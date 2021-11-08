You are here

Lights, camera, action: Hollywood eyes Saudi Arabia’s desert landscapes as Kingdom boosts entertainment investment

The head of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority said that 5,000 events were planned this year alone, including those by Maroon 5 and Cirque du Soleil. (File/AFP)
The head of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority said that 5,000 events were planned this year alone, including those by Maroon 5 and Cirque du Soleil. (File/AFP)
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

  • As the Kingdom’s desert has proved attractive to Hollywood, various movies are currently under production or are being considered for shooting in Saudi Arabia
LONDON: With Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 less than 10 years away, the Kingdom is set to invest $64 billion in its entertainment industry as part of its campaign to diversify the economy and reduce its reliance on oil.

As the Kingdom’s desert has proved attractive to Hollywood, various movies are currently under production or are being considered for shooting in Saudi Arabia.

“‘Desert Warrior,” a new film starring Marvel Cinematic Universe actor Anthony Mackie, is currently being filmed entirely in Saudi Arabia, while Scottish actor Gerard Butler’s latest thriller, “Kandahar” is starting initial photography in the AlUla region this month.

Kandahar is co-financed by the Saudi-owned MBC group and is set to feature Gerard Butler as an undercover CIA agent working in Afghanistan.

Alongside its push in the entertainment industry, Saudi Arabia is launching its first international film festival, the Red Sea Festival, chaired by Saudi producer Mohammed Al-Turki and due to launch in December in Jeddah.

As part of this push, the head of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority said that 5,000 events were planned this year alone, including those by Maroon 5 and Cirque du Soleil.

Additionally, a large entertainment city near Riyadh is already planned as the country aims to boost its tourism sector.

  • “Always Fresh” is the first regional streaming campaign to have new movies and shows dropping every day
DUBAI: OSN is rolling out a new campaign that is a first in the regional streaming industry, called “Always Fresh,” which guarantees to deliver new content every day in November and December.

62 percent of TV consumers struggle to find anything to watch, according to a 2017 PwC study. At the time, 55 percent of consumers said they are looking for a new TV series or movie to watch at least once per week.

A more recent study by PwC showed that 83 percent were pleased with their options. But, with more options and an increase in time spent screening content, viewers are experiencing “platform burnout” and are unsure of what to watch next. For example, 29 percent said they were often “frustrated” or “overwhelmed” by the array of choices on offer, and 31 percent said easy, personalized content recommendations would be a reason for staying with a streaming service, according to the same study.

“Viewers’ watching habits have changed in our new post-pandemic environment. Having spent months connected to streaming platforms, viewers’ appetites have reached a stage where they seek new, always-on fresh content,” said Nick Forward, Chief Digital & Content Officer at OSN.

These consumer preferences drove OSN to launch the new campaign, which will bring fresh content, including movies, shows, and Arabic originals, to the streaming platform every day.

The new line-up includes movies such as “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,” starring Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson, “The Croods: A New Age,” starring Ryan Reynolds, Emma Stone, and Nicolas Cage; American shows such as “Yellowstone,” season 2 of “The Great,” season 11 of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and “Hacks”; and Arabic and Turkish series such as “Thalath Qurush,” with 3 new episodes dropping every Wednesday, and the fourth season of “Al-Tufah-Al Haram.”

“We’ve curated a special selection of entertainment for our ‘Always Fresh’ campaign that will refresh viewers’ palates and excite them with our latest range of premium entertainment,” Forward said.

CNN’s Brandon Miller gives his views on COP26 after its first week

CNN’s Brandon Miller gives his views on COP26 after its first week
World leaders and policymakers are in Glasgow for COP26, the UN Climate Change Conference, where it is hoped that action to get runaway climate change under control can be agreed.  

CNN is covering the crucial 12 day summit.

Brandon Miller is a meteorologist and supervising weather producer for CNN, responsible for managing CNN's Climate and Weather teams shares insight on COP26. He also leads the Climate Crisis Beat at CNN, responsible for keeping CNN Worldwide TV and Digital at the forefront of one of the most urgent crises of our time.  

