Energy transition: Algeria goes green
The vast areas of the Algerian Sahara lend themselves to the production of solar energy. (Photo, AFP)(AFP/File)
Sarra Benali Cherif

Energy transition: Algeria goes green
  • In Algeria, renewable energy only represents only 3% of the energy mix
  • Algeria hopes to sell hydrogen instead of natural gas to Spain and Italy starting 2030, using the same pipelines
ALGIERS: Algeria has expressed a determination to become a platform for energy transition. How can it meet this challenge and what could be its strategy to get out of its current almost total dependence on fossil fuels?

Before answering these two questions, it is necessary to recall that 97 percent of this country’s electricity is generated from fossil fuels, the vast majority from gas.

On one hand, there is the need to resort to renewable energies — the sooner the better. On the other hand, the production of energy by solar, wind and other resources that are both “clean” and “environmentally friendly” is currently very low, which shows the enormous task that lies ahead.

To this end, the Algerian state has developed an energy transition strategy and an ambitious development program involving to renewable energies and energy efficiency, which must be completed in 2030.

The vast areas of the Algerian Sahara that have maximum sunshine lend themselves well to the production of solar energy, as an inexhaustible energy potential to produce around 3,000 kWh per square meter, according to forecasts.

The priority is therefore to make the most of the energy potential available in the country. The Algerian government is counting on a program with a capacity of 15,000 megawatts (MW) by 2035. The country is now considering bids for solar photovoltaic plants to produce electricity. The Algerian government is doing everything in its power to improve the business climate for both local and foreign investors.

Green hydrogen is another energy trend which will make it possible to achieve the objectives set out by COP26. Capable of compensating for the irregularity of renewable energies, green hydrogen represents invaluable economic potential, particularly for the industrial sector, and on the long run, for the residential sector.

The national plan for the production of green hydrogen, which is obtained by the electrolysis of water, was approved last May. It includes the launch of market studies, development and regulations. Algeria hopes to sell hydrogen instead of natural gas to Spain and Italy starting 2030, using the same pipelines.

Dr. Nadjib Drouiche, a researcher at the Semiconductor Technology Research Center for Energy Energy (CRTSE), told Arab News en Francais that Algeria is well off and has all the assets to succeed in this leap forward in energy transition. He said that there are already four production sites for green hydrogen, in steel complexes such as El-Hadjar (Annaba) or glass factories such as Larbaa (Blida).

Around 20 million tons of CO2 are generated annually by Algerian cars. To encourage a transition toward electric cars, the import of hybrid vehicles is now prioritised.

The Minister of Energy Transition and Renewable Energies, Benattou Ziane, said: “Many mechanical workshops already practice a technique called ‘retrofitting’ [renovation of equipment], which consists of an electrical conversion. It is a question of equipping any type of vehicle (heat, gasoline or diesel engine) with electric energy.”

In terms of intermediate solutions, a program dedicated to the conversion of fuel modes in the transport sector is included in the government’s action plan. In 2021, 150,000 vehicles were using LPG, whether individuals, taxis or public administrations.

Algeria is committed, under the terms of the Paris agreement, to reduce carbon emissions by 7 percent by the year 2030. It could reach a 22 percent target if the country manages to obtain financial and technological assistance. Will Algeria succeed in becoming the African Eldorado of renewable energies? Only time will tell.

This story was originally published in French on Arab News en Français

 

Topics: Algeria Renewable Energy solar power

US and European powers discuss Iran threat with Gulf countries in Riyadh

US and European powers discuss Iran threat with Gulf countries in Riyadh
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

US and European powers discuss Iran threat with Gulf countries in Riyadh

US and European powers discuss Iran threat with Gulf countries in Riyadh
  • Meetings come ahead of talks with Iran over rebooting 2015 nuclear deal
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The US and European powers told Gulf countries on Thursday that they were determined to address Iran’s destabilizing activities in the region.

The comments came during talks in Riyadh between officials from France, Germany, the UK and GCC countries, along with US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley. Jordan and Egypt were also represented.

Malley and the Europeans condemned Iran’s “destabilizing activities in the region, including the use and transfer of ballistic missiles and UAVs (drones) that have led to attacks against regional partners,” a State Department spokesperson said.

Saudi Arabia is attacked regularly with explosive drones and missiles fired across the border from Yemen by the Iran-backed Houthi militia.

The talks also focused on upcoming talks with Iran over rebooting the 2015 deal to curb Tehran’s nuclear ambitions. Iran has repeatedly breached the terms of the deal with world powers after Donald Trump withdrew the US from the accord in 2017.

“Representatives of the E3 (Germany France, UK) and the United States reiterated the importance – for Europe, the United States, the region and beyond – of quickly reaching and implementing a negotiated solution to that end and of ensuring that Iran’s nuclear program is exclusively for peaceful purposes,” the statement said.

A day earlier, US and Gulf officials convened their Working Group on Iran, during which they said Iran’s nuclear program was of “grave concern.”

