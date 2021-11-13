Lewis Hamilton gains Brazil Grand Prix sprint edge ahead of grid penalty

You are here

Mercedes’ British driver Lewis Hamilton poses after winning the qualifying session for Brazil’s Formula One Sao Paulo Grand Prix. (AFP)
  • The Briton posted a fastest time of 1min 07.934sec, four tenths quicker than his Dutch rival Max Verstappen
SAO PAULO: World champion Lewis Hamilton on Friday dominated qualifying for the sprint race at the Brazil Grand Prix but title rival Max Verstappen will be right on his shoulder on Saturday.
Red Bull’s Verstappen has a 19-point lead over the seven-time world champion who will take a five-place grid penalty on Sunday after the engine was changed on his Mercedes.
“I’m so happy to be back in Brazil. Just a big thank you to all the team, they’ve been working flat-out. Today was a really good qualifying,” said Hamilton.
“It’s been so long since it’s like the first time,” added the 36-year-old who hadn’t set the fastest time in qualifying since Hungary in August.
However, aware that Verstappen has won the last two races in the United States and Mexico, he added to Sky Sports: “I don’t know how we can go from one track where they are half a second quicker to this.”
The Briton posted a fastest time of 1min 07.934sec, four tenths quicker than his Dutch rival.
The 24-lap sprint race on Saturday will determine the starting order for Sunday’s race at Interlagos. The winner receives three points.
“When they take a new engine naturally they have a bit more power for the weekend, so for me it’s not a big shock,” said Verstappen.
“I’m just happy to be second. It’s a good position to start from — we want to be closer, but sometimes you have to be realistic and I don’t think there was any more in it.
“There’s not that many points in the sprint race so I hope to have good first lap and of course start from first on Sunday.”
After Sunday’s race, only three rounds remain in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi.
The two title rivals’ right-hand men Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez will start on the second row on Saturday.
Pierre Gasly of AlphaTauri, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, McLaren pair Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo and also two-time world champion Fernando Alonso, in an Alpine, fill out the top ten.
Earlier on Friday, Mercedes announced that Hamilton would be penalized five places on the grid after his fifth new engine of the season.
“Lewis has taken a new Internal Combustion Engine for this event — his fifth of the season — and will take a five-place grid penalty for Sunday’s #BrazilGP,” his Mercedes team tweeted.
His latest five-place sanction, however, will not apply in Saturday’s sprint.
Despite the impending penalty, Hamilton was also fastest in opening practice Friday with Verstappen at 0.367sec behind.
Perez, at 0.442sec, and Bottas, at 0.517sec off the lead, filled out the top four.

JEDDAH: Reigning champion Emily Kristine Pedersen from Denmark successfully defended her team title with a playoff victory in the Aramco Team Series Jeddah on Friday. Meanwhile, Slovenian teenager Pia Babnik bagged the individual honors.

Pedersen saw off Lydia Hall from Wales over two extra holes at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City to secure the title for Team Pedersen, which also included Solheim Cup star Hannah Burke, from England, Krista Bakker, from Finland, and Ahmed Al-Subaey, the team’s amateur player.

Team Hall — which also included Becky Brewerton, from Wales, Luiza Altmann, from Brazil, and amateur Victor Green, a former NFL star — and Team Pedersen finished tied on 51-under after 54 holes on the Red Sea coast.

The captains could not be separated on their first playoff attempt down the par-five 18th, but then Hall found the water while going for the green in two the second time around.

Pedersen, whose tee shot left her perfectly placed in the middle of the fairway, capitalized by landing her approach within 10 feet of the pin before holing her eagle putt to claim the $150,000 top prize for her team.

“It means a lot to win again,” said 25-year-old Pedersen, whose victory last year was in the Saudi Ladies Team International, the event that proved to be the precursor to the Aramco Team Series, which was launched this year.

“I came back to Saudi Arabia hoping to get a win again and its just amazing to do it. I obviously love it around here, so it’s just great. We had a lot of fun as a team and it was a big team effort. We kept the energy high and kept each other high, so it was really just a great week.”

Last year Pedersen also required a playoff, against England’s Georgia Hall, to claim the top prize.

“Obviously I had a lot of good memories from the playoff last year,” she said, adding: “But it was fun. I feel like I know this course really, really well now, so I was happy.”

Burke returned to golf last year after a horrific Achilles injury that kept her out of the second half of the 2019 Ladies European Tour season.

Asked how it felt to now stand in the winners’ circle, six years after her only previous Tour victory, she said: “It feels really, really good — kind of a bit surreal. I’ve had a couple of tough years so this is absolutely amazing and I’m loving it.

“The injury in 2019 took its toll, not just physically but mentally, financially; I kind of had a year out, made zero money, spent a lot to rehab to get back to where I needed to be. It was mentally draining. It’s been a massive battle, really. I’ve been close to calling it a day, truthfully. So this is big.

