Bitcoin, ether nurse losses, lurk near critical levels: Crypto Wrap

Bitcoin, ether nurse losses, lurk near critical levels: Crypto Wrap
Updated 16 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Updated 16 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Bitcoin and ether, the world's two largest cryptocurrencies, were weak on Wednesday and at near-critical levels that analysts believe could spell further weakness if they fell further.

While profit-taking after the massive run-up in prices earlier this month emerged as the biggest factor, analysts pointed to other reasons behind the more cautious sentiment, such as bitcoin's blockchain upgrade last weekend, higher US inflation and China's latest directive to its state-owned firms not to carry out cryptocurrency mining.

Bitcoin has doubled in value since January. "Its correction could get severe if it fell through $58,000," Craig Erlam, a senior market analyst at online broker Oanda, said.

"This has the feel that we could see some messy two-way action, and it wouldn’t surprise to see 68,000 capping the upside, 57,000 the downside," added Chris Weston, head of research at brokerage Pepperstone in Melbourne.

In another sign of the world's growing fascination with blockchain and cryptocurrencies, the Staples Center sports and entertainment arena in downtown Los Angeles said it will be renamed Crypto.com Arena under a naming rights agreement with the Singapore-based Crypto.com platform.

"Still, the drop may signal the start of more downside and the longer we stay at the current price level the bigger the possibility of an even greater pullback. Investors should be on the watch for any negative macro news that may cause the markets to lose confidence in uptrend continuation and ignite a bigger correction,” Mikkel Morch, Executive Director & Risk Management at crypto and digital assets hedge fund ARK36 said.

He added: "If the $59K support is breached, Bitcoin may drop all the way to $49K where another strong support area is found."

Meanwhile, Ruud Feltkamp, CEO of cloud-based automated crypto trading bot Cryptohopper said: “As previously predicted, we will see this kind of volatility, with cryptocurrency going up and down, in the coming months. But this presents exciting trading opportunities. You can pretty quickly see where the price will bounce and, when this happens, the price jumps quite a bit. For me, as a trader, this makes crypto the most fun market to trade in."

Another ETF for Bitcoin Futures

A third US bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund has entered the market, Bloomberg reported.

The VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (ticker XBTF) launched Tuesday, roughly one month after the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy fund (BITO) became the first of its kind to start trading and debuted to record-setting demand.

While the ProShares fund sucked in $1.1 billion in just two days — the fastest that the ETF has ever done — that pace of growth has slowed considerably.

Assets have lingered between $1.3 billion and $1.4 billion for the past several weeks, according to Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, the second fund of its kind, Valkyrie's Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BTF), raised just $60 million despite launching three days after ProShares.

Daily Trading

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency in trading internationally, traded lower on Wednesday, falling by 1.08 percent to $60,206 at 5:24 pm Riyadh time.

ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, traded at $4,221, down by 2.40 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Topics: bitcoin cryptocurrency

Development Works Food moves to the main Tadawul market with 3m shares

Development Works Food moves to the main Tadawul market with 3m shares
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Restaurant, coffee shop and catering business Development Works Food (DWF), will move from parallel market Nomu to the main TASI market, on which it will list with a capital of SR30 million ($8 million) and 3 million shares. after approval from Tadawul. 

Tadawul reported that the trade of shares will be suspended from November18, to start the transfer procedures, and it will be announced on tjhe main market when the procedures are completed.  

DWF was founded in 2010, and most recently reported SR94.5 million in sales.

 

Topics: Development Works Food Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Saudi airport services provider signs deal with EgyptAir

Saudi airport services provider signs deal with EgyptAir
Updated 9 min 46 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Updated 9 min 46 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

The Saudi Ground Services Company (SGSC) will start serving EgyptAir flights in all airports in the Kingdom under a new contract.

Before the deal, the Saudi firm only served EgyptAir flights in two airports in the Kingdom - Abha International Airport and Prince Nayef International Airport in Qassim. 

The contract, signed during the ongoing Dubai Airshow, expands SGSC’s mandate to provide ground handling services and solutions to the Egyptian carrier. 

It comes as the airline's Chairman Amr Nabil, who signed the deal, expects the operating volume of Saudi airports to reach pre-pandemic levels, during which the airlines averaged 100 flights per week in six airports in the Kingdom, excluding peak operations seasons in Hajj and Umrah.  

Raed Al-Idrissi, chairman of the board of directors of the SGSC, said: “The Saudi Ground Services Company is proud of this partnership, and always looks forward to providing services to EgyptAir.”

The Saudi Ground Services Company has served more than 60,000 “in and out” flights belonging to EgyptAir during the previous Hajj and Umrah seasons. 

Topics: EgyptAir Saudi Ground Services Company

UAE conglomerate Al Habtoor may list 35% of the company in Q3 next year

UAE conglomerate Al Habtoor may list 35% of the company in Q3 next year
Updated 27 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 27 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai-based Al Habtoor Group, one of the Gulf's most successful conglomerates, may list 30 or 35 percent of shares in the third quarter of 2022, its chairman Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor told Al Arabia channel.

“We’ve been studying this for more than 10 years and every time we considered this, we didn't go ahead,” he said.

“This year proved to be a good year and things are excellent,” Al Habtoor said.

The business is one of the region’s largest and most respected firms, with interests in the hospitality, automotive, car leasing, real estate, education and publishing sectors. 

Al-Habtoor attributed the improvements of business to an influx of tourists and visitors who flocked to Dubai to attend conferences.

Unlike major hubs around the world, Dubai has stayed open, attracting thousands of visitors and events including an airshow, Bloomberg said.

Topics: Al Habtoor Group (AHG)

Saudi's Alkhorayef Water pens $16.26m deal with Zakat authority

Saudi's Alkhorayef Water pens $16.26m deal with Zakat authority
Updated 37 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 37 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Company has signed a SR 60.96 million ($16.2 million) contract with the Saudi Zakat Tax and Customs Authority.

Alkhorayef will take on the operation and maintenance works of water and wastewater treatment plants and their related services at all land ports of Saudi Arabia, according to a bourse filing on Tuesday.

The financial impact of the contract has started to reflect positively on the income statements during the fourth quarter of 2021, the company said in a statement on Saudi Stock Market (Tadawul).

Topics: Alkhorayef Water & Power Technologies Company

EBRD approves $282m loan for Egypt's metro project 

EBRD approves $282m loan for Egypt’s metro project 
Updated 40 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 40 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has approved $282 million financing for the Alexandria Metro Project, Egypt’s minister of international cooperation said on Wednesday.

The financing is part of the strategic partnership between the Egyptian government and the bank to support the country’s development and its transition toward a green economy. 

Rania Al-Mashat said its comes within the framework of the Green Cities Program. 

Through the program, the bank identifies the environmental challenges facing different Egyptian cities and link them to infrastructure investments and promote green transformation and sustainability in the urban centers. 

The North African country came on top of the bank’s list as the largest country of operations in the southern and eastern Mediterranean region during 2020, representing 47 percent of the bank’s total investments in the region. 

Topics: Egypt EBRD Metro Project Alexandria

