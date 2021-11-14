You are here

Valtteri Bottas ahead of Max Verstappen in Brazil, Lewis Hamilton to start 10th

Mercedes' Veltteri Bottas, left, and Red Bull's Max Verstappen steer their car during the Sprint Race qualifying session at the Interlagos racetrack in Sao Paulo. (AP)
Mercedes' Veltteri Bottas, left, and Red Bull's Max Verstappen steer their car during the Sprint Race qualifying session at the Interlagos racetrack in Sao Paulo. (AP)
Updated 5 sec ago
AP

Valtteri Bottas ahead of Max Verstappen in Brazil, Lewis Hamilton to start 10th

Mercedes' Veltteri Bottas, left, and Red Bull's Max Verstappen steer their car during the Sprint Race qualifying session at the Interlagos racetrack in Sao Paulo. (AP)
  • Earlier, Hamilton was forced to start the sprint race from last after being disqualified from Friday’s qualifying session
Updated 5 sec ago
AP

SAO PAULO: Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas won the sprint race Saturday to take pole position for the Brazilian Grand Prix as a dramatic day at Interlagos accelerated championship leader Max Verstappen’s quest for his first Formula One title.
Verstappen finished the sprint race in second position and added two points in the standings. The Red Bull driver also saw his rival, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, hit by another punishment and set to start from 10th on Sunday despite an impressive run from last to fifth.
Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz finished third, with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez in fourth. McLaren’s Lando Norris will inherit Hamilton’s fifth position on the grid. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc starts from sixth place.
“Starting Sunday’s race from front row gives us all to play for,” Verstappen said. “Let’s try again tomorrow.”
Earlier, Hamilton was forced to start the sprint race from last after being disqualified from Friday’s qualifying session — where he was fastest — due to a technical infringement by Mercedes. Mercedes did not appeal the decision.
Despite Hamilton’s fifth-place finish in the sprint race, a separate five-place penalty means the defending champion will start 10th after Mercedes decided to change his car’s engine in Sao Paulo.
It wasn’t all good news for Verstappen. The Dutch driver was fined after being seen touching the rear wing of the Mercedes car. He leads Hamilton by 21 points in the standings, including the two from the sprint race, with four races left this season.
Hamilton beat the Dutchman by more than 0.4 seconds Friday in qualifying for the sprint race, but organizers said that his Mercedes was under investigation for DRS exceeding the maximum distance when opened. The technical infringement typically leads to exclusion from a session. The decision was only announced after Saturday’s practice session, and before the sprint race.
“It was clear to the stewards that the additional deflection was due to additional play either in the DRS actuator or the pivots at the end, or some combination or other fault with the mechanism, or incorrect assembly of the parts,” the decision said. “There is therefore no question in the minds of the stewards that the test failure indicates any intent to exceed the maximum dimension either by action or design.”
The decision also says Mercedes argued that the rear wing design had passed FIA’s tests several times during the season and had always been approved. Mercedes denied having any intent to breach regulations.
Hamilton’s disqualification put Verstappen in pole for the 24-lap sprint race, which offers three points to the winner. Bottas overtook Verstappen in the first turn at Interlagos and never lost the position again.
Starting from the back, Hamilton overtook rivals in every turn of the Sao Paulo track.
“I quickly reset, got my mind focused on doing what I could do,” Hamilton said. “I have just given it my everything.”
Bottas said he “gambled a little bit” with soft tires for the start.
“And then it was all about trying to survive until the end. It was quite tricky ... but Max still struggled to follow in some of the corners, so I’m glad it worked out perfectly,” Bottas said.
Verstappen was fined 50,000 euros ($57,200) by stewards after analysis of video taken from the grandstands at Interlagos. He can appeal the decision given by the stewards, who said he did not harm his competitor’s car with the touch.
The video recorded by a spectator shows Verstappen apparently inspecting the rear wing on the Mercedes in the Parc Ferme — a secure area for cars at the track.
“Considering the fact that no direct harm was caused in this case, in the opinion of the stewards, and that no earlier precedent of penalties for this exists – on the one hand; but that it is a breach of the regulation and has potential for serious consequences on the other, the stewards determine to take action in this case and order a fine of 50,000 euros,” the stewards said.
Article 2.5.1 of the FIA sporting code says that “inside the Parc Ferme, only the officials assigned may enter. No operation, checking, tuning or repair is allowed unless authorized by the same officials or by the applicable regulations.”
Stewards said the footage showed Verstappen’s touch is clear.
“(He takes) his gloves off and puts his right hand at the slot-gap of the rear wing of his car. He then moves to (Hamilton’s) car 44 and repeats the exercise, touching the rear wing in two places, once on either side of the DRS actuation device, but on the bottom rear side of the wing, in the area of the slot gap and never near the actuator or the end fixation points,” the stewards added.
“There is absolutely no movement of any of the wing elements on car 44 when Verstappen touches the back of the wing and the stewards are satisfied, from watching all the videos, his body position and the video of the wing, that there was insignificant force when Verstappen touched the wing.”
Saturday’s free practice session, which was not very competitive, ended with Alpine driver Fernando Alonso clocking the fastest lap, more than 0.8 ahead of second-placed Verstappen.
The Brazilian GP is the third event of the season with a qualifying sprint race. The two previous sprint races were held at Silverstone and Monza.

