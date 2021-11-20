Somalia faces ‘rapidly worsening’ drought: UN

You are here

Ali Abdi Elmi drinks from a cup filled with camel milk, in the outskirts of the city of Hargeisa, Somaliland. (AFP)
NAIROBI: Somalia’s “rapidly worsening” drought has left more than two million people facing severe food and water shortages, the United Nations said, warning of a fourth consecutive season of poor rainfall in the conflict-wracked country.
“About 2.3 million people in 57 of 74 districts... are ravaged by serious water, food and pasture shortages as water pans and boreholes have dried up,” raising the risk of water-borne diseases, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.
The Horn of Africa was “on the verge of a fourth consecutive failed rainfall season,” it added in a statement released late Thursday.
The dire situation has already forced nearly 100,000 people to flee their homes in search of food, water and pasture for their livestock, the UN agency said.
In recent years, natural disasters — not conflict — have been the main driver of displacement in Somalia, a war-torn nation that ranks among the world’s most vulnerable to climate change.
“A perfect storm is brewing in Somalia,” said Adam Abdelmoula, the UN resident and humanitarian coordinator for the country, calling for urgent action to prevent famine conditions from taking hold.
Somalia’s minister of humanitarian affairs and disaster management Khadija Diriye warned that families could starve to death as they lose their livestock and slide deeper into poverty.
“I am particularly worried about children, women, the elderly and disabled people who continue to bear the brunt of Somalia’s humanitarian crisis,” she said.
Failed rains and flooding have caused widespread crop failures and piled pressure on livestock-dependent communities in Kenya and South Sudan this year.
The United Nations refugee agency UNHCR last month described the South Sudan floods as the worst seen in some areas since 1962, blaming the downpours on climate change.

KENOSHA, US: Kyle Rittenhouse, the American teenager who shot dead two men during protests and riots against police brutality in Wisconsin last year, was acquitted of all charges on Friday after a high-profile and politically divisive trial.
A jury found Rittenhouse, 18, not guilty of reckless and intentional homicide and other charges stemming from the shootings that took place in August 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Rittenhouse, who claimed he acted in self-defense, sobbed and shook as the verdict was read, sank into his chair and embraced his lawyer before rushing out of the courtroom.
President Joe Biden warned against violence following the verdict in the closely watched trial and appealed for calm.
“While the verdict in Kenosha will leave many Americans feeling angry and concerned, myself included, we must acknowledge that the jury has spoken,” Biden said in a statement. “I urge everyone to express their views peacefully, consistent with the rule of law.”
There were scattered cheers and clapping from supporters of Rittenhouse outside the Kenosha courthouse after the verdict.
Several opponents marched around beating drums and chanting “Guilty, guilty, the whole system is guilty as hell.”
Rittenhouse testified during the two-week trial that he shot dead two men and wounded another with his AR-15 semi-automatic rifle after being attacked.
Prosecutors dismissed the self-defense claim, saying it was the then 17-year-old Rittenhouse who “provoked” the events during a night of unrest in Kenosha.
Rittenhouse faced five charges — one count of intentional homicide, one count of reckless homicide, one count of attempted intentional homicide and two counts of recklessly endangering safety.
The most serious charge — intentional homicide — carried a mandatory sentence of life in prison.
The jury deliberated for a total of 26 hours over four days before delivering a unanimous verdict of not guilty on all counts.
The case drew national attention because it arose from the Black Lives Matter demonstrations that swept the country last year and featured a controversial mix of guns, racial tensions and vigilantism.
Civil unrest erupted in Kenosha, a city of 100,000 on the shores of Lake Michigan, in August 2020 after a white policeman shot a Black man, Jacob Blake, in the back several times during an arrest, leaving him paralyzed.
In right-wing and pro-gun circles, Rittenhouse, who claimed he went to Kenosha to protect businesses from looters and act as a medic, was hailed as a heroic figure.
Prosecutors said Rittenhouse — who lived in the neighboring state of Illinois — had come to Kenosha as a self-appointed “junior policeman” and “made a series of reckless decisions.”
“Nobody deputized him,” prosecutor Thomas Binger said.
Shannon Watts, founder of gun control group Moms Demand Action, was among those denouncing the not guilty finding.
“That a teenager could travel across state lines to a protest he had nothing to do with; shoot three people, killing two; and face no criminal consequences is a miscarriage of justice and an indictment of our criminal justice system,” Watts said.
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, a Democrat, said the verdict “sends a horrible message to this country.” “To call this a miscarriage of justice is an understatement,” he said.
The NAACP, the African-American civil rights group, said the verdict is a “travesty and fails to deliver justice on behalf of those who lost their lives.”
“A system that legitimizes vigilante murder is deeply broken,” tweeted Wisconsin Representative Gwen Moore, a Democrat.
Republican lawmakers welcomed the not guilty finding.
“Justice has been served,” said Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson. “I hope everyone can accept the verdict, remain peaceful, and let the community of Kenosha heal and rebuild.”
Former president Donald Trump, in a statement released on the Twitter account of his chief spokeswoman Liz Harrington, said: “Congratulations to Kyle Rittenhouse for being found INNOCENT of all charges. It“s called being found NOT GUILTY — And by the way, if that’s not self defense, nothing is!“
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has put 500 members of the state National Guard on standby in the event of trouble.
In his statement, Biden said he had spoken to Evers and offered assistance if needed to ensure public safety.
Brianna Nelson, 37, a member of an advocacy group that works to deescalate tense situations, told AFP outside the court she was disappointed but not surprised by the verdict.
“It’s a time for unity in the community,” Nelson said. “It’s an educational moment for both sides. We don’t have to agree but we have to live together peacefully.”
Speaking to reporters after the verdict, Rittenhouse’s attorney, Mark Richards, said he believes his client is remorseful.
“He is in counseling for PTSD,” Richards said. “He doesn’t sleep at night.
“I personally don’t like people carrying AR-15s around,” Richards added, but “he was legal in having that firearm.”

