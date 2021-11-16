You are here

ADIB appoints Nasser Al-Awadhi as group CEO

ADIB appoints Nasser Al-Awadhi as group CEO
Arab News

ADIB appoints Nasser Al-Awadhi as group CEO

ADIB appoints Nasser Al-Awadhi as group CEO
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank’s board of directors has announced the appointment of UAE national Nasser Abdulla Al-Awadhi as ADIB’s new group chief executive officer, starting from Jan. 9, 2022 subsequent to UAE Central Bank approval.

Al-Awadhi brings more than 33 years of experience in banking and is a leading practitioner in Islamic finance, having held a variety of senior strategic, commercial and leadership roles. He joins ADIB from Dubai Islamic Bank where he served as the group chief of consumer banking, since March 2018, during which he contributed to the development of various transformational programs and implemented various strategic initiatives. He was also a board member of several leading national institutions.

In addition, he held the position of head of strategic relationships at Dubai Islamic Bank from 2014 to 2018 and head of business development at Tamweel Company from 2011 to 2014.

Jawaan Awaidha Suhail Al-Khaili, ADIB’s chairman, said: “The board is pleased to have appointed Nasser Al-Awadhi as group CEO. Nasser was our standout choice and brings a wealth of leadership experience in both Islamic finance and banking. He will now lead ADIB through our next stage of expansion under our 2025 growth strategy.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the leadership team for playing a central role in leading ADIB over the last two years. During that time and despite the pandemic, the bank has grown significantly, now serving over one million customers, delivering sustained profitability, and putting in place a world-class digital infrastructure.”

Meanwhile, Al-Awadhi, the newly appointed group CEO, said: “It is a great privilege to be joining ADIB at a time when the bank is achieving strong momentum, and as it sets out to deliver its 2025 growth strategy. I wholeheartedly share ADIB’s vision to become the world’s most innovative Islamic bank combining the very best digital services with innovative Islamic products. I look forward to working with the bank’s team to take advantage of all available opportunities in the market and contribute to ADIB by providing the best possible value to our valued shareholders. “

ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with more than 133 billion dirhams ($30.7 billion) in assets. It has a presence in six strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, Saudi Arabia, the UK, Sudan, Iraq and Qatar. 

US Consulate, University of Iowa & EFE to train Saudi women on entrepreneurship 

US Consulate, University of Iowa & EFE to train Saudi women on entrepreneurship 
Updated 16 November 2021
Arab News

US Consulate, University of Iowa & EFE to train Saudi women on entrepreneurship 

US Consulate, University of Iowa & EFE to train Saudi women on entrepreneurship 
  • The project will provide 50 young women with professional training and connections to local and international mentors that are necessary to start their businesses
Updated 16 November 2021
Arab News

The US Consulate General in Jeddah, the University of Iowa, and Education For Employment, a nonprofit in the MENA region linking unemployed youth to job opportunities, have launched a one-year project to train Saudi women from the western region on entrepreneurship skills in new emerging sectors like IT, real estate and e-commerce. This project will focus on fast-growing sectors in Saudi Arabia, in line with Vision 2030 goals to support economic growth in the Kingdom.

The project will provide 50 young women with professional training and connections to local and international mentors that are necessary to start their businesses. 

The Western Saudi Arabia Venture School for Women project is designed to “put new entrepreneurial tools into the hands of Saudi women,” said Dimy Doresca, director of the Institute for International Business at the University of Iowa Tippie College of Business. “With the guidance of Iowa professionals, we will train aspiring innovators of business and social enterprise, through the startup process using methods that reduce risk and encourage ongoing innovation,” said Doresca. “We will nurture and empower women in Saudi Arabia to become examples of social and economic success in their communities.”

The women will participate in Venture School International, an entrepreneurial educational program that guides students through the startup process by teaching them how to identify a market need and build a business to meet it. The university is partnering with the nonprofit Education For Employment to teach the Venture School International training, which will be complemented by contacts at local financing organizations, government officials, and business support services. Doresca said Iowa women entrepreneurs will also work with the Saudi women as mentors, providing support and encouragement while serving as role models. As part of the program, university faculty and Iowa entrepreneurs will travel to Saudi Arabia to provide training and help develop mentor relationships. 

