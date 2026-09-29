LONDON: Former world champion Fernando Alonso has quashed retirement talk after confirming he will stay with Aston Martin for the 2027 Formula One season.

Alonso had been considering ending his illustrious racing career, but his passion for driving convinced him to remain at the British-based team for at least one more year.

The 45-year-old Spaniard, who won successive world titles with Renault in 2005 and 2006, will drive alongside Aston Martin team-mate Lance Stroll for a fifth consecutive season.

“I took my time to make this decision, but racing is my life, my passion, and I know I still have the speed and determination to compete at the highest level,” Alonso said in a team press release on Tuesday.

“I’m committed for the long term with this team and to helping us succeed. I truly believe in what we are building: we have strong leadership, incredible people, partners and facilities.”

Alonso is regarded as one of the sport’s all-time greats, with 32 race wins and 106 podium finishes.

Despite the arrival of technical guru Adrian Newey, Aston Martin have struggled this season and sit 10th in the constructors’ championship with just three points from the first 15 rounds.

Canadian Stroll is set to enter his 11th Formula One season in 2027, having first signed with the team in 2019.