“I’ve had massive support back home from all my family, friends and from my coach, Brian, here who has backed me all the way. Thanks to everyone.”

In the individual competition, meanwhile, there was some late drama. Germany’s Olivia Cowan headed into the final hole with a two-shot lead, and a par-5 almost certainly would have earned her a first career title, on a hole where a day earlier she found the water attempting to reach the green in two.

It proved to be Groundhog Day for the 25-year-old, as her attempt to set up an eagle putt once again ended up underwater. She scrambled to a closing 7 and a 15-under-par total.

That opened the door to Babnik, who was playing in the group behind the German and needed only a par of her own to force a playoff. The Slovenian went one better, firing a wedge to within 8 feet before rolling in what proved to be the winning putt for a birdie and a 16-under total.

“It feels amazing to have won,” said the 17-year-old. “I must admit I didn’t know what was going on in the group ahead, so I was just trying to play my game coming down 18. It was my amateur who came and told me that I had the putt to win, but I wanted to make it anyway for the team.

“The whole format of the Aramco Team Series is very relaxed and it’s definitely more fun. I was out there just trying to make birdies for the team. I’m really happy with my game and how I played today and over the last two weeks. I’ve loved playing out here in Saudi Arabia and look forward to coming back.”

The Aramco Team Series Jeddah was the last of four new $1million ATS tournaments that were added to the Ladies European Tour this season. It followed events in London, Sotogrande in Spain, and New York.

TEHRAN: Iran’s footballers, well-placed to reach the World Cup 2022 finals in Qatar, feel they are being taken for granted by their national federation.
“Our victories have become a normal thing (for the federation). Instead of giving us more support, they’ve completely forgotten us,” the players lamented in posts on Instagram.
“The people need to be informed of the excessive problems faced by the national team,” players wrote. This state of affairs is “not at all worthy of our country’s name.”
Iran beat Lebanon 2-1 away on Thursday, leaving them at the top of Group A in Asian qualifiers for next year’s finals.
“We’ve been using old shirts for the past year,” players said.
The federation reacted quickly to the posts, with spokesman Hossein Sharifi saying on state television its president was working to resolve any problems faced by Team Melli.
The team, which has qualified for five finals since 1978, “needs support and we hope everybody stands by the federation in doing this,” he said.
Iran’s sports authorities complain that US sanctions on Tehran deprive the federation of access to millions of dollars in funds from world football’s ruling body FIFA.

New Zealand hero Daryl Mitchell relishing new opener role with the T20 World Cup finalists

Daryl Mitchell's display of late power hitting helped New Zealand into the T20 World Cup final. (Reuters)
Daryl Mitchell's display of late power hitting helped New Zealand into the T20 World Cup final. (Reuters)
Updated 12 November 2021
Aadam Patel

New Zealand hero Daryl Mitchell relishing new opener role with the T20 World Cup finalists

Daryl Mitchell's display of late power hitting helped New Zealand into the T20 World Cup final. (Reuters)
  • As his team prepares to take on Australia in the final on Sunday, he reflected on his new role and the experience of the competition so far
Updated 12 November 2021
Aadam Patel

DUBAI: Less than a month ago, Daryl Mitchell had never opened the batting in a T20 match. Then, at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi, in the shadow of Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, in front of a handful of fans, the New Zealand coaches decided to take a chance on the 30-year-old as opener, during a World Cup warm-up match against Australia.

Mitchell, the son of a former All Black rugby star, hit 33 not out off 22 balls. Team captain Kane Williamson and the New Zealand management were so impressed by the way he went after the Australian attack they decided he would be their opener during the T20 World Cup.

Mitchell said that because some teammates who play in the Indian Premier League were unavailable for the warm-up games, he was presented with an opportunity to show his worth to the Black Caps.

“For me, it was just about playing the way that I want to play and to have the backing from Kane and Steady (head coach Gary Stead) as well,” he said. “Any chance you get to play for your country, you jump on it. So as soon as I got asked to do the job, I was really excited.”

Mitchell has repaid the faith shown in him by reaching double figures in all of his innings in the weeks that followed, including 49 against pre-tournament favorites India that helped propel New Zealand to a crucial victory.

Fast forward to Wednesday evening and a somewhat windy Abu Dhabi that was a far cry from that scorching and sweaty night in mid October when Mitchell opened the batting for the first time. New Zealand faced England, with a place in the World Cup Final at stake. The stage had shifted from the Tolerance Oval to the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, where thousands of spectators were watching the match, including Mitchell’s parents. Millions more around the world were watching live coverage of the match.

Chasing 167, wickets fell around him, but Mitchell survived and continued grafting. With 57 runs still needed off 24 deliveries, he was still there but it seemed as if the Black Caps were up against it. Mitchell and teammate Jimmy Neesham thought otherwise.