Updated 20 November 2021

  • Farmers have been demanding that laws opening agricultural trade to private companies must be scrapped
  • Announcement came as the Sikh community in the agricultural state of Punjab celebrated the 552nd birth of their religion’s founder
Updated 20 November 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: The Indian government will repeal three controversial farm laws that resulted in year-long protests by hundreds of thousands of farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday.

Farmers from the states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, where most of the country’s agriculture is concentrated and yields are high, have been protesting since September 2020, holding firm on their demand that the farm laws must be scrapped.

They said the laws would leave them at the mercy of corporations by allowing an unregulated entry of private players into the farm sector and eliminating the minimum support prices the government sets for agricultural produce every year.

Modi made the announcement during a televised address to the nation, saying the process to withdraw the laws will begin in December when parliament sits for the winter session.

“Today, I want to tell the country that we have decided to repeal the three farm laws,” the prime minister said, requesting the protesting farmers camped out in the outskirts of New Delhi to return to their homes and fields.

“Let us move forward afresh. In the parliament session starting at the end of this month, we will complete the process of repealing the three laws.”

Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (Joint Farmers Front), which represents more than 40 farm unions, welcomed Modi’s announcement and demanded a guarantee on the minimum support prices for all produce. The group said that the repeal of the laws “will be a historic victory of the one year-long farmers’ struggle in India.”

Rakesh Tikait, the leader of the Indian Farmers’ Union, addressed the farmers in Delhi on Friday saying, “We will wait for the day when the farm laws are repealed in parliament.”

The announcement came on the day the Sikh community celebrated the 552nd birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism. Sikhs constitute a majority in Punjab and dominate the state’s agriculture.

Farmers are the most influential voting group in India as the agricultural sector employs more than 50 percent of the country’s population. Punjab and Uttar Pradesh — the most populous agricultural state — will go to the polls early next year, and the protests were seen as posing an electoral challenge to Modi’s administration. Local polls in the populous agricultural states are considered crucial in Indian politics and if the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) loses them, it may lose the next general election.

“I think this is a last-ditch effort to salvage the situation and recover the ground for the general election in 2024,” Delhi-based political analyst Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay told Arab News.

“The question is, has the decision come too late? Elections are just a couple of months away, and I don’t think the government can win back farmers now.”

Friday’s victory may even prompt the farmers to demand more.

“I think this is a serious crisis for the Modi government,” Mukhopadhyay said. “If the winners take the first bout, they would like to have the second bout too.”

Updated 19 November 2021
Ellie Aben

  • Apollo Quiboloy is the founder of the Philippines-based Kingdom of Jesus Christ
Updated 19 November 2021
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippine government said on Friday it will cooperate with US prosecutors if the founder of a Philippines-based church, who is an ally to President Rodrigo Duterte, needs to be extradited to face sex trafficking charges.

US prosecutors on Thursday indicted the Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder, Apollo Quiboloy, 71, and two of his top administrators on charges ranging from conspiracy and sex trafficking of children to fraud and coercion.

The church backed Duterte’s candidacy in 2016 and its leader has been known as the president’s spiritual adviser.

“The Philippines always cooperates when it comes to extradition or processes of extradition. We will cooperate if there is an extradition request. Whoever that concerns, the Philippines will cooperate,” Duterte’s acting spokesperson, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, said in a press briefing.

Asked whether or not Quiboloy would remain Duterte’s spiritual aide, Nograles said: “Let us just wait for the president to speak about that.”

Philippine Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra told reporters Quiboloy would not receive any special treatment as the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking will “perform its mandate under the law regardless of the persons involved.”

