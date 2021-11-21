You are here

Hamilton wins in Qatar, slices into Verstappen points lead

date 2021-11-21

Hamilton wins in Qatar, slices into Verstappen points lead
Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton celebrates with his 1st-place trophy on the podium following the Qatari Formula One Grand Prix at the Losail International Circuit, on the outskirts of Doha, on November 21, 2021. (AFP)
  • Second consecutive win for Hamilton, who has trimmed 17 points from Verstappen’s lead in the title race in a week
  • Verstappen still holds an eight-point lead with two races remaining
LOSAIL, Qatar: Lewis Hamilton inched closer to the Formula One championship lead with a dominating victory Sunday in the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix to earn back-to-back wins and chip away at Max Verstappen’s points advantage.
It was the second consecutive win for Hamilton, who has trimmed 17 points from Max Verstappen’s lead in the title race in a week. Verstappen still holds an eight-point lead with two races remaining in one of the most dramatic F1 title fights in at least a decade.
The seven-time champion started from pole for Mercedes and was never challenged on the Losail International Circuit as Hamilton won his 102nd career race. It was his seventh victory of the season.
Verstappen was hit with a penalty before the race even began when he was dropped five spots on the starting grid for violating a yellow flag in Saturday’s qualifying. The Dutchman had qualified second but the stewards ordered him to drop back on the grid following Sunday hearings for Verstappen, Valtteri Bottas and Carlos Sainz.
All three were accused of not following yellow flag rules near the end of qualifying. Bottas, who had qualified third, was penalized three starting sports. Sainz was not penalized.
Red Bull was mystified by the grid penalty for Verstappen, who lost any chance to challenge Hamilton for the win when he was penalized. Red Bull principal Christian Horner said Verstappen did not see the yellow flag when it was displayed for Pierre Gasly’s punctured tire late in qualifying.
Horner blamed “a rogue marshal that stuck a flag out and he’s not been instructed to by the FIA. They’ve got to get control of their marshals, it’s as simple as that.
“We’re really struggling to understand it,” Horner said. “That’s a crucial blow in this world championship for us, we’re now starting P7, that is massive. There needs to be grown-ups making grown-up decisions.”
Despite the penalty, Verstappen needed only five laps to recover and drive back to where he was originally slated to start. But he still finished 25 seconds behind Hamilton in second.
Fernando Alonso of Alpine finished third for his first podium since 2014. He was aided by the pre-race penalties to Verstappen and Bottas, which moved the Spaniard up to third on the starting grid.
Sergio Perez finished fourth to help Red Bull in its push to beat Mercedes for the constructors championship.

Soudah Development races into extreme sports as main partner for Dakar Saudi Arabia 2022

Soudah Development races into extreme sports as main partner for Dakar Saudi Arabia 2022
Updated 1 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

Soudah Development races into extreme sports as main partner for Dakar Saudi Arabia 2022

Soudah Development races into extreme sports as main partner for Dakar Saudi Arabia 2022
  • SD becomes first main sponsor of 9,000 kilometer race, which will take place in Kingdom for third consecutive year
Updated 1 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

SOUDAH: Soudah Development, a closed joint-stock real estate development company owned by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, has become the main partner in one of the world’s toughest endurance motorsports event, the Dakar Saudi Arabia 2022.

The sponsorship is part of SD’s plans to promote extreme sports and adventure sports under its vision to create a luxury mountain tourism destination in Soudah and parts of Rijal Almaa.

Dakar Saudi Arabia 2022 will see drivers from around the world navigate a challenging 9,000 kilometer journey across vast swaths of desert terrain, traveling through Hail, Riyadh, Jeddah and the Asir region — where SD is based — in the quest for glory.

“As a key driver of sports and entertainment in Saudi Arabia, we are proud of our valuable partnership with Soudah Development. Dakar Rally is one of the toughest motorsports in the world and we are excited to bring it back to the Kingdom for the third year in a row and look forward to welcoming sports fans from all over the world,” Prince Khalid Bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation and Saudi Motorsport Company, said.

“Our partnership embodies the vision of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman,” he added. “Through the support of Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Al-Faisal, minister of sport, we have ensured continue success by spearheading local collaborations and supporting global sporting events that deliver on the goals enshrined by Vision 2030.”

Dakar Saudi Arabia 2022 is the first motorsports competition SD has sponsored since it was established by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the chairman of the board. It will invest SR11 billion ($2.9 billion) to establish world-class infrastructure and tourism projects under plans to develop 2,700 hotel rooms, 1,300 residential units, and 30 commercial, entertainment, sports and adventure attractions.

