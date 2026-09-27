Germany slumped to its first defeat under Jürgen Klopp with Dimitris Kourbelis giving Greece a shock 1-0 away win in the Nations League on Sunday.

The Greek substitute scored with a deflected shot in the 74th minute, somewhat spoiling the mood in Augsburg where Klopp was making his home debut as Germany coach.

It was Greece’s first-ever win over Germany.

Klopp oversaw a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands in his first game in charge on Thursday.

His team dominated the first half against Greece with 77 percent possession according to Opta, albeit without creating many clear goal-chances.

Karim Adeyemi forced a fine save from Konstantinos Tzolakis in the 32nd minute but the Greek goalkeeper otherwise had little to do.

The visitors became more ambitious in the second half with Fotis Ioannidis missing a big chance, and Jonathan Tah preventing another, before Kourbelis stunned the home fans.

Ronaldo on bench as Portugal wins in Norway

Cristiano Ronaldo had to be content with a place on the substitutes bench in a 2-1 away win for Portugal over Norway.

Ronaldo watched João Félix score his second goal in as many games as Portugal opened the scoring in Oslo.

Félix took a touch to control Pedro Neto’s cross before shooting low inside the corner in the 17th.

Erling Haaland missed chances to score before he finally equalized in the 51st. It was the Norwegian star’s 65th goal in 57 appearances for his country.

But Gonçalo Ramos – playing in Ronaldo’s place – scored three minutes later to restore Portugal’s lead after intercepting a poor pass by Norway goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland. Ramos thought he’d made it 3-1 before the hour mark after another mistake by Nyland only to have the goal ruled out for offside after a VAR check.

Denmark defeated Wales 2-0 for its first win in the other Group A4 game.

Xavi’s first win

Mexx Meerdink scored twice as the Netherlands beat Serbia 2-1 away, giving new coach Xavi Hernándeez his first win in charge.

The 23-year-old Meerdink, who plays for AZ Alkmaar, made his first start for his country and he opened the scoring with a confidently taken penalty in the 30th minute before canceling Luka Jović’s equalizer after the break with what proved to be the winner in the 69th.

It was set up by Ruben van Bommel, who has now created as many goals in as many games for the Dutch after his brilliant cross for Cody Gakpo’s late equalizer in the 1-1 draw with Germany.

Meerdink, who made his second appearance after his debut Friday, has two goals in as many games.

They gave the Netherlands its first win in Group A2, which Greece leads after two wins.

Ireland beats Israel 3-0

Ireland defeated Israel 3-0 in a contentious match in Debrecen, Hungary after bitter opposition in Ireland over Israel’s actions in Gaza.

First-half goals from Troy Parrott, Adam Idah and Jack Moylan gave the Irish their first win in Group B3.

Reserve goalkeeper Gavin Bazuno decided Saturday to boycott both of Ireland’s games against Israel because of what he said was his “personal belief that the killing of innocent people is wrong.”

The Irish players wore black armbands and refrained from handshakes with their opponents.

Austria beat Kosovo 3-1 in the other game earlier Sunday.

Also, Lithuania and Azerbaijan drew 1-1 in Group D2.