Q) What are the big things you are looking for as world leaders are in Glasgow?

A) When it comes to global leaders, it is all about setting the tone. If there are very few of the key leaders from top Greenhouse gas emitting countries, that will really cast a pall over the entire conference. The leaders are there to show ambition and maybe even provide a spark. Think of a coach giving a pre-game speech…doing it via video conference with a scripted speech just doesn’t hit the mark.

Q) Why is this COP different to previous summits?

A) 2020 was always going to be a big year for COP. The way the Paris Climate Accord came together in 2015, countries are due to update their goals and targets every 5 years – and this was going to be the first one of those. Of course, Covid meant the 2020 COP got delayed a year – but here we are.

With every passing year, the window to address and avoid the worst impacts from climate change gets smaller. Global extreme weather, and the impacts associated with it, worsens. The gap between where we need to be with emissions to stay under critical limits of 1.5 and 2.0 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, and where we actually are, widens.
At some point it will be too late, and we don’t know when that point will actually come. Maybe we are already there? But the longer we put this off, the harder it becomes, and the slimmer the chances of success.

Q) A number of countries, including Brazil and Russia, said they would not attend COP26, is this a significant blow?

A) Even if the leaders are not present, all the major emitting countries will have delegations there. They don’t want to miss their seat at the table and have their say in the negotiations.  And that is what it is – a negotiation.  Climate change will not hit every country evenly, in the same ways. And not every country shares in the blame for what has gotten us here. And that makes it all the more challenging to agree on a path forward that is fair to everyone.

Q) At COP21, countries agreed to limit global warming to within 1.5C.  Are we living up to this pledge?

A) Not. Even. Close.  We have already warmed the planet between 1.1 and 1.2 degrees and we will likely reach the 1.5 degree threshold within the next 10 years or so.  Even the most ambitions scenarios have that. Technically the Paris Agreement at COP21 was to strive to keep warming to 1.5 degrees and certainly below 2.0 degrees.  Latest projections from a UN report on emissions out this week showed we are on track for 2.7 degrees this century (and even that is using pledges from countries that haven’t proven they can follow through on them).   

Q) Which countries are lagging behind when it comes to fighting climate change, and which are leading the way?

A) It’s easy to point fingers at countries like China and India that are emitting more than the other countries and blame them, but they have billions of people between them, so when you look per capita, it is a different story. And China is leading in a lot of ways in renewables, building solar panels, etc. 

Countries like Australia not making real plans to decarbonize and eliminate coal, and Brazil fighting the rest of the world on the Amazon and deforestation – those are problematic.  Brazil has made a fresh commitment at the conference to cut emissions and end illegal deforestation, so that is really important progress.

Again, everyone is fighting a different battle, so comparing countries can cause more harm than it helps. What I think is important is that every country put forth a good-faith effort to do everything possible to reach net-zero as soon as possible, and help others do the same as much as they can. And I use that language purposefully, because it will take a war-like effort, much like the world did in the fight against covid. The sooner we all realize we are on the same team here, the better.

Q) Greta Thunberg has said she fears COP26 will fail.  Is it realistic to hope for significant, meaningful change from the summit?

A) Previous experience would tell us to not hold our breath.  Copenhagen, Madrid, there have been some notable misses. And even the “successes” such as Kyoto and Paris – we still see the Atmospheric CO2 curve climbing to this day. It is hard to get the entire world to agree on anything.

But I think we can still hope. The Montreal Protocol from the 1980’s virtually stopped the emission of ozone-depleting gases used in all types of industry, thus saving the ozone layer (yay us!). But the scope and challenges facing full on climate change are much larger than a narrow set of chemicals that could be curbed with targeted legislation.

Q) Given recent bleak reports on the extent of climate change, are we too late to stop or reverse it?