Topics: Motorsport Formula 1 Formula One F1 Brazi Brazil Brazilian Grand Prix Valterri Bottas Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen Mercedes Red Bull

ROKiT Venturi talks climate change, gender equality at COP26

ROKiT Venturi Racing added its voice this week to the fight against climate change by joining an expert panel on sustainability hosted by Formula E at the COP26. (Supplied)
ROKiT Venturi Racing added its voice this week to the fight against climate change by joining an expert panel on sustainability hosted by Formula E at the COP26. (Supplied)
Updated 13 November 2021
Arab News

ROKiT Venturi talks climate change, gender equality at COP26

ROKiT Venturi Racing added its voice this week to the fight against climate change by joining an expert panel on sustainability hosted by Formula E at the COP26. (Supplied)
  • Led by Susie Wolff, ROKiT Venturi Racing is the most gender diverse team in Formula E
Updated 13 November 2021
Arab News

LONDON: ROKiT Venturi Racing added its voice this week to the fight against climate change by joining an expert panel on sustainability hosted by Formula E at the COP26 conference in Glasgow.

Speaking in a panel session, Deputy Team Principal Jérôme D’Ambrosio, racing driver and UN Climate Ambassador Lucas di Grassi, and Team Manager Delphine Biscaye, highlighted the importance of diversity and inclusion and its impact upon creating a more sustainable workforce.

Led by Susie Wolff, ROKiT Venturi Racing is the most gender diverse team in Formula E and is making its mark in international motorsport as champions of diversity, inclusion and sustainability after recently receiving Three-Star Environmental Accreditation from the FIA.

“The FIA Formula E World Championship not only are we competing on track, but we’re racing with purpose – racing for a better future,” Wolff said. “The technologies that have been deployed and developed in the championship are at the forefront of the electrification of the automotive industry, and it’s this pursuit of performance that is allowing us to race towards a brighter tomorrow as a series.

“As a team, our core belief is that actions speak much louder than words, and as the most gender diverse team on the grid and also one of the most sustainable, we don’t just talk the talk, we also walk it.

“It was an honor to have the team represented at COP26, and I hope that by leading by example, we can inspire others to pursue change for the better,” she added.

“From our perspective, in order to tackle any problem or challenge, diversity is key,” Jerome D’Ambrosio, deputy team principal said. “In any team, whether it’s on the engineering side, commercial side, or on our sustainability committee, it is crucial to have different perspectives, backgrounds and points of view, only by doing this, we can ensure that any challenge that we face is being looked at and examined from every single angle.