He said the Philippine government has not received any request from US authorities for Quiboloy’s extradition so far, and that the church leader is not facing any similar charges in the Philippines.

“A complaint for rape, however, was filed against him last year in Davao City, but the same was dismissed. That dismissal is now on appeal,” Guevarra said.

The US Department of Justice said in a statement that an indictment unsealed on Thursday charged Quiboloy and his top administrators with “coercing girls and young women to have sex with the church’s leader under threats of ‘eternal damnation.’”

The indictment also mentions forced labor, labor trafficking, document servitude, marriage fraud and money laundering.

Under Quiboloy’s direction, the church administrators allegedly brought workers from the Philippines to the US and confiscated all forms of identification before forcing them to spend long hours illegally soliciting money for the organization.

US authorities said the accused are believed to currently be in the Philippines.

The Philippine Consulate General in Los Angeles said it is closely monitoring the case and “will seek avenues to extend consular assistance to both the accused and the victims,” and the FBI has encouraged potential victims, or anyone with information about the church’s activities, to come forward.

The church claims to have 4 million followers in the Philippines and a further 2 million outside the country.

Dr. Irfan Halim, 45, was admitted to the hospital after collapsing during a shift on Sept. 10 and died Nov. 14, according to his family. (Screenshot/GoFundMe)
Updated 20 November 2021
Arab News

  • Dr. Irfan Halim, 45, spent the past two years working to save patients with coronavirus in the UK
  • Husband and father of four was admitted to the hospital after collapsing during a shift on Sept. 10, according to his family
Updated 20 November 2021
Arab News

LONDON: An experienced surgeon who spent nearly two years working to save patients with coronavirus in the UK succumbed to the virus himself nine weeks after contracting it.

Dr. Irfan Halim, 45, was admitted to the hospital after collapsing during a shift on Sept. 10, according to his family.

During the height of the first wave of the pandemic in 2020, Halim spent four months away from his wife and four young children to protect them while he worked in COVID-19 wards.

He was placed on an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine that temporarily replaced the function of his heart and lungs because he could not breathe for himself.

Halim died on Nov. 14 despite having received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The National Health Service worked frantically to bring Irfan home to his beautiful family, but tragically, he passed away after a nine-week fight against COVID,” according to a fundraising website set up in his memory.

“Irfan was dearly loved and touched so many people’s lives. Sadly, he was taken away far too soon from those who loved him. Not only was he a loving husband, a devoted father of four young beautiful children, but an incredibly awesome human being to all that were blessed to have met him.”

More than £83,000 ($111,650) had been donated so far by at least 471 donors to meet the family’s £100,000 target.

“He fought hard to be with his children every day,” Halim’s wife said in a social media post. 

“With a broken heart shattered in pieces beyond imagination, I muster what little strength I have to write this message. You gave 25 dedicated years of service to the NHS working as a consultant general surgeon. Irfan, you were not only my best friend but a best friend to all our children and so many others.”

Updated 19 November 2021
Arab News

  • Khalifa family currently breeds peregrine falcons at Great Broughton, a village in North Yorkshire
  • New location offers greater security, the family said
Updated 19 November 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The Bahrain royal family is seeking approval to open a falcon breeding center in North Yorkshire, northern England where it will rear peregrine falcons.

The birds will then be exported to the Middle East, the Times reported on Thursday.

According to plans submitted to Hambleton district council, the Khalifa family approached Mark Robb, an expert in breeding birds of prey, about the project.

The documents state the family’s intentions to convert a livestock farm near Easingwold, a town in North Yorkshire, and use it to breed peregrine falcons.

The family currently breeds the birds at Great Broughton, a village in North Yorkshire, and says the new location offers greater security. The application also says the climate in North Yorkshire is more favorable compared to other regions of the UK.

Although the application was recommended for approval by Hambleton district council, concerns have been raised by Andrew Fawcett, who operates the York Bird of Prey Center in the nearby village of Huby. 

Fawcett told the BBC a new breeding center could affect his business and jeopardize bird welfare at both sites. 

“Zoo legislation says we have to fly them four days a week or more, which we do. It might be a good thing for them to do this, but my birds fly over their property,” he said.

“Any falconer knows for birds of prey the three things are food, continuity, and flying weights. My birds are at flying weights to fly them free so they’ll come back. So their birds are in danger from mine overhead.”

The Khalifa family hopes to stop unscrupulous trade in the birds and Bahrain has joined a global movement to control the importation of endangered species of animals, the proposal said. 

Robb, who developed a breeding center in Great Broughton over the past two decades, was recruited to manage the center, which would be open to the public and for school visits. 

If the proposal is approved, Robb will help rear young peregrine falcons at the new location. 

Councilors will make a decision after they determine the impact of the plans on the York Bird of Prey Center.

Peregrine falcons are the world’s fastest birds, swooping at speeds of more than 200mph. They can be found across Britain.