A) It can feel hopeless, I’ll admit that.  But I don’t think we are too late to stave off some of the worst effects. There is nothing magic about 1.5 and 2.0 degrees. It’s not like if the planet heats to 2.1 it will lead to a cascading effect of calamity that would have been avoided at 1.9. Is it worse to warm that extra 0.2 degrees?  Yeah sure, but you know what would be worse? Warming to 2.2 degrees, or worse yet, up to 3.0 degrees.  Though it sounds small, it could be the difference in places like the Middle East staying habitable for humans, or people in Mississippi missing weeks of outdoor work in the summertime because temperatures are dangerously hot. It’s a sliding scale, but the sooner we can stop the slide, the better off our kids and their kids will be.

India hunts ‘fake news’ spreaders after anti-Muslim attacks

According to police, people aiming to whip up further violence shared misleading images on social media after the incident. (File/AFP)
According to police, people aiming to whip up further violence shared misleading images on social media after the incident. (File/AFP)
  • Four mosques were vandalized and several Muslim-owned homes and businesses were ransacked
NEW DELHI: Indian police are seeking the owners of around 100 social media accounts accused of sharing “fake news” after mob attacks on mosques in the country’s northeast.
Last month’s violence in Tripura state erupted on the sidelines of a rally for hundreds of followers of a right-wing Hindu nationalist group.
The incident appeared to be a revenge attack prompted by the killing of several Hindu worshippers across the border in Muslim-majority Bangladesh.
Four mosques were vandalized and several Muslim-owned homes and businesses were ransacked.
According to police, people aiming to whip up further violence shared misleading images on social media after the incident.
“The accounts identified were spreading rumors, fake news, fake videos and fake photographs that were not even linked to Tripura,” a senior police officer in the state told AFP on Sunday, on condition of anonymity.
“It is still too early but everyone will be identified and arrested for such fabrications.”
A police report released to media on Saturday identified 102 posts that it said were published by “unknown miscreants” to provoke conflict between “people of differing religious communities.”
Local media reports said police had written to Facebook, Twitter and YouTube to demand the posts be removed.
Much of the offending posts had been removed by Sunday and AFP could not determine their content.
Those that remained online largely appeared to be highlighting the plight of Muslims targeted in the attacks.
“Tripura is burning!” read a post by an Indian journalist based in New Delhi, which was published on the day of the incident without accompanying photos or footage and highlighted in the police document.
Last month’s attacks put the state on high alert, with security forces guarding mosques and police banning gatherings of more than four people.
Tripura is ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party.
Leaders of India’s minority Muslim community say they have increasingly been subject to attacks and threats, with little opportunity for official recourse, since the Hindu nationalist party came to power in 2014.
“The state government is yet to initiate any big action against those who perpetrated violence,” said a statement from a coalition of Indian Muslim groups on Saturday.
“Those police officers who did not prevent the violence should also be subject to enquiry and action must be taken against them,” it added.

David Haliva, an Israeli personal trainer, regularly tunes in to Jerusalem 24 radio station, which is the only Palestinian media outlet that offers news in Hebrew, in Tel Aviv on October 20, 2021. (AFP)
David Haliva, an Israeli personal trainer, regularly tunes in to Jerusalem 24 radio station, which is the only Palestinian media outlet that offers news in Hebrew, in Tel Aviv on October 20, 2021. (AFP)
RAMALLAH: From a bright, modern studio, the newly launched Jerusalem 24 offers an unusual broadcast for Palestinian media: It delivers the news in Hebrew, hoping to reach an Israeli audience.
“The Israeli public listens to the media that speaks to them, but they don’t listen to the other side,” said Rima Mustafa, newscaster at the station in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.
Jerusalem 24 launched in September with a mandate to cover the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and in particular its impact on Palestinian lives.
Despite massive international diplomatic and media attention traditionally devoted to the conflict, Jerusalem 24’s chief editor said the day-to-day hardships endured by Palestinians remain under-covered, especially locally.
“We want to fill the void in coverage on what is happening in Jerusalem and in marginalized areas,” Mai Abu Assab told AFP.
In Jerusalem, “there is ethnic cleansing and forced expulsions of Palestinians from their homes but the world is turning a deaf ear,” she said.
Jerusalem 24, which transmits on 106.1 FM and has an English-only website for now, is not the first Palestinian radio to broadcast in Hebrew.
Radio Huna Al-Quds, launched in the mid-1930s in British-mandated Palestine, also sought to cater to Jews through Hebrew and English news broadcasts, in addition to Arabic.
But since its closure following Israel’s creation in 1948, Israelis who do not speak Arabic have limited options to get news directly from their Palestinian neighbors.