Sponsoring the toughest race in the world aligns with SD’s efforts to create a luxury tourism destination and attract more than 2 million tourists throughout the year by 2030. The mountains in Soudah and parts of Rijal Almaa boast a formidable legacy in extreme sports and adventure with its high altitude and cool temperatures providing an ideal environment for a wide range of adrenaline-fueled activities.

Dakar Rally 2022 will also be the first of many local, national and global events that SD will support to highlight the immense sports, entertainment, wellness, relaxation, cultural and heritage offerings that the destination offers to both domestic and international tourists.

“We are delighted to announce our partnership with the Dakar Rally 2022, a high-octane motorsports contest that will accelerate the Kingdom’s position as a global extreme sports hub,” said Hussam Almadani, CEO of Soudah Development. “We share many of the same values as the organizers: Both of us care deeply about the environment, reducing carbon emissions and supporting local communities. As such, we are thrilled to become the main partner of this exhilarating race as efforts to create a luxury mountain tourism destination high above the clouds go up a gear.

“We are working hard to transform Soudah and parts of Rijal Almaa into a year-round tourism and entertainment destination,” he added. “Visitors will be transported from a day of wellness and reflection to another full of adrenaline-fueled adventures such as paragliding and hiking in the clean air and cool temperatures of this high-altitude destination. As the Kingdom sets the pace with world-class sports events in the region, we want to ensure our destination is recognized as an attractive destination for extreme sports and adventure seekers. We can think of no better partner to accelerate this and share the unique culture and heritage of the region than the team at Dakar Rally.”

The 44th Dakar Rally is organized by AOS in partnership with the International Automobile Federation, The Saudi Arabian Automobile and Motorcycle Federation and other local authorities.

Yann Le Moenner, CEO of Amaury Sport Organisation, said: “Thanks to the Dakar partnership with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, competitors and viewers from all over the world have been able to admire the beauty and diversity of Saudi landscapes over the past two years.

“They discovered a land of contrast made for adventure and extreme sports,” he said. “We are therefore particularly happy to welcome Soudah Development as a main partner of the event in order to jointly promote sport and tourism while supporting our project of developing an ambitious energy transition program.”

Dakar Rally will support local communities in Saudi Arabia and reduce its carbon footprint by using renewable energy to power the bivouac, a temporary camp and offset event emissions. The new T1 Ultimate class has also been approved for the rally, allowing manufacturers to develop a blend of vehicles with electric, hybrid or hydrogen engines that are better for the environment.

For its part, SD has a number of initiatives to support the local community and plans to create more than 8,000 full-time jobs by 2030. It has also announced plans to plant more than 1 million trees by 2030 under its sustainable development program. This is in line with the Saudi Green Initiative, which aims to reduce carbon emissions by 4 percent.

Al-Ittihad star Ahmed Hegazi not joining Egypt squad at Arab Cup in Doha

Al-Ittihad star Ahmed Hegazi not joining Egypt squad at Arab Cup in Doha
Updated 21 November 2021
Arab News

Al-Ittihad star Ahmed Hegazi not joining Egypt squad at Arab Cup in Doha

Al-Ittihad star Ahmed Hegazi not joining Egypt squad at Arab Cup in Doha
  • Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz has elected to choose his squad entirely from players active in the Egyptian Premier League
Updated 21 November 2021
Arab News

Al-Ittihad defender Ahmed Hegazi has been left out of Egypt’s squad for the 2021 Arab Cup, which will be held in Qatar from Nov. 30 to Dec. 18.

The omission came after Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz took the decision to not include players from all foreign leagues and select his quad entirely from players active in the Egyptian Premier League.

Hegazi has been one of Al-Ittihad’s standout players as the Jeddah club sits second in the Saudi Professional League table after 11 matches. Now Egypt will have to do without one of their most important leaders on the pitch, alongside Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.

The list of the Egyptian national team included goalkeepers Mohamed El-Shenawy, Mahmoud Gad and Mohamed Sobhi; and defenders Mahmoud Al-Wensh, Ahmed Fattouh, Akram Tawfiq, Ayman Ashraf, Ahmed Yassin, Mohamed Abdel Moneim and Marwan Daoud.

The midfield selection included Hamdi Fathi, Muhannad Lashin, Omar Kamal, Ahmed Refaat, Ahmed Zizou, Muhammad Majdi Afsha, Hussein Faisal, Mustafa Fathi, Imam Ashour and Amr Al-Sulayya.

The squad was completed with the forward line of Marwan Hamdi, Osama Faisal and Muhammad Sharif.