“As society is facing one of its biggest challenges, we need solutions that will drive change, and this is what we are doing through the platform of Formula E.

“Every day when we compete, we do so to make a difference and the reason why we’re so passionate about diversity is because we firmly believe that this is the pathway for us to perform at our best,” he added.

And driver Lucas di Grassi was keen to stress how important the issue is.

“I’ve been involved in Formula E since the very beginning, and I first got involved with the World Championship during its founding stages, a whole two years before the first race in 2014,” he said. 

“In the lead up to that moment, it was clear to me that the future of the world lay in electric vehicles, and the vision that Alejando (Agag) and Jean (Todt) had for this series was clear and incredibly inspiring.

“For me, it was a complete no-brainer to get involved, and since that day, Formula E has grown from being a startup to a big company that is making a difference, not only by transforming the motorsport industry but also in terms of fighting climate change and promoting sustainability.

“Every area of every industry has new sustainable technologies that need to be developed, and the more we talk about sustainability and the more awareness we can drive around climate change, the better it will be for our planet,” he added.

Topics: Motorsport Formula E ROKiT Venturi COP26 climate change

South Africa subdue spirited Scotland to win 30-15

South Africa subdue spirited Scotland to win 30-15
Updated 13 November 2021
AP

South Africa subdue spirited Scotland to win 30-15

South Africa subdue spirited Scotland to win 30-15
  • Wing Makazole Mapimpi collected both the Springboks’ tries, with his second coming in that decisive spell after halftime
Updated 13 November 2021
AP

EDINBURGH: South Africa scored 13 points in the first 15 minutes of the second half and then leaned on its dominant scrum and forward pack to subdue a spirited Scotland and win their rugby test 30-15 on Saturday.

Wing Makazole Mapimpi collected both the Springboks’ tries, with his second coming in that decisive spell after halftime, to help the world champion to a second win in two games on its end-of-year tour to Britain.

Scotland captain Stuart Hogg also crossed for two tries at Murrayfield to first put the Scots ahead 10-8 at halftime, and then close the gap to 21-15 midway through the second half.

But Scotland, in search of a first win over South Africa since 2010, couldn’t hold its own against the Springboks’ pack in the last 20 minutes.

South Africa added three late penalties as the forward turned the screw. After beating Wales and now Scotland, the Springboks face England next weekend at Twickenham for a chance at three wins from three.

Meanwhile, Argentina beat Italy 37-16 to end its winless run in emphatic style on Saturday as the Azzurri’s losing streak continued.

Marcos Kremer, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Matías Moroni, Santiago Cordero and Facundo Bosch scored tries to help Argentina end a run of seven consecutive defeats, including a winless Rugby Championship.

Paolo Garbisi kept Italy in the game with some solid kicking and Stephen Varney claimed his first international try but the Azzurri’s miserable streak stretched to 16 with an error-strewn performance.

Both teams were desperate for an overdue taste of victory. Argentina had come close last weekend as it gave France a scare in Paris before succumbing 29-20.

The Pumas opened the scoring in the ninth minute, seconds after Emiliano Boffelli had sent a penalty wide of the posts. Boffelli atoned for his miss by serving Kremer, who raced forward and dived over the line near the posts.

Boffelli had the easiest of conversions.

Italy was struggling and showed little of the composure it showed against New Zealand last weekend, when the Azzurri managed to keep the scoreline down to 21-9 before the All Blacks ran away in the last quarter to win 47-9.

The hosts gave away another penalty, for offside, and this time Boffelli didn’t miss from a central position.

Argentina was better in every area of the pitch and Italy struggled to piece together any offensive action as they were beaten at every tackle.

Italy gifted Argentina its second try in the 28th minute as Gonzalez kicked past the Azzurri defense and ran onto the ball to dive over. Boffelli again converted and the Pumas led 17-0.

Italy finally got points on the board eight minutes from halftime thanks to a Garbisi penalty.