“We are very pleased to partner with the University of Iowa and the US Consulate to enable young Saudi women reach their potential by empowering them with cutting-edge skills to compete in growing sectors, especially in the digital economy. The skills that these young women will acquire are based on a proven model that has enabled EFE in Saudi to connect over 5,000 people to the world of work, 52 percent of which are young Saudi women,” said EFE in Saudi CEO Abdullah Al-Ghamdi. 

Midwam spotlights AlUla treasures at dates festival 

Midwam spotlights AlUla treasures at dates festival 
Updated 16 November 2021
Arab News

Midwam spotlights AlUla treasures at dates festival 

Midwam spotlights AlUla treasures at dates festival 
  • Midwam curated the festival in a way that enabled visitors to experience AlUla’s culture and heritage first-hand in order to deliver on the objectives of Vision 2030, increasing both the quality and quantity of the Kingdom’s cultural activity
Updated 16 November 2021
Arab News


Midwam, a homegrown Saudi company that specializes in designing and curating unique experiences for organizations and institutions, partnered with the Royal Commission of AlUla to design the recently held AlUla Dates Festival. The event, which opened on Oct. 15, ran over the course of three weekends.

The RCU worked closely with Midwam to host the festival, which brought together date farmers, investors and members of the local community. AlUla is home to Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site and the festival aimed to highlight the Kingdom’s most captivating cultural heritage treasures and traditional artisan practices as part of the long-term sustainable development of the city.

Midwam was established in 2012 and already counts tier-1 government entities as its clients including the Ministry of Culture, the Saudi Art Council and Misk Innovation. The company has worked on some of Saudi Arabia’s biggest transformational events such as the first MDLBEAST Soundstorm festival, a record-breaking music festival that took place in Riyadh in December 2019, drawing the participation of 400,000 attendees.

The opening weekend of the AlUla Dates Festival attracted thousands of people including Saudi nationals as well as international visitors. This is the first event which has been held in the city since the start of the pandemic. Midwam curated the festival in a way that enabled visitors to experience AlUla’s culture and heritage first-hand in order to deliver on the objectives of Vision 2030, increasing both the quality and quantity of the Kingdom’s cultural activity.

Khalid Al-Muawad, co-founder and CEO of Midwam, said: “We are delighted that Midwam has partnered with the Royal Commission of AlUla to design the experience in such a significant cultural event in the Kingdom. The AlUla Dates Festival is playing a vital role as being a great platform for the wonderful people of AlUla to showcase the rich culture of the area. The sales that took place in the local souq is a reflection of the confidence and appeal of the event to the visitors. From the dates auction early in the morning to the local storyteller telling tales of old about AlUla, we made sure that each touchpoint is designed in a manner that highlights the wonderful aspects of this Saudi city to locals and international visitors alike.”

Midwam leverages augmented, virtual and mixed reality as well as AI to offer innovative, flexible and smart solutions on multiple platforms. The Jeddah-based experience design company has worked on some of Saudi Arabia’s biggest events and with leading Saudi public and private sector entities to create emotional and inspirational connections between the human and the brand.

TAQA, ARI partner to develop carbon sequestration opportunities in KSA, Mideast

TAQA, ARI partner to develop carbon sequestration opportunities in KSA, Mideast
Updated 16 November 2021
Arab News

TAQA, ARI partner to develop carbon sequestration opportunities in KSA, Mideast

TAQA, ARI partner to develop carbon sequestration opportunities in KSA, Mideast
Updated 16 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Industrialization and Energy Services Company (TAQA) and Advance Resources International Inc. have announced the formation of a strategic alliance to develop carbon sequestration and underground storage opportunities in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East region. The timing of the alliance coincides with the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiatives launched earlier last week in Riyadh.

Carbon sequestration is the process of capturing and storing atmospheric carbon dioxide. It is one method of reducing the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere with the goal of reducing global climate change.

Khalid Nouh, TAQA chief executive, said: “We’re very excited to partner with a world-class firm having international experience spanning for more than 40 years in carbon sequestration, underground storage and enhanced oil recovery projects. This is an important step to realize the vision of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ‘that the world needs to go much further and faster in combating climate change.’ The alliance with ARI will position TAQA at the forefront of realizing this vision and is very well in line with TAQA 2021 strategy.”

Vello A. Kuuskraa, ARI president, said: “We are most pleased to partner with TAQA, a recognized leader in providing high quality oil field services, on carbon sequestration and enhanced oil recovery studies and projects in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East region. Carbon sequestration and EOR are two critical technologies essential for achieving a successful energy transition.”