Egypt were drawn in Group D at the Arab Cup, which includes Algeria, Lebanon and Sudan. The Pharaohs recently secured qualification for the final and decisive round of the African qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Start of regional league ushers in new era for women's football in Saudi Arabia

Start of regional league ushers in new era for women's football in Saudi Arabia
Updated 21 November 2021
Liliane Tannoury

Start of regional league ushers in new era for women's football in Saudi Arabia

Start of regional league ushers in new era for women's football in Saudi Arabia
  • New 16-team competition across the Western, Central and Eastern regions will be launched by Saudi Arabian Football Federation on Monday
Updated 21 November 2021
Liliane Tannoury

Monday is set to be a landmark day for women’s sports in Saudi Arabia. In particular, for women’s football. This is the day that the Saudi Arabian Football Federation’s new Regional Football League kicks off across the nation.

Sixteen teams will take part in the first phase, with games played mostly in the capital Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam.

The league is split, as its name suggests, into three regions: A six-team Central region, a six-team Western region, and a four-team Eastern region.

Matches will be played in a round-robin, home-and-away format, with the winner of each group declared champion of their region.

In addition, the top three teams in the Central and Western regions, as well as the top two from the Eastern region, will progress to the national championships.

There, the eight qualified teams will play in a knockout competition at the Kingdom Final Championship, which is due to be held early next year in Jeddah, with the winning team set to pocket $133,000.

This is wonderful news for the progress of the women’s game in the Kingdom, and we must also not forget the Saudi Sports For All Women’s Football League, which was contested last year.

But it is not the prize money or the format of the new regional competition that has captured my fascination. I am more focused on the speed and efficiency with which the SAFF has implemented a plan first devised as recently as 2017. It is to be congratulated for making this milestone in Saudi women’s football a reality.

To give an idea of the rate of progress, Brazil, despite already having nine regional women’s football tournaments, only last April kicked off its first national championship — curiously with 16 teams, the same number that now start the Saudi championship.

Once the decision was put in place in accordance with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, the SAFF acted quickly and well.

In addition to the setting up of the new leagues, the federation has hired Monika Staab to lead the fledgling Saudi Arabian national women’s team. The German coach previously spent time in Riyadh in December 2020, when she was invited to the Kingdom to lead a C-license coaching course for women.

Staab’s career as a player saw her go to France and England before returning to Germany and to the women’s Bundesliga. She then became a coach, working for the German football federation.

Her work has taken her to more than 80 countries over the past four decades, including Bahrain, Iran and Qatar.

Hiring Staab was no doubt a shrewd move by the SAFF, as she is not only a leading football coach but also has experience working in Muslim countries.

(AFP)

There have already been reports of how Staab marveled at the Saudi women’s passion and love for the game after she visited clubs in Dammam, Riyadh and Jeddah. Many players had to drive for more than two hours to train and then two hours back home again. All these women are either working or studying and none of them are being paid to play. They just have a real passion for football.

There will now be opportunities that will allow young players to start their training early and provide more career options in football, both at club and international level.

There are reasons to be optimistic for the Kingdom’s national women’s team. Staab held the first training session with the squad on Nov. 2. After 700 players signed up for the trials, the coach eventually reduced the number to 30.

In February, the national team is slated to play its first international match, against the Maldives, and the long-term vision is to qualify for the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 10 years’ time.

The SAFF has also taken a significant step by hiring 12 top Asian female referees, not only to referee the women’s football league matches, but also to train local girls who wish to go down that path.

At a time when more and more girls and women from all corners of the globe are discovering the joys of playing football, Saudi women will not be far behind.

Three years after women were first allowed into football stadiums, Saudi Arabia, through its football federation, has taken a major step forward with the creation of the Regional Football League. More importantly, it is creating the conditions for it to be a sustainable project in the future.

The achievement is nothing short of remarkable because, in order to fulfill this task at the national level, the SAFF did not have to implement extraordinary measures, such as recently done by some South American countries, to create regulations that forced their affiliated clubs to form professional women’s teams on par with those for men.

When there was a will to advance the women’s game, a way was found. Congratulations to the SAFF on a job well done.

