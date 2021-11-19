You are here

  • Home
  • African, US envoys back in Ethiopia in push to end war

African, US envoys back in Ethiopia in push to end war

African, US envoys back in Ethiopia in push to end war
Youngsters walk next to an abandoned tank belonging to Tigrayan forces south of the town of Mehoni, Ethiopia. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9gr8m

Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

African, US envoys back in Ethiopia in push to end war

African, US envoys back in Ethiopia in push to end war
  • The TPLF has called on Abiy Ahmed’s government to break what it describes as a humanitarian ‘siege’ of Tigray, where the UN estimates hundreds of thousands of people are living in famine-like conditions
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

ADDIS ABABA: Top diplomats from the African Union and US returned to Ethiopia on Thursday as part of a ramped-up push to broker a ceasefire in the country's north, the foreign ministry said.
"They came today. Both of them," ministry spokesman Dina Mufti said, referring to Olusegun Obasanjo, the AU's special envoy for the Horn of Africa, and his American counterpart Jeffrey Feltman.
Both men also visited the country earlier this month in a push to facilitate a deal between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front rebel group, which has been advancing south and has not ruled out a march on the capital Addis Ababa.
Obasanjo made two trips to Tigray's capital Mekele to meet TPLF leaders on his earlier trip, a sign of progress after multiple statements in which the TPLF dismissed the AU, which is headquartered in Addis Ababa, as biased in favor of Abiy's government.
A TPLF source told AFP Thursday that Obasanjo may return to Mekele this week.
At a weekly press conference on Thursday, Dina said Obasanjo "was shuttling between the various forces" as part of "a fact-finding type of mission."
"I think he's investigating. He's talking to different partners. At the end of the day, he will come out with a proposal. That proposal is not yet obvious," he said.
"The same thing holds true for Mr Feltman," he added.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken renewed Washington's call for a ceasefire during a visit Wednesday to Kenya, his first stop on his first trip to sub-Saharan Africa since becoming President Joe Biden's top diplomat.
Kenya has also played a role in trying to end the conflict, and Foreign Minister Raychelle Omamo told a joint news conference Wednesday that her government believes "a ceasefire is possible.” 
The conflict broke out last November after Abiy, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, sent troops into Tigray to topple the TPLF, a move he said came in response to TPLF attacks on army camps.
Though he promised a swift victory, by late June the TPLF had retaken most of Tigray including its capital Mekele, and its fighters have since pushed into the neighboring regions of Amhara and Afar.
Last week Dina said any "peaceful solution" would require the TPLF's withdrawal from Afar and Amhara, something the TPLF has dismissed as "an absolute non-starter" as a condition for talks.
The TPLF, meanwhile, has called on Abiy's government to break what it describes as a humanitarian "siege" of Tigray, where the UN estimates hundreds of thousands of people are living in famine-like conditions.
AFP reported this week that nearly 200 young children had died of starvation in 14 hospitals in the region, citing data collected by local doctors and researchers.

Topics: Ethiopia Tigray Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF)

Related

At least 1,000 arrested since Ethiopia state of emergency: UN
World
At least 1,000 arrested since Ethiopia state of emergency: UN
Ethiopian authorities detain more than 70 UN drivers — UN email
World
Ethiopian authorities detain more than 70 UN drivers — UN email

UN starts humanitarian operations on Bangladesh island for Rohingya refugees

UN starts humanitarian operations on Bangladesh island for Rohingya refugees
Updated 15 sec ago

UN starts humanitarian operations on Bangladesh island for Rohingya refugees

UN starts humanitarian operations on Bangladesh island for Rohingya refugees
  • The UN agency recently signed deal with Bangladesh to launch aid program
  • The refugee agency and the UN World Food Program were setting up logistics systems on the island for food transportation, storage, and distribution
Updated 15 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: The UN’s refugee agency has started humanitarian operations at a controversial Rohingya refugee camp island in the Bay of Bengal, officials in Bangladesh have confirmed.