The group said Iran’s continued enrichment of uranium to quantities and purity higher than those stated in the JCPOA had no civilian need but would be “important to a nuclear weapons program.”

The group condemned a “range of aggressive and dangerous Iranian policies, including the proliferation and direct use of advanced ballistic missiles and Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS).”

“These weapons have been used by Iran or its proxies in hundreds of attacks against civilians and critical infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and civilian merchant seamen in international waters of the Sea of Oman, and endangered American troops combatting ISIS (Daesh),” the group said. 

Topics: Iran Robert Malley GCC Riyadh JCPOA

US Treasury department sanctions senior Houthi military officer Saleh Mesfer Alshaer

US Treasury department sanctions senior Houthi military officer Saleh Mesfer Alshaer
Updated 18 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

US Treasury department sanctions senior Houthi military officer Saleh Mesfer Alshaer

US Treasury department sanctions senior Houthi military officer Saleh Mesfer Alshaer
Updated 18 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US Treasury department said Thursday it was sanctioning senior Houthi military officer Saleh Mesfer Alshaer.

More to follow...

Killing of protesters in Sudan ‘utterly shameful’: UN rights chief

Killing of protesters in Sudan ‘utterly shameful’: UN rights chief
Updated 18 November 2021
AFP

Killing of protesters in Sudan ‘utterly shameful’: UN rights chief

Killing of protesters in Sudan ‘utterly shameful’: UN rights chief
  • UN High Commissioner for Human Rights had repeatedly appealed to Sudan's military and security forces "to refrain from the use of unnecessary and disproportionate force against demonstrators"
  • "It is utterly shameful that live ammunition was again used yesterday against protesters," Michelle Bachelet said
Updated 18 November 2021
AFP

GENEVA: The UN rights chief on Thursday condemned the Sudanese security forces’ use of live ammunition against peaceful demonstrators, after 15 protesters were killed in the bloodiest day since the October 25 coup.
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said her office had repeatedly appealed to Sudan’s military and security forces “to refrain from the use of unnecessary and disproportionate force against demonstrators.”
“It is utterly shameful that live ammunition was again used yesterday against protesters,” she said in a statement.
“Shooting into large crowds of unarmed demonstrators, leaving dozens dead and many more injured, is deplorable, clearly aimed at stifling the expression of public dissent, and amounts to gross violations of international human rights law.”
At least 15 people were killed during the crackdown on Wednesday’s massive protests, raising the toll since the coup to 39.
More than 100 others were wounded, including 80 who sustained gunshots to their upper bodies and heads, the UN rights office said, citing reliable medical sources.
Police said 89 officers had been injured.
The protests were the latest that have rocked Sudan since top general Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan — Sudan’s de facto leader since the April 2019 ousting of longtime president Omar Al-Bashir — last month detained the civilian leadership and declared a state of emergency.
The latest demonstrations were organized despite a near-total shutdown of Internet services and the disruption of telephone lines across Sudan.
“Blanket Internet and telecommunications shutdowns violate core principles of necessity and proportionality and contravene international law,” Bachelet said.
She warned the communications shutdown meant people were “unable to call for ambulances to treat injured protesters, families are unable to check on the safety of their loved ones, and hospitals are unable to reach doctors as emergency rooms filled up.”
Bachelet urged the authorities to release all those detained for merely protesting.
She also decried the increasing targeting of journalists in Sudan, including arbitrary arrests and reports of attempted abductions.
“With the Internet shutdowns, the role of journalists in getting essential information out on the current situation is particularly crucial,” she stressed.
“But I fear the increasingly hostile environment against them may lead to self-censorship, and further threaten media pluralism and independence.”

Topics: Sudan Protests Sudan coup UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

Israel defense minister’s cleaner charged with attempt to spy for Iran

Israel defense minister’s cleaner charged with attempt to spy for Iran
Updated 18 November 2021
AFP

Israel defense minister’s cleaner charged with attempt to spy for Iran

Israel defense minister’s cleaner charged with attempt to spy for Iran
  • Omri Goren Gorochovsky, a 37-year-old resident of the central city of Lod, was arrested on November 4
  • Gorochovsky and his partner worked as cleaners in Gantz's home in Rosh Haayin outside Tel Aviv, the indictment says
Updated 18 November 2021
AFP