Manchester United sack Solskjaer after poor run of results

Manchester United sack Solskjaer after poor run of results
Updated 21 November 2021
Reuters

Manchester United sack Solskjaer after poor run of results

Manchester United sack Solskjaer after poor run of results
  • United have not won the Premier League since Alex Ferguson’s last season in charge in 2013
  • Solskjaer took over from Jose Mourinho in December, 2018, initially on an interim basis
Updated 21 November 2021
Reuters

Manchester United sacked manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday, a day after a 4-1 defeat by promoted Watford left the Old Trafford club seventh in the Premier League.
Former player Michael Carrick, a member of Solskjaer’s coaching staff, will take charge of the United team for Tuesday’s Champions League match away to Villarreal with the club saying they will then look to appoint an interim manager to lead the side until the end of the season.
Norwegian Solskjaer had signed a three-year contract extension until 2024 in July but he was dismissed after United lost five of their last seven league games, including defeats by Aston Villa, Leicester City, Liverpool and Manchester City.
“Manchester United announces that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as manager. Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and it is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision,” United said in a statement.
“While the past few weeks have been disappointing, they should not obscure all the work he has done over the past three years to rebuild the foundations for long-term success.”
United have not won the Premier League since Alex Ferguson’s last season in charge in 2013 when he led them to the title for the 13th time in his reign at Old Trafford.
The club signed Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo in August but after a good start to the campaign they have slipped to seventh in the standings after 12 games, 12 points behind leaders Chelsea.

Interim Basis
Solskjaer took over from Jose Mourinho in December, 2018, initially on an interim basis, but after guiding United to 14 wins in 19 matches in all competitions he was given the job permanently in March 2019.
United showed signs of progress to finish third and second in the league in Solskjaer’s first full seasons in charge but their form has imploded in this campaign.
A 4-2 defeat at Leicester City on Oct. 16 was followed by a humiliating 5-0 hammering at home by arch-rivals Liverpool and although a 3-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur raised the possibility of a revival, United’s last two displays sealed Solskjaer’s fate.
A 2-0 home loss to champions Manchester City was hardly a shock but they were utterly outclassed by Pep Guardiola’s side who toyed with United throughout the game.
The shambolic 4-1 defeat by lowly Watford left United’s board with little choice but to make a change.
The club’s hierarchy, including owner Joel Glazer and outgoing executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, have long faced opposition from fans and the unusual decision to make Carrick a “pre-interim” manager will raise eyebrows.
It is standard practice for clubs to place a member of the coaching staff in temporary charge while they search for a new permanent boss but not for a club to announce they are looking for an interim short-term manager as their next appointment.
Bookmakers have installed former Real Madrid coach and France midfielder Zinedine Zidane as favorite to be the next permanent manager of the club.
 

Man Utd to sack Solskjaer after Watford humiliation: reports

Man Utd to sack Solskjaer after Watford humiliation: reports
Updated 21 November 2021
AFP

Man Utd to sack Solskjaer after Watford humiliation: reports

Man Utd to sack Solskjaer after Watford humiliation: reports
Updated 21 November 2021
AFP

MANCHESTER: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is to be sacked as Manchester United manager, according to widespread reports on Saturday following a humiliating 4-1 defeat at Watford.
Solskjaer admitted he was “embarrassed” after his team’s fifth defeat in their last seven Premier League games.
The Times, The Guardian and the Manchester Evening News reported that the result of an emergency board meeting called after the Watford defeat was to bring the Norwegian’s three-year spell in charge at Old Trafford to an end.
Solskjaer signed a new three-year contract in July and will reportedly be handed a £7.5 million compensation package.
The club’s hierarchy stuck by Solskjaer during the recent international break despite humiliating home defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City.
But worse was to come at Vicarage Road as the struggling Hornets could afford to miss a first half penalty twice and still run out comfortable winners.
Solskjaer has managed to ride out the storm during previous poor runs since taking charge in 2018.
But United’s latest slide comes after heavy pre-season investment on Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane that were expected to turn the team into title-winners for the first time since 2013.
Financial results released this week for the first quarter of the season showed United’s wage bill has risen 23 percent.
However, that has not been rewarded on the field as the Red Devils find themselves 12 points adrift of Premier League leaders Chelsea down in seventh and out of the League Cup.
Much more was expected after steady progress during Solskjaer’s first two full seasons in charge.
He secured back-to-back top-four finishes in the Premier League for the first time since the club’s decline began with Alex Ferguson’s retirement as manager in 2013.
However, Solskjaer, who famously scored United’s winning goal in the 1999 Champions League final against Bayern Munich, has failed to win a trophy since his return to the club.
His legendary status as a United player meant the 48-year-old retained the support of fans even as results went downhill in recent months.
But even they began to turn on him on Saturday as he was booed while holding his hands up in apology.
“We were outfought,” said Solskjaer. “The first half is the worst we’ve played and it’s hard for me to explain why we played the way we did.
“The boys are in a terrible place in their heads now — we have let ourselves down and the fans down. It’s hard to stand here and explain that, but that’s football and we have to take the flak for it.”
Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers and Ajax coach Erik ten Hag are the frontrunners to be Solskjaer’s successor.

