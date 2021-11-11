Saudi Arabia to grant citizenship to highly skilled foreign professionals

Saudi authority holds workshop on drone technologies
General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information uses workshop to consult clients and beneficiaries about issuing permits for surveying and photography work
Specialists in the sector of surveying, geospatial information, and photography viewed footage of drones and listened to explanations
Updated 11 November 2021
SPA
RIYADH: The General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information held a virtual workshop about unmanned aircraft technologies at the authority’s headquarters in Riyadh.
Specialists in the sector of surveying, geospatial information, and photography attended the workshop entitled, “Unmanned aircraft technologies in the Kingdom: Between legislative challenges and opportunities in quality services.”
The GASGI manages the work in the field of surveying, map production, geographic information, and marine survey. It held the workshop to consult clients and beneficiaries about the mechanism for issuing permits for surveying and photography work. Attendees viewed footage of drones and listened to explanations about techniques and uses.
The workshop consisted of seven themes, which included the general overview of the GASGI and the role it plays related to drones and future strategies.
Saudi aid agency chief, Iraqi defense minister discuss ties
Al-Rabeeah met the Saudi ambassador to Mauritania, Mohammed bin Ayed Al-Balawi
Updated 11 November 2021
SPA
RIYADH: The general supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid And Relief Center, Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, on Wednesday met Iraq’s Defense Minister Juma Inad Al-Jubouri at the center’s headquarters in Riyadh.
During the meeting, Al-Rabeeah reviewed the work and achievements of KSrelief and the programs it has implemented since its establishment in various countries, including Iraq.
Topics related to humanitarian and relief affairs between the two countries and ways to enhance them were also discussed.
Also on Wednesday, Al-Rabeeah met the Saudi ambassador to Mauritania, Mohammed bin Ayed Al-Balawi. During the meeting, they discussed issues of common interest related to humanitarian and relief affairs and the latest projects implemented by KSrelief in Mauritania.
Al-Balawi expressed his appreciation for the humanitarian work provided by the center.
Meanwhile, a KSrelief team inspected a project to train and support the professional and business skills of young people in the districts of Yemen’s Lahj governorate, in cooperation with the UN Development Program, on Wednesday.
The project provides technical support, in the form of training courses and advisory services in the field of business development and management, and financial support for the purchase of equipment.
The project in Lahj governorate trained 274 young men and women in carpentry, electrical engineering, auto mechanics, mobile maintenance, traditional clothing, fishing net maintenance and in various food industries.
Some beneficiaries received financial grants and raw materials to help them start their businesses.
Ayman Al-Shehri, director general of the office of technical education and vocational training in Lahj governorate, said that young people, in light of the difficult conditions that the country is going through, need quality professional courses to help them improve livelihoods, increase income and instil self reliance.
Through the project, KSrelief aims to enhance the capacities of young people in the process of economic recovery and improve the livelihoods of local communities by providing sources of income and facilitating access to comprehensive services in many Yemeni governorates.
Saudi Arabia reports 38 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Updated 11 November 2021
Arab News
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia on Wednesday recorded 38 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total for the country to 549,060, the Ministry of Health said.
Another 59 people were reported as having recovered from COVID-19, putting the number of recoveries since the start of the pandemic at 538,049.
However, one COVID-19-related death was logged in the past 24 hours, meaning 8,807 people in the Kingdom have now died after contracting the virus.
More than 46.5 million doses of vaccine have now been administered in the country.
The ministry, which has 587 centers throughout the Kingdom dealing with inoculations, has urged citizens who have not yet received a vaccine to get one.
It also renewed calls for people to adhere to precautionary measures and register with the Sehhaty app to receive vaccines.
Meanwhile, testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the country have helped millions of people since the pandemic outbreak.
Taakad centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or only mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual, while Tetamman clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.
Appointments for both services can be made via the ministry’s Sehhaty app.
Egyptian conjoined twins heading to Riyadh for examination
Updated 11 November 2021
Arab News
RIYADH: Egyptian conjoined twins Salma and Sarah are expected to arrive in Saudi Arabia in the next few days for medical tests before surgery.
The twins, who are joined at the head, will arrive in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, for checks to determine the best option for separation surgery at King Abdullah Specialist Children’s Hospital.
The toddlers will be the 118th conjoined twins to be examined by the National Saudi Program for Separating Conjoined Twins, which has helped families from as many as 22 countries.
Chief of the medical team Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, who is also the head of the largest Saudi aid agency, thanked the Kingdom’s leadership for the humanitarian initiative.
A Saudi-led study puts climate change’s Middle East health impact in perspective
Aeon Collective’s report highlights impact of rising temperatures on Makkah, Riyadh and Dammam among other places
Vision 2030 reforms and the Saudi and Middle East Green initiatives underline the Kingdom’s commitment to climate action
Updated 11 November 2021
Frank Kane
DUBAI: The Gulf region faces extreme climate and health repercussions from global warming, with some parts of Saudi Arabia among the most vulnerable to regional temperature increases, according to a new study whose release coincides with the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.
