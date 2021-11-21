You are here

Saudi holdings of US treasury bills slightly decline in September

Saudi holdings of US treasury bills slightly decline in September
Rinat Gainullin

Saudi holdings of US treasury bills slightly decline in September

Saudi holdings of US treasury bills slightly decline in September
MOSCOW: Saudi Arabia’s holdings of US Treasury securities recorded slight change in September. 

The total value of securities held by Saudi residents stood at $124.3 billion as of the end of September up 0.2 percent from $124.1 billion in August, according to the latest data from the US Department of Treasury.

Despite a slight decline from August figures, the holdings are on a downward trajectory since November 2020. In July 2021, the US Treasury securities stood at $128.1 billion. 

The November 2020 figure of $137.6 billion had marked a 10 percent rise as compared to $125.3 billion recorded in April 2020, the lowest figure since March 2017.

The Saudi holdings of US Treasuries declined drastically at the height of the pandemic in March and April 2020 when they plunged by $25 billion and $34 billion, or 16 percent and 27 percent respectively.

Topics: Saudi Arabia US Treasury bills

China's daily coal output stabilizes at 12m tons

China's daily coal output stabilizes at 12m tons
China's daily coal output stabilizes at 12m tons

China's daily coal output stabilizes at 12m tons
BEIJING: China’s daily coal output has stabilized at 12 million tons, amid a raft of measures to ramp up power production, the country’s state planner said on Sunday.

Beijing has been trying to cool a red-hot market for coal, China’s main fuel for power generation, after shortages led to electricity rationing for industry in many regions, adding to factory gate inflation in the world’s second-biggest economy.

Coal stocks at ports and power plants have been picking up quickly, with stocks in power plants hitting 129 million tons as of Nov. 14 and expected to hit 140 million tons by the end of November, said state media CCTV.

“Energy prices including coal prices have fallen significantly lately,” the report said, citing National Development and Reform Commission official Zhu Xiaohai.

The fall in coal prices has pushed down prices for steel, aluminum, pulp, PVC and coal chemical products, and pricing pressure on those raw materials has eased, Zhu, a deputy director of NDRC’s Department of Prices, said in the report, which the commission reposted.

Thermal coal futures have plunged more than 60 percent to around 800 yuan ($125) a ton from a historic high of nearly 2,000 yuan in mid-October, Zhu said.

The state planner last month set an initial target of 1,200 yuan in its most direct intervention yet to cool the market for the key power-generating fuel amid the severe power crunch. 

Topics: China coal

Saudi giga-projects help attract multinationals' regional HQs

Saudi giga-projects help attract multinationals' regional HQs
Saudi giga-projects help attract multinationals' regional HQs

Saudi giga-projects help attract multinationals' regional HQs
JEDDAH: The Saudi capital is witnessing a surge in business activities since multinational companies announced moving their regional bases to the city.

So far, over 40 multinational companies in sectors including IT, food and beverages, consulting and construction have announced plans to set up headquarters in Riyadh and many more planning to make their move.

Paul Arnold, managing director of Sovereign Saudi Arabia, said the announcement has caused a sudden increase in business activities in the Kingdom.

“From our perspective, foreign direct investment is coming into Saudi Arabia. The regional HQ announcement has got people talking. So the amount of interest in activity and questions that we're building around the necessity to have an HQ in Riyadh, it's been significant,” Arnold told Arab News.

In February this year, the Kingdom gave foreign firms until the end of 2023 to set up headquarters in the country or risk losing out on government contracts. This move has given a new momentum to the economic activities in the Kingdom, particularly in the capital. 

Arnold said several ongoing giga-projects are obviously attracting a lot of foreign companies to do business in the Kingdom. 

“As the regulatory environment changes here and improves, it means that foreign businesses are registering here in numbers we’ve never seen before,” he added.

Stuart D’Souza, co-founder and director of Arabian Enterprise Incubators, told Arab News that most of the companies operating in the Kingdom already had a significant footprint. 

