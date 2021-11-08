Marriott’s Muin Serhan among Saudi Arabia’s top 10 general managers

You are here

General Manager Riyadh Marriott Hotel Muin Serhan.
Muin Serhan, general manager of Riyadh Marriott Hotel, Marriott Executive Apartments Riyadh Convention Center, Courtyard Riyadh Diplomatic Quarter, Marriott Riyadh Diplomatic Quarter, and Marriott Executive Apartments Riyadh Diplomatic Quarter, has made it to the Hotelier Middle East Power 100 List, which features Saudi Arabia’s top 10 general managers.

Serhan sets a personal example in terms of the hours he works, his commitment to success, and the consistent quality of his efforts.

Furthermore, he sets and reinforces high standards in small ways that quickly develop to success. 

He has been at the helm of his five hotels throughout the pandemic, implementing many sustainability projects and revenue-generating ideas that pulled the hotels through some very tough times.

One of the projects was the “Solar Panel for Sustainability” program, which saved on utility costs. Other revenue-generating ideas included immersive dining, utilizing unused space in the properties, launching food trucks, and offering hybrid event solutions during the pandemic.

Farhan Lone, GM at Courtyard by Marriott Riyadh Diplomatic Quarter, said: “Muin is the consummate ‘Mr. Positive’ who goes to significant lengths to secure business.

He also displays an uncanny ability to generate revenue from unexpected sources, like converting unused hotel spaces, as well as initiating and rolling out new ideas. Hats off to a phenomenal hotelier.”

AquaChemie, a leading Regional chemical player, has declared expansion of its maufacturing footprint in KSA, by setting up a 20KTA MDEA plant in Sadara Plaschem Park, Jubail.

With licensing & technology tie-up with a large multinational, it would build one of the globally Safest, Sustainable, and Simulated for high + flexible product yield (with low energy), Alkyl Alkanolamines plant.

It would also blend formulated amines for bespoke gas treatment applicaiton for Aramco & fo exports to other GCC countries. It has secured the key raw material EO from Sadara; pending Ministry of Energy approval.

MDEA is one of critical chemicals required by Aramco and is currently being fully imported. Hence, it is a crucial project in KSA for Import substitution, Innovative technology absorption, Downstream product value creation, Local content & Saudization.

Planned investment of over 200 Million SAR, it should be onstream by Mid 2024. It certainly reflects true commitment towerds the Kingdom's "Vision 2030".

Mahmood Saleh Abbar Co, the authorized agent for Casio products in the Kingdom, recently opened a premium G-Shock showroom at Jeddah’s Red Sea Mall. The opening ceremony, on Oct. 26, was attended by Mahmoud Al-Jabsheh, general manager of timepiece division, Casio Middle East, a number of other high-level officials from the two companies, distributors and media persons.

Commenting on the new store, Al-Jabsheh said the latest outlet for Casio G-Shock watches in one of the biggest malls in Jeddah has been selected carefully to be “a point of communication with the customers” and is in line with the company’s strategy of finding new marketing channels to reflect the upscale status of G-Shock watches.

The new store will enhance the Casio business and strengthen customer loyalty toward Casio G-Shock brand and shock-resistant watches

Ayman Tawfik, General Manager of Casio at Abbar

Ayman Tawfik, general manager of Casio at Abbar, said: “We are proud of the great relationship and distinguished strategic and fruitful partnership that links Casio Computer Co. with Mahmood Saleh Abbar Co, which has been for more than four decades.

“The new store will enhance the Casio business and strengthen customer loyalty toward Casio G-Shock brand and shock-resistant watches,” he added.

The showroom’s stylish and novel decor in terms of concept and design is indeed winning the admiration of visitors.
The new store is home to a vast range of Casio timepieces and technology products, including the G-Shock collection, the Baby-G, and others, which are popular around the world.

Mahmood Saleh Abbar Co. is involved in the import and distribution, wholesale and retail, of the complete range of Casio electronic products, including watches, clocks, calculators, musical instruments and cash registers, in Saudi Arabia.

The prestigious award was recently presented by Indonesian President Joko Widodo to Yusuff Ali M.A., chairman of Lulu Group.
Yusuff Ali M.A., chairman of the Abu Dhabi-based Lulu Group, has been honored by the Indonesian government with the Prima Duta Award 2021, one of the highest honors in the country. The award is given to recognize contributions made in the economic and commercial sectors of Indonesia.
The prestigious award was recently presented by Indonesian President Joko Widodo to Ali at a ceremony held at Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi, in recognition of the strategic investments made by Lulu Group in Indonesia. The investments have given a huge boost to the country’s economy and created employment opportunities for its citizens.
Also present on the occasion were Mohamed Lutfi, trade minister of Indonesia; Abdullah Al-Dhaheri, UAE ambassador to Indonesia; Hussain Bagis, Indonesian ambassador to the UAE; and other dignitaries.
The Lulu Group has a strong presence in the Indonesian retail sector. It has five hypermarkets across the country and plans to add 30 more, including in Bali, a top tourist destination. The first Lulu Hypermarket at Cakung in Jakarta was inaugurated by president Widodo in 2016.
Apart from retail, Lulu also sources and exports various Indonesian origin food and non-food products including garments, fruits, vegetables, fresh and frozen fish, pre-packed food products, handicrafts, fashion accessories and household items to various countries throughout the group’s retail stores.
The sourcing facilities in Indonesia partners with thousands of Indonesian farmers, fishermen, small-scale entrepreneurs, and medium and large-scale factories among others for this initiative. The group also exports rice, noodles, cookies, potato snacks, wafer biscuits and fish products under the Lulu brand from Indonesia to all the GCC countries.
“Proud and humbled to receive one of the top honors from Indonesia and I am very much thankful to the president and the government of Indonesia. This recognition would further encourage us to have a strong presence in the commercial sector of Indonesia,” said Ali, on receiving the award.

