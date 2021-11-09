A blast from the past: Riyadh Seasons Old Village 

RIYADH: With classic outdoor movie screenings, antiques, and musical performances for the whole family to enjoy, the Old Village has something for everyone.
“The event is amazing, my father should come and see it. I think he would really enjoy the history, culture, and all of the antiques from his time,” Nour Al-Sanea told Arab News.
The Old Village, also known as Qariat Zaman, highlights the classics from the 1960s to 1990s in the Middle East by mixing history with entertainment.
The 65,000-square-meter venue covers seven different sections that are open until Jan. 2, 2022.
Live performances are held on stage every day, varying from traditional musical performances, to Arabic game shows hosted for children.
The main stage, also known as the “Intel Al-Tayyib,” is a traditional theater designed in the style of a classic antenna television, seating over 300 people.
The outdoor stage will screen over 72 different television shows and movies from the 1960s to the 1990s. Ten artists will participate in the daily performances that will run between three and four hours.
The village is carved by a path for guests to walk through, taking them through the different segments such as the main stage, the outdoor movie theater, and the small booths selling local snacks and garments.
Groups of friends gathered around the antiques to witness items from eras before their own.
“The event was very sweet and modest, there was a variety of things to see and do, the concept was very nice, looking back in time,” said Sama and Raghad, two young ladies who shared their experience with Arab News.
The Old Village has quickly become popular for the antiques and local treasures that have been saved by collectors over the years.
Abu Radah, one of the many antiquities dealers in the Old Village, shared his experience during the Riyadh Season.
“I have been collecting records since 1997 and I have almost 3,000 records. I lost a few along the way and I am here selling the ones I have left,” he told Arab News.
“My experience selling in the Old Village has been great, it’s better than selling in my store,” Radah added.
The village’s small details make it unique. When visitors walk further into the trail, they find small booths with vendors selling hand-woven products through a trade that has been passed down through the generations in their families.
Young Saudis from all around the Kingdom have gathered for the special two-month event to showcase their treats, such as Arabic desserts, spices, and pickled items including lemons and peppers.
Once families have had the chance to enjoy the outdoor booths and vendors, they will also have the opportunity to dine in one of the many outdoor options while listening to live traditional music from the courtyard area.
Visitors of all ages can appreciate the traditions and classics of the Middle East from the past during Riyadh Seasons Old Village.