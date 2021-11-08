Marriott’s Muin Serhan among Saudi Arabia’s top 10 general managers

Muin Serhan, general manager of Riyadh Marriott Hotel, Marriott Executive Apartments Riyadh Convention Center, Courtyard Riyadh Diplomatic Quarter, Marriott Riyadh Diplomatic Quarter, and Marriott Executive Apartments Riyadh Diplomatic Quarter, has made it to the Hotelier Middle East Power 100 List, which features Saudi Arabia’s top 10 general managers.

Serhan sets a personal example in terms of the hours he works, his commitment to success, and the consistent quality of his efforts.

Furthermore, he sets and reinforces high standards in small ways that quickly develop to success.

He has been at the helm of his five hotels throughout the pandemic, implementing many sustainability projects and revenue-generating ideas that pulled the hotels through some very tough times.

One of the projects was the “Solar Panel for Sustainability” program, which saved on utility costs. Other revenue-generating ideas included immersive dining, utilizing unused space in the properties, launching food trucks, and offering hybrid event solutions during the pandemic.

Farhan Lone, GM at Courtyard by Marriott Riyadh Diplomatic Quarter, said: “Muin is the consummate ‘Mr. Positive’ who goes to significant lengths to secure business.

He also displays an uncanny ability to generate revenue from unexpected sources, like converting unused hotel spaces, as well as initiating and rolling out new ideas. Hats off to a phenomenal hotelier.”