Garbisi managed to score another penalty — which went in off the post — with the last kick of the half to help Italy cut the gap to 11 points.

But Italy’s good work was undone right at the start of the second half as some woeful defending saw the ball arrive at an unmarked Moroni who went over in the corner. Boffelli added the extras.

Italy finally managed to close in on the Argentina line and got its first try of the Autumn internationals when Varney got the ball off the back of a scrum practically on the line and feinted to pass before forcing it over.

Topics: rugby South Africa Scotland

Antipodean rivalry adds extra spice to Sunday’s T20 Cricket World Cup final

Australia's Aaron Finch and New Zealand's Kane Williamson will face off in the T20 World Cup Final in Dubai on Sunday. (Reuters/File Photos)
Australia's Aaron Finch and New Zealand's Kane Williamson will face off in the T20 World Cup Final in Dubai on Sunday. (Reuters/File Photos)
Updated 13 November 2021
Aadam Patel

Antipodean rivalry adds extra spice to Sunday’s T20 Cricket World Cup final

Australia's Aaron Finch and New Zealand's Kane Williamson will face off in the T20 World Cup Final in Dubai on Sunday. (Reuters/File Photos)
  • Black Caps’ last win against their neighbors in a knockout match came in 1981
  • In 2015, the sides met in the 50-over World Cup Final, with Australia winning comprehensively
Updated 13 November 2021
Aadam Patel

DUBAI: On Sunday, there will be a new name on the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup after New Zealand take on Australia in an all-Antipodean final in Dubai.

Both sides finished second in the Super 12s in their respective groups, with Australia losing to England and New Zealand falling to Pakistan. However, in two quality semi-finals, both teams defeated the Super 12 group winners and the two favourites going into the final four.

The Black Caps pulled off a thrilling run-chase against England in Abu Dhabi, before Australia stunned Pakistan in Dubai to set up a final that no one really expected.

It is a rivalry that has often favored Australia in knockout matches, rather than New Zealand, with the Black Caps last win against their neighbors in a knockout match coming in 1981. In the 40 years since, Australia have come out on top on no less than 16 occasions.

In 2015, the sides met in the 50-over World Cup Final, with Australia winning comprehensively.

Six years later, both sides will enter the Dubai International Stadium with the aim of winning a first ever Men’s T20 World Cup for their countries.

When asked what makes the Trans-Tasman rivalry so special in the pre-match press conference, Australia captain Aaron Finch said: “Both teams have got a great history in cricket and it’s a great relationship. We play quite a bit against New Zealand now and we always have great battles regardless of the format.”

Finch added: “It’s bloody exciting to be playing against New Zealand. They’re a great team, led superbly by Kane Williamson.”

Williamson, the New Zealand skipper, was on the same wavelength, and said: “The fact that we are neighbors creates a bit of that rivalry, in a number of different sports as well. It’s always a great occasion when we play each other so both teams are really excited at that prospect tomorrow.”

Neither side were genuinely regarded as strong contenders pre-tournament and this is by all means a final between two teams that were not expected to reach the final. Yet, they have both peaked at the right time and the game promises to be a gripping and evenly matched contest.

Finch insists that Australia always believed they could win the competition, despite losing five games in a row going into the tournament and then getting thrashed by England in the Super 12s. They had a few days off after that game to regroup and freshen up, before going on a four-game winning streak, leading into the final.

“What we talked about during that time was staying really committed to being aggressive. We felt as though in that game we were probably just a little bit timid,” Finch said.

“Everyone had written us off but we had a lot of confidence with the way we were preparing and our strategy was coming together. We came here with a clear plan to try to win this tournament. We always felt as though we’ve got the depth of the squad and the quality in our squad to put ourselves in a position to do that.”

The Black Caps have often been seen as underdogs, but Finch is aware of the quality within their ranks, saying: “They are a great team over all three formats of the game. They are a team that can never be underestimated. Maybe people on the outside do. Certainly inside, we don’t. They have got firepower, they have got experience and they have got class.”