“The fact that they are joining this very high-profile program is good news.”

D’souza said the Saudi Investment Ministry has done very well in attracting foreign companies and in retaining those firms in the Kingdom.

“The direction is very clear. If you want to do business in Saudi Arabia, you need to be registered in the Kingdom. If you’re a significant business, and so much of your regional revenue comes from the Kingdom, you should have your regional headquarters here in the country,” he said.

Pointing to the investment landscape in the Kingdom, he said the existence of a professional services company such as Sovereign in the Kingdom will help foreign businesses in setting up their offices.

“Opportunities for all sorts of other companies have significantly increased in Saudi Arabia in the last couple of years,” he said.

“All of that is driven by these giga-projects, whether it’s NEOM, be it the Red Sea project, AlUla, Qiddiya, Soudah or projects in the Eastern Province. The fact that those projects are spread all over the Kingdom means our clients are actually all over Saudi Arabia and we're supporting them with our services,” said D’Souza.

He added: “These projects are all happening. In Riyadh, you can drive down and see what is happening in Qiddiya in terms of the lower plateau development, and (to witness) upper plateau development, go to the Diriyah Gate Development Authority and you'll see all the construction underway.”

 

Topics: SaudiVision 2030 giga-projects Multinationals Riyadh Investment

Tripartite alliance to develop housing project in Riyadh

Tripartite alliance to develop housing project in Riyadh
Tripartite alliance to develop housing project in Riyadh

Tripartite alliance to develop housing project in Riyadh
RIYADH: Top Saudi real estate developers have formed a tripartite alliance to establish a housing project in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The alliance will build 580 villas spread over 300,000 sq. m. Al-Othman Group, Tamimi Real Estate, Isam Khairi Kabbani allied under Tilal Properties will develop the project in Aljwan, north of Riyadh.
The project will benefit members of the Saudi Housing Ministry’s Sakani program, which aims to increase housing ownership for Saudis to 70 percent in line with the Saudi Vision 2030. 

Topics: Saudi real estate developers Sakani Program Saudi Arabia

Saudi National Water Company signs two contracts worth $154m

Saudi National Water Company signs two contracts worth $154m
Saudi National Water Company signs two contracts worth $154m

Saudi National Water Company signs two contracts worth $154m
Saudi PIF-owned National Water Company (NWC) announced on Sunday the signing of two contracts at SR579 million ($154 million) to manage the operation of water treatment services in the Central and Eastern clusters.

The first SR358 million contract was signed with Saudi Al-Khorayef Alliance and French Veolia to provide operation and maintenance for the Riyadh region.

The other SR221 million contract was signed with the Saudi Miahona Alliance, the French group Saur and the Philippine company Manila Water for the operation and maintenance of the Eastern Cluster.

"One of the most important foundations of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 is the well-being of citizens and the quality of services provided, which gave rise to the National Water Strategy 2030,” NWC’s CEO, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Mowkely, said.

“Based on this, the NWC strategy has been adopted and detailed plans have been developed to improve water services in the Kingdom with the participation of the private sector,” he added. 

Al-Mowkely said that the company is currently working on awarding management contracts for the remaining clusters, namely western, southern and northern ones, which will be completed by the end of December 2021.

Topics: National Water Co. Saudi Arabia

Bank AlJazira offers tier 2 sukuk worth $5.3m

Bank AlJazira offers tier 2 sukuk worth $5.3m
Bank AlJazira offers tier 2 sukuk worth $5.3m

Bank AlJazira offers tier 2 sukuk worth $5.3m
RIYADH: Bank AlJazira has opened up its tier 2 sukuk worth SR2 billion ($5.3 million), the bank said in a statement.


The launch began on November 21, 2021 and will run until December 31, 2021.

AlJazira Capital and HSBC Saudi Arabia were appointed as the joint lead managers and bookrunners for the offer, the bank said.

Topics: economy