Fatal heat waves, increased atmospheric pollution, and previously unknown diseases could be among the deadly effects of rising temperatures are not controlled, according to the research, with the annual Hajj pilgrimage especially at risk, the report’s authors told Arab News.
Princess Noura Turki Al-Saud and Princess Mashael Saud Alshalan, co-founders of the Aeon Collective think tank, revealed the initial findings at a Saudi Arabian pavilion side event at the Glasgow summit.
Alshalan said the report, due to be published in full early next year in collaboration with the Community Jameel organization, would look at the implications of temperature increases from 1979 to date: “Heat stresses, the implications for Hajj, the potential for vector-borne diseases, as well as the implications of that kind of change on food, water, agriculture and more importantly on vulnerable groups and on women.
“We’ve already experienced change, amounting in the region to a 2.5-degree increase (over pre-industrial levels),” Alshalan said.
The Paris Agreement of 2016 is seeking to keep the increase to below 2 degrees, though there is still no international consensus on the precise final temperature target.
Previous assessments, notably the recent climate change report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, looked at the Arabian Peninsula as a “hexagon,” she said, without looking specifically at the localized repercussions of changing climate in the region.
Aeon has done detailed studies on three cities in Saudi Arabia — Makkah, Riyadh, and Dammam — that show an unrelenting increase in temperatures since 1979, a steady decrease in rainy days, as well as a rise in the number of “dangerous days” per year when high temperatures pose a serious threat to humans.
Al-Saud regards the recent initiatives by the government of Saudi Arabia — namely, the Saudi Green Initiative and the ambition to achieve “net-zero” carbon emissions by 2060 — as a reflection of the increasing concern among policymakers of the health implications of global warming for the Kingdom.
“I think there is a realization and a commitment to improving the lives of Saudis in general and the global community,” she said. “I think the Kingdom sees itself as a responsible actor in the global arena and it is working pragmatically to address this issue.”
The most obvious effect of global warming for the Kingdom is the increasing occurrence of heat stress, which can be fatal for people forced to live and work outside in extreme temperatures.
The panel highlighted the fact that, for example, in Makkah, more days per year were approaching the level of 35-degree “wet-bulb temperature” that can be fatal for humans exposed to it for more than six hours, even with unlimited supplies of water.
Via video link, Elfatih Eltahir, a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, explained the repercussions of heat stress for the annual Hajj pilgrimage, when religious tourists to the Kingdom regularly pray and sleep in the open air. “The issue is becoming more challenging as the Hajj season moves into the summer months,” he said.
WBT levels of 35 degrees are unlikely to be reached before 2070, previous studies have found, but even below that level, the dangers to health are significantly increased, with infants and the elderly most vulnerable.
Extreme temperature changes also bring a higher risk of vector-borne diseases — like dengue fever and other mosquito-transmitted illnesses — that have been largely absent from the Gulf region.
The example of Singapore was cited, where a rise in heat and humidity has led to a surge in the insect population and increased incidence of dengue and malaria.
Higher temperatures, caused by increased levels of CO2 and methane in the atmosphere, also cause atmospheric pollution and diseases associated with poor air quality, such as asthma and bronchitis, which are already significant threats to health, the panel heard.
Heat maps of the region developed by the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology showed increased temperatures across the Arabian Peninsula, with pockets of extreme heat in the northern Gulf and on the Red Sea coast.
KAUST is developing the “Virtual Red Sea” project, which aims to simulate changes in the Red Sea’s dynamic and its impacts on weather and eventually how it interacts with climate.
Higher temperatures are also putting pressure on water supplies in the region, where a big proportion of water is already produced via desalination processes, which themselves raise challenges of energy consumption and atmospheric pollution.
Food security and crop yields are also more vulnerable under higher temperatures.
According to Alshalan, the Kingdom’s desire to tackle climate change issues has been underlined by the Saudi Vision 2030 strategy to diversify the economy away from oil dependency, and by the Saudi and Middle East Green initiatives.
“The make-up of our economy and where we were in 2015 is completely different. The announcement of net-zero targets by 2060 is extremely significant,” she said.
Alshalan added: “The onus now is on Saudi Arabia to showcase and highlight leadership. The fact there is a Middle East Green Initiative shows we have a role of responsibility to be regional actors. Regarding the atmosphere, the aim to be a regional actor is also to be a global actor, by default. It doesn’t matter whether emissions originate in Saudi Arabia or China; they all mix in the atmosphere.”
For her part, Al-Saud believes it is possible to meet the net-zero goals “well ahead” of 2060.
The framework of the Circular Carbon Economy for tackling climate change is a game-changer for the Kingdom, according to her.
“It’s a comprehensive approach to addressing our economic and climate challenges at the same time,” she said.
“We are not just thinking of 2030, nor of 2060, but of 2100 and beyond, because that is the future of our nation.”