unique. These initiatives are in line with IHG’s Journey to Tomorrow, a 10-year action plan focused on commitments to drive change for people, communities and the planet.

We also look forward to building scale in the Kingdom to deliver a landmark development that will cater to the needs of diverse guest profiles expected to visit the country in the coming years.”

The announcement comes during InterContinental Hotels and Resorts’ diamond anniversary celebrations, marking 75 years of luxury travel with a celebration of rich heritage, iconic hotels and exclusive experiences. 

Set within one of the world’s most ambitious luxury tourism developments amidst an archipelago of more than 90 pristine islands, InterContinental Resort Red Sea will offer guests sweeping views of the desert and dramatic mountain landscapes.

Each of the resort’s 210 sea-facing rooms will provide immediate beach access, allowing guests to step out onto the sands of the Red Sea from the terrace. Moreover, the resort will feature seven different gastronomic experiences, sprawling pools and recreational facilities, a spa, a health club, and meeting and events spaces for leisure and business travelers and groups. 

John Pagano, CEO, TRSDC and Amaala, said: “Given IHG’s global expertise and strong legacy in the Kingdom, we are delighted to partner with them to bring world-class hospitality to our guests at The Red Sea Project. IHG is the ideal partner to build our hospitality offerings, shaping guest experience and taking it to the next level. With their understanding of the local landscape, high standards of quality, their impeccable service and clear focus on sustainability and responsible travel, we are confident that this partnership will see best-in-class results and we look forward to welcoming guests to this luxury leisure destination.” 

In addition to The Red Sea Development, PIF is developing several gigaprojects across Saudi Arabia including Qiddiya, Amaala, Riyadh Central, Diriyah Gate, Jeddah Downtown, Rua Al-Haram, Rua Al-Madinah, Al-Ula, NEOM, and King Abdullah Financial District.

IHG currently operates 37 hotels in Saudi Arabia across five brands including InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Staybridge Suites and Voco. A further 23 hotels are in the development pipeline, due to open within the next three to five years.

Topics: hotel tourism

Related

IHG to debut Hotel Indigo with four properties in Egypt
Corporate News
IHG to debut Hotel Indigo with four properties in Egypt
IHG signs second hotel with RIVA Development
Corporate News
IHG signs second hotel with RIVA Development

SABB goes live with instant USD payments for corporates using Ripple technology

SABB goes live with instant USD payments for corporates using Ripple technology
Updated 02 November 2021
Arab News

SABB goes live with instant USD payments for corporates using Ripple technology

SABB goes live with instant USD payments for corporates using Ripple technology
Updated 02 November 2021
Arab News

The Saudi British Bank has launched an instant cross-border transfer service for the US corridor through the blockchain payment technology powered by Ripple. The launch of this service was announced during the fifth edition of the Future Investment Initiative, lead by the Public Investment Fund, held on Oct. 26-28 in Riyadh. Ripple-powered solutions continue to be part of SABB’s strategic plan aimed toward digital transformation and enriching customer experience and aligned with Vision 2030 and the Financial Sector Development Program. 

SABB is not only the first Saudi bank to join Ripple’s network for blockchain technology, but is also the first bank in the region to offer near real-time USD settlement for its corporate clients. This expansion of the solution to cover the US corridor is the third one through Ripple, post the successful activation of this technology for the Indian rupee and Lankan rupee in early 2019. With the Kingdom’s enhanced focus on digitally-enabled solutions, SABB aims to continue to bring innovative solutions to its customers in the country.

Majed Najm, deputy managing director corporate and institutional banking at SABB, said: “SABB has always been at the forefront of adopting cutting-edge technology solutions, providing the best banking services and tailoring solutions that save time and effort for our customers. Such initiatives also help in maintaining our leading position in achieving the ambitions of the bank’s customers and in supporting SABB’s vision to be the leading global bank in the Kingdom.”
Brooks Entwistle, managing director of RippleNet in APAC and MENA, added: “Over the past few years, Ripple has built the first in-market solutions leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize cross-border payments. We’re excited to bring this to market in partnership with SABB and to continue our longstanding partnership to the benefit of corporates and consumers alike in the region.” 

HungerStation’s partnership with AppGallery empowers customers

HungerStation’s partnership with AppGallery empowers customers
Updated 01 November 2021

HungerStation’s partnership with AppGallery empowers customers

HungerStation’s partnership with AppGallery empowers customers
Updated 01 November 2021

More than two years ago, global tech giant Huawei and food delivery app HungerStation began their partnership to bring consumers across the Kingdom greater convenience when ordering food.

HungerStation was among the first apps to join AppGallery in 2020 and become integrated with Huawei Mobile Services, where this step provided users in the Kingdom with a seamless experience from the comfort of their Huawei smart device. Since then, the partnership has only become stronger with numerous campaigns that have brought consumers in Saudi Arabia closer to HungerStation.

Abdullah Al-Saeed, head of partnerships in HungerStation, emphasized on the importance of HungerStation’s partnership with AppGallery and Huawei Mobile Services, saying: “This partnership helped HungerStation to activate its efforts to reach a large portion of customers who use Huawei devices, especially that AppGallery, the official application distribution platform for Huawei devices, is the third-largest marketplace in the world, providing a wide variety of global and local applications across 18 categories.”

(The partnership) has enabled HungerStation to become the No. 1 food delivery app on the AppGallery with over 1 million downloads on the app marketplace

Abdullah Al-Saeed, Head of Partnerships in HungerStation

Al-Saeed said: “HungerStation is among the first apps to be downloaded on AppGallery (since early 2020) and among the first to integrate HMS. This is because of HungerStation’s interest in providing a distinctive and smoother experience for customers through an application that is able to work completely locally on all Huawei devices.

HungerStation has worked on Huawei Mobile Services to run the app locally on AppGallery and it is constantly improving and updating the application to provide a better user experience. Al-Saeed noted that they have worked on “several joint campaigns and activities with the AppGallery team to inform their users about the services they offer and to achieve their goals of reaching out to all their customers using Huawei devices and facilitating their use of the app.”

He said the partnership has helped in “enabling HungerStation to become the No. 1 food delivery app on the AppGallery with over 1 million downloads on the app marketplace.”

He added: “The campaigns launched with Huawei have been a huge success, with the latest campaign receiving more than 17 million views on social media. This has enabled us to attract new customers, with an average of more than 30,000 new downloads.”

The company is also currently in talks to work on launching HungerStation on the latest Huawei Watch 3 Series. This will allow HungerStation’s users to order and then track their order from their flagship smartwatch live and in real-time.

Latest updates

Abdulmohsen Alhokair’s net losses up 17.8% in the first 9 months
Abdulmohsen Alhokair’s net losses up 17.8% in the first 9 months
Petro Rabigh appoints chairman and chief executive officer
Petro Rabigh appoints chairman and chief executive officer
Saudi Arabia condemns attack on Iraqi PM — Al-Arabiya
Saudi Arabia condemns attack on Iraqi PM — Al-Arabiya
China's exports stay strong, trade surplus hits $84 billion
China's exports stay strong, trade surplus hits $84 billion
Regional leaders condemn attempt to assassinate Iraqi PM
Regional leaders condemn attempt to assassinate Iraqi PM

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.