For the 23rd consecutive year, the Advanced Electronics Company, a Saudi Arabian Military Industries company, sponsored the Best Graduation Project Award ceremony at King Saud University — College of Computer and Information Sciences and College of Engineering. The award aims to highlight the best graduation projects through which the students of both colleges provide practical technical solutions that can contribute to innovation, design, research, and building outstanding applied projects in technical fields that benefit society and the Kingdom.
AEC CEO Ziad Al-Musallam expressed his pride in supporting the awards, which he said further the company’s strategic goal of localizing and developing technology, and embody the wise leadership’s vision in achieving the interests of the Kingdom and its citizens. The awards are especially instrumental in supporting young minds and benefiting from their abilities and potential, he said.
In the race were 115 projects developed by students of the College of Computer and Information Sciences and the Department of Electrical Engineering. These projects were reviewed and evaluated by a joint jury consisting of representatives from King Saud University and the AEC.
The design of an electroencephalography-based motor imagery classification won first place, and in second place came a smartphone application using eye-tracking technology for people with motor impairments, while a smart waste management project using the Internet of Things came in third.
In addition, Abdulrahman Al-Mutlaq, Faisal Al-Duwaihi, and Lamia Al-Thunayan won the Best Student Award. While students Noura Al-Muhaisen, Rima Al-Owaimer, Sarah Al-Abdul Salam and Sheikha Al-Najim won the Best Smartphone Application Idea Award.
“The company’s support for the Best Graduation Project Award at the College of Computer and Information Sciences and the Department of Electrical Engineering at King Saud University stems from AEC’s belief in the importance of motivation and encouragement, and that it is one of the most important factors in raising the level of individual and institutional performance. Thus, the government and institutions realized its positive impact at a Pan-Arab and global level on the quality of work, building competencies and supporting talents,” said CEO Al-Musallam.
“Sponsoring the awards comes as a continuation of the company’s contribution to its role in serving the local community, in a way that serves the goals of community development, and the preparation of national talents specialized in computer and information technology,” he added. AEC’s continued support to the award has resulted in several pioneering projects that enriched local talents and advanced the Kingdom’ technology sector.
Established in 1988 and headquartered in Riyadh, AEC is a leader in the field of the electronics, technology, and manufacturing industries. The company designs, develops, manufactures, maintains, and repairs advanced systems and products in the defense and aerospace, information and communications technology, security, and energy sectors.

As the days get cooler and the grass greener, LuLu Group’s flagship hypermarket chain is encouraging shoppers to get into the “outdoor mode” across the country. LuLu’s “Proudly South African,” a week-long festival that highlights a range of juicy and wholesome foods from South Africa, aims to offer an unforgettable experience of braai, which is the South African word for grilling and refers to meat cooked outdoors over wood or charcoal briquettes.
The seven-day festival, running from Nov. 3-9, was inaugurated by Ambassador of South Africa to Saudi Arabia C.T. Rubushe, in the presence of Director of LuLu Saudi Hypermarkets Shehim Mohammed, at the Riyadh Avenue Mall branch. A similar launch ceremony was held at Jeddah’s Amir Fawaz branch, where the event was inaugurated by Sheikh Moegammad Qosiem Gabriels, consul general of South Africa to Jeddah, in the presence of Regional Director of LuLu Hypermarkets Rafeek Yarathingal Mohammed Ali.
South African cuisine is rooted in history and magnificent flavors. Inspired from the country’s traditional barbecue season, the festival highlights great discounts on some of the best-known grocery brands.
“We always want to make the cool winter months memorable for customers and this South African promotion is a great event to mark the beginning of the festive season. Our globally sourced range is designed to help shoppers enjoy this time of the year with grilling and camping with high-quality products inspired from the South African way of braai. This festival will enlighten the large expatriate community about the rich culture of the famous rainbow nation and the bounty of South African produce, which lends freshness and a healthful good taste,” director Mohammed said.
LuLu is a leading hypermarket and supermarket chain and the only Middle East retail group to be featured in Deloitte’s annual “Global Powers of Retailing 2021” survey, for the MENA and Asian regions. Founded in the early 90s, it is present across the GCC, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Suriname and Egypt. Serving more than 1,600,000 shoppers every day, it is the fastest growing retail chain across 10 countries and currently operates more than 218 stores with a multinational staff force of more than 57,000. From 2020, LuLu’s carefully-structured expansion plan includes hypermarkets, express store-format smaller outlets and a vibrant online shopping platform.