Likewise, Williamson was full of praise for the Australians. “As a side, they have got a lot of match winners, and you know, I think that’s a large part of the strength in their team throughout. They have got world-class cricketers,” he said.

For New Zealand, it is a remarkable prospect to potentially add the World Cup to the ICC World Test Championship that they won back in June and that is certainly something that excites Williamson and his men.

However, he insists that the team are treating it as “just another game.”

Williamson said: “It would be some achievement to win. But where it stands at the moment is that there’s a game of cricket to play, and for us, it’s focusing on that and focusing on our cricket and looking to go out there and implement those things that are important to us.

“The side has been operating well as a collective and playing for each other. We want to bring our focus to the cricket that we want to play and make sure that that’s the most important thing, and go out there, enjoy the occasion and take it on in our style.”

Either way, it promises to be a thriller.

Topics: Cricket T20 T20 cricket T20 World Cup 2021 Australia Australia cricket New Zealand New Zealand cricket Dubai UAE

Djokovic seeking first ATP Finals crown since 2015 in Turin

The top eight men’s tennis players of the season have descended upon Turin, which will host the ATP Finals starting this year through to at least 2025. (Reuters/File Photos)
The top eight men’s tennis players of the season have descended upon Turin, which will host the ATP Finals starting this year through to at least 2025. (Reuters/File Photos)
Updated 13 November 2021
Reem Abulleil

Djokovic seeking first ATP Finals crown since 2015 in Turin

The top eight men’s tennis players of the season have descended upon Turin, which will host the ATP Finals starting this year through to at least 2025. (Reuters/File Photos)
  • ATP Finals have been a happy hunting ground for the Serb but last of his five titles came six years ago
Updated 13 November 2021
Reem Abulleil

DUBAI: The top eight men’s tennis players of the season have descended upon Turin, which will host the ATP Finals starting this year through to at least 2025.

World No.1 Novak Djokovic headlines the field with the action starting this Sunday and concluding on Nov. 21.

After suffering heartbreak against Daniil Medvedev in New York, where he fell just one match-win short of completing the calendar year Grand Slam, Djokovic will be looking to finish his 2021 campaign on a positive note as he seeks a record-tying sixth ATP Finals crown.

Djokovic avenged that loss to Medvedev by defeating the Russian in the Paris Masters final last week, and the duo are considered the main contenders for the title at the season-ending championships.

Medvedev is the No.2 seed and defending champion in Turin. He is joined in the Red Group by 2018 winner Alexander Zverev, home favorite Matteo Berrettini, and first-time qualifier Hubert Hurkacz.

Djokovic shares the Green Group with 2019 champion Stefanos Tsitsipas, second-time qualifier Andrey Rublev, and Norwegian debutant Casper Ruud.

Historically, the ATP Finals have been a happy hunting ground for the Serb but the last of his five titles in the competition came in 2015. 

Asked why he has found it harder to reign supreme at the tournament in recent years, Djokovic said: “It could be just the amount of energy that you spend during the season that you maybe don’t have enough left in the tank for that final push. But also I lost some tight close matches against Dominic Thiem a couple of years, last year 7-6 in the third set in the semi-finals. 

“It’s just playing at the highest level against the top eight players in the world. Every single match is really high intensity, high demand from you that you have to be at your best. It could be the case of maybe a semi-full tank, just not being able to perform at your best every single match and that’s what it takes here. It requires a lot of energy from every point of view in order to triumph in this tournament.

“(Grigor) Dimitrov, Tsitsipas, Zverev were some of the winners in the last five, six, seven years, they all had their maiden big title won at the ATP Finals and for most of them they were qualified maybe for the first or second or third time, coming in, they’re fresh, they’re motivated, they don’t have much to lose compared to maybe some of us that have been there for a while, it’s a different feeling. So that could be also one of the reasons.”