ROSHN hosts roadshow to attract private sector

ROSHN hosts roadshow to attract private sector
Updated 16 November 2021

ROSHN hosts roadshow to attract private sector

ROSHN hosts roadshow to attract private sector
Updated 16 November 2021

Among ROSHN’s goals is to contribute to the gross domestic product, support national companies, and provide outstanding investment opportunities for partners.

ROSHN, Saudi Arabia’s national community developer and a fully owned company by the Public Investment Fund, recently organized a roadshow to attract investment partners, developers, contractors and suppliers, at The Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Riyadh. ROSHN’s leadership team consists of representatives from the largest 300 companies specialized in the construction and real estate development sectors.

The ROSHN Partnership Roadshow aims to contribute to providing opportunities for purchase by investors, developers, contractors, and suppliers from the private sector in developing the vast communities that ROSHN is developing in various regions across the Kingdom. This roadshow also comes from ROSHN’s keenness to support investment partners in multiple fields. Among ROSHN’s goals is to contribute to the gross domestic product, support national companies, and provide outstanding investment opportunities for partners.

The event highlighted the role of ROSHN and the contribution of its activities as a substantial national real estate developer, while showcasing the communities that it is developing within a long-term plan across the Kingdom. This is in addition to presenting the standards and requirements of the company and investment opportunities that will provide opportunities to attract sectors and companies.

ROSHN group CEO David Grover said: “Today we are pleased to host our partner investors, developers, contractors and suppliers in the fields of development, construction and various other areas. (They are) our partners to develop culturally and environmentally sustainable societies that achieve national goals in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and meet the ambitions of society.”

During the event, members from the ROSHN leadership team, including Grover, and the group’s chief operating officer Sabah Barakat, presented several points explaining the opportunities. The leadership team communicated directly with the audience in an open discussion session to exchange and answer all inquiries.

Marriott Riyadh launches first EV charging station in KSA

Marriott Riyadh launches first EV charging station in KSA
Updated 15 November 2021
Arab News

Marriott Riyadh launches first EV charging station in KSA

Marriott Riyadh launches first EV charging station in KSA
Updated 15 November 2021
Arab News

Marriott Riyadh Diplomatic Quarter has announced the launch of the first ever electric vehicle charging station for commercial and residential use in Saudi Arabia. The move aligns with Marriott International’s sustainability goals and commitment.

“These charging stations are another step in making Marriott Riyadh a more sustainable hotel,” said Muin Serhan, general manager of Riyadh Marriott Hotels. “With electric vehicles becoming more mainstream, this will allow us to adapt our hotel infrastructure to meet a growing need for EV charging and also help us in becoming more environmentally friendly by supporting the use of electric vehicles that emit no tailpipe emissions.”

As part of its commitment to promoting environmentalism in Saudi Arabia, Marriott Riyadh Diplomatic Quarter is the first hotel to join GreenParking’s EV-Network — a vast network company of smart electric vehicle chargers that spans the Middle East. Electric vehicle drivers who use the GreenParking app can now access the new state of the art eVolve charging station at the hotel. The charger is located in the hotel’s underground parking lot and is capable of the fastest possible AC power speed charging, and is compatible with all car manufacturers.

These charging stations are another step in making Marriott Riyadh a more sustainable hotel.

Muin Serhan, General Manager of Riyadh Marriott Hotels

CEO of GreenParking Sam Alawiye spoke of his excitement and pride about the collaboration with Riyadh Marriott Hotels, and contributing to the green movement sweeping the Kingdom.

“The Marriott Riyadh location is the perfect place to install this smart fast charger, and we’re delighted to be working with the Marriott team to expand this service to all Marriott hotels in Riyadh. It’s a location that is accessible to a number of important communities and neighborhoods in the surrounding areas, and will help to promote a greener environment and provide required app-based services to the growing number of electric car drivers in the Kingdom. These are really exciting times for the Middle East when it comes to sustainability, and we’re proud to be a part of this powerful collaboration with Marriott Riyadh Diplomatic Quarter, which will drive toward better eco-friendly solutions in e-mobility and parking.”

Marriott and GreenParking opened the charger to the public in an inauguration event earlier this month. General manager Serhan and GreenParking’s Alawiye both spoke on what this means for the city, followed by an evening of live music, food and drinks.