The move came after UN teams carried out several assessment trips to the site, the establishment of which the organization had initially rejected.

Since December, Bangladeshi authorities have moved 20,000 out of a planned 100,000 people to Bhasan Char island to take pressure off Cox’s Bazar, the world’s largest refugee settlement that already hosts more than 1.1 million Rohingya Muslims.

Tens of thousands of people from the ethnic and religious minority group fled persecution in neighboring Myanmar during a military crackdown in northern Rakhine state in 2017.

Prior to, and at the start of, the relocation program, the UNHCR had criticized the Bangladeshi government’s $350 million project on the grounds of safety and Bhasan Char’s livability, as the island, 68 kilometers from the mainland, is vulnerable to severe weather and flooding.

In October, however, the UN signed an agreement with the Bangladeshi government to start humanitarian operations on the island and sent teams to assess technical needs at the site.

UNHCR assistance at the camp recently got underway as a third team arrived at the island, Regina de la Portilla, UNHCR spokesperson in Cox’s Bazar, told Arab News on Wednesday.

She said: “The UN has begun responding to urgent needs identified during the first missions, which include health, protection, nutrition, site management, and logistics. To respond to these pressing needs, the UNHCR has begun providing additional support to partner organizations that were already operational on Bhasan Char.”

She added that the refugee agency and the UN World Food Program were setting up logistics systems on the island for food transportation, storage, and distribution.

Nowsher Ibne Halim, in charge of the Bhasan Char island camp, told Arab News the UNHCR was still preparing the ground for full-fledged operations.

He said: “Since the beginning of November, different UN teams have been visiting the island every week. Mostly they were assessing current needs, identifying what was lacking, and strengthening for support for humanitarian operations with local partners.

“If everything goes well, we hope the UN will start operations here in full swing by the end of December or early next year.”

While the UN engagement has been welcomed by Bangladeshi authorities, Dhaka regards Bhasan Char as a temporary solution to the refugee crisis.

Humayun Kabir, former Bangladeshi ambassador to the US, told Arab News: “The world community should act more to ensure a conducive environment in Rakhine so that these Rohingyas can be repatriated to their homeland.

“We all should keep it in mind that relocating the Rohingyas to the island is not a sustainable solution.”

Topics: United Nations Bangladesh Rohingya refugees

Related

Special Bangladesh to relocate 80,000 more Rohingya refugees to island after UN agreement
World
Bangladesh to relocate 80,000 more Rohingya refugees to island after UN agreement
UN: Boat with Rohingya refugees adrift without food, water
World
UN: Boat with Rohingya refugees adrift without food, water

Macron says France does not need to lock down non-vaccinated people as COVID spreads

Macron says France does not need to lock down non-vaccinated people as COVID spreads
Updated 2 min 51 sec ago
Reuters

Macron says France does not need to lock down non-vaccinated people as COVID spreads

Macron says France does not need to lock down non-vaccinated people as COVID spreads
  • Europe has again become the epicentre of the pandemic, prompting some countries including Germany and Austria to reintroduce restrictions
  • "Those countries locking down the non-vaccinated are those which have not put in place the (health) pass. Therefore this step is not necessary in France," said Macron
Updated 2 min 51 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS: France does not need to follow those European countries imposing COVID-19 lockdowns on unvaccinated people, because of the success of its health pass in curbing the virus’ spread, President Emmanuel Macron said.
Europe has again become the epicenter of the pandemic, prompting some countries including Germany and Austria to reintroduce restrictions in the run-up to Christmas and causing debate over whether vaccines alone are enough to tame COVID-19.
“Those countries locking down the non-vaccinated are those which have not put in place the (health) pass. Therefore this step is not necessary in France,” Macron told La Voix du Nord newspaper in an interview published on Thursday.
In France, proof of vaccination or a recent negative test is required to go to restaurants, cafes and cinemas and to take long-distance trains, among other activities.
Europe accounted last week for more than half of the seven-day average of infections globally and about half of the latest deaths, according to a Reuters tally.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday announced curbs on public life for those not yet vaccinated in areas where hospitals are filling dangerously fast with COVID-19 patients. Austria has also imposed a lockdown for the unvaccinated.
Earlier in the day, several hundred people protested outside the Austrian Embassy in Paris against Austria’s restrictions, fearing France might be next to reimpose curbs aimed at reducing the circulation of the virus.
Macron said he was still awaiting guidance from health authorities on whether a third dose should be extended to all those eligible for the vaccine.
A booster shot is currently available for those over 65 and the frail and will be required for a valid health pass for the age group from December.
“If it’s shown that a third dose is effective and necessary for the wider public, then obviously we will incorporate it into the health pass,” he told La Voix du Nord.