Casper’s daunting opener

Ruud is the first Norwegian to ever qualify for the ATP Finals and the 22-year-old faces a tough initiation to the competition with Djokovic standing his first opponent on Monday afternoon.

Ruud fell to Djokovic in their only previous meeting, last year on clay in the Rome Masters, and joked that he might ask Medvedev for advice on how to overcome the 20-time major champion.

“It feels exciting in a way. He’s probably the toughest player to play in the world, he has the routine like no one else here, he’s won this event several times and this year he has been exceptional from the first week until last week in Paris,” said Ruud of Djokovic.  

“He almost won four Grand Slams this year, there was only one guy who could stop him, and maybe I’ll have to ask him what he did. I did watch the match, the final in the US Open, so I know how well Daniil played. I’ll try to figure something out to come up with a game plan but I think as we know Novak is pretty much a complete player, he has no weaknesses.

“I’ll have to just trust my game and enjoy because I’m playing without pressure, he’s the No.1 seeded, I’m the No.8 seeded. I’ll just try to enjoy the moment, but of course also try to play every point like I want to win it.”

Medvedev the Pretzel?

In a recent conversation organized by their common sponsor Tecnifibre, WTA star Iga Swiatek told Medvedev his playing style made him look like a “pretzel” on court. It is actually a description often used by tennis fans on Twitter to describe the Russian’s unorthodox form and technique, where his long limbs sometimes look tangled like a pretzel.

Medvedev has clearly never come across the pretzel reference on social media and was stunned by Swiatek’s comments, but took it in his stride and laughed it off.

On Friday, the US Open champion was asked which of his many nicknames he preferred: Pretzel, octopus, spider, or none of the above?

“Pretzel, that was the first time I heard it, so I don’t know if it should stay as a nickname, I still don’t understand why. ‘Octopus’ is probably the most common one, which a lot of people call me,” said the 25-year-old player.

“But me, if you ask me my favorite one is the ‘Bear’, because that’s what my surname means in Russian and that’s also the easiest for me, because I’ve been called ‘Bear’ in all my school years until I was 20 years old.” Good to know!

Home pride for Matteo

Berrettini will have home court advantage this upcoming week as the Italian gets ready to make his second ATP Finals appearance.

He’s not shying away from the responsibility though and cannot wait to step in front of his supporters on Sunday night.

“I feel the pressure, but it’s a good pressure. It’s so nice to be here, I know the crowd is going to be on my side, I really cannot wait to step on the court,” said the Rome native. “Obviously on the other side of the net there are going to be the best players in the world, so it’s not going to be easy, but I’m one of them, so that helps. I think the atmosphere is going to be special.”

Tsitsipas’ approach to minimalism

You never really know where a conversation with Tsitsipas can take you. On Friday he spoke to reporters about one of his recent topics of interest: Minimalism.

The 23-year-old Greek has watched Matt D’Avella’s documentary about minimalism and has read up on the subject, saying decluttering has helped him deal with anxiety.

“I’ve been very interested in minimalism in the last couple of years and I’ve been reading interesting books that talk about minimalism and how excess is not necessary to make you feel happy and how less can be more sometimes,” explained Tsitsipas.

“I’ve read a lot of things regarding that and that has kind of prompted me to say these kind of things. I think minimalism is a great concept and it works great for me. There are many types of minimalism; it doesn’t mean you have to get rid of every single thing that you own. But for me, decluttering and starting fresh with the types of things that I need in my life has helped me a lot with my struggle with a little bit of anxiety and some other things too.”

Rublev heaps praise on Ruud

Fifth-seeded Rublev did not hold back when he was asked about his Green Group rival Ruud, who has a 0-4 record against the Russian. Rublev gushed about the young Norwegian, and sounded like he was mildly jealous of his … manners?