JERUSALEM: A man employed as a cleaner in the home of Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz was charged Thursday with attempting to spy for the Black Shadow hacking group which is purportedly linked to Iran.
According to the indictment published by Israel’s justice ministry, Omri Goren Gorochovsky, a 37-year-old resident of the central city of Lod, was arrested on November 4.
An arrest warrant for Gorochovsky said he had an extensive criminal history, including five convictions and prison time served for various offenses including bank robbery, raising questions about how he was hired to work in the home of one of Israel’s top security officials.
In a separate statement, the Shin Bet domestic security agency said Gorochovsky had never gained access to “classified materials” and therefore did not successfully share state secrets.
Gorochovsky and his partner worked as cleaners in Gantz’s home in Rosh Haayin outside Tel Aviv, the indictment says.
Late last month, the Black Shadow hackers claimed a cyberattack targeting an Israeli Internet service provider which attracted widespread media attention.
In Gorochovsky’s charge sheet, Black Shadow is described as “affiliated to Iran.”
Following the high-profile cyberattack, Gorochovsky allegedly contacted Black Shadow via Telegram on or around October 31 with an offer to pass on information from Gantz’s home.
Using a false name, Israel says the suspect “identified himself as someone working in the home of the Israeli minister of defense, and noted his ability to assist the group in various ways.”
According to the charge sheet, Gorochovsky told a Black Shadow representative that for a “monetary sum” he would convey information via malware that he proposed implanting with a USB device.
To prove his credibility, the indictment says, Gorochovsky sent photographs of various items in the minister’s house.
Those included Gantz’s work desk, a package with a sticker that contained an IP address, souvenirs from Gantz’s previous role as Israel’s armed forces chief of staff, family photos and a property tax payment receipt.
The Shin Bet said the espionage attempt was quickly thwarted, with Gorochovsky arrested just days after he reached out to Black Shadow.
Attorney Gal Wolf, representing Gorochovsky, told Israeli public radio the indictment “grew in volume and in a direction that does not at all match the evidence.”
“The client I represent denies completely that he had any intention of harming state security. And the fact is at the end of the day he did not with his actions harm state security and he didn’t have the ability to harm,” Wolf said.
Instead, Gorochovsky’s actions should be seen as criminal deeds and to charge him with espionage was “a step too far,” Wolf said.
The hacking group, which has not acknowledged any link to Israel’s arch foe Iran, has been blamed for multiple attacks on Israel’s Internet infrastructure.
In the most recent case, it obtained the database of the largest Israeli LGBTQ dating site and released sensitive personal information, including HIV status, from as many as a million users.
The group has also penetrated an Israeli insurance firm, stealing a trove of data and leaking it when its demand for a ransom was not met.
Black Shadow hacks are seen as part of a years-long covert war between Israel and Iran including physical attacks on ships and offensive cyber moves online.
The Shin Bet said it had launched an investigation over Gorochovsky’s case “in order to reduce the chances of recurrence of these kinds of incidents in the future.”

Topics: Israel benny gantz Black Shadow spy

Britain’s Prince Charles in Cairo, first visit since 2006

Britain's Prince Charles visits Bayt Al-Razzaz Palace in the Darb Al-Ahmar neighbourhood of old Cairo. (AP)
Britain's Prince Charles visits Bayt Al-Razzaz Palace in the Darb Al-Ahmar neighbourhood of old Cairo. (AP)
Updated 18 November 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Britain’s Prince Charles in Cairo, first visit since 2006

Britain's Prince Charles visits Bayt Al-Razzaz Palace in the Darb Al-Ahmar neighbourhood of old Cairo. (AP)
  • Prince and wife Camilla received formal welcome by President Abdel Fattah El-Sissi and his wife
Updated 18 November 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, began a two-day visit to Egypt on Thursday as part of a tour that also includes Jordan. 

It is their first official overseas trip since the start of the pandemic and their second to Egypt. 

They visited the country in 2006 as part of a tour that included Saudi Arabia and India, with the aim of promoting better understanding and tolerance between religions, supporting environmental initiatives, and encouraging sustainable job opportunities and training for young people.

Prince Charles visited Al-Azhar, Al-Azhar Park, Siwa Oasis, and inaugurated the British University in Cairo during that trip.

He said in his speech at Al-Azhar University: “I believe with all my heart that responsible men and women should work to restore mutual respect between religions, and we must do everything in our power to overcome the mistrust that poisons the lives of many people.”

He also visited Egypt in 1981 with the late Diana, Princess of Wales, on their honeymoon. They stopped on their yacht in Port Said and were received by President Anwar Sadat and his wife.

The British embassy in Cairo said the visit program would give the royal couple an opportunity to celebrate the culture of ancient Egypt and its spiritual importance, while also looking at modern Egypt, which embraces a more environmentally friendly future.

President Abdel Fatteh El-Sisi and his wife Intisar El-Sisi received the couple at the Federal Palace to officially welcome them. This meeting looks to strengthen the religious ties between the UK and Egypt.

The prince will meet artisans and conservators to celebrate traditional craftsmanship and the UK's support for cultural heritage preservation.

A reception to celebrate bilateral ties will be held in the Giza plateau area overlooking the pyramids and, on the last day of the trip, the couple will visit the ancient city of Alexandria.

They will visit programs and institutions in areas they are committed to supporting. 

The prince focuses on environmental issues, interfaith dialogue, heritage preservation, and providing jobs and opportunities for young men and women. The duchess continues her commitment to supporting women, as well as educating girls.

The embassy also said ​​the visit followed the UK’s hosting of COP26 and that Egypt would assume the presidency of COP27 next year. 

The prince has a deep interest in environmental issues and will look for ways to cooperate on climate change.

Topics: Middle East Egypt Cairo UK Prince Charles