Topics: France COVID-19 Emmanuael Macron

Related

EU drug agency starts evaluating new COVID-19 treatment
World
EU drug agency starts evaluating new COVID-19 treatment
Slovakia to restrict the unvaccinated to tame COVID surge
World
Slovakia to restrict the unvaccinated to tame COVID surge

Pakistan to train Afghan aviation personnel

Pakistan to train Afghan aviation personnel
Updated 6 min 46 sec ago

Pakistan to train Afghan aviation personnel

Pakistan to train Afghan aviation personnel
  • Afghanistan’s interim foreign minister visited Pakistan last week to discuss deal
  • Pakistan International Airlines and Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority will both be involved in training programs
Updated 6 min 46 sec ago
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will train Afghan aviation personnel in air traffic control and airport operations, officials in Islamabad said on Thursday, following the visit of Afghanistan’s interim foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, to Pakistan last week.

The Afghan embassy in Islamabad said in a statement earlier this week that the two sides had agreed that Pakistan would provide professional training to Afghan aviation personnel.

Pakistan’s foreign office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar confirmed to Arab News that Islamabad is “ready to offer professional capacity building to Afghans in requisite areas” including aviation.

Noor Ahmed, deputy secretary of the Pakistani government’s aviation division, told Arab News that the country’s national flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines and Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority are both ready to assist Afghan personnel.

PCAA air transport director Irfan Sabir, who was part of the Pakistani delegation during the Afghan foreign minister’s visit to Islamabad, said Afghanistan had “requested us to provide training in air traffic control, radar control, aircraft maintenance and operational training and airport operations training.”

Training, he added, would take place at the Civil Aviation Training Institute in Hyderabad and would begin as soon as the two countries sign a memorandum of understanding, the details of which are currently being worked out.

“Once our MOU is signed, then we will accept trainees from Afghanistan,” he said.

Topics: Pakistan Afghan aviation Ariana

Related

More far-right extremists referred to UK counter-radicalization program than Islamists

Up to March this year, 25 percent of the Prevent program’s 4,915 referrals related to right-wing extremist views. (Reuters/File Photo)
Up to March this year, 25 percent of the Prevent program’s 4,915 referrals related to right-wing extremist views. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 18 November 2021
Arab News

More far-right extremists referred to UK counter-radicalization program than Islamists

Up to March this year, 25 percent of the Prevent program’s 4,915 referrals related to right-wing extremist views. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Not all Prevent-referred individuals pose same threat, says expert
Updated 18 November 2021
Arab News

LONDON: For the first time, more people were referred to the UK’s de-radicalization program because of extreme-right ideology than because of Islamist beliefs, figures released on Thursday revealed.

Up to March this year, 25 percent of the Prevent program’s 4,915 referrals related to right-wing extremist views, while just 22 percent related to Islamism. The remainders were for individuals with a “mixed, unstable or unclear ideology.”

The figures were even starker for referrals to Channel — a mentorship initiative that sits within the Prevent program for the most serious cases; those deemed to pose a terrorist threat.

Of the 688 Channel referrals, nearly half — 46 percent — were because of fears of right-wing terror, while only 22 percent were interventions aimed at diverting individuals away from Islamist terrorism.

This is the third year in a row that far-right referrals to Channel have outnumbered Islamist referrals.