“Casper he has really great education, I’m not talking about school or something like that, I’m talking about life,” said Rublev. “He’s really kind, really honest and a super nice guy. You can see that he has really great and correct education. If you compare to me, I’m a bit more relaxed completely but Casper is a super nice guy. I really like him as a person. He speaks correct, he says the right words, and me you can see that I’m talking some stupid things every single word, doing mistakes every time.”

Classy competitors

The race for the final qualification spot in Turin came down to the wire and it was Hurkacz who snatched the eighth ticket ahead of 20-year-old Italian Jannik Sinner.

The competition was fierce, but it turns out the rivalry was left behind on the court with the players involved being ever so gracious in the aftermath.

“He congratulated me, his team as well,” Hurkacz said of Sinner. “He’s an amazing guy, an amazing person and for sure he’ll make the finals many times in the future. He’s an amazing player. He’s very young and has had so much success and he’ll have a lot more.”

Topics: tennis Novak Djokovic ATP ATP Finals Turin Italy

Lewis Hamilton gains Brazil Grand Prix sprint edge ahead of grid penalty

Mercedes’ British driver Lewis Hamilton poses after winning the qualifying session for Brazil’s Formula One Sao Paulo Grand Prix. (AFP)
Mercedes’ British driver Lewis Hamilton poses after winning the qualifying session for Brazil’s Formula One Sao Paulo Grand Prix. (AFP)
Updated 13 November 2021
AFP

Lewis Hamilton gains Brazil Grand Prix sprint edge ahead of grid penalty

Mercedes’ British driver Lewis Hamilton poses after winning the qualifying session for Brazil’s Formula One Sao Paulo Grand Prix. (AFP)
  • The Briton posted a fastest time of 1min 07.934sec, four tenths quicker than his Dutch rival Max Verstappen
Updated 13 November 2021
AFP

SAO PAULO: World champion Lewis Hamilton on Friday dominated qualifying for the sprint race at the Brazil Grand Prix but title rival Max Verstappen will be right on his shoulder on Saturday.
Red Bull’s Verstappen has a 19-point lead over the seven-time world champion who will take a five-place grid penalty on Sunday after the engine was changed on his Mercedes.
“I’m so happy to be back in Brazil. Just a big thank you to all the team, they’ve been working flat-out. Today was a really good qualifying,” said Hamilton.
“It’s been so long since it’s like the first time,” added the 36-year-old who hadn’t set the fastest time in qualifying since Hungary in August.
However, aware that Verstappen has won the last two races in the United States and Mexico, he added to Sky Sports: “I don’t know how we can go from one track where they are half a second quicker to this.”
The Briton posted a fastest time of 1min 07.934sec, four tenths quicker than his Dutch rival.
The 24-lap sprint race on Saturday will determine the starting order for Sunday’s race at Interlagos. The winner receives three points.
“When they take a new engine naturally they have a bit more power for the weekend, so for me it’s not a big shock,” said Verstappen.
“I’m just happy to be second. It’s a good position to start from — we want to be closer, but sometimes you have to be realistic and I don’t think there was any more in it.
“There’s not that many points in the sprint race so I hope to have good first lap and of course start from first on Sunday.”
After Sunday’s race, only three rounds remain in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi.
The two title rivals’ right-hand men Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez will start on the second row on Saturday.
Pierre Gasly of AlphaTauri, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, McLaren pair Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo and also two-time world champion Fernando Alonso, in an Alpine, fill out the top ten.
Earlier on Friday, Mercedes announced that Hamilton would be penalized five places on the grid after his fifth new engine of the season.
“Lewis has taken a new Internal Combustion Engine for this event — his fifth of the season — and will take a five-place grid penalty for Sunday’s #BrazilGP,” his Mercedes team tweeted.
His latest five-place sanction, however, will not apply in Saturday’s sprint.
Despite the impending penalty, Hamilton was also fastest in opening practice Friday with Verstappen at 0.367sec behind.
Perez, at 0.442sec, and Bottas, at 0.517sec off the lead, filled out the top four.

Topics: Motorsport Formula One Formula 1 F1 Brazil Brazilian Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team