In Jerusalem, there is ethnic cleansing and forced expulsions of Palestinians from their homes but the world is turning a deaf ear.

Mai Abu Assab

David Haliva, an Israeli personal trainer in Tel Aviv, regularly tunes in to Jerusalem 24.
“Israelis don’t know about Palestinian society. Even I don’t know much. There is a huge gap between what we think we know and what is presented,” he said.
Despite decades of conflict and acrimony, Haliva highlighted common challenges faced by Israelis and Palestinians, like a lack of affordable housing and difficulties in getting building permits.
The trainer said he was impressed by the “professionalism” of the Palestinian channel’s Hebrew broadcasts but would like to hear the Palestinians more clearly rejecting violence.
And he said he cringes at the term “occupied” in reference to the West Bank or Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.
Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Six Day War along with east Jerusalem, which it later annexed in a move not recognized by most of the international community.
In keeping with its mandate to share Palestinian perspectives with the Israeli public, Jerusalem 24 criticizes both Israel and the Palestinian Authority, which according to opinion polls is suffering record-low approval ratings in the West Bank.
The PA led by President Mahmoud Abbas and his secular Fatah movement earlier this year faced rare street protests following the death in Palestinian custody of a prominent rights activist, Nizar Banat.
“We criticize the PA and Israel but we do it professionally,” said Mohammed Hamayel one of the radio’s top journalists.
Assab, the chief editor, said the idea to launch Jerusalem 24 began in 2015, when Jerusalem saw a series of “lone wolf” attacks carried out by Palestinians armed with knives and occasionally guns who targeted Jewish Israelis.
Getting it on air required funding from the Danish civil society group Church Aid.
But with just six full-time journalists and hours of air time to fill, Jerusalem 24 relies on long stretches of musical programming, which also appeals to Haliva in Tel Aviv.
“I like the musical variety,” he said, tapping his fingers on his steering wheel as he listened to a song by British star Dua Lipa.

Online Safety Bill will be tougher on big tech, says British culture secretary

Online Safety Bill will be tougher on big tech, says British culture secretary
  • The proposals outline that tech companies have two years after the law passed in Parliament to prepare for the introduction of criminal sanctions.
LONDON: UK Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries vowed on Thursday that the new Online Safety Bill will be tougher on tech firms who “have the ability to put right what they’re doing wrong now.”

Dorries warned that under the new law, social media companies would have to “remove harmful algorithms today” or face immediate criminal prosecution.

The proposals outline that tech companies have two years after the law passed in Parliament to prepare for the introduction of criminal sanctions.

However, Dorries added she is working on shortening the grace period to three to six months instead.

The government is still debating what the definition of “online harm” is in order to adequately enact the bill.

While Dorries highlighted that anything which “causes physical or psychological injury” would not be allowed, others have said that “societal harm” should also be included in the law.

Twitter, and other tech companies, are objecting to the bill claiming that it gives ministers too much power to decide what is said online.

Recent revelations surrounding big tech companies, particularly Facebook, have increased pressure on the UK government to regulate such platforms.

This comes shortly after the UK government-approved regulator for broadcasting and telecommunications, Ofcom, warned that it will soon be given the power to impose fines of up to £18 million ($25 million), or 10 percent of annual turnover, on big tech companies that fail to protect their users from online harm.