The Prevent program relies on referrals from police, teachers, friends, family, or others when they notice someone near to them developing extremist views.

Despite the rising far-right referrals, terrorist attacks in the UK are still usually perpetrated by individuals of Islamist ideology.

Last Sunday a Syrian man, whose ideology is still being examined, blew himself up in the back of a taxi in Liverpool. Last month, Ali Harbi Ali stabbed MP David Amess to death in an Islamist-inspired terrorist attack in Amess' constituency.

Ali had, in the past, been referred to Prevent but was judged not to pose a threat and was discharged.

Amess’ killing prompted renewed scrutiny of the Prevent program, which was already the subject of an independent review following terrorist attacks in the UK toward the end of the last decade.

Ian Acheson, a senior adviser at the Counter Extremism Project, suggested that research was needed about what was driving referrals and why they were “out of kilter” with attacks.

He told MailOnline: “Nobody can dispute these statistics as a matter of fact. Nor is it sensible to ignore extreme right-wing ideology as a driver of violent extremism. But we should also be asking about what is driving these referrals and why they are so out of kilter with the clear and present danger of Islamist extremism which in terms of lethality and potential dwarfs extreme right-wing ones.

“There is probably a lot of concern hiding within the dominant group of mixed, unstable or unclear ideology. Is this group getting the same attention as the others? I'm not at all clear that, for example, alienated young people attracted to the incel sub-culture equate in any meaningful way to religiously inspired extremism that is so inimical to society in terms of threat.”

Topics: UK far-right extremists racism Islamism

Related

Pressure on Prevent as MP’s murder exposes failings of deradicalization program
World
Pressure on Prevent as MP’s murder exposes failings of deradicalization program
British preacher, Anjem Choudary, said he intends to continue preaching after a banning order imposed on him to prevent hate speech was lifted. (File/AFP)
World
Radical preacher Choudary vows to spread views again in UK following lifting of ban

Germany to introduce tighter curbs on unvaccinated: Merkel

Germany to introduce tighter curbs on unvaccinated: Merkel
Updated 18 November 2021
AFP

Germany to introduce tighter curbs on unvaccinated: Merkel

Germany to introduce tighter curbs on unvaccinated: Merkel
  • The "2G" rule will be introduced in areas with a hospitalisation rate of 3 Covid patients/100,000 people
Updated 18 November 2021
AFP

BERLIN: Germany will introduce tough new curbs that will exclude the unvaccinated from certain public events to contain a dramatic rise in coronavirus infections, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday after crisis talks with regional leaders.
The so-called “2G” rule — allowing in only the vaccinated and the recovered — will be introduced in areas with a hospitalization rate of more than three Covid patients per 100,000 people, she said, and will apply to large events as well as culture and sports facilities. “We need to quickly put a brake on the exponential rise” in cases and intensive care bed occupancy, she added.

Topics: Germany COVID-19 German Chancellor Angela Merkel

Related

Slovakia to restrict the unvaccinated to tame COVID surge
World
Slovakia to restrict the unvaccinated to tame COVID surge
Austrian unvaccinated lockdown starts amid COVID resurgence
World
Austrian unvaccinated lockdown starts amid COVID resurgence

Latest updates

African, US envoys back in Ethiopia in push to end war
African, US envoys back in Ethiopia in push to end war
UN starts humanitarian operations on Bangladesh island for Rohingya refugees
UN starts humanitarian operations on Bangladesh island for Rohingya refugees
Macron says France does not need to lock down non-vaccinated people as COVID spreads
Macron says France does not need to lock down non-vaccinated people as COVID spreads
Pakistan to train Afghan aviation personnel
Pakistan to train Afghan aviation personnel
With cultural reawakening, Egypt poised to enchant the world once again
Egypt, the land of Tutankhamun, Cleopatra, Naguib Mahfouz and Ahmed Zewail, is witnessing a renaissance in its arts and cultural scene. (Supplied/May Barber)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.