Dubai’s RTA taps Ericsson to transform public transport system

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority has extended its partnership with Ericsson to modernize the regulatory monitoring system from on-premise to a secured local public cloud environment. As RTA taxis around the city are integrated with new digital technologies, the connected vehicle platform will enable RTA to enhance the regulations of public transportation in Dubai.
Modernizing RTA’s regulatory monitoring system will help extract beneficial data on the utilization of public transit systems in the UAE. This data, coupled with the data on tourism traffic the system provides, will contribute to shaping the UAE’s national growth and development efforts in line with the UAE Smart City Vision. The collaboration will also allow operators of luxury vehicles like limousines to offer enhanced services in a secure and controlled manner.
As part of the existing partnership, Ericsson provides RTA with integrated cloud solutions that comprise Connected Vehicle Cloud, Advanced Transport Analytics, and Fleet Management products, services and processes. Helping RTA provide a better end-user experience, Ericsson’s modernization of the RMS is set to further develop and enhance smart transportation services in Dubai.
Khaled Al-Awadhi, director, transportation systems at Dubai’s RTA, said: “Working with Ericsson on modernizing the RMS will help us simplify the management of our connected vehicle systems. By enhancing cloud and virtualization systems in the public transportation domain, we will not only help enhance the experience of our drivers and passengers but will also help Dubai realize a smart and connected future faster.”
As connectivity changes the automotive ecosystem and the way drivers interact with their vehicles, the automotive industry requires scalable, secure and flexible cloud platforms that enable fast-paced service innovation. Ericsson’s Connected Vehicle Cloud allows automakers and fleet operators to securely offer connected services at a global scale and manage connectivity throughout the entire lifecycle of the vehicle.
Wojciech Bajda, vice president and head of GCC at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, said: “Ericsson has worked with the RTA to develop and implement the first Internet of Things-based transportation system in the region. By providing the best-in-class cloud services, we aim to help RTA operate in a transparent and secure cloud environment and also facilitate the digital transformation of RTA’s connected fleet.”
Dubai’s RTA taps Ericsson to transform public transport system