“It never felt like it was out of our reach, and we knew that some of the match-ups might suit us towards the end,” said Mitchell.

Neesham turned the game on its head with a blistering 27 but when he was out, the job remained unfinished. Step forward Mitchell, who timed his innings to perfection as he smashed 20 in the penultimate over to send New Zealand to their first-ever T20 World Cup Final.

In a player-of-the-match performance he recorded his highest score for New Zealand in a T20 and, after hitting the winning runs, he embraced teammate, and childhood friend, Mitchell Santner in a moment neither of them will forget.

“He’s one of my best mates, we’ve known each other since we were kids, so to be out in the middle together for the winning runs in a World Cup semi-final is pretty cool,” said Mitchell.

Yet such is the focus and determination of this Black Caps outfit, the day after his stunning performance Mitchell was clear about the fact that the job is still not done.

“It’s nice to help contribute to winning a game of cricket for your country, let alone the semi-final of a World Cup,” he said. “But at the same time, we didn’t come here to win a semi-final, we came to win a trophy.”

After all, this is a tournament New Zealand have yet to win, and after losing in the finals of the 50-over World Cup in 2015 and 2019, the are hoping that Sunday’s final in Dubai will be their turn finally to cross the finishing line.

The will face Trans-Tasman rivals Australia, and Mitchell and his teammates see it as an opportunity to make history and to do their country proud.

“We’re very proud of where we come from and who we are as Kiwis,” said Mitchell. “To know that we’ve got 5 million people sitting back at home supporting us in the early hours of the morning, it’s something we’re very grateful for and we love wearing that Silver Fern on our chest.

“Sunday will be pretty special. It’ll be about enjoying the moment, playing with a smile on our face and competing, because at the end of the day, days like this don’t come around very often. We’re going to have as much fun as we can and hopefully we can walk away with that trophy.”

BARCELONA: Barcelona forward Sergio Aguero has dismissed as rumors reports a heart condition had ended his playing career, insisting he hoped to be back in action within three months.
The 33-year-old Argentine was rushed to hospital on October 30 after suffering breathing problems while playing in the Liga draw against Alaves.
The club said after he underwent heart tests that Aguero would be “unavailable for selection and during the next three months the effectiveness of treatment will be evaluated to determine his recovery process.”
Catalunya Radio however reported on Friday that Aguero would never play again “due to a serious heart problem.”
The former Manchester City star took to Twitter to deny the reports.
“Always positive,” said Aguero. “There are rumors going around but I’m following the club doctor’s opinion and we’ll see how I am in 90 days.”
After helping Argentina to the Copa America title in July, Aguero left Manchester City and moved to Spain.
He left City as their all-time record goalscorer with 260 goals, and with the most goals scored for a single club in Premier League history — 184 goals in 275 appearances.
Before his switch to Barca he suffered a bout of Covid.
He has played five competitive matches for struggling Barcelona, scoring just one goal, before having to leave the pitch against Alaves.

Formula One racing cars roar round the streets of Jeddah

The Showrun also included an acrobatic parachute and motorcycle stunts. (AN Photo/Saleh Fareed)
The Showrun also included an acrobatic parachute and motorcycle stunts. (AN Photo/Saleh Fareed)
Updated 12 November 2021
SALEH FAREED

Formula One racing cars roar round the streets of Jeddah

The Showrun also included an acrobatic parachute and motorcycle stunts. (AN Photo/Saleh Fareed)
  • The Red Bull Showrun gave the people of Jeddah a chance to see Formula One cars up close in a “festival” atmosphere
Updated 12 November 2021
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: With just three weeks to go until the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia hosts its first Formula One Grand Prix, the Red Bull Racing Honda team put on an impressive show for thousands of spectators on the Jeddah Corniche yesterday.

The Red Bull Showrun gave the people of Jeddah a chance to see Formula One cars up close in a “festival” atmosphere.

The Red Bull’s RB8 car was driven by former Austrian Formula One driver Patrick Friesacher, who entertained the locals on Jeddah’s waterfront.

A special appearance by the Saudi-sponsored & 1979 Dutch Grand Prix winning Williams FW07/01, driven by four-time IndyCar Series World Champion, Dario Franchitti, was another incredible moment.

The FW07/01 was backed by several Saudi investors — prominently displayed on the livery — and was the first iteration of what was arguably the greatest car of Formula One’s ground-effect era.

Now owned by Dallah Albaraka and fully restored by Williams, it was on display to the people of Jeddah as Franchitti — who also boasts three Indianapolis 500 victories and a 24 Hours of Daytona title – raced it along the crowded Jeddah Corniche.

The Showrun, which was held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Khalid Bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, Chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, also included an acrobatic parachute and motorcycle stunts.

